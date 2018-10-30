William Lyon Homes (WLH) CEO Matt Zaist on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Larry Clark - IR

Bill H. Lyon - Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board

Matt Zaist - President and CEO

Colin Severn - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Alan Ratner - Zelman and Associates

Michael Rehaut - JP Morgan

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Scott Schrier - Citi

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2018 William Lyon Homes Earnings Conference Call. My name is Christie and I’ll be your operator today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay through November 6, 2018, starting this afternoon approximately 1 hour after the completion of this call. [Operator Instructions]

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. Larry Clark, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Larry Clark

Thank you Christie. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss William Lyon Homes financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018. By now, you should have received a copy of today’s press release. If not, it’s available on the Company’s website at lyonhomes.com.

Press release also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used therein. In addition, we are including an accompanying slide presentation that you can refer to during the call. You can access these slides in the Investor Relations section of the website.

Before we continue, please take a moment to read the Company’s notice regarding forward-looking statements, which is shown on slide one in the presentation and included in the press release. As explained in the notice, this conference call contains forward-looking statements including statements concerning future financial and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them. For additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s SEC filings.

With us today from management are Bill H. Lyon, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board; Matt Zaist, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colin Severn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Bill Lyon.

Bill H. Lyon

Thank you, Larry. Welcome ladies and gentlemen and thank you for taking the time to join us today.

Over the past several years, we have been experiencing an ongoing recovery, albeit a tempered one, in the homebuilding industry. And the sales pace moderation we’ve seen in certain markets in the past few months highlights some of the vulnerabilities of the continued housing recovery. Long-term fundamentals remain strong with record low unemployment and growth in jobs, wages and household formation. That said, as Matt will discuss in more detail, the significant home price appreciation that was occurred in several markets over the last few years, combined with the recent rise in mortgage interest rates, has led to affordability concerns. As a result, and most notably in Northern California and Seattle, we’ve experienced some pullback in absorption rates from previously high levels of sales. We believe that interest rates are likely to continue to rise and serve as a potential headwind to the ongoing recovery in housing. And we have moderated our expectations as we execute through the balance of the year.

Overall, in the face of the somewhat challenging market conditions, we achieved another quarter of healthy financial and operational results that still put us on track for record year for William Lyon Homes.

During the third quarter, we delivered 1,053 homes, which is up 24% year-over-year and achieved homebuilding revenue of $534 million, up 9%, both representing the highest levels for such metrics in any third quarter in the Company’s history. We delivered GAAP gross margins of 18.2%, which is a 10 basis-point year-over-year improvement and up 30 basis points sequentially from the second quarter of this year.

Our pretax income for the third quarter was $40.8 million and our after-tax net income was $26.6 million or $0.68 per diluted share. We ended the quarter with 1,596 units in backlog, up 32% year-over-year with an associated value of over $800 million, up 14% year-over-year. I am very proud of the results that our operating teams have delivered during the third quarter and year-to-date, putting us in position to finish the year strongly and achieve another year of profitability growth for the Company, and a record year in revenue, deliveries and net new home orders.

In addition, we believe that we are poised to execute on our long-term goals in 2019 and beyond, continuing to show operational growth as well as using our anticipated significant cash flow generation for deleveraging our balance sheet with a target of 40% debt-to-cap by 2020.

With that, I will turn the call over to Matt Zaist to discuss our quarterly results. Matt?

Matt Zaist

Thanks, Bill.

The challenges faced by the homebuilding industry in a rising interest rate environment received a lot of commentary in the press recently, and we’ve not been immune to such challenges. Over the past few years, we’ve been operating in an environment of cost inflation on the land, labor and material side of our business, and the consumer has been grappling with us passing those costs along to them coupled with meaningful price appreciation. This higher price environment now with rising interest rates has had a material impact on the home-buyer monthly payments, which seems to be especially pronounced in select geographies including Coastal California and the Pacific Northwest. That being said, we continue to see an operating environment with an underlying need for more housing, albeit on a relatively more affordable basis. We continue to see healthy traffic levels holding steady and good engagement in our sales offices between prospective buyers and our sales team, but a lack of urgency exists for some buyers before making the final buying decision.

