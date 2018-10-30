Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Anne Pearson – Investor Relations-Dennard-Lascar

Stacy Locke – President and Chief Executive Officer

Lorne Phillips – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Brian Tucker – Executive Vice President and President-Drilling and Well Servicing

Analysts

John Daniel – Simmons & Company

Daniel Burke – Johnson Rice & Company

Mike Urban – Seaport Global

Marshall Adkins – Raymond James

Jason Wangler – Imperial Capital

Stephen Gengaro – Stifel

John Daniel – Simmons & Company

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Pioneer Energy Services’ Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Anne Pearson of Dennard-Lascar, Investor Relations. Thank you. Ms. Pearson, you may begin.

Anne Pearson

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. Before I turn the call over to Pioneer's CEO, Stacy Locke; and to CFO, Lorne Phillips, for their formal remarks, I have a few of the usual items we need to cover.

First of all, a replay of today's call will be available by webcast and also by telephone replay. You can find that information for both in this morning's news release. Just as a reminder, information reported on this call speaks only as of today, October 30, 2018, so any time-sensitive information may not be accurate at the time of the replay.

Management may make forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to them. While they believe these expectations are reasonable, they can give no assurance they'll prove to be correct. They're subject to certain risks and uncertainties and assumptions described more in today's news release and also in recent public filings with the SEC. So if one or more of these risks materialize or should any underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially.

Also, please note that this conference call may contain references to non-GAAP measures. You'll find a reconciliation to the GAAP measures in this morning's release.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Stacy Locke, Pioneer President and CEO.

Stacy Locke

Thank you, Anne and good morning everybody. Appreciate you joining us on our third quarter call. Here with me in San Antonio is Brian Tucker, he's President of our Drilling Services Segment, including Columbia, as well as our Well Servicing Segment; and of course Lorne Phillips, our Chief Financial Officer.

As you can see from the press release we had a good quarter and all our business segments except for one had increases in revenue and most had improvement, slight improvement in margin as well.

But Lorne will kind of cover the big picture financials. So I’m going to dive right into our business lines specifically. And I’ll start with one business that had a decline in revenue and that’s wireline. And that is a very simple story, really. Revenues were down 15% roughly second quarter to third quarter and that’s mostly related to completion-oriented perforating and setting plug work in three geographic areas, the Rockies, the Permian and in the Bakken, kind of in that order, as well and predominantly related just to two to three very key clients that we have in those markets. And so it’s just that simple. Some of these clients pause for various reasons and it had an impact on that wireline business.

In addition to that, in both wireline, and coiled tubing and well servicing to some degree, we had a slight weather impact for the operations mostly in Texas, where we had in several areas a one foot to two feet and greater of rain beginning in September and existing into about middle of October. So it’s been a rather extraordinary weather pattern here for the Texas market.

When you look at these revenue declines for those key clients in wireline in those markets, it’s somewhat understandable as these clients were extremely active in the first and second quarters. As you may recall, our wireline overall experienced a 37% increase in revenues from the end of 2017 through the end of the second quarter. So these guys were going strong and hard, and they took a little pause for different reasons really. And we see their activity starting to pick up and level out. And so we’re actually guiding up a little bit in wireline for the fourth quarter.

We do expect revenue and margin to be improved in wireline in the fourth quarter, but we will have the normal seasonality that we’ve experienced pretty much every year. And we’ll have holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, shorter daylight hours, those types of things. But we do think it will be a good fourth quarter. There is a little uncertainty in the Colorado market around Initiative 97. A couple of our clients are watching that closely and probably have curtailed activity a little bit associated with that and will adjust once they see how that plays out.

Turning now to our well servicing segment, revenues there were up 5%, Q3 over Q2. Well servicing has been a very steady, with kind of a modest upwards bias to it all year long in both revenue and margin. As we’ve talked about in the past that’s the one production and service business segment that never had negative EBITDA throughout 2015 and 2016. And we're kind of seeing that it's been a slow recovery for well servicing, but it has been on a slight upward bias all year and last year. And granted it's not explosive growth, but in the market and the type of recovery that we're having this cycle that's appreciated really.

So we think that trend continues, pricing is firm and activity is steady. We've moved some equipment around, we've added an additional two to three rigs in the Permian market. We already had one working there. We've added a couple of more. We've started doing some drill-outs while we don't have all the ancillary equipment, we would like to have yet, we do have some on order. We've received – just beginning to receive some of it where we can do a little more thorough wrap around those tall-masted, 116 foot, well servicing rigs and perform really top notch drill-out solutions for our clients there.

