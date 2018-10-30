Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) CEO Gavin Southwell on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Gavin Southwell - CEO and President

Michael Hershberger - CFO

Michael DeVries - SVP of Finance

Mike Grondahl - Northland Capital Markets

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Gregory Peters - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity Inc.

Frank Sparacino - First Analysis

Thank you and good morning, everyone. We are excited to have you join us today for a discussion about Health Insurance Innovation's 2018 third quarter financial results.

On the call this morning with me, we've Gavin Southwell, HIIQ's CEO and President; as well as Mike Hershberger, HIIQ's Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded and a replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our Web site following the call.

We will be making forward-looking statements on the call. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements may describe future plans, objectives or goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to future risks and uncertainties, including the risks outlined in the Company's Form 10-K.

These results and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company's ability to maintain relationships, and develop new relationships with health insurance carriers and distributors, its ability to retain members, the amount of commissions paid to the company or changes in health insurance plan pricing practices, state regulatory compliance and changes in United States health insurance system and laws. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or expected in these forward-looking statements.

Listeners are urged to review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this conference call and the risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as other reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the Company's SEC reports are available on our Web site at hiiq.com and on the SEC's Web site. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after this conference call.

And with that, I will turn the call over to our CEO and President, Gavin Southwell.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you, Mike, and good morning, everyone. I have been looking forward to reporting our third quarter results as well as updating you on our plans for the substantial growth opportunities that lie ahead.

The third quarter has been about preparing for the fourth quarter opportunity and to keep building our business for the years ahead. We are pleased to have beaten market expectations, and following a strong first half of the year to be able to raise guidance for rest of 2018.

Financial highlights are: record revenue of $74 million compared to $63.3 million in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 16.9%. Record total collections from members of premium equivalent of $114.5 million compared to $99.4 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 15.2%. Adjusted EBITDA was $14 million compared to $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 8.5%, and adjusted earnings per share or EPS was $0.61 compared to $0.46 in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 32.6%.

Finally policies in force as of September 30, 2018, totaled approximately 378,000 compared to 347,900 in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 8.7%. These strong quarterly results allow the company to raise its annual guidance revenue for 2018 to be between $294 million and $304 million, or grow approximately 17% to 21% year-over-year and raise the guidance for adjusted EBITDA to be between $56 million and $59 million, all grow approximately 24% to 30% year-over-year. And finally to reaffirm adjusted earnings per share or EPS to be between $2.47 and $2.57 or grow approximately 50% to 56% year-over-year.

These guidance numbers are based on the company's current method of accounting for revenue. As an emerging growth company, the company will be adopting the revised revenue recognition standard known as ASC 606 in the fourth quarter of 2018 for the full-year ended 31 December 2018. Our CFO will provide more details, but at a high-level, we’ve worked closely with the SEC, our auditors, consultants and our audit committee. As we adopt the new revenue recognition accounting standard, we will be accelerating the estimated lifetime value sales component of our revenue upfront at the time of the sale.

We believe of a net effect from the GAAP accounting perspective will likely be an increase in revenue and profitability, particularly during periods of high membership and application growth, which will likely mean an increase in the impact of seasonality. The recent change in the short-term medical rule will also drive longer duration or greater lifetime value and higher upfront revenues. Our CFO will provide additional color on the implementation and estimations around ASC 606 for 2018 and going forward.

In terms of our market, this business continues to be uniquely positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for affordable health insurance solutions. And we will continue to provide a safety net to consumers and their families who otherwise wouldn't -- would be unable to find an affordable solution. We are focused to continue to be a leader in our market and to reach as many consumers as possible. I'm even more excited about our future than I’ve been in the past.

The current state of the healthcare market creates a massive need for the products that we make available to consumers, but our responsibility doesn’t stop at access to great products. We’re continually working to keep improving the customer experience and provide user centered technology, which makes it easy to understand and use these great products.

As we start the open enrollment period, which is traditionally the busy selling period, we have more affordable options available to consumers at any point in our company's history. We also have more distribution available than ever before which we will be able to offer these enhanced products to more consumers than ever before.