Those parties engaged in buying a new home remain extremely well qualified. Over the past seven quarters, we’ve seen our average customers’ FICO score remain fairly flat at 740, debt-to-income levels have stayed at approximately 38%. And interestingly, we have seen our average LTVs trend downward from 84% in Q1 of last year to approximately 79% in the most recent quarter. We feel this further support that we are witnessing a bit of sticker shop in some markets as opposed to outright issues of buyer qualification, as a result of current market conditions.

Our team has delivered another quarter of meaningful double-digit increases in orders and deliveries year-over-year, based on our strategic focus on the entry-level and first time buyer segment as well as active adult. Looking ahead, we are extremely excited about the new projects we have coming to market, which are targeted towards these underserved segments of the marketplace at affordable price points below the overall market medians.

For the third quarter, our net new home orders were 1,001 units, up 29% from the third quarter of 2017 with an associated dollar value of $458 million. We experienced the normal seasonal slowdown in demand during the third quarter, coming in at the monthly sales pace of 2.9 sales per community, which is slightly lower than our 3 sales pace during the third quarter of 2017. The cadence of our sales pace was fairly consistent month-over-month during the quarter.

We continue to see the strongest performance from the entry-level and active adult buyer segments from an absorption pace and profitability standpoint, selling at a monthly pace of 3.8 sales per community and 3.6 sales per community, respectively, and representing the highest gross margins in the Company during the quarter.

Now, I’d like to spend a bit of time talking through each of our individual markets. As discussed on last quarter’s conference call, during the second quarter, we were already experiencing some moderation in Seattle, but it was still absorbing at a pace above Company average. In the third quarter, we continued to see our overall sales pace moderate further and we saw significant differences in performance based on our price points. At prices below $700,000, there appears to be solid demand and consistent absorption rates. Above $800,000, you start to see more hesitation from buyers as mortgage rates have gone up.

Our Ovation active adult community at Oak Tree remained a standout with Q3 absorption rates of 4.7 sales per month while our entry-level community saw a healthy 3.2 sales per month. We feel that we have some compelling offerings at our existing projects in Seattle and we will continue to make adjustments as needed to maximize our returns by finding the right pace for reach community. Looking forward, we are extremely optimistic by the projects in the pipeline for our Washington division.

Similar to Seattle, the Bay Area has been on fire the last few years, and we’ve seen extremely strong price appreciation, driven by strong demand and incredibly low supply. Double-digit price appreciation in the first six months of this year, coupled with rising mortgage rates, have produced a significant adjustment in monthly payments, we absorbed a slower pace than we’ve seen in prior quarters. Arizona continues to perform very well and it represented the fastest absorbing division in the Company during the third quarter with a rate of 6.6 sales per community per month, which was at the same pace as the second quarter, anchored by our four actively selling communities within our Meridian master plan.

Colorado continues to achieve strong year-over-year performance, recording 100 net new home orders, which is a 22% improvement over last year. Our sales pace during the third quarter was up 65% over the prior period as we continue to experience success with our introduction of townhome and small lot detached homes selling at prices well below the median sales price of new homes in the Denver MSA, translating into an ASP that is about $124,000 lower than it was last year.

Our Nevada division recorded 94 new home orders during the quarter, up 42% over the prior year period, and our monthly sales pace during the third quarter was up 24% over last year. With our Nevada community openings this year targeting the entry-level, as well as active adult buyer segments, we’ve been able to serve a broader audience than in prior years and drive sales across a significantly wider range of price points.

We continue to be pleased with the performance of our Texas operation, which experienced an increase in absorption pace each month throughout the quarter. During the quarter, we recorded 172 new home orders and our monthly sales pace was 2.6 sales per community. Our ASP in Central Texas for homes closed during the quarter was $264,400 and 80% of our floor plans in Texas qualify for some form of government sponsored financing, providing low downpayment, affordable alternatives to renting.

In Southern California, the entry-level and active adult products continued to absorb at levels above our Company averages with a monthly absorption rate of 3.7 and 6.7, respectively. Our overall goal of these markets is to focus on attainable housing at price points at or below the median of the market, which is representative of our future openings in both the coastal and inland counties.

