First Solar - Poor Quarter But Bright Future Ahead

The company should be immune from the concerns in the broad market and industry.

Investment Thesis

We first made our bullish case in First Solar (FSLR) in April, 2017. Despite citing concerns for the solar industry then, we thought that if there is one company that will come out as a winner, it would be First Solar.

It was understandable to see the stock plunge 8% after the earnings miss. However, it is puzzling to see that the stock is now below $40 or $4.1B market cap. Despite the lowly market sentiments, the earnings missed, we think investors are affected by price bias and recency bias. The future looks great for First Solar, and its current stock price is attractive for a potential Buy.

Source: Yahoo Finance, FSLR’s price

Poor top-line results and low sentiments

First Solar reported net sales of $676M, down 38% YoY, better than consensus, but earnings badly missed, EPS was at just $0.54 vs $1.95 last year. Last quarter was particularly bad as well. This makes three quarters in four that First Solar has missed earnings or revenue expectation. So, when management lowered guidance this quarter, investor’s patience was tested. First Solar’s stock has lost 15% since the earnings release.

Cash balance has always been the distinctive aspect of First Solar, and it too declined by $400M from Q2. Overall, almost every financial metrics saw lower guidance FY 2018.

Source: FSLR’s earnings presentation Q3 2018

First Solar is immune from the broad market woes

Long-term investors will agree with us that First Solar is the ‘best-in-class’, and many will be puzzled as to why we find the stock trading below $40. If the poor quarter performance causes the sell-off, then the 8% fall after earnings release was fair. However, it should be falling from a $60 level, not $40. Moreover, if the sell-off was due to external market volatilities as we have witnessed over the last two weeks, then again, it is not reasonable.

Why? We reason that the recent horrid sentiment around higher tariffs, higher interest rate, and refusal to climate change by the president has little to do with First Solar.

First Solar can navigate around the tariff barriers easily as its biggest market remains in the US, and its production is ramping up nicely in Malaysia and Vietnam. The higher interest rate will impact the overall market, without a doubt; however, internally, First Solar has little debt. Thus, its interest rate obligation will have limited impact. Additionally, the demand for its product is fairly certain with orders are ‘legally binding’ and up to 2020 and beyond. Coupled with a huge amount of cash, the order certainty should allay any fear of credit risk. Lastly, president Trump’s denial of the Paris accord and climate change has restricted effect on the renewable energy market. Last year, when the oil price was at $40/barrel, First Solar did ok, this year the oil price has risen much higher, stabilising at $70. This high price should cap the investment and consumption of oil. In other words, as oil price rises, renewable energy becomes more appealing.

First Solar should be mostly immune from the worries above. Recent choppy quarterly performances and low stock price action are simply stirring more fears. The troubles open up an excellent opportunity for long-term investors here.

Bet on First Solar

Back in early 2017, when the share price was around $30, we said that

One of the stock's catalyst is the anticipation of a successful launch of the Series 6. However, it is not until H2 of 2018. By that time, solar product prices will be driven even lower as solar technology becomes increasingly commoditized. Future earnings and revenue growth will be very choppy.

With some luck, our prediction holds, but going forward, quarterly results of First Solar should not make a too precise reading for long-term investors. Revenue and EPS are very choppy and are not easy to predict. One should focus on the operation efficiency, production capacity and order book of First Solar to forecast its future.

The good news is First Solar’s order book is fantastic; there is so much demand for its product that they cannot keep up. The CEO was upbeat about the future of the industry

if you look across the horizon and to your over the next couple years, Solar is only going to be increasingly more and more competitive through 2023. And if you look at some analyst reports especially when you go beyond 2019 into 2020 over the next several years, you're going to see the vast majority of utility scale, renewables being solar.

Mark R. Widmar - First Solar, Inc. Q3 2018 CC

Moreover, from an operational standpoint,

… we have started the first commercial shipments of Series 6 from our factory in Vietnam and progress to date on the initial ramp has been good.

Mark R. Widmar - First Solar, Inc. Q3 2018 CC

The challenge is there are still uncertainties about costs and production capacity going forward. Currently, almost 2/3 of production is Series 4. Ideally, it wants to sell more of the Series 6, but production capacity is still low.

However, as the throughput of the two factories in Vietnam and Malaysia improves, Series 6 production can start to grow. The benefit would be higher margin as their Opex profile are similar. The CEO, Mark Widmar, aims for this shift by 2021

creates the best position of strength for First Solar in 2021, and a higher mix of Series 6 is going to be better for me. Scale is important to drive contribution margin. So, I want as much capacity of Series 6 in 2021.

Mark R. Widmar - First Solar, Inc. Q3 2018 CC

Fantastic valuation

First Solar's balance sheet is second to none. Its net cash position is more than half of the company market cap. So, if we take the mid-point of new guidance EPS number, $1.50/share, and take away the net cash figure of $2.1B, First Solar is trading at around 11.3x PE.

Takeaways

Perhaps, the industry as a whole is still coming to term with the reality that subsidises will stop completely in a few years. It could be the credit market and trade war also pose fear in the market. Even last year when fossil fuels were cheap, First Solar performed well. Going forward, it can count on better days if the oil price remains at $70; it also has a rock-solid balance sheet to weather the uncertainties in the market.

At $37, we think there is money to be made. The production schedule has been on schedule, but investors will need to be patient as production of Series 4 slowly shifts to Series 6. Costs and capacity will make it difficult to estimate free cash flow, but First Solar is usually back-end loaded, so investors want a little more certainty could wait for another quarter.

