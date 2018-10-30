Wells Fargo: Clean Enough For Your Portfolio?

With a dirty reputation to clean, management still has some work to do.

When choosing their financial services provider, customers do have the upper hand. Whether they're looking to grow their investments, getting a mortgage, or maybe even applying for a new credit card! Since 1852, Wells Fargo (WFC) fills those needs, which surprisingly grows year over year in today's generation. From an investor point of view, WFC is also a synonym of fraud, scandals, and recently, well, a dividend grower. Finishing their 6th year of annual dividend increase, the company is looking to regain investor's trust as well as their customer's. How do they plan on doing it? By targeting your wallets of course.

Understanding The Business

Wells Fargo & Co. is a financial services company with more than 2 trillion dollars in assets. The company offers to its customers a wide variety of financial services and products to fulfill their needs. A different selection can be found for individuals, businesses, or even institutions throughout the world. This includes investments, mortgages, credit cards, online banking, and many others.

Source: 2nd Quarterly Factsheet - Wells Fargo

The San Francisco-based company operates through 8,300 locations and 13,000 ATMs without forgetting their digital platform. Offices can be found in 42 countries, employing approximately 263,000 full-time workers.

WFC's name was dragged through the mud in 2016-2017 as many scandals saw the day. Fake-accounts scandal started the dance followed by illegal car repossessions. Adding to the mix illegal practice accusations, staff firing, and skyrocketing settlement costs, WFC didn't have it easy lately. This is why all of their reports are now showing emphasis on rebuilding trust and risk management issues.

Growth Vectors

Source: YCharts

Despite all the turmoil suffered, many of WFC's customers stuck to their services. The reasons? Nothing affected their implication and presence in the regions they're doing business in. This clearly shows how strong the bond with their (existing) customers is. The company can safely rely on their customer base to grow their success in future exercises.

Another factor being worth mentioning is the current economy. Interest rates are slowly going up, meaning the interest spread is going to get wider. Just in the latest quarter, WFC added $123M of interest income to their numbers. As long as the economy can withstand those rate hikes, income should follow this uptrend pattern.

Latest quarter in a flash

On October 12, the company reported its third quarter results:

EPS of $1.16, missing estimates by $0.03.

Revenue of $21.94B, beating consensus by $100M.

Dividend of $0.43/share, a 10% jump since last quarter.

Tim Sloan, WFC's CEO commented on those figures:

In the third quarter, we continued to make progress in our efforts to build a better Wells Fargo with a specific focus on our six goals: risk management, customer service, team member engagement, innovation, corporate citizenship and shareholder value."

Dividend Growth Perspective

The 2007-2009 financial catastrophe wasn't gentle on any banks or financial services provider. However, financials like WFC are back full strength. As opposed to many sectors, financials usually benefit from rising interest rates.

As you probably know, WFC did cut their dividend during those harsh years. The first dividend payout to investors was only in 2011, and only in 2015, did they fully recover their pre-crash level dividends. WFC is now in its 6th year of dividend increase, and investors can expect some growth to current levels.

Source: YCharts

At current levels, WFC is showing a decent dividend yield. At around 3%, the company beats their peers in the financial services industry without any doubts. If they can sustain this trend, income-seeking investors should be glad to have this stock in their portfolio.

Source: YCharts

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, WFC did suffer from their own wrong-doing. Available cash on 2017 was, well, pretty much close to 0. Settlements costs had the best of their FCF, resulting in this huge dip in their payout ratio. If investors are willing to overlook this event, sustainability doesn't look like a problem for WFC.

Potential Downsides

Like all the other finance-related businesses, WFC does have exposure to the general health of the economy. Interest hikes, aside from higher interest income, also brings higher cost of their funds. A mix of factors can effectively drill a hole in their net interest margins. Adding to that the general liquidity requirements, WFC really does have a thorough management job to do in terms of meeting legal expectations.

Of course, the whole scandal frenzy made a dent in the company's reputation and credibility. Even if the majority of their customers and shareholders stayed with them, they sure did bring the regulators spotlight on themselves. They now have to cope with strict and thoroughly reviewed reports, which can bring tension and time-consuming tasks when reporting.

Valuation

On the price-earning side, investors can agree that it is quite stable. But what really matters is: are there any investment opportunities left?

Source: YCharts

To find out, I am using a DDM, which computes a $1.72 annualized dividend along with a 9% discounting rate. Mid-single digits to expect in the short- and long-term growth.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.72 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $100.27 $67.08 $50.47 10% Premium $91.92 $61.49 $46.27 Intrinsic Value $83.56 $55.90 $42.06 10% Discount $75.20 $50.31 $37.85 20% Discount $66.85 $44.72 $33.65

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Intrinsic value found is similar to what investors value on the market. With such a narrow difference, I would say it is fairly priced. Investment opportunities are on hold for now.

Final Thought

Wells Fargo is a well-built company. They have strong numbers, fueled by loyal customers. Being the leader in mortgage lending is not an easy task. WFC's growth isn't rock solid considering their never-ending exposure to the economy. But current management wants to make for their past behavior and is looking pretty decent if you'd ask me.

By the numbers, it might be a little late to get on board. Intrinsic value and market value is a match. Investors looking to diversify their portfolio with this 3% yielder could potentially be on the lookout for any dip in price. In the meantime, investors should review if their financial services provider is really up to their needs!

Disclosure: We do not hold WFC in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