In our second quarter earnings call, I talked about launching the next generation of our technology platform later in the year, in order to best prepare us for the expanding opportunities in our market. And now we’ve opened enrollment beginning, I am pleased to announce that we have already successfully launched a new member facing platform with a new brand and exciting tools and technology that redefines our relationship with the consumer. MyBenefitsKeeper is the next generation of our platform that makes accessing and using insurance easy and transparent.

In the initial roll out, members are able to use MyBenefitsKeeper to find a doctor, access all policy documentation, print ID card, etcetera. And in December, they will be able to purchase policies directly in their member portal. This new ability for consumers to be able to buy additional products from our member portal is a huge step forward [indiscernible] business and opens up a new revenue stream from existing customers without increased incremental costs.

The portal will also greatly simplify the reapplication process and so should have a positive impact on retention. We are also developing a mobile application that we will also launch in December and with service members go to source for all of their health insurance need. They will be able to call a [indiscernible] telemedicine services get remind us in notifications on that [indiscernible] about reapplying, purchase policies mainly additional coverage and chat with those in app if they have any questions or concerns.

Importantly, we now have insurance agents who will continue to access according an enrollment tools for health insurance innovations, while members will turn to this new brand and portal MyBenefitsKeeper, the billing technology and customer service needs. We've invested in building the next generation of our technology platform and MyBenefitsKeeper will help us continue to redefine and lead our market in constant -- and in constantly striving to meet and exceed the demands and needs of our consumers. This platform also provides a strong foundation for our business to keep broadening out our product offering.

In our second quarter earnings announcement, I talked about the STM rule or short-term medical rule. The new rules around expansion of the association health plans and the removal of the individual mandate. And how this increased significantly, our total addressable market or TAM. And today I want to remind investors of the key impact of these regulatory tailwinds, plus I will also provide details around the recent announcement from CMS and provide some further context around our ability as a business to be first to market with solutions to consumers based on whatever regulatory change is presented to us.

First STM. On October the 2nd, the Department of Health and Human Services implemented a rule for the sale and renewal of short-term limited duration plans to cover an initial period of less than 12 months plus carriers will be able to make these plans renewable for up to 36 months subject to each state's insurance laws. Previously, the rule limited duration to less than three months. We were fully prepared for October 2 launch, and believe that we have significantly improved choices for Americans priced out the individual insurance market.

An important item to note here is that we've been preparing for this change for some time. As a result, we have four of our highly rated insurance carriers providing short-term medical coverage for up to 36 months in the states that will allow these plans. And we're not aware of any of our insurance carrier in the market offering these 36 month plans. And believe we are first to market. I’ve talked in the past about the estimated $30 million Americans who remain uninsured. Premiums that have more than doubled since ACA regulations were implemented resulting in a significant affordability GAAP for the average consumer and does not receive a subsidy.

Enrollment in unsubsidized individual market plans fell by 20% nationally in 2017, which six states seen drops of more than 40%. We believe that the HHS will provide potential significant upside to our business, increasing the total addressable market by up to $3 billion in additional revenue. And we consider ourselves a leader in this space. We remain excited about the opportunity that exists in the small group market with respect to the association health plan rule, and believe our efficient data-driven model is well-suited to deliver these new plans.

Association health plans are expected to help millions of Americans gain access to more affordable health insurance and can be found in today's small group market, the ACA individual margin and we’ve build an enhanced solution around association plans, working with carriers and distributors. We believe, we exist to substantial opportunity for us to expand our portfolio of products and increase the overall size of our addressable market by leveraging our technology platform and strong partnerships to become a leader in association health plans.

Association health plan enrollment is expected to reach more than 3 million people by 2022. This represents the equivalent of about $16.9 billion market opportunity. We are experts in this area already and we are we well positioned to be a leader in this newly expanded space. We will continue to evaluate and explore this multiyear opportunity and over-developing opportunities in the existing $60 billion small group market to both expand our business and provide consumers with more affordable options in the years to come.

Also on January 1, 2019 the AC mandate tax penalty goes to zero, which we believe is good for consumers and favorably impacts our market by effectively reducing the cost of our products by removing the cost of a penalty.

