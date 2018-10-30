MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) CEO Jerry Colella on Acquisition of Electro Scientific Industries Call (Transcript)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) MKS Announces Agreement to Acquire Electro Scientific Industries October 30, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Seth Bagshaw - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jerry Colella - Chief Executive Officer

John Lee - President, Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Tom Diffley - D.A Davidson

Krish Sankar - Cowen

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Patrick Ho - Stifel

Weston Twigg - KeyBanc

Operator

Greetings and welcome to MKS Instruments to Acquire Electro Scientific Industries Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Seth Bagshaw, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Seth Bagshaw

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I am Seth Bagshaw, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer MKS Instruments and I'm joined this morning by Jerry Colella, our Chief Executive Officer and John Lee, our President, Chief Operating Officer.

Earlier today MKS issued a press release announcing our agreement to acquire Electro Scientific Industries Inc. You may obtain a copy of this press release, along with our slide presentation on our website www.mksinst.com. This call is being webcast live and the replay will be available on the investor relations section of our website.

As a reminder, the various remarks that we make about future expectations, plans and prospects for MKS comprise forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in today’s press release in MKS' and ESI's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and most recent full report on Form 10-Q. These statements represent the Company's expectations of MKS and ESI only as of today, and should not be relied upon as representing either company's estimates or views as of any date subsequent to today, and each of MKS and EMI disclaims any obligation to update these statements.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Jerry to describe proposed combination.

Jerry Colella

Thanks, Seth, good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on the call today. During this call we will be referencing a slide presentation posted on our investor relations section of our website www.MKSINST.com.

Now please turn to Slide 5. We’re very excited that we have entered into agreement to acquire ESI. MKS and ESI have complementary solutions that will broaden our position in key industrial markets. The close combination underscores our strategy of growing our advance markets capability and bringing together two leading process solution providers of instruments, components and systems.

Please turn to Slide six. ESI core competency as an innovator in laser based manufacturing solutions for the micro machine industry are highly complementary to MKS laser, motion and photonics portfolio. We anticipate that this combination will accelerate our innovation by leveraging component and systems expertise to provide rich and robust solutions to meet the challenges of our customers evolving technology needs.

We expect to deliver in our philosophy of solve together, succeed together by bringing the best technologies and high quality reliable solutions in partnerships with our customers.

Turning to Slide 7, as some of you might be unfamiliar with ESI. Let me provide a brief overview of the company. ESI was found over 70 years ago and was publicly traded with revenues of $304 million in calendar year 2017. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and with global presence with over 600 employees. ESI systems are designed to enable manufactures, electronic components and devices to improve the production capabilities and commercialize technologies through laser processing.

ESI system delivered superior throughput, flexibility and precision in the processing of a wide range of materials resulted enhanced capabilities with lower cost of ownership enabling customers to more easily meet new and challenging market requirements.

Let me turn the call over to John to discuss the technological capabilities and solutions that we'll bring together in this proposed combination.

John Lee

Thanks Jerry, please turn to Slide 8. We expect the proposed combination of MKS and ESI to enable us to further deliver on our strategy of enhancing our surround the work piece offerings. With ESI adding deep systems expertise and technical understanding of laser materials processing interactions. Surround the work piece is our comprehensive solution that comprises laser sources, being delivery and conditioning, motion vibration isolation and process control. ESI's expertise in synchronizing, optimizing and controlling critical process parameters has led to the development of cutting-edge systems for, among other things, behold really the printed circuit boards.ESI is a natural extension of our surround the work piece offerings and will strengthen our presence in key segments of advance markets.

Turning to Slide 9. We've enjoyed a long-standing partnership with ESI having supplied lasers, motion stages and photonics products for many years. In addition to ESI's leadership in printed circuit board manufacturing we are particularly attracted to their experience and know-how with complex laser materials processing applications. We expect these add capabilities will accelerate the road maps performance of our lasers, motion, photonics products. From this technical synergy we expect to develop additional innovative and cost-effective solutions for future materials processing applications.