So we're just starting to do some of these drill-outs. We started a little bit in the third quarter and we're going to see more activity in the fourth quarter. And then as we move into next year, where we're adding more of the, what we call the wrap products, the pumps, and the swivels, and pick up lay down machines and potentially some BOP handling equipment, then we anticipate those margins will be very positively impacted by adding those rigs there. So we'll see a util pickup and a margin pickup from that work.

As we look into coiled tubing, revenue there was up 4% in the third quarter, margin recovered nicely as well. We did have some equipment sales in there. As you know, we've been adjusting to a larger pipe orientation. But anyway, we did have to adjust pricing towards the end of the third quarter early in October. I think we got a little overreaching on our pricing. We pulled that back, we've seen an util response, util is strong right now. I noticed today we have all three units in the Rockies doing drill-outs two, two-inch and 1H, 2H and 3H. We’ll be adding the other 2H and 3H units to that Rockies district in December. So we're excited about that.

And then the Eagleford we've had a pretty steady activity with the 2H and 3H, 2H and 5H there and occasional activity with the two-inch and sub-two-inch. That's been a little softer and we're kind of continuing to evaluate that. We feel good, very good about the large pipe work and demand and receiving that other unit in the Rockies. Once that's received, we'll have nine marketed units, five of which will be large diameter pipe, three of those will be in the Eagleford and two of those will be in the Rockies. But certainly in the Rockies we're still doing some drill-outs with the two-inch pipe, as well. As I mentioned, in wire well service, we did have a little bit of rain effect there in coiled tubing in this quarter in the Eagle Ford, but it wasn't all that significant.

Now turning to drilling, I think, the best way to describe U.S. drilling is bed rock solid. I pardon the geologic pun there, but it really, truly is. It's just been the most solid and stable business we've had. Revenues were up 3% quarter-over-quarter, but margin per days were up $680 a day to kind of a record setting, industry margin of $10,237.

As we discussed in the last quarterly call, our SR&M had ramped up in the second quarter due to mostly the northern colder climate rigs that when things thawed out we did our mass inspections and research and that kind of ran up SR&M. And that is back in line now down over $400 a day. So that's really helped with the day rate improvement as well as rig rates. We had three rigs increased during the third quarter, ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 a day and one rig re-priced, one of the new-build rigs re-priced and we have one rig on standby. But that outlook is very, very strong. We’ve maintained 100% utilization, we expect that to continue. We've got extremely happy clients, good relationships and we'll be adding our next new-build rig, which will be a state-of-the-art rig earning the highest margins in the industry out there, as our other rigs are. And that rig should hit the Permian mid to late first quarter.

Looking at Columbia, revenues there were also up 6%. Margin per day was actually down a little bit to $7,327. But generally Colombia has been a big success this year. We've diversified to now five new clients that are just terrific clients to work with. Our year-to-date margin of $13.5 million is up significantly $6.1 million through the same first three quarters of 2017. So we're seeing a very, very nice recovery there and the outlook looks great.

For most of the third quarter we had seven rigs working, but one rig was released and stacked in September. As I mentioned, a new client, it's a multinational client we've been awarded the work. We're working through the contract. They're going to pick that rig up, should be mobilizing in two to three weeks and then begin drilling in kind of early, mid December. This is our fifth client there. We've had four pretty much all year and we've had this other client is a targeted client and we finally secured an order from them and we'll get the contract signed soon. And we're very, very excited about that prospect.

Another rig was released last week and that rig we've also received an order to have that rig picked up by an existing client. And that will – is currently moving to a stack location where it will sit for a couple of few weeks and then begin mobilizing to begin its contract. And that'll start roughly the same early to mid December.

Last but not least, we've been able to push through some day rate increases on three rigs. They range from a 1,000 to 3,000 per day and they'll have an impact in the fourth quarter, a little bit. In the first quarter of next year, I think, two of the rigs come on in November with the improved day rate and one in the first quarter, I think, February. So that's very promising. And the outlook, generally speaking, in Colombia is extremely, extremely positive. Across the Board rig utilization has picked up, demand has increased and there's quite a bit of optimism in the country.

So I'll turn it over to Lorne now to do a financial review.

