Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) CEO Ralph Izzo on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Carlotta Chan – Investor Relations

Ralph Izzo – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Cregg – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Praful Mehta – Citigroup

Julien Dumoulin-Smith – Bank of America

Gregory Gordon – Evercore ISI

Jonathan Arnold – Deutsche Bank

Christopher Turner – JPMorgan

Michael Lapides – Goldman Sachs

Paul Fremont – Mizuho

Angie Storozynski – Macquarie

Shar Pourreza – Guggenheim Partners

Andrew Weisel – Scotia Howard Weil

Operator

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Tuesday, August 30, 2018 and will be available for telephone replay beginning at 1 P.M. Eastern today until 11:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 8, 2018. It will also be available as an audio webcast on PSEG's corporate website at www.pseg.com.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Carlotta Chan. Please go ahead.

Carlotta Chan

Thank you, Natalia. Good morning and thank you for participating in our earnings call. Earlier today, PSEG released earning statements for the third quarter of 2018.

The earnings release and other matters we will discuss during today's call contain forward-looking statements and estimates that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. We will also discuss non-GAAP operating earnings and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, which differ from net income as reported in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures and a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements are posted on our IR website and are included in today's live and in our earnings release.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ralph Izzo, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Public Service Enterprise Group. Joining Ralph on the call is Dan Craig, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of their remarks, there will be time for your questions. Ralph.

Ralph Izzo

Thank you Carlotta, and thank you all for joining us today. PSEG reported solid results for the third quarter and through nine months. We are updating full year non-GAAP operating earnings guidance by narrowing the range to $3.05 to $3.15 per share. With an increased contribution from PSE&G, balancing lower expected results at PSEG Power and the parent. The midpoint of our guidance remains unchanged and continues to represent a 6% increase above 2017 full year results.

This morning we reported net income for the third quarter of $0.81 per share and non-GAAP earnings of $0.95 per share versus net income of $0.78 per share and non-GAAP operating earnings of $0.82 per share in the year ago. Third quarter net income and non-GAAP operating earnings improved by 4% and 16%, respectively over 2017’s third quarter comparables. Our results for the quarter bring non-GAAP operating earnings for the nine months to $2.56 per share, an 8% increase over the $2.36 per share earned in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Slide 6 and 7 summarize the results of the quarter and year-to-date periods. Throughout a very hot summer both PSE&G and Power performed well. Therefore, our financial results reflect solid contributions from both businesses. PSE&G’s earnings increased by $0.05 per share up 10% over third quarter 2017 results, driven primarily by continued investment in transmission and distribution programs, focused on increasing system resiliency and reliability. Warmer than normal weather increased electric demand for air conditions throughout an extended summer that was the second hottest in nearly half a century.

Expanded investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure continues to benefit customers and have a favorable impact on PSE&Gs rate base and earnings. We are on pace to spend $2.8 billion for the year and the utilities rate basis is forecasted to grow to almost $19 billion at year-end. Based on our various investments programs, we remain comfortable with PSE&Gs ability to achieve growth in rate base within our forecasted of 8% to 10% per year for the five year period ending in 2022.

We have made significant progress to date in our regulatory and policy partnerships. PSE&G recently filed several clean energy future investment programs totaling $3.6 billion over six years. These filings continue the alignment of PSEGs capital investment plans with New Jersey's energy policy goals by inventing a broad range of programs and energy efficiency, electric vehicle infrastructure and energy storage.

The inclusion of what we are calling energy cloud or AMI is consistent with the BP use recommendations for improving storm response following the March 2018 nor'easters in which they directed each utility to submit a plan and cost benefit analysis for the implementation of AMI, focusing on reducing customer outages and outage durations. PSE&G’s filing is designed to create an advanced technology network and upgrade 2.2 million electric meters to smart meters by the year 2024.

In addition, Energy Strong to the proposed $2.5 billion five year extension of our infrastructure reliability and resiliency investment program is pending at the BPU. Inclusive of the AMI initiative, PSE&G’s 2018 to 2022 capital spending forecast range is $12 billion to $16 billion.

I now want to bring up to date on PSE&G’s distribution base rate case proceeding. As you may be aware at its regular meeting assay the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approved the settlement agreement between PSE&G, BPU staff and rate council. This concludes the utilities first distribution rating reviews since 2010 and is expected to provide PSE&G’s customer’s rate stability, while allowing us to achieve three important outcomes. First, to recover investments made outside of clause mechanism since 2010. Second, to recover deferred storm costs. And third to set revenues, which reflect our current sales O&M levels.

The terms of the agreement provides for an additional $212 million in annual revenue and a flow back to customers of $225 million in tax savings, largely due to tax reform, resulting in a net $13 million revenue reduction. When you distribution rates go into effect on November 1, a typical combined residential customer bill will be at levels that are 30% lower than they paid in 2008 in nominal terms and 40% lower in real terms. The updated revenue requirements based upon the distribution rate base of $9.5 billion, a return on equity of 9.6% and a 54% equity ratio. All of PSE&G’s distribution investment programs will adopt a new ROE of 9.6% and equity percentage of 54% going forward.

PSE&G’s decoupling proposal was not adopted in the settlement. Decoupling of electric and gas distribution revenue from sales volumes and demands remains an essential element of larger scale energy efficiency investments. New Jersey's energy efficiency savings goals outlined in legislation passed last May, require utilities to reduce customer’s annual electric and gas consumption by 2% and 0.75% respectively. Also provides for lost revenue recovery. We refiled our decoupling proposal as part of a clean energy future filings, but we are open to other forms of timely loss revenue recovery.

