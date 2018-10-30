We Did Not Buy BUD - And Are 'Weiser' For It

We analyze the wreckage and see if we want to jump in.

Management decided that it wanted to stick to its plans and cut the dividend by 50%.

We suggested that though management had boxed itself in with its statements, the dividend could be maintained.

When we recently wrote about Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), we concluded:

BUD should maintain the dividend. Cutting it would show an extreme lack of foresight on management's part as there was no scenario possible where a 2X net debt to EBITDA could have been accomplished alongside modest dividend growth. They should have seen that and not made inherently contradictory statements. Management needs to send a clear message and we think it should come with maintaining the dividend. We have no skin in the game but are toying with the idea of buying a position here as we think the company is very well priced at 17X forward earnings.

We ultimately did not buy it as we saw that the options market was pricing a dividend cut (just like it is on this stock) and they are usually right. The dividend was cut by a whopping 50% and the stock did another dive putting it at close to 15X forward earnings.

BUD data by YCharts

We looked at the latest results in conjunction with the price decline to see if this merited a buy.

Q3-2018 results

BUD missed across the board on revenue and EPS numbers. The drive came from very low volume growth where total volumes increased just 0.2%.

Source: BUD Q3-2018 presentation.

The volume story though was a bit complex and half the regions saw growth and the other half saw declines.

Source: BUD Q3-2018 press release.

One positive was the slowdown in the North American volume "bleed". Q3-2018 numbers just 0.5% below last year's. This is a big improvement over year to date negative 3.2% numbers. However, the bigger story was the costs strongly outpacing revenue growth.

This combination of weaker demand and higher costs likely compelled management to sway in favor of a dividend cut:

The AB InBev Board has approved an interim dividend of 0.80 EUR per share for the fiscal year 2018. In addition, the AB InBev Board intends to propose a final dividend of 1.00 EUR per share for the fiscal year 2018, to be paid in May 2019, subject to the annual shareholders’ meeting approval, which would result in a total dividend payment for the fiscal year 2018 of 1.80 EUR per share. Following this rebase of 50%, we expect dividends to be a growing flow over time in line with the non-cyclical nature of our business. However, growth in the short term is expected to be modest given the importance of deleveraging.

Is it a buy?

BUD is experiencing massive turbulence in emerging markets alongside massive currency fluctuations. We don't believe this is permanent. We can run some baseline numbers for 2019 to see where this stands on a valuation basis.

Source: Author's calculations (all amounts in USD).

That gives us an EV to EBITDA of 11.05X. For a non-cyclical globally growing brand like BUD, we would normally put fair value in the 14X-15X EV to EBITDA range. Two things though make us downgrade this. The first being that we think we are in a commodity bull market and BUD will suffer from higher cost pressures than they did in the past. The second is that we think cheap can get really cheap. We have learned that in the past and recent dividend cutters are particularly penalized. Accounting for these two factors we would put fair value at about 12-13X EV to EBITDA. That would put fair value in the range of $85.68-$96.85. The current stock is thus definitely undervalued, just not at bombshell levels where we can go categorically long.

We wanted to be involved, not committed

We wanted to be ready to make money here as the stock has had a one direction trajectory and dividend cuts can mark bottoms. At the same time the valuation was not something we could get extremely excited about like we did with this stock.

With that in mind, we decided to sell the $70 puts for January 2020.

We think represents an excellent opportunity for those in the mildly bullish camp.

The return of 7.51% annualized while less than we traditionally like, is great for this opportunity. The common stock now yields about 2.7% and unlike the common stock dividend, we will not be sharing this premium with the Kingdom of Belgium.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: Buy

Disclosure: I am/we are long BUD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long position is through selling of puts.