Lorne Phillips

Thanks Stacy. Good morning everyone. This morning we reported revenues of $149.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $28.6 million. Reported net loss was $5.2 million or $0.07 per share. Our adjusted net loss was $5.6 million, also $0.07 per share. The increase in adjusted EBITDA from the prior quarter was driven primarily by several items. A decrease of $9.7 million in the fair value of phantom stock awards quarter to quarter, primarily due to the change in stock price during the quarter from $5.85 at June 30 to $2.95 at September 30. Of the $9.7 million difference, $3.7 million was recorded as a benefit in the third quarter with the remaining $6 million booked as an expense in the second quarter.

We experienced modestly improved demand for our coiled tubing and well servicing businesses in the third quarter. And as Stacy mentioned, we also experienced improved day rates and cost control in our U.S. drilling services.

Looking at production services, revenues in the fourth quarter were $89.6 million, down 8% from the prior quarter. As Stacy mentioned, the decline in revenue was attributable to softer wireline activity. And since the end of the quarter, we've seen several of our clients return to more active levels.

Gross margin for the production services business was 24%, as compared to 23% in the prior quarter, which reflects the contribution of our larger diameter coiled tubing units and modest increase in completion-related activities in well servicing.

I think Stacy covered revenues in util and margin per day for both Colombia and U.S. drilling. So I'm going to talk about our term contract coverage. Currently all 16 of our AC rigs in the U.S. and six of our rigs in Colombia are earning revenues. One of those Colombia rigs is earning revenues under demobilization currently. Of the 16 rigs earning revenues in the U.S., 14 of those are under term contracts.

Since our last earnings call we have extended contracts on four rigs, each of which has or will re-price upwards between approximately $2,000 to $5,000 per day by year end. Our current contract roll-off for the U.S. is as follows: one in the fourth quarter of 2018, one in the first quarter of 2019, two in the second quarter of 2019, four in the third quarter of 2019, five in the fourth quarter of 2019 and one in the fourth quarter of 2020. It should be noted that no contracts in the roll-off schedule are operating at legacy new-build day rates. Given the contract extensions and re-pricing activity mentioned, we currently expect to maintain a margin per day north of $10,000 in the fourth quarter and into and through 2019. In addition to the noted contracts I just went through, the new-build rig is expected to begin a three-year term contract upon delivery in the first quarter of 2019.

Turning to companywide expense items, G&A expense was $14 million, which includes a previously mentioned benefit associated with the decrease in fair value of our phantom stock unit awards. For Q4 we expect G&A expense to be $19 million to $20 million, which with respect to future fair value changes for phantom stock that estimate is based on a September 30 stock price of $2.95. Every $1 increase or decrease in the stock price from the September 30 price, would have resulted in approximately $2.1 million change in costs.

Depreciation and amortization was $23.5 million in the third quarter and is expected to be flat in the fourth quarter.

Interest expense was $9.8 million in the third quarter and is also expected to be flat in the fourth quarter. Excluding the valuation allowance and the effect of foreign currency translation, state taxes and other permanent differences, our tax rate in the third quarter would have been 21% to 23%.

We had $9.7 million in committed letters of credit and $57.6 million available under our $75 million asset-based lending facility at the end of the quarter. The facility remains undrawn and the available capacity is determined monthly based on accounts receivable and inventory levels. At the end of the quarter our reported cash balance was $53.5 million, which includes $2 million of restricted cash.

Cash capital expenditures in the third quarter were $17.3 million. We estimate 2018 capital expenditures to be approximately $70 million, which includes $23 million for our two large diameter coiled tubing units, one of which was delivered in early July; three wireline units, two of which were delivered in January. High pressure pump packages for completion operations and the construction of the new-build drilling rig expected to be completed in 2019.

Regarding the new-build drilling rig, we do expect approximately – we're estimating approximately $5 million of the cost for that rig to be spent in the first quarter of 2019.

So with that, I'll turn it back over to Stacy for final comments.

Stacy Locke

Okay, thank you Lorne. We outlined our Q4 guidance in the press release. But just to reiterate, I'm in the production services segment of businesses, we do expect the normal seasonality of holidays and shorter daylight hours. So we'll guide the revenue flattish to down slightly up to maybe 4%. And margin, we're going to guide down a little bit. We've got various things going on affecting margin, health insurance accrual, but also during a little bit lower revenue we will have an impact on margin. And sometimes labor can be a little sticky during the holidays.

