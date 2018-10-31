GLD And GDX: Even Small Flows Can Move The Market

Writing a piece on the investment merits of gold or the miners is a hard thing to do even in 2018 when a conversation about almost any topic is guaranteed to quickly descend into tribal warfare but the recent equity correction means investors should start taking this classic defensive play seriously.

Weakness in the broader markets has helped the granddaddy of all miner funds, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) outperform the S&P 500 by over 1000 bps in the last month while pulling in over $300 million in new assets. Then add the fact there’s a strong seasonality effect with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index closing higher in every December and January over the past four years and that might just get even the most devoted tech lover to stop and take notice.

Fortunately for us, we can focus instead on the fund side of the gold debate where several gold funds have been climbing up our ETFG Behavioral Charts thanks to strong price momentum and their naturally high volatility. But that isn’t what has us interested in taking about gold and the miners. Instead, what captured our interest was a recent piece on Bloomberg by Daniel Fickling "Fear Not, ETFs Control the Price of Gold" where he pointed out that despite a few tough years, gold ETFs still have the power to move the entire gold market. That got us curious about how changes in gold prices can impact gold mining funds and the best way to play a revival in the most beaten down of sectors.

The Mouse that Roared

Fickling studied the changes in the amount of gold held by ETFs and compared that with changes in the spot price to show that a large percentage of the underlying assets change in price is driven by the gold funds. While funds like the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) have seen their AUM decline steadily and the overall tonnage they purchase might be “relatively” small compared to traditional buyers like central banks or jewelry manufacturers, remember that the gold market is relatively inelastic. That means gold isn’t something that can be easily replaced by another metal, after all, when was the last time you heard of a central bank stockpiling silver or bronze? That makes it possible for even small players to have a major impact on asset prices.

GLD has pulled in over $300 million in new assets over the last month making the conversation about “who impacts who and by how much” more than academic speculation. We’ve written other posts focusing on how heavily concentrated sectors can lead to even more heavily concentrated funds, but the gold miners might be our new favorite example. We’re currently tracking 18 commodity funds, levered and unlevered, dedicated to gold compared to 13 dedicated gold mining funds whose total AUM is substantially less than that of just GLD. That’s still 12 more funds than are dedicated to the automotive industry but given the size of the individual companies in the sector, it’s probably 10 more than they need. It’s also such a small space that several levered funds including the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NUGT) control a substantial portion of the assets.

Let’s start with a less scientific approach and consider the two oldest gold mining ETFs, GDX, which has 52 components and a very global focus with more than 50% of the fund invested in just Canadian names and its junior counterpart, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). GDX has nearly $7B in AUM while GDXJ has almost $4B, leaving these two funds largely in control of the gold miner ETF space and by extension makes them some of the biggest holders of gold mining stocks. GDX is a market-cap weighted fund with Newmont Mining (NEM) as its largest individual US holding, currently over 10% of the fund. That 10% of almost $7 billion translates into a nominal long position of more than $720 million, a pittance for a FAANG but that’s nearly 5% of NEM’s overall market cap, making GDX the single largest ETF holder of the stock despite it being an S&P 500 component.

Most large cap stocks will typically have passive index replicators tied to the S&P 500 or Russell 1000 as their largest ETF owners which makes the fact that a 3x levered gold fund like NUGT is the second largest holder of NEM even scarier! Fortunately, its impact on NEM’s share price is somewhat mitigated by netting it against the short position held by its opposite partner, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (DUST). Overall and after netting out short exposure, nearly 14% of NEM’s market cap is held by ETFs, high for most larger companies and some of those ETFs are among the most volatile funds offered anywhere. And you can see in the table below a similar relationship for almost every other US holding of GDX with smaller stocks seeing an even higher ETF ownership percentage.

The Tail Wags the Dog?

Gold mining stocks are possibly even more susceptible to ETF flows than the underlying spot price of gold itself, but by how much? To test that, we decided to compare the historical returns for NEM to both the S&P 500 and GDX to see which had more of an impact on Newmont’s returns using weekly data going back to the inception of GDX (May 2006). We found that the correlation between the S&P 500 and NEM was a mere .23%, producing an r-squared of less than 5% signifying that changes in the S&P 500 had very little to do with the overall returns of NEM. GDX on the other hand is the horse driving the NEM cart with a correlation of .87, an R2 of almost 76% showing that the venerable GDX and a beta of .82.

