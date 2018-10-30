5 Dividend Growth Tech Stocks To Buy Now

Buybacks are already kicking back in, and next week will see another wave to drive the entire sector higher.

The future is still tech driven, and this correction too shall pass.

"Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble." - Warren Buffett

In August and September, I prepared subscribers for an October stock market correction. In my 4th Quarter Macro and Market Outlook (Editor's Pick), I discussed how the pullback would play out and that the buyback blackout was at the center of the market action.

With the correction near an end, or at least a breather, it is time to buy the stocks of great tech companies that rarely get cheap. Correlated corrections are the rare event that gives us a chance to buy quality on sale.

Get out your bucket and fill it with high quality stocks.

A Narrative Is Only A Narrative

For the past few weeks, we have had to endure a stream of talking heads bobbing around giving theories as to why the stock market corrected. Virtually one had a theory before it happened. Ignore the bobble heads.

A stream of headlines screaming at you about the Fed raising interest rates, China trade wars, the Middle East and a rapidly rising debts have been front and center. All of that information is important for the future, but for now, what you need to know is that buybacks were at the center of this correction.

I warned about the coming buyback blackout playing right into the narratives for over two months. Here's what I said to members of Margin of Safety Investing on September 12th in a note titled "A Little Trimming Today:"

I am making some subtle moves within portfolios to accumulate a bit more cash, with the intention of reinvesting in the next several weeks. As I've discussed in The Buyback Bubble Will End Badly, once record buybacks run their course, the market will have to face reality. That reality isn't until 2019. As we enter earnings, buybacks pause by rule. They will kick in again the end of October. The amount that will flood in the last quarter of the year is substantial. Estimates are that over $400 billion still has to be utilized on announced buybacks. To put that in context, record full year buybacks were $589 billion a couple years ago. I'm writing a more complete story on the buyback rally I expect to end the year. In short, we want to sell a few things now, to buy stocks of companies with buybacks that will shoot their stock up to end the year.

The buyback blackout not only played into the narratives, but it was met by a buyer's strike among professionals. Almost as if the financial establishment wants a deep correction so they can make the easy buy. Too bad for the mediocre at best herd, investing is hard.

Bloomberg pointed out that while the pros held their powder last week, mom and pop have been buying this dip. If mom and pop have suddenly become agile traders, in my opinion, they are making the right move and should beat the pros through sometime into early next year. Unfortunately, I think a lot of moms and pops simply want to catch up for what they missed and will miss selling sometime next year when the time probably comes that trade wars, interest rates, the Middle East and debt walls finally matter in the moment.

Know this chart:

After Apple (AAPL) reports on Thursday, the biggest buyback king will be back to buying back. As the largest constituent to the PowerShares QQQ (QQQ) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) too, Apple buybacks will not only drive Apple shares higher soon, but will propel the index ETFs as indexers and FOMOers invest on the rise.

Tech Is Still The Future and The Now

In an interview with "Investor In the Family" Brian Bain he titled Everything Is Changing! Dump Old Economy Stocks Now, he paraphrased me as saying "The real money is in technology: IoT, Blockchain, Edge Computing, AR, VR, Smart everything, Alt energy, Smart grid, etc..." That's about right.

The growth in the tech space is going to blow away virtually every other sector for a very long time (I've been told to stop saying "forever," but tech probably grows fastest forever). Whether you are looking for pure capital appreciation or dividend growth or some of both, you need to overweight your asset allocation in technology.

Take a look at the S&P 500 breakdown:

As of a recent change, the sector breakdown has changed. The Technology sector and Telecommunications sectors have been reconfigured into the Information Technology and Communication Services sectors. Alphabet/Google, Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) are among stocks peeled out of the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) and added to SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) stocks to form the new Communication Services Select Sector ETF (XLC).

This is an important change from an investing standpoint as it makes the Communications Services ETF very attractive with former "tech" names. I have a more complete "ETF File" breakdown coming, however, for your asset allocation purposes now, it is important to know that some traditional "tech" names have been relabeled communication services.

What this means is that more than 21% of your portfolio, representing information technology, should be in "tech" names. I believe the overweight on your tech asset allocation should run about double what is in the index, or about 50% of your portfolio.

In order to achieve such an overweight, several other sectors should be underweight. Going back to the interview with Bain, I said,

"You don't want old economy stocks: ones that are highly capital intensive and no moat, are overpriced and indebted, are not specialized, and have too much competition. Get rid of these companies."

Because I believe there is a massive bear market coming in healthcare which will be instigated by the government trying to reign in costs, I would be underweight most healthcare. I also do not like the banks going into the next recession (closing in?) due to debt risks, because I do not believe higher rates will materially help them, and I'm not so sure rates rise much more at the long-end. I'm also skeptical of industrials in the "slow growth forever" global economy.

5 Tech Stocks To Buy Now

Following are five tech stocks that are market leaders with extremely solid financials. I am a big fan of shareholder yield. It measures debt reduction, stock repurchases and cash dividends. Companies that lead in shareholder yield not only can support rising share prices and rising dividends, but often move from not paying a dividend to paying a dividend.

Company Net Change in Long-Term Debt [TTM] Stock Buybacks [TTM] Dividend Yield Apple (AAPL) 7.406B 60.82B 1.28% Intel Corp. (INTC) - $16.48B $8.468B 2.58% Cisco Systems (CSCO) - $5.498B 17.63B 2.92% Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) -78M 8.526B 0 Microsoft (MSFT) -5.662B 10.84B 1.77%

A few things to note, Apple engages in debt issuance largely against cash and expected short-term cash flows. As of the last quarter, the company had approximately $70 billion in cash and short-term investments, with total non-current long-term debt of $97 billion. Their free cash flow from operations in the next year will be over $44 billion.

Alphabet has cash and short-term investments of about $106 billion against total long-term debt of a shade under $4 billion. This is a company lined up for a future dividend or acquisitions or possibly very well financed spin-offs of "baby Googles" (can I get that copyright) or some combination. Strategically, I don't think there is a better positioned company on earth.

For those of you who do not have a portfolio where you can buy shares individually, I would consider the PowerShares QQQ ETF (QQQ). I rate QQQ a strong buy right now.

The top 10 holdings include all of the companies listed above, in addition to other great companies. Here is how that ETF has fared against the SPY and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) in total return:

More in a future ETF File why QQQ is the best ETF in existence for a core holding. But, if you consider that QQQ is about 65% tech and communications stocks, that should lead you to the short answer.

Takeaway: buy tech stocks now, the buybacks are about to begin again.

