Aurora Cannabis: What To Do During This Sell-Off?

The selloff has finally arrived in the cannabis sector as many had expected. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was hit particularly hard as the stock lost almost 50% in a matter of two weeks. Investors should not be surprised nor should they be caught off guard by the selloff given the many warning signs that started flashing weeks before the crash. We won't repeat much of what we said in "Are We Heading Into Another Meltdown For Pot Stocks?" which addressed why the selloff was expected and long overdue. The purpose of this article is two fold:

How long might the selloff last and is it over yet?

What should Aurora investors do during this period of the downturn?

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

About The Selloff

First of all, it's important to understand the recent selloff in Aurora and the broader market in the context of the cannabis market's evolution. The Canadian cannabis market including Aurora came under the spotlight in 2015 when Trudeau was elected with a promise to legalize cannabis in Canada. The market had undergone a period of relative stability in 2016 but 2017 proved to be the year when investors started to embrace the cannabis sector. The popular marijuana Horizons Life Sciences ETF (OTC:HMLSF) was launched in April 2017, just in time before the market took off a few months later. The ETF started off by drifting below its C$10 initial NAV but the rally that started in late 2017 lifted the ETF to more than C$22 per share by mid-January. The selloff that started in late January continued all the way into August, accompanied by continuous volatility during the six-month period.

If history is any guide, we could look at the January 2018 selloff to see how long it lasted and what ended the selloff. The key takeaway here is that the current selloff is still largely a correction of the rally we have had since late August. The sector is still richly valued and investors that got in during 2017 are still sitting on profits despite the recent weakness. We also understand that investors who entered the market in 2018, especially during the peak in late 2017 and late August this year, must have been frustrated because they are most likely sitting on large losses. The point we are trying to make here is that the cannabis sector remains healthy and it has not "crashed" as some media reports have suggested. Furthermore, investors shouldn't compare the current correction to the speculator crash of cryptocurrency as the cannabis sector remains a viable long-term industry.

Another important thing to keep in mind is that stock markets globally have been under heavy selling pressure. High-growth sectors such as technology have been selling off which likely exacerbated the downturn in the cannabis sector we are experiencing right now.

What To Do?

First of all, as we have demonstrated above, there's no need to panic and think that the cannabis market is tanking. The market remains well above the levels seen during most of 2017. The volatility in 2018 was due to the unprecedented level of investor interest and the nascent nature of the industry. Investing in a new sector is not without its risks and we believe the market remains well positioned in the long run as a viable industry.

For investors looking at bottom fishing, we believe the timing is still premature because the correction is unlikely to be reversed anytime soon in the absence of new catalysts. The last selloff in January 2018 took six months to end thanks to Constellation's (STZ) $4 billion investment in Canopy (OTC:CGC). Although we believe there remain many opportunities for companies like Altria (MO), Coca-Cola (KO), Diageo (DEO), and PepsiCo (PEP) to invest or partner with a cannabis firm like Aurora, the timing of such deals is unpredictable and highly speculative. Executives at these companies are likely watching the sector on the sidelines now because the consensus is that cannabis companies are overvalued at the moment. Not every company will adopt a similar strategy as Constellation did with Canopy and we think investors should not expect another white knight to appear in the next day for a quick bailout.

Aurora's Future

Aurora remains well positioned as a leader in the global cannabis market for several reasons. The company has one of the largest production footprints in the world which provides it with the ability to produce at ultra-low costs and high throughput. Aurora also has been aggressively expanding its hemp capabilities by acquiring European and Latin American hemp assets. Aurora has scored supply deals with major Canadian provinces and it has one of the largest medical cannabis patient bases which is a segment that's expected to continue growing even after recreational sales are legalized.

For investors wondering why Aurora's share price has fallen so much in 2018, we have detailed our views recently in "The Spectacular Rise And Stall Of Aurora Cannabis." What surprised many investors was the fact that Aurora's NYSE listing last week did little to stem its decline. As we said many times before, the listing was previously telegraphed and any upside already was baked into the share price. A listing by itself is not a recipe for long-term success as Tilray (TLRY) was an outlier in our view and is not replicable. We agree that most U.S.-listed cannabis stocks trade at a premium over their Canadian-listed peers, such as Cronos (OTC:CRON), but a causal relationship can't be established due to the fact that cannabis stocks are heavily influenced by the prevailing market conditions. Cronos trades at a premium because it uplisted at an opportune time when the U.S. investors are increasingly interested in cannabis stocks, but it doesn't mean that Aurora would receive the same treatment given that the market is selling off now.

Looking Ahead

Aurora remains a viable option for investors to gain exposure to the burgeoning cannabis industry. The stock has suffered heavy losses amid a selloff in the cannabis sector and the broader stock market decline. However, we believe as valuations are heading toward pre-August levels, investors will have another round of opportunities to invest and wait for the next catalyst. The most likely catalysts for the sector include an investment from a major beverage, liquor or pharma company or substantial progress of cannabis legalization in the U.S. Investors should be patient and avoid catching a falling knife as we believe opportunities will appear for you to enter the market at more attractive prices. It's not a bad idea to start considering averaging down or re-entering Aurora (if you trimmed or sold out before the crash), but timing is hard to predict and investors should take a cautious stance. We will continue to cover the sector and hopefully share useful information including potential entry points should they appear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.