But we also have kind of crude up in our training and well servicing segment some crews to be very efficient on the drill outs that we're embarking on more and more. And we want to have really well-trained crews and we’ve kind of started staffing up and training those people to perform that work. So we're a little weighted there on labor. But anyway that's the outlook for the production services segment.

Drilling, very similar guidance to the last quarter, 100% utilization, average margins $9,700 to $10,200. And in Columbia, the same margins as we guided in the last quarter, $8,000 to $9,000, and util lower at 67% to 72%. So not to be confused on the util number, the revenue recognition accounting standards that were implemented beginning of this year, have kind of changed the way we account for util days. And so when you're mobilizing, like we're doing currently, from one operator to a new operator on a new contract, those de-moves and initial moves are not counted in util number. So we have two of those that will impact us in this fourth quarter, probably roughly 30 days of moving all in each one of those. So it does have an impact and that's the explanation why the util number is lower.

So with that, I will conclude our prepared remarks. And Lauren, and I, and Brian, would be happy to answer any questions you have. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of John Daniel with Simmons & Company. Please proceed with your question.

John Daniel

Hey guys, Stacy…

Stacy Locke

Good morning.

John Daniel

Thank you for all the color and the prepared remarks just take a couple from me and then I'll go back again. But with Colombia as these rigs go back to work, is there a realistic scenario where the Colombia margins could eclipse the U.S. margins over at some during 2019?

Stacy Locke

Brian, you can weigh in go ahead and weigh in.

Brian Tucker

I think John, that's a good question. I think one of the challenges in Columbia is the mobilization and demobilization. And then one thing that's encouraging for us as we look at first quarter and we anticipate margins not only – the end of fourth quarter, but also first quarter of 2019. The one thing encouraging to us is our clients are moving towards more pad development and that's a very encouraging thing because every time we move the rigs in Colombia, there's a much more obstacles and issues to deal with than what we do in the U.S.

So it's trending well, we expect to exit fourth quarter with those seven rigs working. About three of them will be in a really nice long pads that could last anywhere from three to six months. So we anticipate first quarter continuing to increase our margins in. And I believe it is realistic to think we can approach the same level of margin that we're seeing in the U.S. right now and possibly even higher. Again, I think, it depends on what our clients do. And if we can stay in the same area on large pad developments, that's going to have a positive impact.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Burke with Johnson Rice & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Burke

Hey, good morning guys.

Stacy Locke

Good morning.

Daniel Burke

Stacey just wanted to explore the top line guy for production services just a bit longer here for Q4. So I want to make sure I heard you correctly. I think you said in wireline sequentially higher and that is attributable to some of the same customers that had slowed in Q3. Is that correct? What's inducing them back to market if so? And then how do we think about your other two production services businesses in the fourth quarter?

Stacy Locke

Well, I think, we're not – it’s nothing uniform and they're all – they pause for different reasons. And we're seeing a little more activity in the Bakken currently, which probably is a little surprising, the level of activity that just kind of come on. And it might be a short flurry, but at present it looks promising. The other, the Colorado market, I think, is going to be what I would call stable because folks there are just waiting to see where the vote lands on the initiative there in Colorado. So I think until that's resolved, that's going to be just kind of steady state and stable.

And then in the Permian, I would say the same it's just, we had some higher levels of activity in the first quarter and second quarter. It's kind of leveled off at slightly lower activity but very steady. And it looks to be steady through the end of the year. So we see that. And then outside of those few customers we're seeing a fairly decent activity. So we are guiding those businesses up – I mean that business up a little bit modest. And a well servicing as well we're on a slight upward bias there. Lorne, you want to jump in?

Lorne Phillips

Well service is kind of flat to slightly down as we're looking at it in revenue and coil down slightly. Again, both are just due to seasonality and from an activity perspective like Stacy was saying, we feel pretty good about it, but the seasonality is going to happen and, we're trying to factor in, there is some operator budget exhaustion, but we think what we're seeing is a good guide with wire up slightly and well servicing and coil down slightly.

Daniel Burke

Okay. Alright, well great guys, that's helpful. And then maybe, one more to go back to Colombia, certainly positive to see improving rates there. Is there any chance of improving the terms there around cancellation in demob clauses as you look that strengthening market?