Looking ahead, 70% of our future lot position in Southern California consists of product designated as entry-level or active adult. Portland has continued to be fairly steady for us all year and our monthly sales base for the division during the third quarter was 3.2 sales per community, slightly above the year-ago quarter. While Portland has performed well, we are feeling some price sensitivity at this point in the cycle and have encountered some resistance to further price appreciation.

We’ve mitigated the rising home prices over the past couple of years by introducing higher density product including stacked flats and placing more emphasis on our townhouse and alley-loaded product in order to provide more affordability across the broader market.

As Bill touched on, we feel that interest rates are likely to continue to rise and put some pressure on the broader housing recovery. And while we need to be cognizant of these challenges, we believe that we are well-positioned strategically to continue to deliver strong performance against the current backdrop affecting all homebuilders.

Tightening affordability is a natural occurrence in a maturing real estate cycle, and it’s something we’ve been anticipating for the past few years. As we’ve articulated on several prior calls, three years ago, we made a conscious decision to be more focused on the entry-level and first-time buyers segments across all markets, as demonstrated by our evolution in product segmentation and geographic diversification over that time.

Our land acquisitions and product shifts have been focused on lower square footage and higher density in urban cores and simplified production oriented home offerings in the suburban locations. Our RSI acquisition earlier this year was complimentary to this strategy, providing an affordable suburban business model in Southern California with expansion into Central Texas at entry-level price points.

Additionally, we launched our Ovation active adult brand in Q1 of 2017 after years of market research to address the growing segment of boomers whose needs were not being met by the existing product solutions in our western markets. Ultimately, we are a self liquidating business and our continued growth story going forward is less about where we’re selling now and more about where we’re going to be selling.

As we look at our significant assets coming to market over the course of the next three quarters, we feel we’re well-positioned to put forward more attainable product in markets that have been struggling with lack of affordable price points.

In Coastal Southern California, our Novel Park project will consist of over 500 units with purchase prices starting in the low 400,000s in Central Orange County with overall ASPs across 6 product lines in the mid-700,000 versus a median new home price of nearly $1 million. Novel Park is a fantastic location with a variety of recreational amenities and access to stellar Irvine Unified School District.

Giving us further confidence ahead of our Q1 grand opening is our Interest List which after just 6 weeks has swelled over 2,000 registered interested parties. In the Northern California, Bay area, we’re particularly excited about our new project in Hayward, California, an infield master planned community just to the north of Newark to effectively replace our very successful Bayshores project on a similar size and scale, but at an even lower price point. We secured the rights to purchase this project almost four years ago while we protected entitlements. We recently closed on the property and have been actively developing the project which is slated for a spring 2019 grand opening.

Our SoHay master plan will consist of 400 condo and townhouse units across three communities with starting prices in the low 400,000s and overall ASP in the high 600,000s versus an MSA median new home price in the high-800,000s. This project will provide a price differential to our Bayshores project but it’s still ideally located on the 880 transportation corridor and it is walkable to the Hayward BART station.

In Seattle, 4 out of the next 5 new community openings have an overall ASP under $600,000, with the median new home prices approaching $800,000. We expect during the first half of 2019 to open two communities with an ASP range in the $400,000 and two communities in the $500,000 range all well located with core King County, providing easy accessibility to downtown Seattle and the job centers in the Greater Bellevue, Redmond area.

In Arizona, as I mentioned previously, our Meridian master plan is entry-level focused in a well-located submarket of Phoenix and has performed extremely well for us. We will now be introducing an active adult segment at Meridian, consisting of 780 units under our Ovation brand across three product types, with an ASP below the market median age qualified home price. Ovation at Meridian will be highly amenitized and in a great location but still affordable in the low-300,000s. We look forward to a successful opening later this year, and our excitement is heightened by the over 1,200 registered applicants on our interest list, which is the first time we’ve had an interest list over 1,000 people in the Phoenix market.

I’ll now turn the call over to Colin for a discussion of our financial results before wrapping it up with some brief closing commentary and opening it up for Q&A.

Colin Severn

Thank you, Matt.