As a note even with the existing tax penalty many of our products are affordable to consumers and much more affordable than the available ACA plans. According to the U.S. Treasury, 4 million Americans were going to pay an average fine of $750 in the 2017 tax filing season and $11 million more claims an exemption to go without insurance entirely.

As a note, even with the existing tax penalty, many of our products are affordable to consumers and more affordable than the available ACA plans. This elimination of the tax penalty will further increase our cost benefit advantage for many consumers. We believe now more than ever, our affordable healthcare solutions provide an important safety net to many Americans who would otherwise not be able to afford healthcare coverage. And we remain committed to efficiently providing affordable healthcare solutions to consumers who would have not have health insurance that meets their need.

I want to remind everyone that any growth in the short-term medical market is upside to us, but I also want to clarify some important points, an update on what we're doing with short-term medical? Although 20-year-old product starting in 2016 short-term medical has became a political discussion. And often politicians who want to criticize STM do you so using the example of [indiscernible] not available to consumers with pre-existing conditions.

That isn't quite accurate. We work with most of the insurance carriers who offer STM and it worked with some partners to be able to offer short-term medical, but does except people with preexisting conditions. We are also working with new carriers to create new types of STM and other similar catastrophic coverage type plans, which again will accept those with preexisting conditions.

We are also working with new carriers to create new types of STM, and over similar catastrophe coverage type plans, which again will except those with preexisting conditions. And we will launch fourth product sales. Even with preexisting supply, this is often only applied for conditions that occurred within the last 6 months, 12 months or up to 16 months. And any pre-ex prior to whichever period is applied is covered. We work with leading third-party distributors to [indiscernible] the consumers offer a product which is right for them and meet their demands and needs. And this is evidenced clearly by the fact that our products are lasting longer, and our customer satisfaction is market leading.

STM is not the perfect solution for everyone. But it does provide valuable protections to many people and I want investors to have all the facts. I make the point again, whereas a business, we’re product agnostic, and we will work with our approximately 30 insurance carriers and benefit providers. To our 30 insurance career and [indiscernible] provider partners to design and develop new products depending on what federal and state rules are in place.

Just to remind investors, we were incredibly successful in 2016, during a democratic administration with record results. This continued in 2017 with records results, despite STM being restricted to free months and we showed our ability to be innovative and agile in terms of product development and our abilities to be first in market with new products. Health benefit plans are now our main core product, making up about 75% of our core policies in force.

We also sell significant amounts of critical illness, accidental death, life, as well as dental, vision and other types of plans. We do not rely on anyone product or anyone carrier, we also don't rely on anyone state either. We are deliberately and strategically positioned to be able to offer a broadened full product offering, utilizing our proprietary technology access to vast data and all product expertise.

As mentioned earlier, I wanted to talk about a recent announcement from CMS. In addition, to the expanded market opportunity already before us. That is now potential for about opportunity be even greater. Last week CMS and the Department of the Treasury released guidance related to section 1332 waves to give states more flexibility, and increasing choice and competition in insurance markets.

Section 1332 wafers now known as state relief and empowerment way that are used by states to address problems caused by the ACA and to allow states to develop new approaches to expanding coverage and with maybe unique to an age of a particular stage. The new guidance provides clarification and changes related to the requirements that must be met the way it has to be approved.

The departments will now focus on expanding health insurance coverage of all types, including alternative plans in the private market such as STM and association health plans. They will also look to the total aggregate effective waves on the overall population rather than how the way that might affect certain subpopulations. The goal of the waver program is to expand affordable coverage to more people. In otherwise, it would have been covert, absent the way that whilst maintaining deficit neurology.

[Indiscernible] guidance, the departments have reiterated their interest in supporting and empowering Americans in need. The new guidance states that we have our applications, should support private healthcare coverage of those in need financial assistance that meet the specific healthcare situations. This means that there is now potential for states to submit section 133Q waivers to grant federal subsidies to purchases of short-term medical or association health plan policies.

In accordance with the department priorities, in the 2018 open enrollment period, 83% of enrollees were subsidized at an average cost to the federal government of $505 to $550 per month, per annually. The Medicaid and chip payment and access commission is estimated Medicaid spending in 2016 to be about 7,973 per enrollees annually or $664 per month, including both federal and state expenditures.