Stacy Locke

Yeah, we're looking at those opportunities as much as we can certainly understand the impact, especially around the mobilization. So, we're making attempts to try to minimize that impact, whether that's raising our turnkey mobilization price, we are also reprising when we have the mobilization rate. So, we will certainly look at anytime we have an opportunity to renegotiate those as we get more experience operating there, I personally get more experience operating there, we're taking those opportunities to try to take advantage of that.

Lorne Phillips

He was also asking about the term getting more, long-term kind of CAGR pay.

Brian Tucker

Yes. And again, I think that's a goal of ours as well to get as much protection as we can get. Certainly the demobilization, the mobilization costs there are higher than the U.S., so we certainly have some protection because the cost of switching is extremely high in Colombia. But any opportunity we can get to – get more terms similar to what we have in the U.S., we're going to try to take care of those opportunities and also when we look about executing that eighth rig and we think there may be an opportunity to bring that eighth rig back to work sometime in first or second quarter of 2019. We're certainly not going to do that without some protection of the capital investment it takes to put that rig to work. So we're looking at all kinds of different areas to optimize that business.

Daniel Burke

Okay, great. Thanks Brian. Thanks guys. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Urban with Seaport Global. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Urban

Thanks. Good morning guys.

Stacy Locke

Good morning.

Mike Urban

Well, one on the follow up on the production services guidance as well, recognizing you guys are somewhat underexposed in the Permian that do have some customer specific issues that are presumably resolved here, especially in wireline. But I guess, I was wondering if you had a view as to what kind of level of completions activity that corresponds to. So, obviously you don't have a pressure pumping your frack, but if you had say industry wide stage counts down in the 10% to 15% range, would that still kind of correlate to your guidance or is it something less than that, that you're contemplating or it’s just a bottoms up kind of thing? And therefore, it's not necessarily relevant?

Lorne Phillips

I think – I mean we're looking at both, obviously the completion – the reduction in completion activity is real out there, but it is customer specific. So for us it's definitely looking at it bottoms up and then looking at the macro, and we do have customers that have curtailed activity whether it's due to budget or other reasons and so we have factored that in. So I think it's kind of a – I'd say a general or downward bias on what you might say stage counter completion activity, but we're seeing some unique opportunities. I think even like Stacy mentioned, even for well servicing we get some of these completion and drill out packages that's helping us overcome some of the reduced completion activity in the fourth quarter.

Stacy Locke

Yes, and just like Lorne alluded to there, we're actually moving more equipment into the Permian currently. We talked about – we've had one well servicing rig there for pretty much a last year, year and a half, it's operated at one of our south Texas divisions, but we've now moved another rig from that area and probably going to follow with a third rig and then we've out of a kind of a north or central Texas division we've moved one rig and probably going to move two rigs there are folks more on drill out.

So we're seeing kind of unique specifics to Pioneer opportunities to take advantage of additional util and we're very much focused on it because of the ability to put ancillary equipment around the – what customarily comes with our well servicing package that can yield a much higher margin. So we're excited about that.

And on the wireline front, for most of last year and first part of this year we've been working primarily for one client there in wireline and we've now taken additional equipment there and are making inroads to new clients and we’ve developed another very good client and we have some strong prospects, so we see both wireline and well servicing penetration increasing there in the Permian.

So we're excited about that. We wouldn't go there if and the reason we haven't been there historically is because of the margin differential. We couldn't make the margins we were making in other markets and we're seeing that change for us and so that's why we're pursuing.

Mike Urban

Got it so some Pioneer specific opportunities. And then again, kind of sticking with the guidance question, what's your level of visibility into the quarter at this point? I mean we've got almost a month behind us at this point, but I wouldn't have closed the books at this point, but to kind of give you confidence about that level of a revenue or kind of fairly modest decline, what's kind of your kind of first look at October, I mean presumably it's got to be up versus September or just given the customer issues there, the weather issues you had versus October kind of looking up and makes you feel a little bit better about hitting that kind of full quarter number?

Stacy Locke

Yes, I think that's true, to be clear, the visibility in production services is always challenging and it's very dynamic as we've seen over the last couple of quarters. But yes, October revenue levels have looked stronger and that's given us some confidence, as we always have done deep dives with each business line trying to go really customer-by-customer, location-by-location to understand what we think is occurring.

But I would say our buildup to how we get to the top line guidance is a pretty strong October, a strong November, although falling off around Thanksgiving and then you know December being quite a bit weaker or just given budget exhaustion and the holidays and weather. So, I guess the risk is that the budget exhaustion is greater than we think or that some of the customers that are talking to us about their plans, alter their plans. But I guess the upside is that there's more activity over the holidays or in the December timeframe than we had anticipated.