Homebuilding revenue during the third quarter was $533.5 million as compared to $490.3 million in the year-ago period, an increase of 9%. The increase in home sales revenue was primarily due to a 24% increase in the number of homes delivered. From a delivery standpoint, we were able to achieve a backlog conversion rate of 64% during the third quarter, which was generally in line with our expectations and reflected a slight decrease from the backlog conversion rate we achieved during the third quarter of 2017.

Our ASPs have been trending down in 2018 due to our increased percentage of entry-level units as well as the impact of the greater contribution from our Texas operations with the lowest ASPs in the Company. Overall, our average sales price for homes closed during the quarter was approximately $507,000, down 12% year-over-year. ASP at homes in backlog as of the end of the third quarter was approximately $502,000, down 13% from one year ago and slightly lower than ASP of homes closed during the most recent quarter. That said, ASPs for homes closed on a same-store basis were up 10% year-over-year, driven by significant historical price appreciation in Washington and California, as discussed earlier.

During the third quarter, our homebuilding gross profit increased to $97 million, up 10% compared to the third quarter of 2017 and adjusted homebuilding gross profit grew 10% to a $122.6 million. GAAP gross margins for the third quarter were 18.2% compared to 17.9% in the second quarter and 18.1% in the year-ago period. Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 23% during the third quarter as compared to 22.7% in the third quarter of 2017. GAAP gross margins for the third quarter reflected approximately 70 basis points, tied to purchase accounting from the RSI acquisition which we expect to abate as we move to the fourth quarter.

Our sales and marketing expense for the quarter was 5.4% of homebuilding revenue as compared to 4.5% in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily driven by the change in accounting rules requiring companies to record certain selling costs that were previously recorded as cost of sales, the sales and marketing expense, as well as the increased in advertising and outside broker costs.

General and administrative expenses were 5.6% in homebuilding revenue compared to 4.7% in the third quarter of 2017. The increase in G&A, both on a dollar and percentage basis was due to continued investments in our growing operating business, incremental IT investment and investment in the further build out of our financial services group. These combined for a total of SG&A expense of 11% for the quarter compared to 9.2% in the year-ago period and slightly improved from 11.1% in the second quarter.

Income from our unconsolidated mortgage joint ventures was $0.5 million, which is consistent with the second quarter of 2018 and down from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2017. Pre-tax income for the quarter was $40.8 million, down from $44 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $66.2 million, down from $67.8 million in the third quarter of 2017. Our provision for income taxes was $9 million for an effective tax rate of approximately 22%. We are expecting a tax rate for the fourth quarter of approximately 20%.

Income from non-controlling interest was $5.3 million during the quarter, up from $2.6 million in the year-ago period and driven by a higher number of deliveries from certain joint venture communities in the quarter than in the prior year. Net income available to common stockholders during the quarter was $26.6 million or $0.68 per diluted share, based on 39.2 million fully diluted shares.



As of the end of the quarter, our total lot count of owned and controlled lots was 29,135, which is comprised of 55% entry-level product, 27% first-time move-up product and 10% Ovation active adult products. Optioned lots account for 36% of our total lot inventory. The Company’s long-term target includes that at least 40% of our lot position being optioned versus being owned.

Now turning to our balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $2.6 billion in real estate inventories, $2.9 billion in total assets, total equity of $1 billion and cash of $50.8 million. Our total debt-to-book capitalization was 60.3%, and our net debt to net book capitalization was 59.5% at quarter-end. As we’ve mentioned previously, we continue to expect our fourth quarter earnings and positive cash flow to result in a meaningful debt reduction and significant improvement in our credit statistics at year-end, enabling us to make progress towards our longer term leverage goals, which includes driving our debt to cap rate down to 40% by 2020.

Now, I’ll turn it back to Matt.

Matt Zaist

Thanks, Colin.

Before we open the call to your questions, I’d like to provide some additional information regarding our outlook for the fourth quarter. Our current expectations for the quarter reflect an adjustment of our prior guidance ranges, but our solid performance through the first nine months of the year and robust backlog still put us in a position to achieve record results for the Company for the full-year of 2018. Our ability to execute in the fourth quarter will determine our success in achieving these results when we face the typical year-end operational challenges, as well as the other external factors that play in the current market environment. Our teams are focused on staying vigilant in navigating these challenges to preserve our backlog and convert as much as possible. We currently expect backlog conversion for the fourth quarter to be between 85% and 92.5% and ASP of homes closed during the fourth quarter to be approximately $505,000, based primarily on geographic and product mix.