Please turn to Slide 10, with the proposed acquisition we will significantly increase our potential growth opportunities by expanding our stand $2.2 billion across multiple advanced markets such as printed circuit board manufacturing, industrial machining and electronics component testing.

Please turn to Slide 11. We expect that the addition of ESI will lead to more balanced end market hundred profile for MKS creating an approximately 50-50 revenue split between semiconductor and advanced markets. On a pro forma 2017 calendar year basis revenue in advance markets would be $1.1 billion or a 34% increase compared to MKS on a standalone basis.

Turing to Slide 12. MKS and ESI technology and product portfolios are highly complementary, we expect that the expertise and know-how across both companies pertaining to lasers, materials processing and complex applications they support will provide opportunities for collaboration, innovation and groundbreaking solutions for our customers.

Now I would like to turn the call back to Seth to review the financial details of the proposed combination.

Seth Bagshaw

Thank you, John. Let me go through some potential highlight for transaction. Please turn to Slide 13. As noted in the press release MKS now agreement to acquire ESI $30 per share and all cash transaction valued at approximately $1 billion. We expect to generate annualized cost synergies of $15 million in 18 to 36 months of closing driven by both synergies and cost of goods sold from our combined operating scale as well as operating expense synergies, including redundant, public companies expenses. We expect the transaction to be accretive both non GAAP and net earnings and free cash flow during the first 12 months post closing. MKS will finance transactions available cash on hand now to $650 million in committed term loan debt financing which will no financial maintenance covenants.

In addition we retain the commitment of $100 million asset based revolver to fund future working capital requirements as needed. The transactions are been financially approved by the Board of Directors of both companies is subject to customary closing conditions, during regulatory approvals and ESI approval special close in the first quarter of calendar year 2019.

As we have demonstrated in the past, we committed to maintain a robust capital structure. On a pro forma basis the transaction closed on June 30, 2018, we expect combined companies at a strong balance sheet with combined pro forma net cash in investments approximately $400 million in total term loan debt outstanding of $1 billion. As a result in pro forma trailing 12 month gross leverage defined as debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.3 times in pro forma net leverage of 0.8 times. The actual leverage ratios depend upon a number of factors determined at the time of the closing. We successfully done the access of Newport Corporation. Our goals demand a combined capital structure to reduce indebtedness. Furthermore this transaction does not impact our ability to continue quarterly dividends.

Please turn to Slide 14, we have required successfully integrated our 15 companies since we became a public company in 1999 by applying the MKS business processes to achieve growth and profitability goals. We are very excited about this opportunity to look forward to working closely with ESI team to continue building a strong combined growing business for long-term.

At this point I would like to turn the call back over to Jerry.

Jerry Colella

Thank you, Seth. Please turn to Slide 15, we believe this is a compelling combination which will drive value for all of our stakeholders. For investors we believe this was significant opportunity to benefit from the transaction. We expect to offer near-term financial upside, as well as longer-term benefits from synergies. We also believe the acquisition will significantly expand our addressable market especially advance market and position MKS for the continued long-term success.

For customers we believe the combination of these two companies will create a innovation leader in enhanced materials processing and further our strategy of enhancing surround the work offering. We also expect the transaction to strengthen our position as a natural part of our customers whose technological problems are becoming increasingly complex and finally we expect a combined worldwide workforce to benefit from wide range of opportunities to work with market leader with great technology and solutions.

I truly believe this is a great next step for both companies, look forward to working closely with ESI team. And with that we will be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Our first question today comes from Tom Diffley of D.A Davidson. Please go ahead.

Tom Diffley

First question what was the extent of your supplier customer relationship with ESI in the past.

John Lee

Tom it's John, so we have a in the past for many, many years supplied different kind of critical components to ESI. We mentioned lasers, we mentioned motion and of course other being steering tech optics.

Tom Diffley

Okay is there any way to quantify with that relationship was and what the might be the impact going forward to the current model.

John Lee

I think that were not ready to do that number one because it changes as we win market share and we have been in the recent history. So that number will change actually going forward, if we had stayed independent.

