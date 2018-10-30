Twitter Is Finally Getting Healthy

The surging stock price of Twitter (TWTR) is actually coming on the back of some disappointing user metrics. My investment thesis constantly pushed investors to focus on daily active user (DAU) growth, but who knew the stock would finally rally as the company was successful in actually blocking new user signups. The opportunity exists for the social media site to reach new heights by growing both DAUs and the health of the platform.

Health Hurts Users

The stock rallied about 15% on Q3 results as the market was able to shift focus to the 29% revenue growth and away from the ongoing account purge. This statement in the shareholder letter sums up the strange scenario:

We've seen a 20% quarter-over-quarter decrease in successful sign-ups since the introduction of these new techniques and believe the majority of this improvement can be attributed to our recent health efforts.

Never has a company done so much to keep a key metric from growing. Twitter even recently suspended the main Seeking Alpha account @Seekingalpha that has posted 594K times and has over 112K followers.

These health efforts are clearly an impediment to DAU growth. At this point though, 9% growth over last Q3 is highly disappointing. The opportunity exists for substantially higher DAU counts than what has to be somewhere less than only 163 million (<50% of 326 million MAUs).

This longer-term chart from Recode provides a better long-term view of the progress Twitter has made on growing engagement. The company has seen consistent growth in the 10% range for a couple of years now.

A big key to 2019 will be whether Twitter can leave the health phase and return to user growth. DAUs should easily exceed 10% growth in such an environment where the social media platform is seen as the site to find the most recent news.

Health Helps Ad Rates

One of the prime reasons to improve the health of the social media platform is to attract higher ad rates. More DAUs is the primary goal, but the end result is naturally advertisers more willing to place their brands on the platform.

The monetization of existing traffic and users has always been low and led by constantly declining ad rates over the last few years. The last quarter finally saw the first signs of actually approaching stable ad rates and eventually returning to growth. This time last year, Twitter saw the cost per engagement plunge 54%. The ad rate is approaching flat now.

Source: Twitter Q3'18 shareholder letter

All of these scenarios of higher engagement from DAUs on top of more DAUs plus the higher monetization of existing users adds up to significant revenue growth opportunities. My previous research has long stated that revenue estimates were far too low, hence the ~$57 million revenue beat in Q3 was no surprise. Sustaining 20% revenue growth would place Twitter at 2020 revenues of $4.3 billion vs. the current estimate of only $3.8 billion.

Remember that Twitter should be taking market share from Facebook (FB) with all of their troubles, yet analysts still forecast the latter growing revenues by roughly $13.7 billion or nearly 25% next year. One might correctly question the accuracy of the forecasted revenue growth for Facebook next year, but the point is the perspective and scope of the original plans. One can probably argue that if Twitter can't keep growing revenues at an exceptionally faster clip and gain relative scale, the company is failing to take advantage of the opportunity.

The point being one shouldn't question whether Twitter can grow revenues at a 20% clip when it only amounts to roughly $600 million in revenue growth each year. The social media platform wouldn't even take market share from Facebook under the current projections of revenue growing in the 15% range.

The stock looks expensive when using the wrong revenue metrics. Based on current revenue estimates, Twitter trades at a higher EV/S multiple. Using more reasonable 20% revenue growth, the EV/S multiple for Twitter dips to only ~5.5x.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter remains a relative bargain. The stock is still down some 30% from the highs over $47 from just this summer with an exceptionally large market to attack and a faltering leader. As the market starts pricing in higher growth rates, one should expect the stock to continue this rally back toward previous highs.

