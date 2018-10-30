Silvercorp: Expect A Slow Q2 That Will Be Followed By An Impressive Q3

SVM has transformed the composition of its production and is now considering inclusion of a gold mine that would need CAPEX of ~$10 MM.

Thesis:

Silvercorp Metals (SVM) is involved in the production of silver and a couple of base metals including lead and zinc. As such, the prices of silver, lead, and zinc, do have a lasting impact on the share price. In my previous article on SVM, I analyzed the company's financial and operational performance during Q1 2019. At that time, the metal prices were depressed. Since early October, metal prices have started to recover and this means that SVM's shareholders may witness a strong Q3 2019. Nevertheless, since metal prices have generally slugged during the period July-September 2018, I believe SVM's Q2 would be a mild quarter.

Traditionally, SVM has relied heavily on silver for deriving its revenues. During the recent years, this has changed and SVM is now having a notable proportion of its revenues, attributable to lead and zinc production. SVM has also reported increased resources in terms of zinc and lead. Going forward, SVM also plans to include notable gold production in its product portfolio which should help the company further diversify its metal products.

I have also discussed SVM's valuation compared with other silver miners and this comparison indicates that SVM is one of the cheapest silver stocks. SVM could outperform the industry if the recent bullish metal market could continue. Due to these reasons, I would classify SVM as a 'buy' at current prices.

Figure-1 (Source: Silvercorp)

Expect a weak Q2 2019:

SVM will announce Q2 2019 results on Nov. 7, 2018. When these results are announced, I expect the share price to drop. In my opinion, the results for Q2 will not be very encouraging for the investors because SVM's Q2 EPS may be lower than Q1. But why is that?

When SVM reported Q1 results (for the period ending 30th June 2018), it reported an EPS of $0.07 that beat expectations by $0.03. Revenue for the quarter stood at ~$45.1 MM that, once again, beat expectations by $10.1 MM. In my previous article, I mentioned that the prices of SVM's mined metals namely silver, lead, and zinc, started to decline towards the end of Q1 2019. But that weakness in metal price was trivial compared with the way metal prices tanked during the Q2 (for the period between July and September 2018). As shown below, during the said period, silver lost by 9 % (Figure-2), while zinc and lead lost by 17% (Figure-3) and 16% (Figure-4) respectively.­ This entails that SVM would score lower on revenues and consequently earnings based on a depressed metal market during SVM's Q2.

[Note: Do not confuse SVM's Q2 with the second quarter for the calendar year. SVM's Q2 2019 pertains to the period July-September 2018]

Figure-2 (Source: Infomine)

Figure-3 (Source: Infomine)

Figure-4 (Source: Infomine)

Nevertheless, as I discussed in my previous article, SVM has low-cost mining operations and I believe it would slightly reduce the impact of declining metal prices, on the company's Q2 earnings.

A strong start to the third quarter:

SVM's Q3 pertains to the period October-December 2018. We have already seen a recovery in metal prices since the beginning of October or in some cases, towards the end of September. The following graphs show that apart from lead (Figure-5) that seems to behave abnormally, both silver (Figure-6) and zinc (Figure-7) have delivered strong price returns during the past 30 days.

Figure-5 (Source: Infomine)

Figure-6 (Source: Infomine)

Figure-7 (Source: Infomine)

If we assume this positive price trend to continue for a while, I believe SVM has a strong outlook in a strong metal market.

On a different note, SVM's Q3 will not only benefit from improving metal prices, but it will also take advantage of low mining costs. Have a look at Figure-8 that denotes that SVM has the lowest AISC (read: All-in-Sustaining Cost) in the industry.

Figure-8 (Source: Presentation)

Apart from these positives, SVM will also benefit from a reduction in VAT rate applicable to Chinese manufacturers. Since May 2018, the Chinese government has reduced VAT applicable to manufacturing enterprises from 17% to 16%. This would imply that effective from May 2018, SVM has been able to increase its realized silver price (net of VAT).

Macroeconomic trends in the Chinese economy:

SVM's mining assets are located in China. According to FocusEconomics, China is the world's second-largest economy in terms of GDP. Being the most populated country in the world, China needs to increase its GDP faster than other economies. As shown in Figure-9, China's GDP growth rate during the period FY2018-2019 (at ~6.5%) is expected to surpass the GDP growth rate of the US (~4.2%). This indicates that over the next decade, China may become the strongest economy in the world.