And, I would say that's where the December could be the month that gives us whether we're on the upper-end of the range or lower-end or what, but that's kind of a look at it. And I might add just an Initiative 97 in Colorado, is just a wild card, what we tend to think it won't pass but if it did, it would have ramifications as we have activity in that market. So we're just watching that closely as others are.

Mike Urban

Perfect got it that’s very helpful. Thank you.

Stacy Locke

You Bet.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Marshall Adkins with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Marshall Adkins

Good morning guys, you have a bit of a unique insight into many different sub-segments of the services market it seems like and your commentary, the pricing almost across the board seems to be moving up and you gave us good guidance on Q4 appreciate that, but I'm more curious as to where, how you see the market evolving next year in each of the sub-segments, particularly as it relates to pricing for 2019 and let's just assume more prices stay in the general neighborhood where they are now?

Stacy Locke

Well, just to comment on that, oil prices might stay here. I tend to believe they're going to firm up, but I'm a little prejudice that way, but if they stay in the mid-upper $60, I think U.S. drilling is solid with an upward bias on pricing, I think Colombia, we've just implemented a price increases there, the market is telling us that market is solid and as an upward bias. Well Servicing I think is going to stay on its trajectory of just slight upward slope. So, I think that's positive.

The bigger unknowns are coil and wireline, I would say I'm confident that our activity levels are going to be good in those two businesses, as I mentioned at the end of third quarter or early fourth quarter than in coil we're trying to push pricing always in all of our businesses and just a quick side comment on well servicing.

Finally, we're seeing our competitors starting to push pricing more in the well servicing front, which has been great. We've been kind of out on that limb alone for 2017 and early part of 2018 and now we're seeing a little peer pricing push, which is really, really helpful. In coil it's very competitive and you know, I think we’ve got a little far a field on our pricing and we could see a little bit of a util effect, we've corrected that modestly and we're picking up util again.

So I think it's hard to say on coil I would say anybody chime in, but I would say flattish and in wireline, I would lean towards flattish if this oil price stays where it is, if it has an upward back into the $70, I would probably put an upward bias on both those businesses. And I think that's where the price is heading, but if you stick to the mid-$60 type pricing range, I think I'd call those flattish.

Marshall Adkins

That's very helpful. Thanks Stacy. And then I'm shifting gears over to Colombia. You've done a remarkable job of diversifying your client base there, looking out to next year, I know well you have a lot of mob and demob things going on, maybe utilization under the multi-client, I guess model, causes more mobs than what we’ve seen in the past, but it’s realistic to some, most all of your assets are working next year down there given how hot the market is?

Stacy Locke

I'd say that's highly likely, I think our thinking is that the eighth rig would be contributing by the start of the third quarter. We're not in a great rush because it will take some capital and we really can't commit to any more discretionary capital spending at this point and so, we're kind of deferring that, the opportunity is there if we wanted to spend the money, Brian, I think we're looking at $3 million of CapEx, it's not a huge amount but, we've committed as Lorne pointed out to a certain amount of CapEx that we just felt like we needed to commit to but we're not going to be committing to anymore, because some of that spend will fall into next year, but we definitely could put that rig out and we'll look at it in the new year closely.

We've got clients already trying to talk to us about it. We're trying to defer that, but I would say by the second part of the year, we should – we should have the run rate – we should have very, very significant and healthy EBITDA, just to put a floor under it., I'd say it will be well above $20 million and there in Colombia, we feel like. So it's going to be a significant contributor in 2019.

Lorne Phillips

I'd just add that, Marshall, you mentioned it, but diversifying in that client base has been a real success story for our team out there and has allowed us to keep our utilization up. We had a couple of clients there in the third quarter and early fourth quarter now that are reducing rig length in certain areas and the reason that we're able to exit fourth quarter, we believe able to exit fourth quarter with seven rigs working and one of those drugs is going to go to a new clients which will give us a lot of opportunities we think going forward and one is going to go to an existing clients. So that strategy has paid off. Our team's done an excellent job. And I think we're very, very bullish on 19 in Colombia.

Marshall Adkins

Terrific. Last part of that is, what's the end goal there in Colombia? I mean, you've gotten it ramped up, you've gotten utilization up, do you build that business or do you just keep it where it is and milk it or is there a chance you sell it all? What's the end goal with that business?