Given the cost of these programs, some states may view subsidized short-term medical or subsidized association health plans as a practical solution to expand coverage to lower income Americans are also ineligible for Medicaid whilst maintaining deficit neutrality. This additional potential flexibility among states may change the landscape significantly, and the impact of those to be defined should not be underestimated.

We will build on relationships. We’ve built with state regulators over the last three years to work with them on innovative solutions to their state specific requirements. As they success -- [indiscernible], the respective health insurance market and Y opportunities to expand the availability of affordable coverage for the way of a program, we stand ready and willing to provide new and innovative solutions to consumers as they become available.

[Indiscernible] () future political changes that impact one of our products, such as STM. And we are able to adjust our product offering quickly. Our technology is incredibly powerful and our ability to emphasize or deemphasize products it a competitive advantage. [Indiscernible] STM was restricted. We were the first company to market who are able to offer solution for the consumer. And now short-term medical is available to 12-month policy, renewable for maxim 36 months. We are not only, but only company we are well from offering a 36 month plan.

We actually offer several different versions of the 36-month plan, and we've already sold 36 month plans. This change from a maximum of three months to 36 months is a potential 12x multiple difference to the lifetime value of the products. Of course, where there's an opportunity for you to us to capitalize on regulatory tailwinds. We will do so, but as we’ve since 2016, our offering is built around our ability the laser focused on the consumer and the arrest built on the vast amount of data we have access to, our technology, our customer experience and our compliance.

And all products will continue to evolve an adjust depending on consumer demands and needs, and the regulatory environment we find ourselves in. Right now as an example we have thousands of different combinations of offerings, depending on state rules and consumer demands and needs. Often companies in be insurance to only work in a small number of states because that platform does not allow them the flexibility to be able to handle so many variations.

For rose, that simply isn't an issue. We have a competitive advantage where there is regulatory change. West state of restricted STM, we’re successful showing all the toe of [indiscernible] states of restricted STM, we're successful selling of the types of products in those days. As previously disclosed, the Company is subject to a multistate market conduct examination or MCA. On October 3, 2018 the company met with the MCA examiners, the confidential settlement discussions. These discussions included updated feedback on the results of the examination and discussion aimed toward potential resolution of the examination.

The company [indiscernible] it believes to be in appropriate accrual based on the nature and stage of the current discussions with EMC examiners. Under the rules of the MCA, the negotiations remain confidential. Finally, the strength of this business is the data we have access to our technology, a customer experience and our compliance And this is reflected in our hundred close distributor partners and our 30 insurance and benefit providers. All of which [indiscernible] () to ensure our future success.

In summary, we continue to be uniquely positioned to take advantage of a growing demand for affordable health insurance solutions. We appreciate your time today and we thank you for your interest in our company.

Now, I'd like to .turn the call over to Mike Hershberger, Chief Financial Officer for ending with some final comments.

Michael Hershberger

Thanks, Gavin, and good morning, everyone. Our third quarter financial results reflect a significant work being done to prepare HIIQ for the upcoming ACA open enrollment period that begins on November 1 and ends on December 15. We have successfully partnered with what we consider to be outstanding insurance carriers and third-party distributors to reach as many consumers as possible.

We continue to optimize our marketing especially on our e-commerce channel and use the data-driven approach to improve our product mix and acquisition costs in preparation for what we consider to be substantial growth opportunities.

As Gavin mentioned, regulatory tailwinds for our business include the rollback of the STM rule that allow short-term major medical to cover an initial period of less than 12 months, plus insurance carriers will be able to make these plans renewable for up to 36 months, subject to the individual state insurance laws.

Additionally on January 1, 2019, the ACA mandate tax penalty goes to zero. We believe the elimination of the penalty is good for consumers and favorably impacts our market by effectively reducing the cost of our products in proportion to the cost of a penalty. We've been prepping for this upcoming open enrollment period, and we believe that we are ready to execute.