Now let me turn my attention to PSEG Power. Power’s non-GAAP operating earnings increased 23% to $0.39 per share over 2017’s third quarter comparable results. Largely reflecting its lower corporate income tax rates and other tax benefits, as well as, a step up in capacity pricing this past June that will extend through May of 2019.

Despite favorable weather, higher natural gas prices -- prices rose more than electric prices, which negatively impacted Power’s results. These changes in market conditions have contributed through a reduction in Power’s expected 2018 non-GAAP operating earnings. Power continues to anticipate completion of its combined cycle gas turbine construction program, with Bridgeport Harbor 5 expected online in 2019.

Moreover, the addition of 1,300 megawatts of highly efficient capacity at Keys and Sewaren 7 earlier this year, leases a reconfiguration of Power’s merchant fleet, as demonstrated by this quarter's CCGT production. The design of wholesale engine capacity markets and whether current policies in mechanisms provide adequate recognition of the cost for generation to be available continues to attract needed attention.

We are proactively engage with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and PJM on several fronts. PJM energy price formation proposals continue to be evaluated as part of a comprehensive solution to the challenges facing baseload units. FERC is expected to issue an order by year-end on its pending stock proceeding and PJM anticipates implementation in 2019. We await other price reform filings at PJM, such as the operating reserve demand curve enhancements and spending reserves. But we don't expect PJM will reprioritize those efforts until after it implements fast-start. Getting energy prices right is critical to ensuring efficient investment and market exit for generation assets.

Power continues advancing efforts to preserve its nuclear asset base, the BPU has begun implementation of New Jersey’s zero emissions credit law, signed by Governor Murphy this past May. We recently filed comments and responses to the BPU on the application and selection process for the New Jersey ZECs as we refer to them.

The BPU held three public hearings earlier in October and an order establishing the ZEC application process is expected in November. In December, Power anticipates submitting applications for all three of its New Jersey nuclear plants and will make a certification that the units will shut down within three years in the absence of a material financial change. In June 2018, FERC issued an order finding that PJM’s current capacity market is unjust and unreasonable and established a proceeding to evaluate potential reforms.

PSEG submitted comments in early October recommending the status quo remain in place within the alternatives, we support PJM’s capacity redesign proposals of a minimum offer price rule with few or no exemptions, which is consistent with FERC’s direction and the resource carve out option for supported resources subject to the MOPR. The ZEC will recognize that energy and capacity payments and now again I'm referring to the New Jersey's ZEC law were not sufficient to compensate nuclear units for the carbon attributes they provide and that's actually additive to energy and capacity payments.

We have initiated discussions on how the state can put in place a structure under existing laws to support nuclear resources in a redesign PJM capacity market using the existing BGS mechanism. We continue to believe that this option requires no new legislation and equally importantly places no additional burdens on customers. We will continue to advocate our views to establish a market design that satisfies FERC and that accommodates state interest in resource procurement with key attributes while ensuring that price suppression is addressed.

A strong legal foundation has been established for state action to preserve generating assets critical to meeting a state’s emission related goals. New York and Illinois have recently received the appellate court affirmations from the Second and Seventh Circuit Courts of Appeal, respectively. Concluding that those states have the authority to implement their ZEC program, setting up positive legal precedent for New Jersey.

We remain focused on the successful execution of our key policy and regulatory initiatives to provide our shareholders with greater assurance PSEG’s ability to meet our financial objectives for returns and growth. PSEG continues to perform at high levels; safely operating systems throughout a very hot summer, which is a testament to the dedication of our 13000 associates in New Jersey, New York, Maryland in Connecticut.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dan to discuss our financial results in greater detail and I’ll rejoin him for your questions after he's finished.

Daniel Cregg

Great. Thank you, Ralph and thank you everyone for joining us on the call today. As Ralph said, PSEG reported net income for the third quarter of 2018 of $0.81 per share and versus net income of $0.78 per share in the last year's third quarter. Non-GAAP operating earnings for the third quarter 2018 were $0.95 for first year versus non-GAAP operating earnings of $0.82 per share in last year's third quarter. And reconciliation of non-GAAP operating earnings and net income for the quarter and nine months can be found on slide 6 and 7.

We’ve also provided you with a waterfall chart on slide 11 that takes you through the net changes in quarter-over-quarter non-GAAP operating earnings by each business. And a similar chart on slide 13 provides you with the changes in non-GAAP operating earnings by each business on a year-to-date basis.

And I'll now review each company in more detail, starting with PSE&G. PSE&G reported net income of $0.54 per share for the third quarter of 2018 that's compared with $0.49 per share for the third quarter of 2017. Results for the quarter are showing on slide 15, net income growth in the third quarter was driven by continued investment in transmission and electric and gas distribution facilities, as well as, the impact on sales of weather conditions, which were substantially warmer than both the year ago quarter, as well as, normal conditions. Returns on PSE&G’s expanded investment in transmission added $0.02 per share to net income in the quarter. Incremental revenue associated with recovery of PSE&G’s Energy Strong and the gas system monetization program added $0.02 per share. Favorable weather comparisons year-over-year added $0.03 per share and higher volume and demand added $0.01 per share.

Changes to the accounting treatment of the non-service component of pension and other post-retirement benefits or OPEB expenses, resulted in a favorable $0.02. These positive items were partially offset by increased in operating and maintenance expense of $0.02 per share, driven by higher corrective maintenance work, higher depreciation expense of $0.02 per share, reflecting higher plant balances and higher interest taxes and other of $0.01 per share.

As Ralph mentioned, electric sales reacted favorably to hot summer weather, an actual sales increased by 6% over 2017’s mild third quarter. The THI or temperature-humidity index was 35% greater than in the year ago quarter and 25% warmer than normal. PSE&G reached the 2018 system peak of 9978 megawatts compared to 2017 system peak of 9567 megawatts. On a trailing 12 month basis, weather normalized electric sales were flat year-over-year. Gas sales on a similar basis increased 1.9% led by the commercial sector and strong second quarter results.

