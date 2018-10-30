Walmart:  How Long Until They Top Previous Earnings Highs?

Tariffs will weigh on future earnings as well as an economy that is growing at a slightly lower rate of growth and interest rates that are moving higher.

Over the past several years, Walmart (WMT) has struggled to achieve consistently increasing earnings. In 2013, the company printed an EPS of $5.01. Since then, it has not been able to top that level over the past six years. The company continues to downgrade future guidance due to costs involved with its $16 billion E-Commerce giant Flipkart purchase. In the meantime, Walmart has been beefing up its competitiveness with E-Commerce, but still has a ways to go. The company has also done a better job at working on the "little things" with its business such as changing its focus from launching new businesses to increasing store comp growth (Growing 4.5% in Q2). However, highlighted within its latest earnings release is the challenge ahead for the behemoth: Operating margins. And now there is a new challenge: Tariffs. This will affect bottom lines of all retailers, but with Walmart, they are already losing the battle of containing rising costs. Given these variables, will the efforts Walmart is putting in to grow the business pay off with increasing earnings?

Here is a look at the most recent monthly chart on Walmart:

Walmart is currently sitting at a 21-times EPS valuation. I think this may get challenged in the very near future. I believe the company's stock will stall as earnings continue to stall failing to top previous highs. Investors have been patient. But, I wonder with the continuing costs if they will be patient forever?

Earnings and margins

Despite the strongest growth in nearly 10 years, recording earnings of 4.5%, the challenge with Walmart is to both grow revenue and contain costs. They have not been successful at either of those tasks over the past few years. If earnings per share are to increase, then management needs to work on this factor.

From the most recent earnings report, on a percentage basis, higher costs is what I found to be one of the standouts for Walmart. Total revenues were basically flatline over the past several years until the past year. At the same time, the cost of revenue continued to increase. Still, the end result overall was that gross profits increased:

Revenue 1/31/2018 1/31/2017 1/31/2016 1/31/2015 Total Revenue 500,343,000 485,873,000 482,130,000 485,651,000 Cost of Revenue 373,396,000 361,256,000 360,984,000 365,086,000 Gross Profit 126,947,000 124,617,000 121,146,000 120,565,000

When you put a calculator to the numbers, gross profits increased on a percentage basis from 24.8% in 2015 to current levels of 25.6%. That sounds like good news. However, when you break down the minutia of the change between 2017 and 2018 you see that cost of revenue increased much faster than total revenue. Total revenue increased 2.97% year-over-year. Cost of revenue increased 3.36%.

The further you dig, the bigger the problems stand out:

Selling General and Administrative 104,698,000 101,853,000 97,041,000 93,418,000 Total Operating Expenses 478,094,000 463,109,000 458,025,000 458,504,000 Operating Income or Loss 22,249,000 22,764,000 24,105,000 27,147,000 Net Income 9,862,000 13,643,000 14,694,000 16,363,000

As you can see, overall operating income has declined while both SG&A and total operating expenses have increased. The increases were attributed to the purchase and integration of Flipkart. Walmart has since provided more guidance that states these cost increases will persist. Walmart has always been synonymous with containing costs. Looking at this earnings release, they have work to do.

Walmart made a fundamental shift out of international businesses they did not have a stronghold. With the purchase of Flipkart, the popular retailer in India, the company opted to buy into the country instead of establishing itself from scratch. There are obvious advantages and disadvantages to that. Not having to build a company footprint is an advantage. Having to support a growing business is proving to be costly. Eventually, this will pay off in revenue and growth from the perspective of a longterm investment. However, investors may grow impatient over time.

As mentioned, Walmart downgraded its earnings outlook moving forward. The new guidance is $4.65 - $4.80 per share, significantly below the previous $4.95 - $5.05 guidance originally stated. This is the short term cost to purchasing Flipkart. If the company were to maintain this earnings level through 2019, as stated, then earn two consecutive years of ~5% earnings growth, it would take an additional two years to clear the hurdle of the $5.01 earnings from 2013. The only problem with this scenario is that Walmart has not been able to put together meaningful consecutive earnings releases; net income continues to decline.

Then there are tariff concerns. The trade war between China and the United States will be felt by retailers. The expected fallout will be price increases of up to 20% on goods based upon what has happened with prices of washers and dryers. Higher costs of goods will translate into higher costs to consumers which will mean lower overall sales. In that kind of environment Walmart cannot expect to achieve the goal of continuous earnings increases.