We are pleased with our results for the third quarter of 2018, which exceeded our expectations for the quarter. During this morning's call, I will run through the financial results for the quarter and discuss our thoughts and visibility around the upcoming fourth quarter. As a reminder, our Q3 numbers are based on our current method of accounting for revenue.

As an emerging growth company, we will be adopting the revised revenue recognition standard known as ASC 606 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and this standard will be applied retroactively for 2018. I will talk more about the adoption of the standard in a moment.

Our third quarter record revenues were $74 million, increasing by 16.9% year-over-year. Revenues were driven by an increase in policies in force resulting from lower lapse rates, higher average premium, favorable commission margins, and improved discount benefit plan offerings.

Our total policies in force were 378,000 at the end of the third quarter, up 8.7% year-over-year and as expected, slightly down sequentially. Also as expected, total submitted policies for the third quarter were lower by 10.7% year-over-year and 12.3%, sequentially.

October month to date through yesterday, our submitted policies were up over 10% year-over-year, indicating a release of pent-up demand for longer duration short-term major medical insurance products that took effect in early October, also as expected.

We continually focus on profitability, emphasizing those distributors selling our more benefit rich individual and family plans or IFPS. The result was greater customer satisfaction and greater profitability and slightly lower submitted policies.

We continue to train and integrate the third-party license agent call centers that we recently added to meet our rigorous compliance standards. We believe that our effective training as well as competitive new IFP and supplemental product offerings will be a solid foundation as we enter a seasonally strong Q4.

We believe that e-commerce continues to represent a substantial opportunity for us. As a reminder, e-commerce includes our wholly-owned channel, AgileHealthInsurance.com, as well as direct-to-consumer Internet sales from our third-party call centers where HIIQ's technology is the backbone of that channel.

Third-party commissions in the third quarter of 2018 were $46.7 million, an increase of $10.1 million or 27.6% compared with the third quarter of 2017. The increases in third-party commissions were primarily due to an increase in the number of policies in force sold through third-party licensed distributors.

Total SG&A was $18.3 million or 24.7% of revenues in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $15.5 million or 24.5% of revenues in the same period in 2017. Q3 SG&A included cash-based severance expense of $700,000 and $2.4 million of non-cash stock comp severance expense related to the termination of HealthPocket's two founders. We believe that we currently have the right management team in place at Agile to meet the growing consumer demand.

Turning to our core SG&A, we believe that this metric is a good measure of our scalability. Core SG&A for the quarter, that is total SG&A adjusted for stock-based compensation, transaction costs, indemnity expense, severance restructuring as well as marketing leads and advertising expense was $9.9 million or 13.3% of revenues in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $10.2 million or 16.2% of revenues in the same period of 2017.

The driver of this improvement in this metric continues to be our highly scalable technology platform, integrating carriers and distributors, while allowing consumers to quote their policy, by their policy, print their insurance card and electronically secure health insurance coverage.

EBITDA was $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2017. As I previously mentioned, Q3 2018 EBITDA was negatively impacted by severance expense primarily related to the termination of HealthPocket's two founders.

Additionally, HIIQ experienced higher stock compensation expense in Q3 2018 compared to Q3 2017. Third quarter of 2018 GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.22 compared to $0.30 in Q3 of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $14 million compared to $12.9 million in Q3 2017. Adjustments to our adjusted earnings include stock-based compensation, severance, indemnity payments and transaction costs. Adjusted EPS for the third quarter was $0.61 compared to $0.46 in Q3 2017.

The third quarter 2018 adjusted EPS was favorably impacted by increased revenue from greater policies in force as well as a lower pro forma corporate tax rate compared to last year. We believe that our non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share provide a meaningful measure of our financial performance.

We provided a reconciliation of our GAAP metrics to our non-GAAP metrics in our earnings press release that was published last night. We put our cash to work in the quarter. We continue to make advances to distributors based on actual sales. We believe that these advanced commissions offer an outstanding return on our cash, advances assist distributors with working capital, driving exclusivity with our distribution and driving top line sales.

We recover advances on an ongoing basis from future commissions on premiums, which are collected over the period in which the policy is renewed. In the third quarter, we experienced a sequential increase of $5.1 million in advanced commissions for a total of $42.7 million outstanding at the end of the quarter.

