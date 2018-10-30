Tesla: Too Far Too Fast?

The Tesla (TSLA) bears are in a league of their own in terms of hate for a stock, and their conviction doesn't come without reason. Between questionable moves by management, and a stock that has been unable to keep up with the other FAANGs since 2017, it hasn't been the wisest spot to park one's money since it peaked in Q2 2017. The trouble for the bears medium term and potentially long term seems to be the fact that the company is finally projected to start earning money - something the TSLAQ extremists suggested would never happen. Earnings per share for 2019 are expected to come in just shy of $6.00, a massive U-turn from the (-) $3.12 for full-year 2018. While this is a positive development for the company as it is beginning a new uptrend in EPS if it can deliver, the stock seems to have gotten ahead of itself. Those who are interesting in getting long Tesla stock would be wisest to exercise patience after a 41% rally in two weeks. For short-term traders, this rally into the $350.00 is likely providing an opportunity to take some profits. While there's no question the bulls have reason to be encouraged here after earnings have been revised up for full-year 2019, I think things are a little over-heated short term.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Starting with the fundamentals for Tesla, it's certainly been a wild year, and I don't feel there's any need to repeat all the drama. The important fundamentals lie in the numbers, and right now, the numbers are finally starting to shift in the bulls' favor. As we can see from the below table I've built of Tesla, revenue growth saw a massive jump last quarter and has seen an immediate halt in its deceleration. We can see at the bottom of the table under quarterly revenue growth that the two-quarter average for revenue growth had been on a steady decline from 128% in Q1 2017, down to a low of 34% in Q2 2018. The most recent quarter saw a jump from 43% revenue growth up to 129% revenue growth, and this has pushed the two-quarter average for revenue growth up to 86%.

(Source: Microsoft Excel, YCharts.com)

As can be seen in the below chart which displays revenue growth and two-quarter average revenue growth, this massive jump has broken both of these two metrics out of their downtrends. This dramatic jump in revenue is a plus for the bull camp as this was not a marginal acceleration in revenue growth, it was a meaningful one.

(Source: Microsoft Excel, YCharts.com)

Taking a look at annual EPS below, we can see that the stock has spent the majority of the past decade in the negative column. While the stock had two years of marginally positive EPS in 2013 and 2014, the past three as well as 2018 have all seen the company put up negative annual EPS. Fortunately for the longs, this is suddenly changing. Tesla earned $2.90 in EPS for Q3 2018 vs. a loss of $2.92 in the same quarter last year, while it saw revenues jump from $2.9 billion up to $6.8 billion from last year's same quarter. This transition from a company reporting negative annual EPS to positive EPS is a very positive development for growth funds who are looking to purchase companies with growing sales and also positive earnings. Up until 2018 and for the past four years, this has not applied to Tesla. As of full-year 2019, if the company can deliver on analyst estimates, it will finally meet this criteria.

(Source: Microsoft Excel, YCharts.com)

In summary, I believe, aside from the drama surrounding management earlier this year, the fundamentals from a strict numbers perspective are the best they've ever been for Tesla. Having said that, the fundamentals are only half of the picture for an investment thesis.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to the technical side of the coin for Tesla, we have a stock that has been living below its 200-day moving average for the majority of the last six months and is trading in a wide and loose range. While there's no denying that the stock has soared back above all of its key moving averages such as the 50-day and 200-day over the past week, it's also up over 40% in the last thirteen trading days. I believe the most likely scenario here is a back-test of these moving averages even if the stock is going higher. Tesla stock is running on close to an empty tank here after a parabolic rise as it also runs into a formidable resistance level just above at $350.00.

From a strictly trend following perspective, this move higher is clearly a plus as the stock is back in bullish alignment and above its 200-day moving average. The problem is that these sharp rallies above the 200-day moving average have been bull traps for those who chased the stock in the past. I am open to the possibility of this time being different as this is the first time the stock is soaring with the confirmed fundamentals to back it up. However, even if it is different, it's unlikely the stock gets through $350.00 in a straight line.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the above chart of Tesla, the stock has been unable to gain any traction above this $350.00 level for over a year now. There is a significant amount of supply at this level and trapped buyers from all the whipsaw action. Anyone who was unfortunate enough to buy Tesla at over $340.00 a share into these spikes is going to be happy to see their 30% loss turned into a small gain at the current price of $343.00. Based on this overhead supply and what I believe to be a good amount of trapped longs, a retracement is the most likely scenario here. The key for determining if this rally is for real and the beginning of a move to new highs will be how the stock pulls back. If the stock can pull back to its 40-week moving average which sits just above $300.00 and find support there, we would be seeing a clear change of character. If the stock drops back through the $300.00 level with minimal support as it has in the past, this is likely just another bull trap setting up and the bulls are going to need to be more patient.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at a longer-term weekly chart, we can also see we've got a decent amount of accumulation going on. The green weekly bars are nearly twice the size of the largest red selling bars during the same period, and the most recent weekly bar was one of the largest on last week's jump. This is a sign that funds are likely accumulating the stock, and has the potential to be fuel for the stock long term.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So, why am I not long the stock if the fundamentals have improved substantially and the stock is back above all of its key moving averages?

While I'm typically a trend follower and look to buy new highs with a stock above all of its key moving averages, I also like to time my entries properly from a low-risk standpoint. While Tesla meets all of my criteria for a buy at this time, I do not believe the stock has truly proven itself yet. The key for the bulls going forward will be to defend $300.00 on a weekly close on any pullbacks. This would accomplish the feat of increasing the odds that we're starting a new uptrend in the stock as we would have a higher low in place, and then all that would be needed would be a higher high.

While the perma-bears are still firm in their stance that Tesla is going to zero, the fundamentals and the charts are suggesting that 2019 could be a good year for the stock if the technical picture can firm up. The key for this is if the stock can defend the $300.00 level on a weekly close going forward, and then work on putting in a higher high above $355.00. The new fundamental development of accelerating revenues and the company's first year with positive EPS in the past five years is a good sign, but I do not see this entry as ideal for longs. I believe the most likely scenario even if Tesla is going to break out would be a new base being built between $295.00 and $355.00, and an eventual breakout through $355.00 later this year or in early 2019.

(Source: TC2000.com)

For short-term traders in the stock, I see this as a time to take profits as the stock is overbought and has now come within 2% of strong resistance at $350.00. For those with a long-term view, the long thesis is looking better after the most recent quarter, and as long as the $300.00 level is defended on a weekly close, this launch higher over the past three weeks could be just the beginning of a new move.

I currently have no position in Tesla as I have no interest in buying this spike higher. I would however begin to get interested if the stock can change its character and give up ground grudgingly by holding onto the $300.00 level on any pullbacks. The fundamentals for the stock have improved, the technicals for the stock are suggesting it may be under accumulation, and now it's up to the bulls to prove that by supporting the stock above the $300.00 level. While the bears could very well be right by shorting the stock into $345.00 as it's quite overbought short-term and likely needs a retracement, they may have to adjust their plans if the stock changes its character and gets supported at the $300.00 level and starts to turn back up. All of the previous spikes higher to the $350.00 level saw minimal follow-through and immediate selling, and a change in character from this would be a bad sign for the bulls.

It's still too early to tell whether this move is for real in Tesla, and short term the stock needs a break after this spike higher. Medium term and long term, things are finally starting to get more interested as improving fundamentals are being met with apparent accumulation. The stock's action going into the end of the year should be a clear tell of whether this move is for real or yet another trap for the bulls. The bulls must hold $300.00 on a weekly close going forward if they want to the technicals to support this new fundamental improvement.

