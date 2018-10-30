Does Celgene Tickle Your Buygene?

The bull case for Celgene comes from its valuation and its pipeline over the short and longer term.

There is a concentration risk for Celgene's revenue, but there are also industry and regulatory dangers.

Following a triple whammy, Celgene now trades at more than 50% less than its all-time high from October 2017.

Introduction

'Another whammy!' That's what I thought, and probably a lot of my fellow investors with me, when Celgene (CELG) announced that the FDA refused to review its MS drug ozanimod in February 2018. It was the third strike on Celgene's immunology and inflammation pipeline.

Last year Celgene threw in the towel on it's late stage Crohn's disease drug. This was followed on the heels by a revision of the 2020 forecast, mainly because Otezla underperformed. And even as Otezla's sales have re-accelerated in the last earnings, as Celgene's management had predicted, investors have not rewarded this.

Celgene trades at $71.43 at the moment of writing, 52% under its all-time high of $147.17, reached in the beginning of October 2017. Is it time to buy this beaten-down stock? Or should you stay away? The answer is the often very true but frustrating... it depends.

But in order to understand that, I want to give you an assessment of the company, with all the possible risks and potential rewards.

Celgene's triple whammy

The picture has been painted before, but I want to rehearse quickly what has happened to Celgene to give the reader an overview of what happened in the period in which Celgene turned from a beautiful swan into an ugly duckling, or so it seems.

The ozanimod delay is far from Celgene's only pock mark on its inflammation and immunology pipeline. Last year, Celgene halted a late-stage trial in Crohn's disease, which cast doubt on an ulcerative colitis program as well.

After plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis drug Otezla lagged in the third quarter of 2017, Celgene cut its 2020 guidance for inflammation and immunology to $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion, from its prior forecast for $4 billion issued in 2015.

Confidence in the management

Besides the failure of ozanimod and mongerson, another reason Celgene is down so much is because of a lack of confidence in the management. Bob Hugin, a long-time director of Celgene, resigned as CEO in 2017 and as Chair of the Board in January of this year. He was replaced by Mark Alles in both functions.

(Mark Alles, CEO and Chairman of Celgene, source: Celgene.com)

Mark Alles didn't wait too long to make a new team. The contracts of COO Scott Smith and business development head George Golumbeski were ended. They were the victims of the failures. Golumbeski played an important role in the acquisitions of Celgene and those didn't always play out as they should have.

The $9 billion Juno buyout is for example considered by a lot of biotech pundits as a waste of money, not because Juno is worthless, but because Celgene has overpaid. But the Juno acquisition was not the only failure. The failed drug mongerson was bought from the little Irish firm Nogra and could have cost Celgene up to $2.6 billion. The clinical stages cost Celgene more than $700 million before they were ended because of poor results (which is often a euphemism for no results at all).

The multiple sclerose drug ozanimod was a failure as well: the drug got a refusal to file letter from the FDA. Again a painful and expensive mistake: the drug was acquired when Receptos was bought out in 2015 for $7.3 billion. If you want to read more on this, I advise you to read the excellent articles of my fellow contributor Biotech Enthusiast: My 2 Cents On The Ozanimod Saga.

The new management will have to prove that it is worthy of the investors' trust. As they say: trust comes on foot, but leaves on horseback. The Q3 2018 results were a first step in the good direction, but many more steps will have to follow and eventually the company will be judged on its performance in drug approvals.

Revlimid concentration

Another big problem for Celgene investors is the high concentration of Celgene's earnings from Revlimid, its superstar drug. It amassed $8.19 billion in 2017. And for 2018, the revenue is expected to be $9.7 billion.

(Source: Celgene Q3 2018 earnings call slides)

$9.7B on a total of $15 billion, that means that Revlimid is responsible for 64.7% of Celgene's total revenue. Revlimid's patent expires in 2022, but the patent is not considered as one of the strongest, which could mean that generic competition might enter the space earlier, starting as early as 2020. For more detailed information, I refer to the excellent article of my fellow contributor The Non-Consensus about Revlimid's patent protection.

Revlimid is expected to grow quite a lot in the next few years, according to Bloomberg, reaching a top in 2022 and then declining to the current level again in 2025:

(Source: Bloomberg)

As all investors know, investing is forward looking and in the case of Celgene, the high concentration on Revlimid and the prospect that the revenue will drop, in combination with several drug failures, makes the stock go down steeply.

