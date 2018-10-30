BOIL Weekly: Despite Warmer Than Average Weather Expectations, The Price Of The Flammable Commodity Holds

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index (the Bloomberg Natural Gas Sub-Index), which follows the price performance of natural gas futures. The ETF is not recommended for long-term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erode its value. However, this ETF is an interesting short-term investment vehicle to get direct and leveraged exposure to natural gas futures.

In this report, I wish to discuss, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimate, about natural gas inventories changes and net speculative positioning vagaries (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to assess the effects on natural gas futures and BOIL. Then, I evaluate recent macro developments to identify the main impacts on BOIL share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. natural gas (w/w) storage build slowed, up 1.91% or 58 Bcf to 3,095 Bcf on the October 12-19 period. With this weak injection figure, natural gas shortage advances further and keeps on maintaining a bullish bias on BOIL shares. In fact, gas deficit strongly deteriorated and is now short of 8.8% or 298 Bcf compared to 2014 level and 13.3% or 474 Bcf under the five-year average.

On the supply/demand front, aggregate natural gas daily supply advanced slightly, up 1.1 (w/w) to 91 Bcf/d on the October 18-24 period, amid steady marketed and dry output climbs. On the other side, aggregate gas daily demand posted a stronger lift, up 1.8% (w/w) to 84.6 Bcf/d. Although power burns posted a moderate decline, robust residential demand and rising Mexican exports are behind the climbing daily demand needs.

This week marks the second consecutive time when BOIL rolls its exposure on the front month contract. For the time being, the ETF is only 66.89% exposed to January 2019 future contract, which indicates that at current gas prices, fund managers are not comfortable to entering the future market.

In the meantime, BOIL lost 1.1% to $35.54, following returning nuclear power capacity and U.S gas production restore.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) provided by the CFTC on October 16-23 period, net speculative positioning on NYMEX future natural gas contract dipped (w/w) and is now short of 14,801 net contracts, whereas BOIL lost 1.74% to $35.06 per share.

The net speculative positioning decline has been mainly due to robust short accretions, up 3.8% (w/w) to 355,502 contracts and has been slightly offset by long accumulations, up 1.27% (w/w) to 340,701 contracts. While net speculative length almost overtook the historical short future positioning, it seems that hedgers or commercial investors are already betting that natural gas futures are heading lower and thus bring headwinds to BOIL share appreciation.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative length on natural gas futures declined moderately compared to last week but still stands up 89.47% or 125,700 contracts, while BOIL's YTD performance climbs 3.73% to $35.06 per share.

With milder weather forecasts, nuclear capacity return and gas production restoration, BOIL's short-term correction is close

Since my last note, BOIL shares decreased slightly, amid declining nuclear outages, loosening power burns and full gas production come back. With these changes, short gas selling opportunities are set to regain momentum, until winter conditions kick in. At present gas prices, bullish investors seem to develop a passion for colder weather forecasts, which is unlikely to happen until mid-November.

Indeed, weather conditions keep pointing toward milder temperatures for the end of the month, according to the National Weather Service. On the October 29-November 4 period, hotter than average temperatures in the East and West Coast is expected to slice several heating degree-days and therefore pressure gas and BOIL prices. Although colder than average conditions over Texas should slightly offset this, upcoming EIA report will be crucial to gauge building market sentiment and see how U.S output managed to deal with recent colder than normal temperatures across much of the U.S.

Given the lack of weather catalyst and the return of nuclear power generation, I expect BOIL shares pullback to persist in the coming week. However, on the long run, I still maintain my bullish call, knowing actual massive gas storage shortage.

