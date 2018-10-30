The Requirements For Economic Recovery

In fact, Mr. Phelps contends that in recent years, efforts to create a faster economic recovery built around government policies will actually produce the opposite that they hope to achieve.

A strong economic recovery is achieved by countries, like the US, Germany, and Sweden, who have economies built around a culture of knowledge and knowhow and trust.

Edmund Phelps, Nobel Prize-winning economists, argues that economic recovery is achieved through business confidence, innovation and enterprise, not fiscal or monetary policies.

Edmund Phelps, economist at Columbia University and Nobel Prize winner in economics, writes in the Wall Street Journal about what works in an economic recovery. What works, Mr. Phelps argues, is “innovation and enterprise.”

His research shows him that “there is a strong relationship between the speed of recovery and a proxy for dynamism—the long-term growth rate of total factor productivity….”

He continues, “Some countries have pre-existing social institutions and cultural capital that enables them to bounce back from an economic downturn. Much credit for the U. S.’s relatively speedy recovery is owed to this country’s endemic culture of innovation and enterprise.”

Other research that Mr. Phelps has done points to a conclusion that ‘Big (fiscal) deficits (DO) not speed up recoveries. In fact the relationship is negative, suggesting fiscal profligacy led to contraction and fiscal responsibility would have been better.”

What about monetary policy?

“This is a complicated question,” Mr. Phelps writes, “but preliminary explorations do not give strong support to that thesis either.”

What is needed, he goes on to argue, is business confidence, although “confidence alone may not suffice.” Confidence must be combined with a “country’s endemic culture of innovation and enterprise.”

Let me put this is a slightly different way. A country’s businesses need confidence connected with the presence and tradition of knowledge and knowhow. If a country does not have a strong relationship to knowledge and knowhow, then they may have nowhere to go during a recovery and, in such cases, confidence cannot really be met with innovation and enterprise.

Mr. Phelps points to the situation in Italy. He writes, “Perhaps Italy has failed to recover in part because its fiscal profligacy has damaged confidence.”

But, César Hidalgo writes in his book “Why Information Grows,” that “low-trust familial societies (like Italy) face a predicament, since relying solely on family enterprises will not get them too far. Even when family firms can scale to a considerable size, there is still a need for networks larger than those that can be managed by a group of family members.”

He adds “low-trust familial societies are more likely than high-trust societies to expect the state to catalyze the formation of large economic networks they lack.”

And, summarizes that in the low trust societies of southern Italy “almost everyone agrees 9that laws) are made to be broken, but fearing others’ lawlessness, everyone demands sterner discipline from the bosses and politicians.”

Knowledge and knowhow are not the sources of economic recovery, force is, but this does not breed trust and confidence.

Mr. Hidalgo defines an economy as “a system that amplifies the practical uses of knowledge and knowhow through the physical embodiment of information….”

An economy “is the collective system by which humans make information grow.”

And, as information grows in conjunction with the knowledge and knowhow that societies can accumulate, In other words, as information grows and is applied, a country profits in terms of innovation and enterprise.

Thus, Italy has problems that cannot be resolved by fiscal or monetary policies, confidence is generally modest, at best, and knowledge and knowhow are behind others. Growth in total factor productivity is mediorce…at best.

Italy does not have the “intangible” resources that can produce a “relatively rapid recovery, regardless of stimulus, as does the U. S. and the U. K., Sweden, and Germany.”

Economies grow rapidly because they have the knowledge and knowhow along with the business confidence to increase total factor productivity. And, according to Mr. Phelps, the growth of total factor productivity drives the growth of the economy.

In other words, it is a supply-side thing…not a demand-side phenomenon.

This is particularly true in the “new” world we live in where the “new” modern corporation is built around intangibles, like intellectual capital” and financial engineering. The world is just not working the way it once worked.

Corporations are built around platforms not linear business models, scale can be huge in these organizations as output is produced at a zero marginal cost and firms have lots and lots of cash around or available.

Consequently, business investment can be based on the “time pacing” of a corporation’s research and development and not upon the government’s fiscal or monetary policy. In fact, corporations, through financial engineering, take advantage of a government’s fiscal and monetary policy and use it to build up the financial strength of the company, since its own investment schedule is “timed” to meet the innovation schedule the organization has pre-determined.

As a consequence, we read that “US Tax Cut Said to Have Little Impact on Investment.” “The National Association for Business Economics…reported that the Republican tax reform ‘has not broadly impacted hiring and investment plans…much of the windfall from tax reform has been spent on share buybacks rather than investment, jobs, or research and development.”

In the “new” Modern Corporation, these latter efforts have already been built into the plans of the company and any “new” cash flow is “engineered” to the best financial use the organization sees. Thus, little or no economic boost from fiscal…or monetary policy…of the government.

And, this is what Mr. Phelps has found in his research. To achieve a quick recovery to the economy, a government must somehow build the confidence of the business community so that it can use the knowledge and knowhow that has been accumulated to accelerate the efforts of enterprise and innovation.

In building up the confidence of the business community, Mr. Phelps alludes to the fact that good government example in terms of fiscal prudence and monetary discipline can help firms to focus upon building total factor productivity and not concentrate on government created credit inflation, the tool that the federal government has predominantly relied upon in the United States over the past sixty years.

In fact, as Mr. Phelps suggests, his research has shown that the efforts to stimulate the economy have recently produced the very opposite economic results that the government policy was designed for. As I have been writing for nearly ten years now, sophisticated investors learn quickly and they have now perfected their responses to profligate government policy. This is one major reason why things are like they are now.