Stacy Locke

Well, I would say Marshall, we always evaluate all of our businesses kind of as an ongoing process. We – you know, the reasons that we went to Colombia were because all of our – at the time we went there, we were a pure play drilling contractor and we had 17 plus rigs in the U.S., but we were drilling pretty much all natural gas except three or four rigs in the Bakken, they were drilling vertical bucket and we didn't like having all our rigs in one basket from a commodity perspective. So, we went there to have oil diversity and geographic diversity.

Well now with our, all of our production services businesses, we've got plenty of diversity, both geographically and business line wise and of course now the U.S. is an oil based economy so that didn't exist back in 2006 when we were evaluating Colombia. So strategically, I would say it's less important to our U.S. shale play oriented strategy. So we're constantly evaluating it, it's a Brian and the team in Colombia have done an outstanding job, one of our strategy is coming out of the downturn when all eight rig were stacked, when we came back up to have great client diversity because we had all the eight rigs working for one operator and while we wouldn't mind working with that operator, our focus, since we were there for so many years and did not bid other operators really weren't allowed a bit other operators, we wanted to change that going forward.

We didn't think we would have this level of success once we open that door. We've had just opened arm for both the Canadian public companies and they are just delighted to work with. So we're going to stick with these clients. We really find a very good working relationship there. But we'll continue to evaluate that, I think there's no secret that we want to – we need liquidity that we wanted delever and are going to delever, and so we evaluate all these businesses and probably an emphasis would be on promoting our core strategic businesses.

Marshall Adkins

Right. That's very helpful. Thanks guys.

Stacy Locke

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jason Wangler with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Jason Wangler

Hey, good morning everyone.

Stacy Locke

Good morning. I wanted to just ask you, you've kind of hit it a couple times, but you the worth of you're picking up in production in terms, it will be around this side of it., are you seeing that – are you taking market share from others are you moving from other folks off of that it seems like obviously it’s getting tighter there or is it just as I think somebody have mentioned before just that kind of your customer mix getting more active?

Stacy Locke

Well, we’re in a commodity service for the most part and what really differentiates competitors in this market is safe, consistent, high quality service. And that's where we shined as we strive for that in all of our businesses and we've been successful with that strategy and it gives us pricing power as well as activity – higher activity levels. And I think that's really what's behind our ability to move into those markets. We do a lot of training for a company our size.

I'm sure our training budget is double or triple other peers of the same size. As I mentioned earlier, we're really two months out from starting to get a little more aggressive on drillouts with the well servicing rigs, but we're already training these people, get them in our culture, get the safety around them and the performance. And that really is what differentiates and that's how you go and get that business. Getting into Permian as you know is spread thin. And if you can come and hold your crews and have them well trained, deliver a good safe service, you're going to get repeat business because all the operators that we try to work for are the bigger publicly traded companies that have big investments and they're very – they just – their biggest – their biggest really want is a good people. And if we can bring the good people, we’ll get the work, keep the work.

Unidentified Analyst

That's helpful. And maybe on that, I mean as it seems like the labor side would be probably pretty difficult. You guys have obviously done a great job, getting those…

Stacy Locke

It is very difficult. We're doing well. I would say it's always going to be a challenge. We're constantly hiring and training, but, yeah, I think we do a good job. We have a good culture. Once people get inside the company, we take care of them and try to keep them safe and they appreciate that.

Unidentified Analyst

I appreciate it. I'll turn it back.

Stacy Locke

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Gengaro with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Stephen Gengaro

Thanks. Good morning, gentlemen.

Stacy Locke

Good morning.

Stephen Gengaro

Really just two quick follow ups. The first being when we look at 2019, any guidance on the CapEx budget and sort of the follow onto that is, are there areas where you would think that any growth CapEx will be focused?

Lorne Phillips

Yeah, I think from a routine and routine perspective, I'd say $45 million to $50 million that these activity levels is reasonable. That includes some replacement capital of assets here and there. I mentioned earlier that we do have – we estimate we'll have around $5 million that is already committed to on the new-build drilling rig that will spill over into the first quarter of 2019. You've heard Brian and Stacy talked earlier about our desire to activate that eighth rig in Colombia, which we have not committed to, but if you know that that'd be a high on the list of potential spend where we need to feel comfortable making more commitments.