During the quarter we bought back approximately 311,000 shares of our stock for about $15.7 million as part of a previously announced share repurchase program. We are about halfway through our authorized stock buyback program. We’ve continued to execute on this initiative.

Accordingly, cash and short-term investments totaled $33.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018, lower by $10 million from the print prior year and down $16.1 million, sequentially. We ended the quarter with no debt. Our advanced commissions appear as the use of cash from operations. Alternatively, one could consider advanced commissions as a financing tool that we use to grow our business.

Now I would like to comment on the ASC 606 revenue recognition accounting standard that we're adopting on December 31, 2018. This change will be retroactive throughout 2018. Under the standard, we have determined that we have two groups of performance obligations, which we define as: one, sales enrollment; and two, billing collecting and membership award.

While our adoption of ASC 606 will not change how our business operates, we believe that our adoption of the standard will have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements by bringing forward how we recognize revenue. We will now recognize the sales enrollment component of our revenue at a point in time or upfront based on the amount of total estimated lifetime duration for each insurance product or discount benefit plan that we sell.

We will continue to recognize the billing collection and customer service component of our revenue over time as we continue to perform these services. The sales enrollment component of our revenue in any given quarter will be driven almost exclusively by new enrollments that we generate during the quarter.

We currently estimate the marketing enrollment component of our revenue to be between 80% and 90% of our revenue, but detailed analysis is underway. We believe the adoption of ASC 606 will have a nominal impact on our expense recognition for our owned e-commerce channel as we already expense the digital marketing cost as incurred.

However, we believe we will accelerate third-party commissions for a non-owned third-party license agent sales channel, therefore providing matching of revenue reported and expected third-party commissions. Accordingly, two key metrics that are essential in understanding and forecasting our revenue going forward, include the number of new enrollments or submitted policies, and the expected duration of those submitted policies.

As I mentioned, the expected average duration is a key component of our revenue recognition calculations. We developed sophisticated data-driven models using our historical data and we took a conservative approach in determining expected average duration for each type of product that we distribute on our technology platform.

Simply put, the expected average duration is multiplied by the sales enrollment component of our revenue to determine the upfront revenue that is recognized. Accordingly, the expected average duration is multiplied by the expected third-party commission expense to determine the upfront third-party commission.

From a balance sheet perspective, as we recognize upfront revenue, we will have a corresponding increase in accounts receivable. As we received members payments, you will see these reflected in our cash flow statements as well as the balance sheet as an increase in cash and a offsetting decrease in accounts receivable.

As we adopt this new accounting standard, we will endeavor to be even more transparent and align the metrics that we provide each quarter with ASC 606 revenue recognition. Our submitted policies in force and cash flow will remain unchanged. It's important to note that we along with our auditors are still in the process of evaluating the historical effect of the new accounting standard on the 2018 restated financial statements.

As we complete our valuation, we may modify our assumptions and judgments or new information may arise that could cause our restated 2018 financial statements to be materially different than the estimated arranges that we're presenting here for comparison purposes.

Our adoption of ASC 606 will likely increase the quarterly variances of our reported numbers. As an example, our e-commerce channel sold mainly 3-month short-term major medical insurance products prior to the fourth quarter with an average duration of just over 2 months.

Starting October 2, Agile refocused on selling 12-month short-term major medical products with an average duration of over 8 months, greater than 3x improvement in lifetime value. The lifetime revenue value of that enrollment will be recognized upfront as opposed to when the member pays monthly for their coverage. We plan to provide 2018 restated financials with our fourth quarter of 2018 earnings release.

Although we will not be utilizing our current revenue recognition policy next quarter, we are raising our full-year 2018 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA under our current revenue recognition policy to indicate how our business is performing. For revenue, we are raising $1 million now ranging from $294 million to $304 million and adding $1 million to our adjusted EBITDA, now ranging from $56 million to $59 million.

We reaffirm our adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.47 and $2.57. We're currently evaluating our reporting metrics that we will report in the future, but we believe the results will be favorable.