Regulatory risks for biotech

Besides the internal problems for Celgene, there might also be external problems in sight for the whole biotech industry. In the presidential campaign there was a lot of talk about expensive drugs and Gilead (GILD) and Celgene were often dragged into the spotlight for price gouging. This gave a huge blow to the sector, but since then the biotech market had climbed again to new highs until very recently.

IBB data by YCharts

In the recent weeks the sector has fallen again, mainly on a general market decline and the news that president Trump comes back to his pre-election promise now. He has announced a plan to bring biotech prices to the levels of the EU.

It is a well-known fact that US prices for new drugs are on average double that of Japan, the EU and Canada. Although a lot of people believe that it is the rest of the world piggybacking on the efforts of the pharma industry paid by the Americans, it is actually their system that is better than the American and I think it is time to adjust that.

For example, only in the US there is an absurd rule that gives prescribing doctors 6% of the prescribed drugs as a reward. This of course will encourage doctors to prescribe the most expensive drugs.Moreover, again in contrast to the EU, Japan and the EU, the federal government can not negotiate about drug prices for Medicare plans, which could be a huge discount factor.

Any way you look at this, I think that it is clear that the prices of US drugs have to be brought down. Probably this will have as a result that the prices in the rest of the world will go up. But the rest of the world has years of experience in bargaining, so probably this will not compensate for the lower US prices if this regulation would be implemented. That would be a strong headwind for all pharma stocks and especially for biotech companies, as they tend to have the highest prices. There is still much uncertainty, though, and there will be a hard push-back by the sector. But, again, this is a risk factor to keep in mind for the whole sector and Celgene in particular.

Investing in biotech

The last warning that I want to give is that investing in biotech stocks in general is not for the faint of heart. The sector is extremely volatile and is often binary: yes or no. If the outcome of a certain drug test program is good, the stock can go up more in an hour than a lot of defensive stocks over five years. On the other hand, as Celgene has shown, one or a few bad results can make the stock price crater as if there were no tomorrow. That is just the nature of biotech stocks.

The valuation of Celgene

After all these caveats, one might wonder why anyone would buy Celgene shares. The first reason is that Celgene has become a value stock: its valuation is very low.

As you can see on the FASTgraph, Celgene looks very attractive compared to its growth forecasts and its average P/E over the last decade, which have always been quite in sync, together with the stock price:

Where over the last decade Celgene traded at an average P/E ratio of 27.3, now it is at just 8.5. (Fastgraph uses a blended P/E, which means the average of the ttm P/E and the fwd P/E).

But in the next few years, the forecasts of earnings growth look good: solid double digit growth of about 20%.

And simplywall.st shows that Celgene is severely undervalued:

Dividendstock.cash shows that Celgene's fundamentals are good too:

As you see, revenue grows exponential, gross margins are very high and both operating and net margins are expected to grow in the next few years.

With a ttm P/E of 13 and 19.5% EPS growth for the next five years, Celgene only trades at a PEG of 0.67, which is very low.

I always like to look at the 'forward PEG' as well. I have not seen it somewhere else but I use it for a more accurate look at the future. It is the forward P/E instead of the ttm P/E. The forward P/E is at just 7. Divided by 19.5 that is a forward PEG of just 0.36. So while there has been quite some bad news for Celgene over the last year, the valuation makes it clear that the events have been factored in by investors at the current stock price.

The return potential over the next few years is high, even if the stock keeps trading at low multiples. This is the potential return over the next few years with a final multiple of just 10:

And Celgene has a history of meeting the analysts' expectations, often even beating them:

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Q3 2018 results were good and guidance was raised

Celgene's Q3 2018 results beat both top and bottom line expectations: EPS of $2.29 (versus $2.24 consensus) and revenue of $3.89B, 18.2% growth YoY, beating expectations by $40M. Very important: the guidance was raised from $15B to $15.2B, which is always a sign of confidence.

Revlimid had a great performance again with sales growing 19% YoY. Pomalyst/Imnovid grew by 23% YoY to $513M and, the best surprise after a slow down in 2017 and the first two quarters of 2018, Otezla grew by 40% YoY to $432M.

New applications

Although Revlimid, Pomalyst, Otezla and Abraxane are already huge blockbusters, there is still potential for growth, through adding new income lines by new applications of the drugs. CEO and chairman Mark Alles on the Q3 2018 earnings call:

We have also generated a series of clinically meaningful data in new settings or combinations for existing products, such as the recently announced Phase III studies for OTEZLA and REVLIMID. And Phase III results published in the New England Journal of Medicine for ABRAXANE and REVLIMID. These data are expected to significantly add to the already well-established value propositions of our medicines globally.