The conclusion of PSE&G’s distribution rate review achieved several regulatory priorities, mainly the recovery of an on investments made since 2010 outside of the programs with cost based recovery. In addition to the recovery of the first storm cost dating back to 2011 and a true-up of sales and cost estimates. New rates are based upon a distribution rate base of $9.5 billion, a return on equity of 9.6% and a 54% equity ratio.

We are pleased that the settlement recognized the need to maintain solid utility credit metrics. Following the negative cash impacts that resulted from tax reform in 2017, as PSE&G’s financial flexibility is essential to providing reliable service at the lowest cost.

Going forward, PSE&G's distribution and investment programs will adopt a new ROE rate and equity percentage established in the settlement agreement. As Ralph mentioned, the net $13 million revenue reduction takes into account an additional $212 million in annual revenues, including storm cost recovery and an increase in depreciation expense, as well as, a flow-back to customers of $225 million in tax savings, largely due to tax reform. PSE&G customers will benefit from $262 million in annualized rate reductions to reflect savings from federal tax reform enacted in 2017.

PSE&G filed two updates earlier this month to its formula rate for transmission at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The first was an annual update reflecting our planned capital improvements with a focus on system reliability and that provides for $100 million increase in annual transmission revenues. The second filing is just our formula rate to provide a refund of our excess preferred income taxes due to federal tax reform, resulting in a refund of over $150 million. Both of these changes are expected to be effective January 1, 2019.

Our distribution and infrastructure programs, Energy Strong and GSNP continue to perform as expected. The combined annual revenue increase for the full year and 2018 from these two programs is forecast to be approximately $53 million, as we near completion of the first GSNP and Energy Strong programs. Once GSNP II begins gas rates will adjust in December and June of each year. PSE&G has invested approximately $2.3 billion for the nine months ended September 30 in electric and gas distribution and transmission capital projects.

For the full year, PSE&G expects to invest approximately $2.8 billion on increasing system reliability and resiliency, upgrading critical infrastructure and supporting New Jersey’s energy policy goals. We continue to expect rate base growth at a CAGR of 8% to 10% over the 2018 to 2022.

For the full year, we've increased PSE&G’s forecast of net income for 2018 to reflect the impact of higher sales margins largely due to weather with the range now for cash to be $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion, up from $1 billion to $1.39 billion.

Now let’s turn to Power. PSEG Power reported net income of $125 million or $0.25 per share for the third quarter of 2018 compared with net income of $136 million or $0.27 per share in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating earnings were $0.39 per share for the third quarter of 2018, compared to non-GAAP operating earnings for the third quarter of 2017 up $0.31 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018 was $360 million versus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for 2017 of $356 million.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA excludes the same items as our non-GAAP operating earnings measure, as well as, income tax expense, interest expense and depreciation and amortization. The earnings release and slide 21 provides you with detailed analysis of the impact of Power’s non-GAAP operating earnings quarter-over-quarter. We’ve also provide you with more detail on generation for the quarter and the first nine months of the year on slides 22 and 23.

Power’s net income in the third quarter was impacted by a decline in average energy hedge prices and lower realized margins despite the effective work warmer than normal weather on demand and output.

During the quarter, non-GAAP operating earnings comparisons increased $0.05 per share, as a result of the higher capacity prices in New England and PJM. The increasing capacity prices occurred on June 1st of 2018 and will run through May 31st of next year. Recontracting and hedges at lower prices and the market impact of lower spark spread in PJM East, reduced results by $0.10 per share compared with the third quarter of 2017.

Power experienced the $7 per megawatt hour decline in its average hedged energy price during the third quarter, which is consistent with our expectations for the full year. The impact of placing the Keys and Sewaren combined cycle stations and service. Along with higher demand boost the generation volumes by $0.06 per share. Higher O&M expense of $0.01 per share reflects, new unit startup expenses at Keys and Sewaren. And higher depreciation of $0.02 per share and a higher interest expense of $0.02 per share. Both relate to the new combined cycle units placed in service versus the year ago quarter. These impacts will continue to affect year-over-year comparisons in coming quarters given the in service of Keys, Sewaren and ultimately Bridgeport Harbor 5 next year.

A reduction in the corporate tax rate from federal tax reform combined with the impact of less taxes duty year-over-year -- from lower pretax income, improved net income comparisons by $0.07 per share. The anticipated benefit from the re-measurement of tax reserves associated with a nuclear carryback claim and the closer of IRS audits for the year 2011 and 2012 added $0.06 per share compared to year earlier results. These tax benefits were slightly offset by $0.01 per share impact related to a newly enacted New Jersey surtax.

Now let’s turn to Power’s operations. Output of Power’s generating stations increased 24% in the quarter, reflecting a higher output of the combined cycle fleet with Keys and Sewaren in commercial operations. Power’s gas-fired combined cycle fleet operated at an average capacity factor of 68% and produce 7 terawatt hours of output during the third quarter of 2018. Up by 88% over the year ago quarter, primarily reflecting the production of the two new units. Pennsylvania coal generation output also improved to 1.3 terawatt hours and operated at 79% capacity factor in the quarter. The year-to-date period Power’s nuclear fleet operated at an average capacity factor of 93%, producing 23.7 terawatt hours and representing 57% of Power’s total generation.

Gas prices improved in the third quarter on low storage levels and weather-driven demand, but Power prices didn't move up in conjunction with gas, putting pressure on Power spark spreads. Our forecast of total output for 2018 has been raised modestly to 54 terawatt hours to 56 terawatt hours from last quarter's reduced estimate of 53 terawatt hours to 55 terawatt hours.