Tom Diffley

And then maybe just a little bit of discussion on what was flex tickets drilling market that’s taken off a last year that that really attracted you here or just surely technical know-how been around for so long before that you can utilize in many different ways what was the key driver of this acquisition.

Jerry Colella

Tom this is Jerry, we announced a while ago our strategies around the work piece. So work that ESI does is critical and crucial to that. We think that they are excited about the growth of 5G, we’re excited about their entry point in HTI, we think that’s a tremendous opportunity for them. We also like the fact that they have business in the semiconductor space inscribing facing and marking wafers and we expect to leverage our semi conductor relationships as we have done with Newport Corporation. As of today we have over $58 million worth the cross sell wins, between the DNA LNM business units supporting the LNM growth and we think there is lot of opportunities beyond the flex PCB work that they do they also in component resister trimming and capacitor testing. So the whole series of opportunities for technology and we think the team has done a great job with that company, it’s a older company but the work that the management team has done in last few year is really attracted us as a high-value technology company with tremendous market opportunity in the future. And as you know the MKS business has a wide and deep portfolio and we leverage those portfolios by combining pressure and flow, make integrated subsystems. We imagine taking the capability of our laser group, the spec physics group and the know how of ESI to make some compelling game changing systems in the future

Tom Diffley

Great. And finally, when you look at ESI it's typically a historically been a little more seasonal less cyclical more seasonal. How does that fit in to your overall diversification strategy.

Jerry Colella

Well living in a glass house like we do in the semi conductor market in fact to be critical of that right. But I think it will be fine, we understand how to manage seasonal and cyclical businesses it's part of our DNA for the last 35-40 years. So we expect that it's good fit, I think they done a good job managing their business. I don't see anything different with they manage it, with the way we will, we will just add more strength in worldwide footprint to supplement any type of seasonal dip or cyclicality in the business. We’re not the least bit concerned about it.

Operator

The next question is from Krish Sankar of Cowen. Please go ahead.

Krish Sankar

Jerry, if you can answer this, just kind of curious were there other bidders for the asset.

Jerry Colella

I have no idea, all I know is our engagement in the process.

John Lee

I think Krish hopefully a proxy be filed at some point in future and that’s point of that [indiscernible].

Krish Sankar

Got you and then a couple other questions, one is you know ESI, I think from my understanding are we still manufacturing in the US and also assembling in Singapore, how does that tie in to your plans from a cost synergy perspective.

Jerry Colella

We think Singapore is a great opportunity for MKS, we don’t really have any plans to announce about what we’re going to do with the structures but we already have. We think effective low cost operations in Mexico and China and we add Singapore to it that’s great. We at one time actually thought about starting an operation in Singapore. So it actually fits nicely in our long-term operational strategy.

Krish Sankar

Got it and then Jerry I think you kind mentioned in the earlier comments that one of the things that attracted you was the HTI PCB opportunity but I was under the impression that HTI PCB market share is actually well under 5%. So I’m curious how can MKSI help grow that share or is that more a few organic ESI effort under the MKSI umbrella.

Jerry Colella

I will tag team with that John. We feel there is an opportunity, we think that the technology is completing, we looked at what their opportunity is there with that technology, we think with our relationships and the size of the company we can leverage that cause of our capacity just fund engineering budgeting. So we actually saw that as an attractive part of the business on so we don’t see the definitely something we’re all looking forward to leveraging. John if you want make any additional comments on it.

John Lee

Krish, I think they been in HTI for a little bit, the new management team has publically said and we’re happy to see that they're working on the next generation tool that should differentiate and allow them to take some market share. So really that's just leveraging off what they have already done and as Jerry said supporting them with the larger MKS umbrella.

Krish Sankar

Got it, got it, and then I got two other question, one is Jerry it makes a lot of sense from a diversification strategy standpoint but looks like ESI was took had exposure more to like PCB and passive component. Is this truly like diversification or still like expanding your stand but still you have still more labor to this.