That answers only part of the puzzle, what effect does the price of gold have on the gold miners? Gold mining funds are your basic, run of the mill sector funds and were never intended to have a perfect and preset relationship to changes in the price of gold. A junior miner fund will hold smaller, more volatile names while a levered junior miner fund like Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (JNUG) will, at least for one day, have 3x the return of that junior miner. But what sort of return can investors expect when gold is rallying?

When it comes basic relationship between the gold miners and the underlying spot price, the most accurate thing you can say is that “it’s complicated.” Like any relationship, it has its ups and downs and best exemplified by this chart of the “K Ratio” which measures the change in the spot price of gold to the changes in the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

You can see that the miners have been steadily underperforming the spot price since 2011 which isn’t surprising considering that unpopularity of gold during the equity bull cycle and the higher volatility of the mining stocks. If gold was losing value, what possible reason would the miners have to outperform for any serious length of time? There were however brief spikes of outperformance, particularly in 2016 when GLD gained nearly 30% in the first 8 months of the year, sending the miner ETFs soaring.

Looking at charts of different funds from that period can be enlightening. You can see GDX deliverers 4.5x the return of GLD while GDXJ delivers nearly 6x the return but both pale in comparison to JNUG, up over 830% or 31x what GLD delivered! That’s the power of a 3x levered product and not too shabby, unless you made the fatal error of holding onto it once the rally ended.

GLD gave up a big chunk of those gains in the latter half of the year, dropping over 15% and dragging all of the miners lower with it. Not surprising is the 80% loss for JNUG which is why ever levered ETF provider will constantly remind you that their products aren’t intended to be used for any extended period of time.

In fact, if you did hold onto JNUG for the entire year you’d find yourself seriously disappointed with your final return, at least for the amount of volatility you took on, as you barely outperformed GDXJ despite having 3x the standard deviation. But the real winner was NEM, up over 90% and with less volatility than any of our dedicated miner ETFs.

Educational as these charts might be, they only represent one recent example for funds, some of which have inception dates back in the Bush administration, so we decided to pull historical returns for a series of products to test the historical relationship between each fund and gold, here represented by GLD, to determine the returns and distribution patterns that investors in each can expect. As you can see in the table below, the results were decidedly mixed although we’re not overly concerned with returns but performance, specifically how closely each miner ETF tracks changes in GLD.

As you would expect, all three of the mining funds are highly correlated with GLD and there’s a clear rise in the beta for each fund as you shift from the older and more large-cap focused GDX to GDXJ and then finally to JNUG with its 3X leverage. What may surprise some readers is that the correlation is not as high as you might think given that the mining funds hold stocks and not shares of GLD, gold futures or actual physical gold in some Swiss vault. However, their correlations and R2 scores are still high enough that the betas for each fund are statistically significant. And no, those historical standard deviations are not data errors, we double checked our results with Morningstar. Even unlevered gold miner funds have more than 4x the volatility of the S&P 500!

And the Winner Is: GDXJ

It’d be easy to declare victory for GLD in the battle of long-term performance given that it was the only fund we tested that actually managed to deliver a positive long-term real return, even outperforming inflation since inception. But this is an article about the miners, not gold in general and mining funds can outperform when gold is rallying, but you need to be cautious about how you play the trade.

Those looking to stick with single stock exposure, we’d suggest looking at cross-holdings between GDX and GDXJ. Their large asset bases dominate the miner space, allowing even a small inflow to significantly boost share prices but to do this, you might have to invest overseas as GDXJ has an even more international focus. Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCPK:NESRF) of Australia is one cross holding with ETF ownership of over 13%, high for an international stock but not for a gold miner. The only problem, and it’s big, is liquidity as NESRF is not heavily traded and has a big/ask spread of over 2.5%.

Domestic investors might want to consider an unlevered, junior miner fund like GDXJ to be the sweet spot. GDXJ does have a slightly lower correlation to changes in GLD than its larger sibling (the inclusion of silver miners is likely to blame), not to mention higher volatility, but those risks do come with some rewards. GDXJ managed to deliver solid outperformance during the gold rally in 2016 and while its volatility is higher than that of GDX, it’s not significantly higher despite the focus on smaller names. Morningstar shows the three-year trailing standard deviation of GDX to be 37.9% versus 42.3% for GDXJ which thanks to a higher (albeit still negative) return manages to have a higher Sharpe ratio overall.

In a highly concentrated sector with only a handful of stocks, your choice of fund matters more than ever so remember to choose wisely!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