For the remainder of 2018, Power has hedged 80% to 85% of total forecasted production of 13 terawatt hours to 15 terawatt hours at an average price of $37 per megawatt hour. For 2019, Power has hedged 70% to 75% of forecasted production of 58 terawatt hours to 60 terawatt hours at an average price of $36 per megawatt hour. For 2020, Power has hedged 40% to 45% of output forecasted to be 62 terawatt hours to 64 terawatt hours, at an average price of $36 per megawatt hour.

The forecasted output for 2018 to 2020, includes generation associated with Keys and Sewaren, as well as, the mid-19 commercial startup of the 485 megawatt gas-fired combined cycle unit at Bridgeport Harbor. In addition, Power has decided to exit the retail electric marketing business after determining it would not provide a material enhancement to its hedging activity. Power has therefore seized taking on new customers, but will continue to meet all obligations to existing customers through the end of their contracts.

Our forecast of Power’s non-GAAP operating earnings for 2018 and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA has been updated to $465 million to 500 million and $1045 million to 1100 million respectively from $485 million to $516 million and $1075 million to $1180 million, respectively.

Now turning to PSEG Enterprise and Other, reported net income of $9 million or $0.02 per share for the third quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $13 million or $0.02 per share for the third quarter of 2017. The decrease in net income year-over-year reflects higher interest expense at the parent, partially offset by lower taxes and other items. The forecast of PSEG Enterprise and Others full year 2018 non-GAAP operating earnings has been reduced to $25 million from $35 million, reflecting those higher interest costs.

PSEG closed the quarter ended September 30th $88 million of cash on its balance sheet with debt at the end of the quarter representing approximately 51% of consolidated capital and Power’s at the end of the quarter represented 34% of capital [ph]. In September, PSE&G issued $325 million of five year, 3.25% medium term notes and $325 million of 10 year, 3.65% medium term notes. PSE&G also retired $315 million of 2.3% medium term notes at maturity.

As Ralph mentioned we've narrowed our guidance for full year 2018 non-GAAP operating earnings to $3.05 to $3.15 per share, while maintaining the midpoint of guidance at $3.10 per share.

With that, Natalie, we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from the line of Praful Mehta with Citigroup.

Praful Mehta

So, maybe a specific question on the quarter first and then we'll go to all the market reform that’s taking place. But starting with slide 24 where you highlight you know, gas prices went up and that's what pushed up your fuel cost. Wanted to understand why that didn't drive up Power prices as well. I mean, clearly that implies some reduction in the spark spread and wanted to understand why heat rates have been coming down. So, some color on that that’d be helpful.

Ralph Izzo

Yeah, so there is a strong correlation obviously, Praful, between gas and electric prices, but it's not perfect. One can only assume that there was some dispatching of coal that took place to keep a little bit of a lid on those Power prices from moving perfectly in tandem. Dan, I don’t know if you want to add to that.

Daniel Cregg

Yeah, I also think that the sourcing of gas matters as well and Leidy has been a very low cost source of gas for us and we saw a little bit of an uptick in Leidy prices and Leidy doesn't necessarily drive all of the electric prices that we end up seeing. So, depending upon what units are running, where the source of the gas is, you can see some different gas prices coming through. I think the magnitude of gas that was used during the summer for gas generation, as well as, coming out of the winter where storage levels were low, it pushed gas up a little bit more for some of our units compared to what we saw from an electric pricing standpoint.

Praful Mehta

That’s helpful. And so, do you see this as a permanent kind of issue or was there something that happened more this quarter, but is not more of a permanent issue?

Ralph Izzo

Yeah, we have tried out just the forward price curve, but we are seeing that with the opening of some pipelines that are taking Marcellus gas to regions other than the immediate Eastern region that the basis differential between Leidy and Henry Hub is changing with prices coming up in the region, stronger pricing at M3 and if you believe historic correlations that should ultimately be reflected in Power prices, but -- and forward curve is predicting whatever its predicting right now.

Praful Mehta

Okay. Understand. And then quickly just going on to the market reform side, especially on capacity prices and capacity reform. Given all the different proposals out there, Ralph where do you see capacity, this whole capacity reform process going. Do you see any downside risk to capacity prices through all this? And how do you see BGS auction kind of fitting in from a legal perspective?

Ralph Izzo

So, again, what we keep anchoring ourselves to is what FERC has espoused in terms of their policy objectives, which is, A; to remove price oppression and B, to allow states to do what they want to from a point of view resource designation. As I think I mentioned, our preference is the status quo, but notwithstanding an ability to preserve that status quo, we think that PJMs offered an intelligent alternative, there's some things we would quarrel with perhaps they're cut off at the 20 megawatts level versus FERCs guidance at any at all subsidized units should be subject to reform. But if you look at the post-PJM it suggested it does point to higher capacity prices for unsubsidized units of all other things being equal. As you know, Praful there are many other factors to consider. There is a transmission transfer capability, there's demand side management, there’s how different local delivery areas breakout. But nonetheless, when you remove supply, which is what PJM is proposing to do from the setting of price, without changing demand, as I said all things being equal that should remove the price oppression for unsubsidized units.

And that will set a different market price, I’d -- parse me to see how that will be a lower market price. As we pointed out the ZEC legislation in New Jersey always recognizes that payment as zero emission credit payment was for the carbon attributes of nuclear and was additive to the energy and capacity price and the BGS auction clearly states that energy electricity we secured at prevailing market rates for both energy and capacity. So, we think that -- and certainly the output from 30 terawatt hours of nuclear, which is what the New Jersey ZEC law targets, as well within the capacity -- the overall need of BGS, I used the word capacity in the generic sense, not industry since of the word. So, I do think BGS can use up or consume or call for the 37 watt hours of nuclear at prevailing market prices for energy and capacity without any need for legislation, which would just be a win all around, right, and FERC has this way, New Jersey gets its way and nobody -- the customer's are not burdened anymore than was originally envisioned in the legislation in fact, will achieve the savings that were envisioned in the legislation, if the plants were to not operate.