Jerry Colella

It's not really standing it's more of an industrial market, it's not tied to WFE, it's not related really to most part of the chips other than the scribing, sizing and marking wafers to capital production or just the trimming and the PCB production. We’re a technology company. We are a technology industrial market company, we’re not going go buy football team or bread company we're staying true to our roots and I think we have diversified, we no longer have to worry about what the WFT OEMs are doing, this is a different market where the technology band that we’re very comfortable with.

John Lee

Krish I would also add that flex PCBA is well you are right, they are used in the some micro electronics products. I guess would be tied to semi in some ways but they are also used in many other applications like automotives which are very different kind of industries from a WFT as Jerry said.

Jerry Colella

And ESI technical team has a great understanding of the application of lasers. And we believe that the combination of those companies that can collaborate at a tactical level to enhance capability of our lasers coming out of our spectra physics group. So we think it's very synergistic in terms of technology in the market and it truly is a diversification.

Krish Sankar

Got it, its helpful and just last question for Jerry or John. Does ESIO with all the PCB exposure and everything complete with all board tech and this that you guys competing the customers like KLA.

John Lee

No they're really about inspection, Orbitech, KLA about inspection in that backend market. We're really about tools that actually manufacture those PCBAs.

Operator

The next question is from Sidney Ho of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Sidney Ho

Just on the revenue front, how much power overlap if there's any between the two companies or how much customer overlap do you guys have. And just also just curious how do you think about revenues from stand row. I think we talked about two companies probably develop product in the future curious how long that would take for these products to come to market.

Jerry Colella

Hey Sidney, there is almost no product overlap, they're a systems company. We are a subsystem company so that the answer to that first question. In terms of how long it will take certainly we can't really comment on that we expect to as we integrate the two companies but right now we’re still independent and so we believe that there will be lots of capability that on both sides that will be synergistic but the product development cycle really depends on what we find when we start integrating.

John Lee

I think obviously we will be looking at technology office or group that we have looking at how we leverage the technology but our first opportunities is how we leverage cross-selling across different markets to reach other and the content in the tool. That will be the focus forward-looking at long-term road map development with the Chief Technology Officer group that we have.

Sidney Ho

Okay, great. My next question is on the cost synergies, you guys done a great job with cost synergies in past acquisition. For this one can you talk about that $15 million that you identified and where would they come from? And will they come kind of linearly over the 18 to 36 months you guys talked about.

Jerry Colella

You’re right, we did the Newport transaction we were very successful in that integration process and we expect the same type of opportunity with ESI. In terms of timing of that again the best I have 18 to 36 months. We will try to obviously go as fast as practical. We also talked in the prepared remarks that those cost synergies are things like potential scale, now available to rolling ESI raw material requirement buying into our overall scale, so there's opportunity there to leverage that across the supply chain. And then always public company cost and insurance that will be able to optimize as well. So I can’t keep in those broad categories and again we feel very comfortable with the time frame we put in there and also the amount we’ve talked about.

John Lee

And we’re very pleased with the financial condition of the company, Michael and his team has done a great job since they've come in. When we talk with them it’s like listening to ourselves or looking at a mirror, so I think they done a good job of leaning addition of that looking at the cost. So we think combining our strengths like subset and supply chain management, global footprint. But this is a well run company and they have done great job financially.

Sidney Ho

Actually my last follow up to that is have you look back at Newport with opportunity for you to drastically improve the operating margin, but these are guys are actually quite a well run company. So is it fair to say that this is more a diversification story and less of a operational improvement opportunity.

Jerry Colella

I think that makes sense, we’re very pleased with Newport and work that was done there, we're proud of it. It also I think signals to our investors and the analysts that we understand how to acquire company that’s slightly outside of our space and work well with it. And but I do think this is well run but I think there is a lot of revenue synergies and opportunities for systems development and we like the market they were in and it is a diversification play. This does not tie to WFE, I don’t have to answer any questions about WFE in this business with the future so. We think it’s a great opportunity and we do think they've done a great job with it. We are very proud of the work they have done.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

The next question is from Patrick Ho of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Patrick Ho

Thanks very much and congrats guys, I think you got a nice gem here. Maybe first of as a follow-up to the cost synergy question, the $15 million can you just give a kind of broad breakdown of how you looking at between cost of goods in the OpEx line.

