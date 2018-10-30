Odonate Therapeutics: Insiders Buying This Oncology Concern

The name has seen some recent insider buying as well. An in-depth investment analysis of Odonate Therapeutics is provided in the paragraphs below.

I had a question from a Seeking Alpha follower last week on a company that has not been public for at least a year and a half yet. I usually leave IPOs alone until they have been 'seasoned'. However, I recently did a 'deep dive' on this name for Insiders Forum members. I have updated that thesis with the latest data and it is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) is a San Diego based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. The company's first and only candidate is tesetaxel, an orally administered taxane that was licensed from Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY) (TOKYO: 4568) in 2013 and is being investigated in the clinic for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate went public in December 2017, raising net proceeds of ~$147.3 million at $24 per share. It has a market cap of approximately $400 million and the stock trades for just under $15.00 a share.

Breast Cancer Epidemiology

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in the U.S. with ~269,000 new cases expected to be diagnosed in 2018. Worldwide, ~1.8 million new cases are expected to be identified this year, making it the second-most common cancer, trailing only cancers of the lung. According to the World Health Organization, 560,000 patients globally are expected to die from breast cancer annually, with ~41,000 deaths expected in the U.S. The 5-year survival rate for patients with MBC is approximately 22%.

Breast cancer types are commonly grouped into clinical subtypes based on receptor status. Receptors that are assessed in standard clinical practice include the estrogen receptor and progesterone receptor, collectively the hormone receptors (HR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Breast cancers generally are categorized by the presence or absence of these receptors. The most common type of breast cancer is HER2-negative and HR-positive, accounting for approximately 64% of newly diagnosed cases, with HER2 positive (~13%), unknown (~12%), and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC - ~11%) comprising the balance.

Current Treatment Approaches

HER2-negative, HR-positive MBC is the current focus of Odonate. Patients with this disease are typically treated with endocrine therapy and/or chemotherapy. Endocrine agents target certain hormone receptors inside and on the surface of tumor cells with the goal of slowing tumor growth. They include aromatase inhibitors such as letrozole, selective estrogen receptor modulators such as tamoxifen, and estrogen receptor down-regulators such as AstraZeneca's (AZN) Faslodex (fulvestrant). Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) recently approved cyclin-dependent kinases inhibitor, palbociclib, has improved progression-free survival (PFS) in women with HER2-negative, HR-positive MBC. However, even with these recent advances in endocrine therapy, virtually all MBC patients will eventually progress and require subsequent treatment with chemotherapy. About 1/3rd of HER2-negative, HR-positive MBC patients receive chemo as a first-line.

Taxanes and oral therapy capecitabine are the preferred first-line chemo agents in HER2-negative, HR-positive MBC. Taxanes disrupt microtubule function, which is essential to mitosis (cell-division) in cancerous (and normal cells). They are essentially cytoskeletal disruptors. Approved taxanes include paclitaxel, nab-paclitaxel, and docetaxel with more than 2.8 million cycles administered in the U.S. and EU in 2016. However, taxanes present difficulties in formulation as medicines because they are poorly soluble in water. For this same reason, they have to be administered intravenously. Additionally, paclitaxel and docetaxel need to be formulated with solubilizing agents (such as polyoxyethylated castor oil or polysorbate 80) that result in hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions.

By contrast, capecitabine is the only orally approved chemotherapy for HER2-negative, HR-positive MBC, and owing to this quality-of-life advantage, it is one of the most widely prescribed chemotherapy agents in both Europe and the U.S., with more than 2.0 million cycles administered in 2016. It is the current standard of care for MBC. It is not a taxane, but rather a nucleotide analog. Formerly sold exclusively by Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) as Xeloda, worldwide sales of capecitabine are ~$1.6 billion according to thebalance.com.

Tesetaxel:

Unlike the other taxanes, Odonate's tesetaxel is chemically designed to have high oral bioavailability, high solubility, and a long terminal half-life. In preclinical studies, it demonstrated oral bioavailability of 56% versus 8% and 18% for paclitaxel and docetaxel, respectively; and a half-life in humans of 8 days versus 20 hours and 11 hours for paclitaxel and docetaxel, respectively. Owing to these qualities, tesetaxel could potentially offer better quality of life benefits, greatly diminished chances of allergic reactions, and durable anti-tumor activity.