Daniel Cregg

And just one reminder as well, Praful, if you think about the next three capacity auctions have -- for the next three years, I should say, the capacity auctions have happened already and what we will anticipate this coming April will be determination related to ZECs for those same three years. So, this is all that we're talking about is an important number that's got to go on and the next thing to look for a reply comments are due on the 6th of November, but this will all impact the period after those three years.

Praful Mehta

Thanks and very helpful colorful guys. Thanks so much.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Julien Dumoulin-Smith with Bank of America.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

So, maybe perhaps the follow-up on Praful’s question. Does it impact to the forward hedges that you all disclosed in your slides. I mean, obviously, you have some impacts on sparks here in the latest quarter. Can you elaborate, is that reflected in your expectations of realized energy prices in the hedges at this point. Or is it too much of noise?

Ralph Izzo

Yeah, I mean, to the extent that hedges were put on during that period, you would see it in the hedges and as you know we have kind of a mixed within the intermediate combined cycle section of the overall fleet of some elements that are open and some that are hedges. But to the extent that those hedges are put on, I’d say the only difference really is that you're going to see the effect coming through the forward markets as opposed to just in the real-time data end markets, but it's been a consistent phenomenon across both.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. But maybe to be clear about, your expectations going forward with respect to what you saw transpire in spark spreads in latest quarter. I mean, is this more of an acute issue that you sighted in the quarter or how do you think about that from an ongoing impact?

Ralph Izzo

Well, I think there are both shorter term and longer term impacts, right. So, if you think about a couple of things that Ralph and I already have talked about -- talked about having some more extreme weather in the summer, having some lower inventory levels that need to be bought in, which can have upward pressure on pricing. And Ralph talked about on the longer term, as you see some takeaway capacity coming into the market, that's going to have a longer term effect. So, I think you'll continue to see both shorter term and longer term impacts impacting market prices.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. And did that have any bearing on the decision on the retail side at this point?

Ralph Izzo

No, the retail side was as you know Julien, always a defensive plan out primarily targeted trying to reverse some of the losses we've been realizing on -- from the point of view of wholesales market basis differentials. With the start of the Keys plant, with the strengthening of gas prices in the M3 zone, we have seen some decreased arm from basis to our fleet and the margins that were so thin on the retail business as you know. I've never been a huge fan of it that we just decided that -- it can't really -- was not in our best interest to continue to pursue it.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. Then if you could clarify the comments on capacity. It seems if you're thinking there's no need for legislation. Can you talk about timing for any potential, I suppose it would be a BPU led effort to change BGS procurement relative to the implementation of MOPR. It would seem as if -- and you tell me if this is correct, that there would not be application of MOPR for New Jersey next year. And that would give you some runway to be able to implement for a 2020 auction?

Ralph Izzo

So remember, BGS typically follows the RPM auction in terms of the energy or applicability. So the RPM auction in terms of the energy, your applicability. So, the RPM auction that would have taken place in April, but is now going to take place in August is input to the BGS auction that will take place in 2020. So, we have plenty of time. And as Dan pointed out for the next three years capacity prices are known, BGS has been layered into the tune of 100% next year, two-thirds the year after, one-third the year after that. So, the timing of all this is that the PJM proposal would only apply if we did get the ZEC. We'll find out if we get the ZEC in April. And at that point in time, assuming we get the ZEC and assuming that the PJM proposal goes in as accepted, we have a full 10 months to get the BGS auction right.

Of course, we would do it much in advance of that typically the LDCs, put that comments in in the fall for what BGS rule changes should take place, if any in the following winter. So, the way to think of this is January FERC rules on PJM proposal. We make comments shortly, thereafter. FERC finalizes the RPM auction and the April timeframe we find out whether or not we hit a ZEC in the same timeframe. The auction takes place in August in the fall, if we are ZEC recipient and if the auction has taken place per the MOPR approach we would file with other LDCs for BGS to be the entity that secures the nuclear energy and capacity for the following February. So, that was a longwinded way of saying, I think the timing will work just fine.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Excellent. Thank you all.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Gregory Gordon with Evercore ISI.

Gregory Gordon

I'm sorry to circle back to Power. But I just wanted to see if maybe we can get a clarification on why we saw -- you lowered the guidance range now because to the extent that you knew you were hedged at lower prices, right? That was a known factor that impacted the guidance range. There was only a small portion of your combined cycle, and peaking generation that was opened to the market and even though we know sparks spreads were lower, it doesn't seem like there's enough volume there on an open basis to swing your numbers by the magnitude that the guidance range was reduced. So, can you just -- is it possible for you to be a little bit more granular on just how much of this was known and how much of this was unknown because going into the second quarter -- going into the third quarter from the second quarter realized sparks spreads were not very different from what the forward curve was telling us.

Daniel Cregg

Yeah, Greg and you're right. So, if you think about it as just a pure open volume and the delta on the open volume, you can have some impact, but it's not going to be as much as what you saw. I think that there's a couple of other factors that are coming into play. One is that just our out and out -- our volume amounts are down a little bit. So, if you think about where we had them pegged at the beginning of the year and where they ended up, they're down about 1 terawatt hour. So, we’re down a little bit on volume.

And then the other factor is some of the basis differentials that we end up seeing. And we have seen some lower eastern basis, we talked about that a fair bit of late. And that comes through on an awful lot of our hedges are not perfect hedges at the exact generator bus where the generator is generating. To the extent that our hedges right at the west hub, there is a little bit of an openness on that basis and we've seen some deterioration of the basis as well within the hedges. So, I would point to those other factors as well to think about in addition to just the pure open position times at delta spark and the accumulation of those factors would get you to the delta that we're talking about.

