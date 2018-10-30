Instructure: Beginnings Of A Recovery

As Instructure hits greater maturity, its improving profitability will be an even more important part of its investment thesis.

Revenue growth decelerated two points from last quarter, but Instructure made up for it with 34% y/y growth in free cash flows.

As technology shares continue to fall, the best move for investors to stick to is to scour the market for undervalued growth names. Some stocks have been undervalued for a while, and the recent pullback has made them even cheaper. In this bucket is Instructure (INST), the ed-tech software platform best known for its Canvas software product which is used primarily in universities across the U.S.

For the first time in three quarters, Instructure shares rose (albeit modestly) after the company reported a Q3 earnings beat. Note that very few tech companies have risen on earnings news this quarter, so that's already a major plus for Instructure. Since last quarter, the shares have been in free fall, and even after this quarter's modest rose, Instructure is down about 40% from its all-time highs:

INST data by YCharts

Instructure, in my view, is one of the pure value names in a SaaS sector that tends to favor overvalued growth stocks. Over the past two quarters, Instructure has pulled back on fears of deceleration. This is to be expected: the company already counts some of the largest universities and educational institutions in the U.S. as its clients, so to some degree, its saturation is hampering its growth. Future growth rests on its ability to grow its Bridge platform, which is a learning management system tailored to enterprises that is a more recently released offering with less penetration.

This quarter, however, Instructure made up for its growth slowdown by showing an impressive boost in profitability. Gross margins and operating margins ticked up this quarter, accompanied by a 34% y/y growth in free cash flows. Instructure has long been a loss-leading company - and even with this quarter's profitability gain, it might still be a year or more away from GAAP profitability. The sharp increase in free cash flow, however, distinguishes Instructure from a tech sector that greedily consumes cash. In other tech companies like Twitter (TWTR), investors have been able to stomach slower revenue/user growth due to an uptick in cash flow.

Instructure has long suffered from a severe valuation disconnect relative to other software peers in its growth category. A quick check on where the stock is currently trading: at Instructure's post-Q3 share price of $31, the company carries a market cap of $1.06 billion. If we net out the $171 million of cash on Instructure's most recent balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of just $882 million.

Instructure just updated its FY18 guidance (of which, just one quarter remains) to a raised range of $208.5-209.5 million, representing 32% y/y growth at the midpoint over FY17 revenues:

Figure 1. Instructure guidance

Source: Instructure investor relations

Let's be extremely conservative and assume Instructure grows at only 20% y/y in FY19, which would imply massive deceleration. Even under that cautious scenario, we would arrive at a revenue estimate of $250.8 million for FY19, putting Instructure's current valuation at just 3.5x EV/FY19 revenues.

Despite its shortcomings in revenue deceleration, Instructure is still a modestly growing stock with high gross margins, an attractive and sticky customer base, a product with little competition from larger incumbents, and nascent free cash flows. Other companies in the 20-30% growth range, on the other hand, trade at much higher multiples:

BOX EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

I'm retaining my positive outlook on Instructure and adjusting my price target to 5.5x EV/FY19 revenues or $45 (45% upside from current levels). The recent downturn doesn't alter my opinion on this stock - it's a great chance to load up on a high-quality name at bargain-basement prices.

Q3 download: growth slows down, but billings stay afloat and FCF margins rise

Here's a look at Instructure's full Q3 results:

Figure 2. Instructure 3Q18 results

Source: Instructure investor relations

Even the weakest point of Instructure's earnings - its revenue growth - still beat Wall Street's expectations. Instructure's revenue growth has slowed down for multiple quarters in a row now, and this quarter, the company hit $55.2 million of revenues, up 28% y/y and representing two points of deceleration from last quarter's 30% y/y growth. Still, however, that's three points higher than Wall Street consensus of $53.9 million or +25% y/y.

And, in spite of the slowdown in revenues, Instructure managed to keep its trailing-twelve-month billings growth rate at 30% y/y to $226.4 million. In theory, this means Instructure has just under $230 million in revenues currently under contract - or about 90% of my prior $251 million revenue target for FY19. All new deals on top of that are purely incremental. Because billings represents the revenue pipeline over a twelve-month time period, this is actually a strong indicator that Instructure will be able to retain its growth rate in the high 20s, instead of decelerating further.

Figure 3. Instructure billings growth

Source: Instructure investor relations

The real highlights from this quarter, however, were on the profitability front. Instructure managed to bump up its already high gross margins to 72.5% on a pro forma basis, up 60bps over the prior-year Q3. The company also realized significant efficiencies on its sales and marketing expenses (which might have impacted the revenue deceleration, as Instructure chooses to focus more on the bottom line and less on growth), spending 46.4% of its revenues on sales and marketing (down 310bps from 49.6% in the year-ago quarter).

As a result, the company achieved a huge 670bps improvement in pro forma operating margins to just -10.3%, within spitting distance of break-even:

Figure 4. Instructure operating margin growth

Source: Instructure investor relations

Many of Instructure's peers in the SaaS space are still posting operating margins in the -30% range. The choice between growth and profitability is a delicate balance that many high-growth companies have to wrestle with - it's true that Instructure isn't growing at 40% as in the past, but it's also losing much less money.

Instructure's pro forma EPS of -$0.15 also blew away Wall Street's expectations of -$0.24. Even more impressively, the company grew free cash flows by 34% y/y to $53.3 million:

Figure 5. Instructure FCF

Source: Instructure investor relations

Note also that in the year-to-date period, Instructure's FCF is now positive $11.5 million versus -$7.2 million in the year-ago period. Instructure is highly likely to turn FCF positive for a full fiscal year after the next quarter's results, which could very well change its valuation in investors' eyes.

Final thoughts

Instructure checks off all the boxes from both a financial and qualitative standpoint. Its slowdown in growth is more than offset by significant improvements in margins and free cash flow. On the product side, Instructure has two fantastic products tackling two large and separate markets - educational institutions and enterprise. While the former product (Canvas) has already reached a semi-critical mass, Instructure's efforts on the enterprise learning side are very much a greenfield opportunity. Instructure may never see 35-40% growth anymore, but its products are certainly not stagnant either - and this is evidenced as well by its billings growth rate of ~30% y/y.

Instructure is transitioning well into a more mature SaaS play that is generating positive cash flow. The most attractive aspect of Instructure is its lowball valuation - virtually nowhere else in the tech sector can you find a company with this financial profile trading at under 4x forward revenues. Don't be discouraged by the recent downturn - stay long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.