Seth Bagshaw

I think that roughly half and half we think.

Patrick Ho

Great, maybe as a follow-up actually for John, you talked about the long-standing relationship between the two companies as partners and supplier and customer agreement looking at the opportunity in some of the products that you can sell into ESI. I believe that you guys get share within ESI, can you maybe just give some anecdotal or some color about how you increased your presence within ESI and maybe how that may help in terms of getting this deal done.

John Lee

Certainly like we said, we had a long-term relationship and there are many opportunities for design ends on various products as we talked about lasers and motion and optics. And we’re happy with the share we won over the last couple of years and you know I think that's part of the growth story for Newport share as we're winning share not just with companies, customers of ESI but with other customers. So I think in general, that's the path the newer path relationship with ESI as well, similar to other customers.

Operator

The next question is from Weston Twigg of KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Weston Twigg

Really I just wanted to dig into this idea that this essentially takes you from being a subsystem component supplier to total system supplier and to me that feels like a pretty big change in your core competencies. I wonder if you could I don’t know maybe talk about why you feel comfortable moving into the system space and how that changes your view of yourself as a company.

Jerry Colella

This is the consistent with our statement that we are a well run company, that's very self serving but that’s true. I said in the past, there could be a private equity firms if we needed to be. We understand how to buy assets and how to operate them effectively and when I became CEO

five years ago I said that's what we're going to do was to move from a concentric company that was focused on singular market, singular technology, singular customer and migrate to the middle between that in a conglomerate a firm that sits over independent business units and absorbs the funds up into the mother ship, that's exactly where we are.

And our success is running businesses, when we went public in 1999. We didn’t know anything about how to make power supplies how to deal with OEMs and service groups in terms of that. We bought the assets group, chamber cleaning, plasminogen no idea how to handle that as part of the technology. We bought Newport that everybody said, what did you just do, you just went off into a market with products and customers you know nothing about. And today they are adding 800 million run rate after running 600 million for almost four year and 27% operating income versus 10% two years ago. And the company's intact and running well we didn’t know anything about lasers, we have no idea about the applications that they had and so I don’t see this is anything any different what we don't do is we don’t go in and run rough shod as corporate raiders in a company and ruin it.

What we do do is look at the strength the assets condition of the company and the strengths of what they do, typically the teams we prefer to keep them intact. Because that’s just the way we done things in the past, we can’t make commitments to that. And we have people here who've worked systems companies and running a business is just managing a business and that's what we do very well the fact that they happen to be in a different product downstream in the supply chain with different ecosystem means nothing, we know nothing about running a business in Korea. In 2012 we had $62 million worth the business, we bought a company in Korea that was part of the ecosystem in 2017 over $240 million worth of business. So running a company is universal theory of management and that's this group knows how to do, not the least bit concerned that they're a systems business and we won’t understand how to work in partnership but the great management team has done an effective job with that.

Weston Twigg

That's good color. And then the other question I have is just on a growth rate, you talked about expanding stand but can you give us an idea of what expect the combined growth rate to accelerate to, I’m not familiar with how fast ESI has been growing over last couple years I will look it up but I don’t have the numbers off the top of my head.

John Lee

Hey Wes, it's John, so I think if you look at the main market they're in which is flexible PCBAs that the market growth rate depend on really can go from 6% to 10% CAGR and that's a nice growth rate and because the flexible PCBAs are enabling technology that allows things like phones, smart phones and tablets and automotive types of products because of flexible and high density and so that’s the kind of growth rate that the major market they play in.

Operator

There are no additional questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back to Jerry Colella for closing remarks.

Jerry Colella

Thank you for joining us on the call today. MKS continues its path to diversification, has well as its path on sustainable and profitable growth. This move along with others is consistent with our vision formed and stated over five years ago. Thank you for joining us on the call today.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.