Gregory Gordon

Okay. So, that basis is exactly what it cost you to move the power to the hub, where you're hedged?

Daniel Cregg

Right. So, for instance, if you think about our nuclear facilities, you got a lot of volume coming out of there, but you don't have a lot of ways to transact at the nuclear location. So, if you're going to put a forward sale on, for example, you might put it on at the western hub and to the extent that you saw basis differential move between the western hub where your hedge was put on and where the actual generation is at nuclear, you're going to have some openness within a hedged amount of volume.

Gregory Gordon

Right. One last follow-up. The $0.06 that you booked on the mark-to-market associated with, I forget exactly what it was, was it pension or associated with the nuclear trust. Was that an expected item or was that something that was an unexpected benefit in the quarter, the tax reserves?

Daniel Cregg

Yeah, so what that is that's not on the NDT because you mentioned trust, really what that is is just a more generic tax issue, generic meaning that it's on the company's taxes as opposed to the NDC. It's a carryback of losses back to an earlier year with higher tax rates, but the direct answer to your question was, yes, that was expected.

Gregory Gordon

Okay. So, that wasn’t an unexpected gift that was in the guidance already?

Daniel Cregg

That's right.

Gregory Gordon

Thank you guys. Take care.

Ralph Izzo

Hey, Greg, just to go back to your question about the quarter versus and Dan’s accurate answer about some of the cumulative impacts. I mean, at the risk of stating the obvious, and we initially give guidance at the beginning of the year, we give a range and we expect to be somewhere in the middle otherwise, we would advise them as one way or another. And typically then in the second quarter we try not to change that because it's still early, there’s a half year to ago. It's not unreasonable to assume that we saw some creep of Power as Dan mentioned in terms of the volume reduction towards the lower end of that range, but still within the range and utility towards the upper end of that range, but still in the range. And then the third quarter just resulting in the need to redesignate the ranges. So, a longwinded way of saying I wouldn't assume that all of the movement in power or for that matter the utility occurred in the third quarter and that's not the case.

Gregory Gordon

Okay. Yeah, that was my intuition. I just wanted to make sure I understood it. I appreciate you clarifying. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Jonathan Arnold with Deutsche Bank.

Jonathan Arnold

I wanted along the lines of just where Greg was going. When we look at the fourth quarter guidance now for Power and where you were through the nine months? I mean, lower end suggests that you might have as low a quarter as $20 million quarter in Q4. It just seems that that would be unusually low for you. So, I'm just curious, is that some of the same issues that are working into Q4 as well or there’s something else about Q4 that’s kind of in the plan that we maybe need to remember.

Daniel Cregg

No need. I think you can just kind of do the math over where we are now and what the range would imply. And I think you'd be north of the number that you gave, but maybe one thing to keep in mind there was some tax benefits that came through more of a one-time in the last year’s fourth quarter. So, if you just go against that as a comparison year, you have to carve out some of the onetime items. As you look at the two quarters compared to one another. So, it's something to keep in mind in that regard. But you do have a couple of shoulder months in the fourth quarter and you also have a lot of the outages that'll go on during some of those shoulder months. So, you can get some variability as you go year-to-year.

Jonathan Arnold

Okay. And then on -- just could I ask on the investment capacity, that slide was in the analysts day deck and someone sort of you know between I guess in the sort of high single hundreds of millions. And it was also in a September deck. I guess with the rate case settlement and the transmission rate adjustments now in hand? Is that still a good number or is there an update there.

Daniel Cregg

So, we'll update that in a week or so, Jonathan, rather than trying to give piece here today.

Jonathan Arnold

Okay. Well, I guess, we'll see you then. Thank you guys.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Christopher Turner with JPMorgan.

Christopher Turner

Good morning. I think Ralph in your prepared remarks you mentioned the importance of decoupling into your long-term plan and New Jersey customers. Can you give us a sense as to what kind of might have been missing from the negotiations with interveners and if there's any kind of partial agreement heading into your energy future filing.

Ralph Izzo

Yeah, Chris first of all, I can’t give you the details of the settlement discussions because those are all confidential. We can give you details on the outcome of that. However, it's not -- it won't come as a surprise to you to know that the principles in a base rate case are different than the principles. And I'm referring to participants here than in a strictly energy efficiency conversation. So the clean energy future filings will have a greater percentage of people who are interested in seeing that the green energy agenda of Governor Murphy, being advocated and push forward and that will therefore have the kind of center stage that's appropriate to it which may not have been more expected in a base rate filing.

Christopher Turner

Okay. That's helpful. And can you give us a sense as to what some of the other mechanisms might be there if it's not an outright decoupling mechanism?

Ralph Izzo

I'd rather not go into that now since we haven't even sat down and gotten the discovery of questions from the other parties. But there's all sorts of stuff that one can do to get contemporaneously type recovery of both of investments being made, as well as, you know truing up for what might have been anticipated to be revenues versus what's realized in revenues either in six month or annual filings or things of that nature.

Christopher Turner

My second question was on weather versus normal on the utility side. Can you quantify that for the quarter or the year-to-date? And then just related on the corporate side, anything change versus your original plan there, other than just the interest rate on new debt?

Daniel Cregg

Yeah, so I can put you to the slides, if you take a look, you've got a breakout both of weather in particular, as well as, volume and demand sometimes can come into play there. So, on the weather for the year-to-date, for the utility you can see, we had about $0.04 delta, $0.03 of that [indiscernible] and about $0.02 year-to-date and about $0.01 on the quarter, so you can see it broken out, pretty cleanly within the slides that we’ve provided.