That is where the company is with its finances. Now to look at the economy since there are concerns about that moving forward.

The Economy

I take a very organic approach to analyzing a company. As an economist who focuses on consumers and their spending habits, the first question I ask when I determine how the economy is doing is: What is the rate of growth of consumer's paychecks? With an economy that is 70% service driven, the biggest factor is personal incomes. First, you determine the rate of growth of consumer's paychecks. Then, you determine the rate of growth of their consumption; consumer sentiment and retail sales follow immediately after that.

Just released early Monday morning were the latest numbers on personal income and personal consumption; both moving higher by about 0.2% month-over-month. The year-over-year chart is what I mostly focus on as the visual gauge to pull everything together:

The latest data has incomes pushing higher. This will continue to propel the economy upward going forward. While some aspects of the economy have slowed modestly of late, my take on the whole economy is that we are no longer in hyper-mode and that we are now normalizing. Rates of growth were very high just recently and have since come down to more average levels (On Friday, GDP printed 3.5% versus 4.2%)

However, interest rates have been heading higher which will have some effect of slowing the economy (US 10-year yield pushing to 3.11%). The effects of higher interest rates will erode purchasing abilities for consumers as well as additional costs on servicing future debt for Walmart. This does not mean that interest rates are going to slow the economy, per se. The increases on interest rates are a reaction to an economy that is expanding. But, ultra-low interest rates are no longer the norm. Because of that, ultra-high consumption will diminish, if but modestly.

For the economy, and specifically the world's biggest retailer, this is the backdrop Walmart is working within. Walmart is by no means in any danger from an economy that is slowing. But, rising costs, slowing economic growth, albeit modestly, and rising interest rates do not spell out a backdrop of earnings growth acceleration; it is just the opposite.

Still, there are other concerns such as tariffs and competition that will erode profitability. Walmart has an expansionary economy to work within. But, costs are rising and profits are being downgraded.

Walmart changes its focus

At the same time, Walmart is no longer focusing on opening more and more stores. Instead, the focus of management is now on comps from existing stores. This is something that I feel is one key to future growth and earnings at Walmart.

I have never been a big believer that a company should focus solely on growth via expansion. I believe that management's job is to increase growth through both growing the business and continually expanding the customer experience at existing stores. Just now, the new CEO Doug McMillon is making that a big priority and I believe that is well past due time.

One of the things that the company has implemented is the curbside pick up service. This allows customers to order online and pick up without having to go into the store. Walmart is far from the first company to implement this strategy, but, the company has had a good deal of initial success.

Another issue that has been addressed is keeping the stores shelves properly stocked; there is nothing more frustrating to a shopper than traveling to a store to purchase an item and the store be out of that item. These issues need to be continually addressed.

Walmart changed its own game when in 2016 the company purchased Jet.com for $3.3 billion. It then took CEO Jeff Lore and made him head of all of digital operations. Mr. Lore brings a great deal of online experience to Walmart from his success at Jet.com and that expertise is showing up in sales at Walmart (revenue up 40% in Q2).

One of the things changing at Walmart is free 2-day shipping. This replaced a not-so-successful $50.00 subscription plan that was similar to Amazon's Prime (AMZN). For the holiday season ahead, Walmart is extending the free 2-day shipping to not only its online products but also to its partnership retailers. This will help directly to compete with Amazon's Prime.

This focus on these aspects of the business will add to the overall bottom line and I think this should all be a priority. Building this portion of the business will be a large undertaking but ultimately will be a longterm win for the company. With Walmart's partnership retailers, being able to sell millions of items from many different companies offers a unique opportunity. But, even Amazon is not wildly profitable with its online retail business. Margins will be thin and competition will be tough. Still, it is a mechanism that can help the company to grow beyond its brick-and-mortar stores.

Conclusion

Walmart has headwinds ahead. Costs continue to rise and they will get worse when the effects of tariffs start to trickle into earnings. eCommerce is very likely to gain some traction and push higher. But, this, again is a long game that will take time to build up. The costs associated with the Flipkart deal continue to weigh on earnings; again, another long game issue.

I believe the costs that the company is facing will continue to be a burden on the company's bottom line. While the company is profitable, the valuation may not continue to remain so high; the stock will move lower. But, eventually, Walmart will grow and increase earnings. For now, though, the stock is likely to falter and stagnate.