I think from a priority perspective where we need to be comfortable making more commitments. We do have another new-build rig that we can put out where we have the long lead time components already and that would be another 11 million or 12 million where we to sign something up and get a term contract and be with. We could do that today, but we've chosen not to just to preserve cash. So, yeah, there's – really in every business, there's areas we can make investments that we feel like we would be interested in considering, but those are some of the top priorities. And as of right now, we know that we would plan on the $45 million, $50 million, the $5 million for the U.S. drilling rig and then we're trying to hold CapEx because we plan to be free cash flow positive next year. And that is something that we want to maintain our focus.

Stacy Locke

The only thing I would add to that is we would try to complete out some more well servicing wrap packages for the drillouts. We see some real potential there. We think we have some proprietary equipment that we could add that would really improve operators’ efficiencies that we're exploring there. And then we also in the wireline front kind of have a green technology that we've been introduced and we're working on currently, testing some things and we think that could be a nice rollout addition for the wireline front if we have the capital. So those aren't big numbers either in the wrap or the well servicing or the green technology and wireline. We could stage it in over time in 2019 and 2020 and just do it incrementally, but we're pretty excited about both of those opportunities.

Stephen Gengaro

That's great color. Thank you.

Stacy Locke

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is a follow-up from John Daniel with Simmons & Company. Please proceed with your question.

John Daniel

Hey, thanks for putting me back in, another cut off there. Just too for me, Stacy.

Stacy Locke

Sure.

John Daniel

And the first is a follow up on your Permian expansion. As you will know, each geographic market and the local workforce seem to have their own personalities. And I'm just curious if at this point you've tried to hire a local West Texas person to manage the expansion. And if not, do you think a small sort of tuck-in acquisition maybe warranted to sort of give you that beachhead that continue to put more assets in basin.

Stacy Locke

Well, we have a pretty big footprint generally speaking in the Permian through our drilling operations. So we've had a beachhead there. What are we, eight rigs, yeah…

Lorne Phillips

Seven to eight…

Stacy Locke

Eighth rig going there. So we've been there a long, long time. And prior to that we had all the vertical rigs working there. So we know the Permian really, really well. We've brought to that market. We have hired people and had great luck with it – with local experience, particularly on the wireline front. And well servicing we're doing some of the same, but we're also taking people out of other markets because the crew quality is critically important and if you've got to have the crew quality to perform the work safely and to get the repeat business. So if we can't get it there, we're bringing it from other markets. And I'd say on the well serving front, we tend to have more people from other markets on the wireline front. It's a mix but we have a lot of local every crews there as well and we've hired local management, so kind of a mix.

John Daniel

Fair enough. Now, I appreciate you guys are there on drilling. Since I’ve historically viewed the work of our station drillers just a little bit differently, that’d be…

Stacy Locke

Yeah.

John Daniel

Okay, so obviously business is pretty good right now, but the sectors have been unpredictable. I'm just curious as you look to 2019, I know you don't have any near-term debt maturities, I guess nothing comes due till 2022. So there's no rush. But how do you approach that reduction over the course of next year?

Lorne Phillips

Well, if we kind of around the bar and reference that in our discussion with Marshall earlier, but we're – we do need to raise capital. And so we're evaluating businesses and segments. We probably will have to downsize some assets in order to raise the capital in the type of market that we're in currently. So we're exploring that and that would be kind of step one and that is the top priority for us. We do need to get that term-loan leverage down and where that is I would say priority number one currently.

John Daniel

Got it. But I mean as you look at – I know you're probably still good coming up with the 2019 budget, but based off of call it a $50 million CapEx level, which is cumulatively [ph] and seems directionally right? I mean I assume you have some models with expectation of free cash flow for 2019. Is that fair?

Lorne Phillips

Yeah, I mean I think we can be – yeah, we expect to be free cash flow positive, but it's – it will help. But like Stacy said, if viewed as the top priority, it's – the deleveraging isn't going to come from free cash flow. Got it.

John Daniel

Got it. Well, thanks for putting me back in guys.

Lorne Phillips

Thank you, John.

Stacy Locke

You bet. I can tell you one thing for sure, John, if our stock was $10, we would sell some equity. Okay.

Operator

Mr. Locke, there are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to you for any closing remarks.

Stacy Locke

Great. Well, we really appreciate all the good questions today and the participation and we look forward to reporting on the quarter early next year. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.