We expect pre-tax income before minority interest for the fourth quarter to be between $62 million and $67 million. We anticipate GAAP gross margins to improve 40 to 60 basis points sequentially over the third quarter. SG&A percentage for the fourth quarter is expected to demonstrate 60 to 70 basis points of sequential improvement. Also, during the fourth quarter, we expect income attributable to non-controlling interest to be approximately $8 million to $8.5 million, which is a bit higher than typical. But as Colin mentioned earlier, this impact will be somewhat offset by lower anticipated tax rate for the fourth quarter of 20.5%.

We look forward to finishing the year strong and providing momentum as we head into next year. As we think about 2019, we are expecting another year of growth for William Lyon Homes with the most meaningful impact coming from the strategically targeted projects we’ve previously discussed. In addition, we expect that our G&A investment in information technology and financial services will drive incremental efficiencies based on our larger go forward platform. We expect to continue the build-out and rollout of our suite of financial services offerings as we move into 2019, help serve our homebuyers and provide incremental potential earning streams for the Company.

As we look to capital allocation in 2019, land spend as a percentage of revenue as well as in total dollars will decrease year-over-year in light of our significant multi-year lot supply, which includes all of our expected closings for 2019 and 2020 as well as a significant portion for 2021. We would anticipate using free cash flow in 2019, target principal debt reduction in line with our multiyear deleveraging strategy.

With that, I’d like to conclude the prepared remarks and open our call to your potential questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Alan Ratner with Zelman and Associates. Your line is open.

Alan Ratner

Hey, guys. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. So, on the guidance revision here for 4Q, I was hoping to get a little bit more insight into kind of what the key drivers of that are? And is this a situation where -- obviously the sales environment has softened here. Are you actively increasing incentives at this point of the year to try to drive additional volume and therefore the real push point comes on the margin front or are you willing to sacrifice a little bit of volume for the time being in order to kind of maintain the margin improvement that you’ve been positing as far as the trajectory is concerned? And then, related to that, Matt, just to your comment on 2019, expecting that to be another year of growth. Is that specific to top-line or are you confident on bottom-line growth as well? Thank you.

Matt Zaist

Yes. I’ll make sure I kick all those off, Alan. But, look, I think the biggest driver to the change in our pretax income guidance is due to the slower net orders in corresponding closings from our Seattle and Bay Area divisions, which represent highest average sales prices as well as some significantly profitable projects from a gross margin perspective. Ultimately, the flow through of those units, revenue and profit will be a function of kind of go-forward absorption rates. So, as we think about the balance of our geographies, everything has been pretty much operating as we would expect it to be.

As we think about moving through the balance of the year. I think there is obviously certain projects where in the markets that I just mentioned, we’ve had to make some incremental price adjustments to try to find the right absorption rates. And I think that as we made some adjustments, we started to see some improvement in absorption trends, Seattle made incremental improvement as we moved through the third quarter. And I think in NorCal, we’re really in the process of kind of finishing out the sales process at Bayshores. So, I think as we think about how we incent people to buy in this market, look, I think obviously our preference would be to incent them through a buydown of mortgage rates or being very targeted. I think, we want to be protective of our backlog. So, I think while we’re cognizant that couple of markets we’ve got to make some adjustments, our other markets are really about executing on converting our backlog.

As we think about 2019 - and then I’ll make sure we follow up, if I missed anything. Look, obviously we’ve got some exciting projects that we’re opening up that are at price points that we think are going to be attractive to customers. I think the Interest List as well as the conversations we’re having in sales offices would indicate that we can see some success with those new communities. So, driving an increased average community count next year we believe will drive a higher top-line. Scott, I think as it relates to profitability, I think we’ll give guidance as we get to the end of the year and kind of see how the years starts out. I think we’re optimistic that a big piece of what’s missing right now, as I pointed, attainable housing. I think we’ve got to be focused on price point, given that mortgage rates are higher. And I think this is something that we’ve been working towards the last couple of years.