Source: Company Presentation

Tesetaxel has been evaluated as both a monotherapy and in combination, as a first-line, second-line, or salvage therapy in over 500 patients across 22 clinical studies in multiple cancer indications including MBC. In those trials, it has been generally well tolerated with reduced white blood cell count (neutropenia) being the most common Grade 3 > event. Throughout these studies, there were no allergic reactions.

In two Phase 2 MBC studies, tesetaxel demonstrated single-agent antitumor activity. In its most recent Phase 2 trial (TOB203), 38 patients with HER2-negative, HR-positive, MBC received tesetaxel orally as a single-agent once every 3 weeks at a starting dose of 27 mg/m2. The patients' profiles broke down as follows: 87% had visceral disease, 74% previously received at least one endocrine therapy, 68% previously received neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy and 53% previously received a taxane-containing regimen. The confirmed response rate was 45% and was consistent across the subgroups. Median duration of response was 10.9 months, and median PFS was 5.4 months. Hair loss was 18%.

With a cycle that involves taking 2-5 pills once every 21 days as opposed to a once weekly visit to an infusion center for treatments that can result in hypersensitivity, and with relatively low rates of adverse side effects and hair loss, it is easy to see why management is excited regarding the prospects for tesetaxel. To that end, in December 2017, the company initiated a Phase 3 trial (CONTESSA) that will evaluate tesetaxel (2 to 5 pills per cycle) in combination with a reduced dose of capecitabine (56-140 pills per cycle) to the approved dose of capecitabine alone (84-196 pills per cycle) in 600 patients (1:1) with HER2-negative, HR-positive MBC who have been previously treated with a taxane. The primary endpoint is PFS with secondary efficacy endpoints including overall survival, objective response rate (ORR), and disease control rate (ORR + prolonged (≥ 24 weeks) stable disease). Results are expected in 2020.

This capecitabine/tesetaxel trial is not a stab in the dark as taxanes in combination with capecitabine have been evaluated in 18 first-line MBC studies since 2008 demonstrating PFS of 10.4 to 11.8 months. In a Phase 1 trial evaluating tesetaxel in combination with capecitabine at either 1,750 mg/m2/day or 2,000 mg/m2/day, it was found to be generally well tolerated with no indication of overlapping toxicity.

License Agreement:

In 2013, Odonate licensed rights to tesetaxel in all major markets from Daiichi Sankyo, who initially developed the product. Under the agreement, the company could owe Daiichi $31 million in future milestone payments and tiered royalties ranging from the low to high single digits.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Odonate exited 3Q17 with just over $160 million in cash and no debt which should provide the company an operating runway through 2019 to conduct its CONTESSA trial.

Shortly after the company went public in December 2017, three Street analysts initiated coverage on Odonate with one rating each of buy, outperform, and hold. Their median twelve-month price target was ~$33 per share. Last week Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating and $40 price target on the stock.

CEO Kevin Tang, through his Tang Capital Partners, L.P. vehicle, has purchased over 250,000 shares below $20 since August 13th, 2018, upping his total holdings to almost 50% of the total shares outstanding. Two other directors bought nearly $400,000 in new shares last week.

Verdict:

Odonate has demonstrated good promise in its Phase 2 trials but will be entering a news vacuum for a significant period of time. The company has all its eggs in the tesetaxel basket. After trading to $32 a share shortly after its IPO, the stock is down below its IPO price, below $15 per share. With the CEO owning nearly half the 26.9 million shares outstanding, the stock has an extremely limited float - in fact, on August 7th, 2018, only 3,000 shares traded. As a result, the stock can swing 10% on light volume and no news.

There will be plenty of time to get involved with Odonate between now and 2020. The CEO's substantial stake is certainly a positive, but given the extreme daily volatility owing to it low float, the recommendation is to wait until there is an announcement of an anticipated data readout before getting involved with this name and then only as a 'watch item' holding due to its lack of 'shots on goal'.

