Halliburton - We're Almost There

Halliburton's stock price has been a huge disappointment which is very likely going to change over the next few months.

The current unfavorable business situation in the US will likely be resolved in 2019 while there are strong signs that international drilling activities are going to improve too.

This article about Halliburton's (HAL) third quarter earnings has two purposes. It is going to discuss the company's performance and outlook while I will also look at the company's ability to deliver valuable insights when it comes to (expected) global and domestic drilling activities. And even though I am not a shareholder, I expect to use the data from both the most recent Schlumberger (SLB) earnings and Halliburton to get a better picture of the international drilling recovery. So bear with me.

The Revenue Trend Continues

Third quarter EPS came in $0.01 above expectations at $0.50. This is 19% higher compared to Q3 of 2017 and one of the strongest quarters since the start of the recovery in the first half of 2017. It is also quite remarkable how accurate Wall Street predictions have been over the past few years. It makes sense given the size and 'predictable' market environment of Halliburton but it is still interesting to mention given the absence of any major outliers.

Anyhow, sales growth also did not disappoint. Third quarter sales came in at $6.17 billion. This is slightly above expectations of $6.13 and 13% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. The only problem is that sales growth hit a cycle low which could be bad news given that oil is not at all in a major downtrend.

So far so good, but what is really interesting and even more important is the story behind these results. Quarterly reports from oil related companies do not decide whether a trend dies or continues. They are mainly a source of insights and expectations. For example, Halliburton's management mentioned the challenging environment in Q3 of this year. This might seem to be a strange thing given that oil was close to $70 in the third quarter. The main reasons why growth was slow was a combination of off-take capacity constraints as well as exhausted budgets that lowered the demand for completion services.

This is almost certainly going to continue in the fourth quarter as operators are already starting to take extended breaks given that most companies already hit their full-year production targets. Most companies are also not very eager to invest while off-take capacity issues are still not solved.

With that in mind, there are massive opportunities in 2019 and beyond.

The Recovery Is Starting

One of the problems I also discussed in my article about Schlumberger, is the fact that stocks of drilling companies are at levels that are quite common with oil prices below $40. Both stock prices are absolutely disappointing as you can see below. They completely ignored the most recent oil rally.

One of the reasons why these companies are down this much is the distrust of investors. Oil exploration & production companies immediately benefit from rising oil prices while equipment & service giants like Halliburton and Schlumberger depend on bigger investments. These investments are obviously not sustainable when oil prices are low.

Additionally, Schlumberger and Halliburton get a big part of their sales from international markets. Halliburton for example generates 55% of its sales outside of North America. In other words, only half of the company's sales were generated in the 'only' region that had a significant recovery after the oil bottom of 2016 when it comes to production volumes.

Halliburton's biggest bull case is a situation where higher oil prices trigger international investments in oil production. This includes a rebound in the US after a slow Q3 as I discussed in the first part of this article.

That being said, just like Schlumberger, we also get positive signals from Halliburton when it comes to the global capex recovery.

Simply put, current commodity prices incentivize our global customer base to start unlocking more of their assets, and that’s a good thing for Halliburton. We see it in the increased number of final investment decisions announced by our customers and the projected rig count growth.

Catalysts are higher customer budgets going into 2019 and stronger hedging positions as oil is currently close to $70. This will enhance cash flow and unlock possibilities to increase capex. It can also be expected that off-take capacity problems will be solved as MLPs continue to invest in better pipeline networks in the Permian Basin and Marcellus.

These improvements will increase overall demand for services and equipment which stimulates prices. In other words, the real sales recovery of Halliburton has not even started yet. The entire rebound of 2017 and 2018 was due to small investments in US oil production after a the oil crash of 2014/2015.

Also, Halliburton mentioned that there is an increased willingness to increase production in the US as well. The DUC count (drilled but uncompleted wells) is at an all-time high. Halliburton offers the tools that will be needed once these wells are finalized.

Halliburton also expects that the new recovery will be led by government owned companies that will focus on increased production to increase utilization rates.

This would further accelerate the need for high-tech drilling solutions.

Moving over to the stock price, I believe that almost everything is priced in right now. The stock is back at levels not seen since Q1 of 2016 when oil was at $40. The most recent recovery has slightly increased the company's earnings which puts the PE ratio slightly above 30. However, the PEG ratio of 0.60 shows the company's real potential. The current sales improvements are not even close to what the company can achieve once the international market shows improvements. This could easily push the stock up to $70 or $80. Especially if oil continues its rally to the $80-$90 area.

Halliburton is in a very interesting place right now. The company has benefited from the oil recovery since 2016 by slightly increasing total sales. However, the real potential has not been unlocked yet. Investors continued to sell the stock as the international production recovery has not yet shown real results.

However, there are clear signs that global oil production and E&P investments will accelerate in 2019 and possibly beyond. This would finally trigger the catalysts that are needed to push this stock up to $70-$80.

The biggest risk is a mid/long-term oil price decline which would lower the urgency to increase E&P investments.