Alan Ratner

Understood. I appreciate that, Matt. And then, just, maybe a data question, if you have it handy. If not, we could follow up But the credit statistics you gave were all encouraging there. We’ve seen, as far as the overall market is concerned, a pretty significant uptick in high backend DTI loans, especially at FHA over the course of this year. Do you happen to have handy the percentage of your business where buyers would have backend DTIs north of 50% and specifically on FHA, if you have that?

Matt Zaist

I don’t have that handy, Alan. I think as we think about FHA, it varies kind of month-to-month; that’s kind of 10% of our business with some variability market-by-market. So, I think the overall statistics, as I mentioned, are pretty encouraging and pretty healthy. And I think obviously, FHA is a valuable tool for getting people in the door from a low payment -- low downpayment perspective. But I think the bottom line is significantly more people are thinking taking conventional mortgages in our sales locations than using the government financing.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Michael Rehaut with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Michael Rehaut

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. First question, I just want to circle back to the leverage goals that you alluded to earlier that I believe it was reiteration. But, when you talk about being on track for significant debt reduction this year, I think in the past, you referred to trying to get back to a net debt to cap, at the end of this year similar to where you were last year. I just wanted to see if -- given the reduction in operating income guidance or pre-tax income guidance, if that was still part of your expectations. And also with the 40% by the end of 2020, if that’s total debt or net debt to cap from a statistic standpoint, metric?

Matt Zaist

Yes. Thanks for the question, Mike. Couple of things I’d point to. If you take a look back a year ago, our progress on the leverage front, we made about 1,000 basis points of improvement on our credit statistics, our net credit statistics between Q3 and Q4 a year ago. I think, when we talked about getting back to prior year kind of more on debt to cap at the end of this year being very similar to what it was last year, our 40% debt to cap goal is a book capitalization goal. I think as we’ve mentioned we’ve done a great job I think of putting together a solid land book, we made significant improvements on optioning significantly more of our lot inventory versus owning it. And capital allocation over the next couple of years is going to be more weighted towards principal debt reductions, as well as obviously we’re anticipating accretion of earnings. And as we continue to move through the balance of next couple of years if any of the factors change from a market condition, I would say the first thing that we’ll make a modification to is incremental land spend and continue to focus on making sure that we move through the balance of this cycle, we don’t lose sight of our balance sheet goals.

Michael Rehaut

Also, just in terms of thinking about 2019, I think you gave us a sense of how you’re thinking about the tax rate and also the income attributable to non-controlling interest obviously took a step up this year, if we should expect something similar for 2019?

Colin Severn

Mike, this is Colin. I think relative to the minority interest question, I think we’ll continue to give you sort of quarter-to-quarter near-term guidance. But, relative to the overall tax rate, I mean, we’ve seen that number come down throughout 2018. And I think if you look at the blended levels for 2018, you probably can see that in a consistent level that you will in 2018, and you’ll also in 2019, if you look at it from a range perspective.

Operator

Our next question is from Jay McCanless with Wedbush. Your line is open.

Jay McCanless

Three questions for me. The first one, what was RSI’s contribution to California orders this year? And what was the legacy line sales absorption for California?

Matt Zaist

Okay. So, I think we managed our business kind of a little bit differently than just kind of thinking through those specific projects. But, I’ll break it down for you by geography, Jay. And I think that that’s how we look at the markets. Because the Inland Empire from a geographic standpoint includes a combination of legacy Lyon projects as well as projects that were part of the acquisition. But, we’re managing our business differently than b acquisition. But if I look at Southern California coastally, our absorption rates were at about 2.6 in the coastal counties, and our Inland Empire geography on a combined basis was at about 3 a month, which blends about 2.7. A year ago Southern California was absorbing at 3 a month. So, that is 10% reduction in absorption rates kind of across the same geography. Obviously there’s a lot of ins and outs associated with kind of trying to track project-by-project between those things. So, I think that’s what we would be comfortable kind of guiding on.

Jay McCanless

The second question I had in terms of the 2020 guidance with slowdown you’re seeing in California and Washington. Do you guys still think 5,500 to 6,000 closings is realistic?

