GE's Decline Was Written In The Free Cash Flow - A Lesson In Value Traps

General Electric's (GE) decline over the past five years has been a shock for many investors, myself included. Today, the $22B write downs of the power business, accounting scandals, and the removal of their CEO culminating in the dividend yield being cut to 1%. But for a business that has more goodwill and intangible assets on the balance sheet than property, plant, and equipment, it should have come as no surprise that declining free cash flow per share would eventually result in write downs of these intangible assets across the businesses.

GE data by YCharts

Asset Composition and Write Downs

One reason investors flocked to GE shares over the decade has been the belief that it trades at a conglomerate discount, meaning that the market value of the combined business is worth less than the sum of its parts. However, for this to be true, the sum of the parts valuation must have been supported by free cash flows from the individual businesses. As a conglomerate built off acquisitions, GE carries a lot of goodwill and intangible assets on its balance sheet which represent the price GE paid to acquire these businesses over that business' physical assets. If cash flows after the acquisition do not live up to their estimated values at the time of valuation of the acquired assets, the value of these intangible assets will need to be written down to reflect the fair market value of the acquired business.

Source data from Morningstar

This has been the case as GE for years now. FCF per share has declined continuously from $3.23 in 2008 to negative $0.29 and negative $0.23 in the past two years, retrospectively. Investors watching these declines and keeping the balance sheet in mind should have been able to see the write downs coming. This narrative is a reminder to investors that just because a company is massive and constantly in the news as a national icon, it's by no means guaranteed to be a highly profitable company worth an investment of your hard-earned dollars.

Dividends Need to be Covered with Cash

A potential dividend cut really only started to be talked about in the past year and finally happened today. But the fact is FCF per share has not covered dividends since 2015 and dividends have not been covered by EPS since 2014, as seen in the graph below.

Source data from Morningstar

Today's announcement that GE will cut its quarterly dividend to $0.01 is no surprise as the business is having a hard time generating cash. The fact that management chose to leave the dividend at $0.01 and not cut it completely from $0.12 is probably a bit of a gimmick to keep the company's dividend record alive in my opinion. In the Q3 release today, GE reported a GAAP loss of $2.63 per share from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) were $0.14, down 33 percent from the same period in 2017.

Where Does This Leave The Business Now?

Management's non-GAAP numbers always need to be taken with a grain of salt and this is especially true for a company where the SEC is still in the process of investigating the insurance reserves as well as GE's revenue recognition and controls for long-term service agreements. Management also has not provided 2018 guidance since releasing Q1 results. At that point, they gave guidance of $1.00-1.07 adjusted non-GAAP EPS which would place their valuation at 10.6x based on the midpoint. Potential investors must also keep in mind that GE is a cyclical company that's at the mercy of the global economy. Global growth has been decent the past couple years but a turn in the business cycle at this time could be disastrous for the shares of GE given their current issues and profitability.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the follow button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long GE with an average cost base of $23.52