And then your question on interest, basically what we're seeing mainly at the parent is just the increase in some of the shorter term debt that exists up there, as we step through the year, which has put a little bit of a pressure on the aggregate numbers at the parent.

Christopher Turner

Okay. And then just on those weather numbers, where those year-over-year or were those versus normal.

Daniel Cregg

Those were year-over-year.

Christopher Turner

Okay. Any sense as diverse is normal or is it something we could take offline?

Daniel Cregg

It’s pretty close, I think you might have seen just a little bit of an uptick because of 2017 summer was a little bit milder, but they're almost the same, if you take a look at versus last year versus looking them at normal.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Michael Lapides with Goldman Sachs.

Michael Lapides

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question. Real quick, if I go back to the Analyst Day, and look at the PSE&G forecast capital spend, and then I think a little bit about some of the filings that you made in the last few months. How should we think about where you’re tracking and whether you think you're likely above what you kind of highlight it back at the Analyst Day. I mean, the filings you've made are pretty large scale capital projects. Are you above where that would be, if all those come through? Or you’re kind of somewhere in that range? Just kind of walk us through how you're thinking about that right now?

Daniel Cregg

Yeah, I mean, Michael, I think that you know we have GSMP II approved in April and we had our conference in May, so that was accounted for. And I think if you really look at the major areas that we were talking about; one, was Energy Strong. Energy Strong II I should say and Energy Strong II we talked about putting forth the $2.5 billion filing in June. We put forth a $2.5 billion filing. We said in May that we were going to put forth a clean energy filing of $2.9 billion and those programs and the magnitude of those programs were filed as we talked about. With one exception and Ralph talked about that a little bit earlier today is the inclusion of AMI, which was not in the filing at the time. So, the programs that we filed aggregate to a capital investment of $3.6 billion versus the $2.9 billion. And you can attribute the full amount out of that delta to the AMI component of that filing. Now that's a six year program, so if you're trying to look at it within a five year horizon that we normally talk about you’re going to two issues. One, six years is more than five, but number two, you're going to some of the capital still over the back-end because it would not have been started at the beginning of 2018. Then similarly for Energy Strong II it’s a five year program and since it was filed into 2018 and we won't see an approval of that until the process runs, you’re going to have some more spill over there.

But I think that's how you would think about the magnitude of the capital programs. And as we talked about the time the 8% to 10% CAGR on rate base growth really is simply with and without those two programs.

Michael Lapides

Meaning the 10% assumes you get full approval of both of those Energy Strong II and the clean energy filings? Or does it assume something in the middle of what you asked versus you know often where you see intervener request come in at a slightly lower number?

Daniel Cregg

Yeah, it assumes approved as filed periods within that five year and it also assumes that there's no other incremental programs for the balance of the five years. So, if nothing else were to happen and we were to get every dollar as filed we give the 10% any reduction from as filed with lower that amount and then anything else between now and then that is identified as a incremental capital will be additive.

Michael Lapides

Got it. And then one last one, how are you looking at the potential changes to transmission spend over the next three years to five years versus what you laid out. I mean, if I go back over time, what you laid out in the Analyst Day for years three and years four and beyond. The numbers actually usually as you roll forward a year or two came in higher as PJM recognized incremental needs or as you recognized incremental needs as you kind of got closer to those years occurring. How are you thinking about it now relative to what you put out back at the analyst day?

Daniel Cregg

So, is the question, how does our forecast differ from a forecast?

Michael Lapides

Well, little bit of are you seeing incremental opportunities that may not have been embedded in the forecast?

Daniel Cregg

Yeah, I think, we’re a few months away from when we put that forward and is still how we are characterizing the five year capital plan at this time.

Michael Lapides

Okay. Last item play, a little bit housekeeping. O&M if used, so what are year-over-year and sequentially was up a double digit percentage? How much of that cost to the bottom line meaning I'm just looking at the quarter.

Daniel Cregg

So, you're talking for the quarter for PSE&G, the $0.02 incremental O&M?

Michael Lapides

Yes.

Daniel Cregg

All of that $0.02 drops to the bottom line, if that's your question.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Paul Fremont with Mizuho.

Paul Fremont

Looking at fast start, I guess Exelon I think has put out estimate that would imply maybe less than $2 per megawatt hour. At your analyst day, I think you were in the $1 to $3 range. Are you still at the same level in terms of what you're expecting in terms if fast start is adopted.

Ralph Izzo

So, there’s two schools of thought on this, right. Paul, one is that in the aggregate fast start reserved margins in flexible units could be $3 to $5. With fast start being significant down payment on that, possibly in that $1 to $3 range. But the question is what is the degree of -- in which the forward price curve already has incorporated that? If we believe that FERC is going to be issuing that decision fairly soon and PJM will be incorporating it Q1. I don't know the answer to that, but that's the two considerations you have to make, right. So, should fast start result in an increase? Absolutely. Is it already in the forward price? Depends on your confidence in the timing of the FERC decision.

Paul Fremont

Great thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Shar Pourreza with Guggenheim Partners.

Shar Pourreza

You guys touched on most of the questions. Just real quick on the clean energy legislation versus what you proposed on slide 17. The storage mandate versus what you're proposing, correct me if I'm wrong has incremental upside versus what your plan is?

Ralph Izzo

Yes, I think storage goal was like 600 megawatts by 2025 or something like that and it's a big number and we've proposed 35 megawatts. So, yes, there is upside there.

Shar Pourreza

Would that be within -- is that a backend loaded or when do you think you'll figure that out as far as --?

