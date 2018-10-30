Valero: Lower Margins Weigh On The Stock Price, But A Lot Is Priced In

The company's long-term growth trend remains intact, while lower margins in Q4 are most likely already priced in.

Valero (VLO) used to be one of the best stocks of 2017 and 2018. However, things changed when the stock declined more than 28% since the start of October of this year. At this point, the stock is back at levels not seen since December of 2017. Third quarter results also did not support the stock as rising input costs put pressure on margins. Nonetheless, the company's operating business continues to run smoothly while current prices offer interesting buying opportunities.

Source: UnderConsideration (Old (Left) And New Logo)

EPS Beats Again, But Margins Decline

Third quarter EPS came in at $2.01. This is $0.06 above expectations and $0.10 higher compared to the prior-year quarter. It is also remarkable that Valero has beaten estimates every single time since the start of 2016 when economic growth started to pick up.

Source: Estimize

The bad news is that earnings growth has a cycle low at a mere 5%. This is the lowest growth rate since Q1 of 2017 when the economic upswing pushed the company's bottom line up.

Total sales came in at $30.849 billion versus expectations of $31.820 billion. This is roughly $1 billion below estimates but 31% higher compared to Q3 of 2017. This is one of the stronger growth rates of the current expansion. This is the result of a favorable market environment for refinery companies. Economic growth in the US, as well as record oil production in the US, support high utilization rates and strong demand from the end user.

One of the reasons why EPS growth came in so low is the fact that operating expenses accelerated roughly $8 billion to almost $29.400 billion. This is a 33.6% increase which caused net income to rise a mere 1.3%. A lower stock count of 3.2% did save the bottom line in the third quarter.

Source: Valero Q3/2018 Earnings Press Release

The refinery segment reported operating income worth $1.3 billion. This is 7.7% less than the $1.4 billion of Q3 of 2017. This decrease is mainly due to lower gasoline and secondary product margins according to Valero.

Throughput margins decreased to $10.00 per barrel from $10.94 from a year ago. Refining operating expenses per barrel declined to $3.67 from $3.75. Depreciation and amortization expenses declined 4% to $1.64.

The utilization rate improved to 99% from 92% in Q3 of 2017. Total throughput accelerated 6.9% to 3.1 million barrels which is mainly due to the effect of Hurricane Harvey at the end of 2017. One of the reasons why the utilization rate is this high is the light sweet crude discount relative to Brent.

Additionally, the Diamond Pipeline and Enbridge Line 9B contributed meaningfully to the performance of the Memphis and Quebec City refineries as this improved the access to discounted Cushing and Canadian sweet crudes. Moreover, the company will add another 100,000 barrels per day of Permian thanks to the Sunrise Pipeline expansion which is scheduled to be completed on the first of November.

Valero also benefited from the production of renewable diesel. The company produced 16,500 barrels per day in its facility that went online in August. These production numbers are expected to rise to 44,000 barrels per day.

Moreover, in September, management approved a project to construct a 55,000 barrel per day coker and a sulfur recovery unit at the Port Arthur refinery. This project will be completed in 2022 and will cost $975 million. This extra capacity is expected to improve turnaround efficiency and support margins from increased heavy solid crude processing capabilities and reduced intermediate feedstock purchases.

The ethanol segment saw an operating income decline of 74% due to lower ethanol prices. However, total net income was only $21 million in Q3 of this year which means that this segment is not very important in the bigger picture.

The MLP segment as serviced by Valero Energy Partners (VLP) will be merged with Valero. The company will acquire all outstanding shares at a price of $42.25. This merger would provide Valero shareholders with better cash flow synergies in a simplified structure according to Valero. The company also mentioned the trend among MLP investors from high distribution growth to a model that favors slower distribution growth and self-funded organic growth. Personally, I completely agree and fully support the company's merger.

What's Next?

Part of the company's future plans was already included in the first half of this article. Production capabilities will further be expanded as business conditions remain favorable.

As we look forward to the fourth quarter and into 2019, we remain optimistic. Global economic activity continues to grow at a reasonable pace. In the U.S., unemployment rates are at record lows. Domestic and international product demand is strong. Gasoline export volumes are expected to increase seasonally, while distillate export should moderate as winter demand picks up in the northern hemisphere. Despite margins incentivizing maximum distillate production at relatively high industry utilization, days of supply for distillate remain near five­ year lows. - Source

One of the problems is that margins are likely not going to rise in Q4 as refining cash operating expenses are expected to rise to $3.80 per barrel.

With that being said, it would be wrong to suggest that one single quarter is going to decide the company's fate. Yes, we did see slower margins as we enter a period with very tough comparable quarters. However, the stock is already down to $85 (30% below all-time high). A lot is priced in at this point. It is also likely that margins rise again in the first half of 2019 given the company's capital investments and strong oil production in the US. The biggest risk concerning the margin expansion is economic growth on a global scale. A slow-down could pressure margins even though production conditions remain favorable.

Source: TradingView

It is also interesting that Valero declined almost simultaneously with homebuilders (ITB) as both started their meltdown at the end of September. The same goes for Valero's competitors like Phillips 66 (PSX).

What we are dealing with here is a complete revaluation of consumer-related stocks. In this case, gasoline and petroleum products.

It also does not help that US economic growth is peaking as I discussed in this article.

With that being said, I was stopped out during the most recent decline as I am a mid-term trader instead of a long-term investor. The decline erased a part of the gains I enjoyed since the textbook breakout at the end of 2017 (graph above).

My current strategy is to buy the stock again when overall stock market sentiment turns again. Valero has been punished a lot and valuations are getting ridiculous. The forward PE is at 8.4 while the PEG ratio is at 0.32.

Traders will rush to buy stocks like Valero once energy stocks recover. This could be in the fourth quarter or even later depending on US economic growth expectations (ISM manufacturing index).

I'll keep you updated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

