Correlation Of The Strong Dollar With QE And Reverse QE

Thus the question is raised as to whether the Fed's base money supply is an especially important variable for investors to watch.

Moves in TWEXB have correlated lately much more with QE/reverse QE actions than with rate hikes.

It has strengthened almost to the level reached in 2000-1, which may have implications for risk assets and other assets such as bonds.

The trade-weighted US dollar index, TWEXB, tells a more comprehensive tale of the real world value of the dollar globally.

Introduction - importance of watching the trade-weighted dollar

The US dollar has been on a tear in a way that does not show by simply looking at the trading vehicle, the USDX. A much better real world measure of the USD's trend is how it compares with trading partners. The government tracks this and releases updates as the trade-weighted US dollar index, symbol TWEXB. The following is the FRED graph as of Tuesday:

This is interesting and possibly disconcerting for stock market (SPY) bulls and bond bears (NYSEARCA:TLT).

I think this is more important than the USD index, shown by FINVIZ as much less strong on a multi-decade basis:

The TWEXB has been on a tear basically since QE 2 ended, and especially since QE 3's Taper became financially insignificant around July 2014.

Does the above help us as investors and savers?

It might. Here are two brief observations.

Are we reliving the Y2K era?

The multi-year ramp in the USD since 2010 correlates with that of the '90s, and in both periods, eventually a great deal of highly optimistic pricing of growth stocks occurred. In 1999, the Fed helped to send the USD from the 115 level to the 125-130 level by increasing interest rates. This made the dollar more attractive relative to its trading partners and had to be a contributor to the mild 2001 recession. The Fed's tightening program now, which is partly prompted by a lot of extreme valuations in equities, has again sent the TWEXB measure to 127.

As in 2000, we see many high P/E tech and smaller biotech names suddenly struggling to find buyers despite lower trading prices, i.e. crashing.

I don't think this is a coincidence.

What happened in Y2K as the USD began to peak? Hated and ignored bonds increased in price, that is yields dropped.

Here's my key specific observation of late, which is occurring Tuesday morning. When bonds are selling off in price, i.e. yields are rising, which is the case this AM, the USD index (not necessarily TWEXB) is rising. This is a safer situation for bondholders, because a stronger dollar implies less inflation. Interestingly, as of 8:11 AM, the 30-year bond is down 0.38% on the futures market and the USD index is up 0.38%. So one is correlating well with the other.

What's toxic is the combination of increasing interest rates and a falling dollar. That's not happening lately.

I see the current price action and the backdrop as similar to the Y2K period, which is one that favored cash, bonds and value stocks.

The strength of the dollar fits with my theory of watching the base money supply

Especially interesting is the correlation of the moves in TWEXB with changes in the supply of base money by the Fed. As soon as the Fed stopped printing (creating) so much new money in H2 2014, and then stopped completely, the dollar surged to above 120. In contrast, last year, the dollar fell even though the Fed raised interest rate steadily.

Then look: the Fed began its reverse QE (aka quantitative tightening or QT) program in October last year. This shrinks the supply of base money, and at an accelerating rate, which is set to peak at $50 B/month as of the current period. The program is open-ended and could run into 2021 by my calculations. Actually, the base money supply continued to increase through year-end 2017 for technical factors. When it began to shrink for real, the dollar has gone from strength to strength.

Given the importance of the dollar to the economy, risk assets such as foreign stocks (EEM), gold (GLD), crude oil and oil-related equities (XLE), I think that the dollar story provides additional justification for my focus on reverse QE as also very importan, aloong with rate hikes, to the markets. And, because so few commentators are focusing on reverse QE, it may be more fertile ground for seekers after alpha than rate hikes, which are old hat.

Conclusions

First:

The trade-weighted US dollar index, TWEXB, is a more comprehensive measure of the real world strength of the USD versus trading partners than the much better-known USD index. TWEXB is showing a pattern that correlates with the bubble-bursting Y2K period, a time frame when over-optimism was not rewarded but patient cash and bonds were, along, soon enough, with value/Old Economy (neglected) stocks.

Will this pattern recur?

Second:

While correlation does not prove causation, it may be valuable to ponder how, in the QE era, the Taper and cessation of QE, and then the reversal of QE, have correlated with surges in TWEXB, whereas the 2017 period of interest rate hikes correlated with a weakening dollar. Perhaps the quantity of money - in this case base money supply/Fed's balance sheet - is during this period a metric that "works" for financial analysts.

One hopeful analogy from the past is that the 2001 recession was very mild, though it was indeed a recession. There was a huge amount of overinvestment in the New Economy by 1999/2000, and I don't see that much of a bubble needing to burst right now. So perhaps even if the basic analogy is valid, the system can adjust better to the strong dollar now than then, and do so without a recession. Another hopeful point is that a stronger currency tends to imply confidence in the underlying economy. I'm optimistic that will prove to be the case and that the US economy will strengthen again, if indeed it has slowed for cyclical and Fed-related reasons.

Some questions:

Will lower interest rates be in our future to help bring the US dollar lower, as occurred after the 1999-2000 Fed tightening ended? Will value stocks again come to the fore after years of ebullience, once again, in tech and biotech? Will the Fed's QE-related actions continue to cause, or at least correlate with, important moves in asset prices and the real economy?

I can pose the questions and hope you find them interesting, but I can't answer them. Please share any thoughts you may have on these and the other topics discussed in this article in the comments thread.

Submitted pre-open Tuesday AM. Thanks for reading.