This is an overview of the blockbusters' potential to boost the revenue even more:

(Source: Q3 2018 earnings call slides)

These new applications to an existing drug are always very interesting, since the development costs are absent and the marketing costs tend to be lower too, since the product is already known to a lot of doctors.

Celgene's new drugs launches before the end of 2020

Celgene has five late-stage products, all expected to be launched before the end of 2020:

Of course, things can go wrong, as ozanimod has already proven. And more in general: that is always the case for drug approvals.

As for the potential sales of these drugs, that is always very hard to predict, but let's give it a try. I'm pretty sure the $4 billion to $6 billion in peak sales for Ozanimod that were projected when Celgene acquired it in 2015 will prove too optimistic. Fifty percent of that would already be a success, in my opinion. Celgene expects $1 billion in peak sales for Fedratinib. Liso-cel, also known as JCAR017, could reach peak sales of $3 billion. Luspatercept could come in at $2 billion and bb2121 could rake in as much as $2 billion too.

For bb2121, Celgene and Bluebird Bio (BLUE) have an agreement that stipulates a 50/50 split in costs and revenues for the US. Celgene will bear the costs and reap the rewards for the rest of the world, with milestone payments for Bluebird.

Luspatercept is the result of a seven-year alliance between Celgene and Acceleron (XLRN). It cost Celgene only $25 milion to opt in and $217 million in milestone payments, so this is a big win for Celgene if the drug would be approved and live up to its potential of $2 billion in peak sales.

Together this could amount to $9 billion in sales, which could be seen by investors as a cushion for the eventual fall of sales in Revlimid.

Celgene's long-term future

An important announcement on the earnings call was the hiring of Dr. Alise Reicin, who comes from EMD Serono. She has to 'enhance and ensure success', taking care of the mid- to late-stage clinical trials. This hiring again shows that Celgene is aware of the problem it had with managerial execution and is willing to fix the problem. I think that this addition also shows that Celgene realises that it must invest not just in research and development, but also in people, with the right people in the right positions.

Celgene has a filled pipeline. The Q3 2018 earning call slides give an overview:

So, even though the company can and will have more setbacks, the pipeline is quite filled for the long term too. It is too early and also too difficult to know the market potential, since so many things could go wrong and it also depends on competition.

Celgene, the most risky pharma stock

Celgene is a typical high risk, high reward stock. In an excellent EvaluatePharma study, Celgene comes out as the most risky pharma stock.

There are two main reasons. One is that Celgene is the only pharma stock that gets more than 80% of its revenue from its top three products, in this case Revlimid, Pomalyst and Otezla:

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

Only Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and AbbVie (ABBV) also get more than 70% of revenue from their top 3 products. All the rest is under 50%. On the other hand, you can see that Celgene is expected to have the highest CAGR until 2024 as well. So: high risk - high reward potential.

The second reason Celgene is seen as the riskiest pharma stock is that it has the highest pipeline risk, according to EvaluatePharma. Because Celgene's Revlimid loses its patent protection within five years and because the CAGR projection of Celgene is the highest, Celgene must get more sales from its pipeline than any other company.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

Because of the launch of five new products, this is possible, but one or two new failures could send the stock even deeper down the drain. If Celgene is able to pull the trick, the stock price could multiply. Again: high risk, high reward.

Tax loss selling

Celgene is a big biotech stock that acts like a small one, with very high risk and high potential reward. That may be appealing to some investors.

But I think that if you consider buying Celgene, it might be better to wait a few weeks. I would not be surprised that Celgene's stock price goes down even more because of tax loss selling, which mostly is done towards the end of the year. But this could prove to be untrue as well, of course. I always state that you can not make predictions for the short term in the stock market, so I just want to point at a possibility to interested investors.

Conclusion

I have a small position in Celgene, dating back from 2016. I am about 30% under water, but I will hold on to my position, since I am basically a buy-and-hold guy. That doesn't mean that if Celgene would continue to fail, I couldn't change my mind. The last earnings gave me a bit more confidence in the new management of the company. We will see how that plays out.

Even though the stock is down 52% from its all-time highs of October 2017, it is understandable that the market has adjusted the stock price to the risk profile of Celgene, that has risen to be the highest in big pharma land. But if Celgene is able to meet its goals from now on, this might be an excellent investment.

In my introduction I wrote that it depends if Celgene is a good buy. It depends on how well the new management delivers and on your risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.