Matt Zaist

Well, I think certainly, we’ve put ourselves in a position from a land pipeline and community opening standpoint to achieve that. Obviously, we’ve got to be cognizant that market is going to give us whatever it’s going to give us relative to external factors that affect people’s home-buying decisions. I think that we are optimistic that as you look at our pipeline of projects, we see an opportunity to be more affordable and more attainable in those higher priced markets than we are today. And I think that’s something that if you look at the our absorption rate market-by-market and you look at those more affordable, attainable price points, the absorptions rates are higher than what we’ve seen as a company average. So, I think that obviously as we move into the beginning of next year and we have our next call, we’ll provide you guys with some incremental thoughts on how we see ‘19 evolving from a community count perspective as well as full year. As it relates beyond that, I think we’ve got a pipeline of projects that give us optimism relative to that. I think it’s -- obviously, we’ve got to see what we’re dealing with, is this something that persists through the spring selling season. If factors are different, we’ll give you a guide at that point in time. But like I said, I think we’re pretty excited about what we have coming in the pipeline.

Jay McCanless

Got it. And then, the last question I had just, with the slower sales pace in the higher dollar regions, can you guys walk us through the process of getting to the lower leverage targets that you talked about? I mean, is there an expectation of some land sales rolled in there or is it just regular way building and closing homes that you guys will think due to lower net leverage target?

Colin Severn

I think as we’ve been talking about it couple of times and as Matt mentioned, the higher price communities, Seattle and Northern California are still extremely profitable. We still see the company growing even in a rising interest rate environment. We have the strong land book. We have all the land owned and controlled for our growth in the next few years. And so, as we talk about capital allocation, we’re focused on debt reduction. And our plans to accreting earnings, generating cash flow, we see a clear path, not only in the fourth quarter but also in 2019.

Jay McCanless

Okay. But, there is no expectation of land scales. This is just regular way...

Matt Zaist

Yes. I think the only thing I’d add is obviously we’ll look at that opportunistically. I think that company has done that in the past where -- especially in markets like Phoenix where we got a pretty significant land book, and there is opportunities selectively in Texas given the size of our book to potentially bring somebody in who does something a bit differently, Jay. So, I think those are things that we’ve always viewed as opportunistic more so than trying to specifically plan and time land sales, which can be a little bit more challenging from a predictability standpoint.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Scott Schrier with Citi. Your line is open.

Scott Schrier

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen. I wanted to start off and ask kind of the opposite of the last question. Recognizing that you do have a pretty long, healthy lot supply, you said most of your closing is through ‘19 and ‘20. As you look at long term position in the business, where are you looking to invest in your land acquisition, and how do you foresee the average community count kind of rate down, maybe as we get a little further along, more longer term in 2021 or 2022 kind of timeframe.

Matt Zaist

Are you asking geographically where we might see shifts, Scott? I’m just trying to make sure…

Scott Schrier

Yes. I think, I want to get at how you see things geographically. Where you’re looking to spend? And I’m sure, if you want to touch out maybe what the ultimate breakdown looks between active adult entry-level and your move-up products?

Matt Zaist

I think that’s probably a good place to start. I think, we’d like to see ourselves from a really buyer type perspective or market segment perspective. And continue to be focused on at least 50% of our communities as entry level. I think you can look at the success we’ve had with our Ovation brand. And I think we’ve weighted into it very strategically, very consciously. We see opportunities and are working on opportunities to expand Ovation into states that we currently aren’t operating under Ovation which include Texas and Colorado. We do plan on opening our first Portland, Oregon active adult community next year. So, I think we’ve been very encouraged by the absorption rates, we’ve been very encouraged by the margin profile of that particular segment. So, from our perspective, I think we’d love to see active adult continue to expand beyond the 10% of our current lot supply and something -- it might be more representative of up to 20% in the long-term.

That said, we’ve been very disciplined relative to our approach with Ovation, which is, it’s got to meet certain criteria in terms of the product, the location, the amenities surrounding it. So, we certainly don’t want to force anything but we see a great opportunity there. I think, when you start talking about the second time move-up and higher price point products, I think candidly, there is other builders that do that better, and I think we’re going to stick to what we think is working well for us in our markets.