Figure-9 (Source: Focus Economics)

Investors fear that US-China trade war is going to weigh down heavily on the Chinese economy. Such fear leads to the assumption that in the wake of a troubled Chinese economy, the demand for SVM's metal production from industries in China, may actually decline. Consequently, the share price of SVM will also be affected.

In my opinion, the Chinese economy will not be significantly affected by the trade war despite the fact that China's growth rate has slowed down recently. Consider the VAT relief provided by the government and we can see that the Chinese government is backing their industries in these rough times. Barrons published an interesting report that negates the notion that the US-China trade war has triggered any significant impact on the Chinese economy. In any case, a trade agreement between the two countries would provide support to metal prices and SVM should benefit from any such development.

SVM does not have a linear relation with silver prices:

I have compared the relative volatility of SVM (together with selected peers), for the period July-September 2018. As mentioned earlier, silver prices dropped by ~9% during that period. The purpose of Table-1 is to consider SVM's correlation with silver price and then compare that correlation with SVM's peers.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha].

As shown above, SVM's has the lowest correlation with silver. This demonstrates that during the selected period, SVM was least affected by a decline in silver prices. This is so because, over the years, SVM has transformed its product portfolio. Figure-10 shows that in the past, SVM's revenues were largely dependent on silver sales. But over the past two years the proportion of revenues based on zinc and lead sales, have been on an uptrend.

Figure-10 (Source: Presentation)

Similarly, during the past couple of years, SVM has witnessed growth in its M&I (read: Measured and Indicated) zinc/lead resources from its YMD (read: Yang Ming district) and GCM (read: GC mine). This is shown in Figure-11.

Figure-11 (Source: Presentation)

I think that this transformation in product portfolio should work well because SVM has reported an increased resource-base for lead and zinc that should certainly improve SVM's revenues and earnings in a bullish metal market.

SVM will a gold mine to diversify its product portfolio:

Apart from its two silver mines, SVM also owns a gold project in China namely BYP Gold Mine. SVM had suspended the operations in this mine since August 2014. The company is planning to evaluate alternatives to put this mine back to production. For the purpose, SVM needs to incur CAPEX of ~$10 MM. If we consider SVM's recently reported cash and its FCF position; arranging this CAPEX won't be a problem (Figure-12).

Figure-12 (Source: YCharts)

However, the company could also consider other options like entering into a JV partnership with another miner. Whichever way it proceeds, SVM would add notable gold, lead, and zinc resources to its portfolio as shown in Figure-13.

Figure-13 (Source: Presentation)

The company has not made any announcement regarding the timing of such investment. But I believe that if metal prices (particularly gold) continue their recovery then SVM may make an announcement soon.

SVM is cheap compared with peers:

Figure-14 compares SVM's P/B and P/E ratios with selected peers including First Majestic Silver (AG), Endeavour Silver (EXK), Pan American Silver (PAAS), and Fortuna Silver (FSM).

Figure-14 (Source: YCharts)

As the charts indicate, SVM has the best valuation among its peers in terms of P/B and P/E ratios. It's certainly not overvalued. Rather, if we consider the P/E ratio for selected silver miners, then SVM appears to be slightly undervalued.

Conclusion:

Based on the preceding discussion, we may conclude that SVM will report a mild Q2 2019. However, the situation is expected to change drastically in the Q3 (for the period ending 31st December 2018) because we are witnessing an improvement in silver and zinc prices. SVM will also take advantage of low-cost mining backed by resource-rich mining assets.

Moreover, as against the general perception, the US-China trade war does not have any significant impact on the Chinese economy. I think that effectively rules out the investors' fear of a decline in demand from Chinese industries. Nevertheless, if the US and China reach an agreement on the trade war then the negative sentiments prevailing in the market would evaporate and metal prices would start recovery at a faster pace.

SVM has also transformed its production profile over the years. Previously its production was largely based on silver but now its revenues are balanced between silver and zinc/lead. Given that SVM's zinc and lead resources have increased over time, and zinc prices are improving at a rapid pace; we could be optimistic about SVM's future.

SVM is also considering the expansion of its resource portfolio by adding a gold mine. It has the free cash flows to support the required CAPEX of ~$10 MM and it has the best valuation among peers based on P/B and P/E ratios. These factors make SVM a solid investment with long-term growth potential.

Note: I welcome your feedback on the analysis. Please comment in the following section regarding any areas that I should have explored further. I'd appreciate your suggestions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.