Ralph Izzo

You know one of the conversations we’ve been having with the policy leaders is that most of these technologies and battery storage is a great example is something that we do believe has -- helping trajectory in terms of prices coming down in the future. So, you want to both stimulate the market [indiscernible] you don't want to pay for the market in its entirety upfront. So, a little bit of a delicate timing of how much you do and when you do it that is an iterative conversation that we do have with policy leaders, both in the BPU and in the Governor's office [indiscernible].

Shar Pourreza

Then Ralph, just on one of your peers is out talking about $5 to $10 of per megawatt hour increments cost when you layered in with wind or sort of solar on 2 to 4 hours of sort of storage. Are you seeing figures like that or seeing higher figures? Because if you use 2 to 4, it seems like you could probably get something that's economically viable right?

Ralph Izzo

Yeah, so, I'm not. I’m used to quoting it in terms of capacity and the number we used is $2 million to $3 million per megawatt. I'd have to work it backwards to see if I get $3 to $5 per megawatt hour and I'd rather not do that in real-time which is sure, but I will take that as a homework assignment.

Shar Pourreza

Okay, great. How about again later. And then just lastly, what drove the lower capacity factors on your nuke sets for the third quarter?

Ralph Izzo

Was it a [indiscernible] outage. Was it 100% ownership of whole creek, no? I mean, there were 93%, we had accretive future outage, it's nothing, but kind of your normal outages.

Shar Pourreza

Okay. Got it. Thanks guys terrific. Can I'll follow-up with you after the call?

Ralph Izzo

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Angie Storozynski with Macquarie.

Angie Storozynski

So, two questions, one, FERC has just updated its ROE, transmission ROE methodology. Now but there also seems to be some discussion about maybe changes to transmission ROE adders what they should be accumulated to. I mean, what are your expectations about how those ROEs will be trending and if your existing projects will be impacted?

Ralph Izzo

So, Angie we’re following the discussion. As we understand is ROE adders and incentives have not been ruled on yet. We do have a rising interest rate environment and the three methodologies that FERC are using all used then lead to a discussion about how does each specific company and its risk profile set within the range predicted by those three methodologies. So I’d say that the ingredients to the stew are getting a little bit better known, but what the stew comes out tasting like still remains to be understood going forward.

Angie Storozynski

Okay. And then, so the equity layer at the utility under the rate case settlement or decision is now going to be 54%. I think you mentioned that at the end of the quarter it was 61%. So, I mean, should I expect that there’s going to be additional equity injection to the utility? Is it going to come from basically corporate level debt?

Daniel Cregg

Angie, our 51.2% was the stated rate from the last rate case and our existing equity percentage was somewhere between 53% to 53.5%. So, that delta is not as big as you might otherwise think and just general corporate funds would fund that delta.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Andrew Weisel with Scotia Howard Weil.

Andrew Weisel

Quick first one on the PSE&G guidance for the year, the midpoint essentially went up by $0.10 on an EPS basis. When I look at the year-to-date weather benefit versus normal that was only about $0.03. So, what else is taking you ahead of the plan and would any of that be sustainable to benefit future years?

Daniel Cregg

Yeah, I think in addition to the area that just label weather, you have also got some volumes in demand, which will give you probably another $0.02 or $0.03 or so. Then there's a couple of other modest items that would end up moving north of that. So, I think two things for you. One is layer in the volume and demands incrementally to the weather amounts, which also tend to be fairly weather related. And then you think about a couple of other smaller adjustments and you could get to that range.

Andrew Weisel

Okay. The smaller adjustments, should we think of those as sort of one-time or will that carry through?

Daniel Cregg

I think more one-time than not.

Ralph Izzo

I think of them, as just was alluded, maybe a little bit conservative on the timing of the rate base.

Andrew Weisel

I see. Okay. Good. Then the other question I had on AMI, you mentioned it's a reaction to the mark storms and improving reliability. My question is can you remind us the history in the state. I believe the BPU chose not to continue a pilot program at one of your neighbors, and they instead asked each of the utilities to file for cost benefit analysis. I guess, my question is, is it a little premature to file for the $700 million program now? And how comfortable are you that it will be approved as part of the CEF filing.

Ralph Izzo

We definitely do not think it’s premature. There is a moratorium as you correctly pointed out Andrew, and we think that there's a couple of factors that are materially different. One is the BPU announcement, seeking the cost benefit analysis and the concern over, which is you're right. But the second is this huge initiatives that the Governor's embarked upon to really push forward on a clean energy agenda. And the value of information that one can extract from advanced metering infrastructure to help customers use their energy more intelligently, a translation, reduce their energy consumption is I think at an important consideration for policy makers in achieving what the Governor's outline, as priorities.

Andrew Weisel

Okay. And just to clarify, I believe this is the case, but it's certainly possible that the CEF could be approved without that. In other words, it's not a package deal, those pieces could be treated individually. So, it might end up looking like what you have talked about at the Analyst Day, is that, right, is that a possibility?

Ralph Izzo

Yes, that’s correct and we didn’t go in the details, but we did CEF is really three separate filings that were all put in at the same time, but that that's correct.

Andrew Weisel

Okay. Thanks everyone.

Operator

We have reached the allotted time for questions. Mr. Izzo, Mr. Cregg, please continue with any closing remarks.

Ralph Izzo

Okay, we’re done. Thank you. So, hopefully the takeaway from this call was that the utility and how Power and both have had some solid operating performance in terms of our traditional hallmark attributes; our reliability, our availability. The financial performance is on track, albeit with a much stronger performance of the utility and weaker performance in Power than had been anticipated at the start of the year. And I would say that we look forward to seeing you in San Francisco in 10 days where we can discuss these and other issues, more fully. Enjoy Halloween. New Jersey is a famous mischief night coming up, hopefully none of you are victims of that. But with that we'll see in about 12 days. Thanks all.