Geographically, look, we’ve got markets that we would like to maintain our market share. I think we’ve got a solid top five market position in the Pacific Northwest in each of its respective marketplaces. We’d like to grow the size and scale of our operations in Phoenix. We’d like to grow and continue to grow in Colorado and in Texas. So, I think as we move forward, California is one place that it’s very expensive to play in California. We’ve been successful and making good returns in California. But, I think that’s one place that we’ve got to be careful and stick to our script in that market. So, little harder to predict the size and scale of operations in California, just given the lack of developable land in the coastal as well select inland markets.

Scott Schrier

And then, I just wanted to ask you what you’re seeing in terms of construction cost, inflation, labor availability and cycle times. And if there is any regions where you’re seeing it at a little better, maybe any regions where it’s getting a little more difficult?

Matt Zaist

Obviously, we’ve all benefited more recently from lumber prices coming down in a pretty healthily way over the last couple of months. Look, cycle times have been fairly consistent, fairly flat for us over the quarters of the last few quarters. I think, we’re seeing cycle times today that aren’t meaningfully different than they were a year ago. So, from that perspective, I think while we would love to see more labor in our markets which I think would ultimately help all of us deliver more affordable housing, I don’t think that is the big issue. I think if there is a one issue that you would flag as being a bit of bottleneck is the municipalities. The municipalities continuing to be slow on approvals, plan checks, lack of inspectors out in the field, and I’d say the utility companies as well from a ability to set meters. That element is probably a bigger issue right now than what we’re seeing on the labor side in our markets.

Operator

Our next question is from Alex Barron from Housing Research Center. Your line is open.

Alex Barron

I was wondering, if you could comment on what RSI’s contribution was to California this quarter, and also how our things looking in October so far?

Matt Zaist

Alex, I think Jay asked kind of the same question, I think. So, I’d refer back to what I indicated to Jay, which is we really look at Southern California now by geography. So, the Inland Empire -- a combination of both RSI communities as well as Lyon communities. So, as we look at Southern California, the Inland Empire on a combined basis absorbed at about 3 a month; in the third quarter coastally, we were around 2.6, total absorption rates were in that 2.7, 2.8 range. So, a bit slower than it was a year ago. But, we’re looking at this geographically as opposed to what was RSI’s community versus legacy Lyon’s. Does that answer your question?

Alex Barron

Yes. And then, any comments on October?

Matt Zaist

I think, obviously, the month’s not over yet. So, I would say that October has been fairly choppy, like I’m sure most others have kind of seen it. I think we see certain markets continuing to perform well. Those that have performed well in the third quarter kind of continue to perform as we’ve entered into the fourth quarter. As we’ve mentioned, we’ve made some adjustments in Seattle in the Bay Area, and so, kind of tracking improvements in some of the projects that we’ve had a challenge with. But obviously, trying to give a full month’s guide when the month’s not over yet is a bit challenging. So, I think the same headwinds that exist in the third quarter, exist here in the fourth quarter, and we’ve got to work them.

Alex Barron

Now, as far as your sequential guidance for margins going up, I guess, I’m curious what’s driving that? And you just mentioned you had some, I guess, increased incentives in those couple of markets. So, kind of curious, how much that’s taking the margin down versus what’s driving that up?

Matt Zaist

So, a couple things that we’ve got play there, Alex is, again even with making a few adjustments in Seattle and in the Bay Area, those are very profitable markets for us, given just how much price appreciation growth we’ve seen over the last years. So, we expect incremental sequential improvement and contribution from those two divisions. We’ve also got, as Colin mentioned, the abatement of the purchase accounting in Texas and some of the RSI assets that are kind of debating and rolling off as we move through the fourth quarter.

Alex Barron

So, the 40 to 60 is not just before all those impacts, it’s including everything?

Matt Zaist

Yes. That’s GAAP. It’s easiest for us to just give you what the GAAP number is that’s ultimately flowing through.

Operator

And that does conclude our Q&A session for today. I’d like to turn the call back over to Mr. Matt Zaist for any further remarks.

Matt Zaist

All right. Well, thank you all for joining us today. I appreciate your support. And thank you for joining. We’ll talk to you guys in three months.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude today’s program. And you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.