As Gavin mentioned, we’re excited about the potential future opportunities of our business. We also continue to focus on the expansion of our innovative product offerings and expansion and training of our distribution networks, including both existing and new distributors.

The regulatory tailwinds of rolling back to STM rule, allowing short-term major medical to become a better option for consumers and the elimination of the mandate tax penalty for consumers who do not have ACA compliant health insurance, will be a catalyst in 2019.

We remain committed to maximizing our e-commerce opportunity, providing best-in-class compliance and customer service and driving scalability through our technology platform, culminating in an outstanding customer experience. Thank you for your time today.

With that, I'd like to hand the call back to Gavin for concluding remarks before Q&A. Gavin?

Gavin Southwell

Thank you, Mike. As we’re going to open enrollment with products available for the short-term medical opportunity, we believe no other company is currently offering as we are first in the market as well as many other types of products that meet consumers demands and needs, we’re positioned to be able to take advantage of the ever-changing landscape in 2019 and the years beyond, all built on our new next generation technology platform, MyBenefitsKeeper.

HIIQ continues to be uniquely positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for affordable health insurance solutions, and we will continue to provide a safety net to consumers and their families [indiscernible] would be unable to find an affordable solution.

We are focused to continue to be a leader in our market and to reach as many consumers as possible. I’m even more excited about the future than I have been in the past. I look forward to explaining the opportunity ahead of us as we travel and meet with investors.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from the line of Mike Grondahl from Northland Capital Markets.

Mike Grondahl

Yes. Thanks, guys, and congratulations on the quarter.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you.

Mike Grondahl

Two quick questions. One, how much larger is your distributor base this year going into open enrollment versus last year? Anyway to quantify that Gavin?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, we -- it's significantly larger than we ever had in the past. We -- our largest distributor is a relatively new partner, which is really encouraging to see. We've added distribution that has a lot more agents, a lot more licensed salespeople than we’ve ever had before. So certainly the scope, the ability of us to reach more consumers is far greater than we've ever had. We tried to talk about individual distributors because as you know commercial sensitivity, but we certainly have significant new distribution. In the second quarter we added about 20 in the third quarter. We added about 12, I mean, that’s more than 13 new distribution sources, so we're in really good shape.

Mike Grondahl

Got it. And on the association plan, when do you think you write your first policy?

Gavin Southwell

So there's different parts when the rules kick in. It is generally people will talk about it as being kind of April, but overall options starting kind of first of January. So we are working on it actively now. We see an opportunity to be first to market or certainly take a leading role. So I’d expect something on that pretty quickly. But the rules are still solidifying, I guess. So we are spending a lot of time speaking to local regulators, federal regulators, better team of us that urge distributors, carriers, this is a active project, which everyone is really excited about the size of the opportunity, what’s been happening in small group, particularly opens up a whole new area for us. So we are really motivated to get on with it. So, yes, I would expect something pretty soon.

Mike Grondahl

Great. Congratulations on your STM policy. Thanks, guys.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you. Appreciate it. Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Mark Argento from Lake Street Capital Markets.

Mark Argento

All right. Good morning, guys.

Gavin Southwell

Good morning.

Mark Argento

Just a couple ones around policies, in particular. I know it sound like October you’ve seen some decent growth year-over-year. Maybe you could talk about what you expect in terms of policy growth, not only in total number of policies, but also in terms of kind of lifetime value or value per policy. How we should think about that now as you’re adding in the longer duration opportunities?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, absolutely. I mean, for every distributors there's a cost of acquisition associated with making a sale. And so I think once people knew that, over the longer duration short-term medical plans we’re going to be available. A lot of people really started planning for that and keeping the allotting reserves for that opportunity. So I think kind of a lead up to that October 2 date, people are planning on hiring, adding resource, training, getting that product mix as optimal as possible. And then now those products are available that really allows people to kind of fire up, which is what you would expect, I mean, just a lot more people is in the market to buy during the fourth quarter, really the late part of the fourth quarter. What’s really encouraging for us is, it usually you would have an expectation that October would be quiet. October is when the people tend to shop around, I mean, you see a lot of activity in November when it really -- it culminates in December. So [indiscernible] to see such a positive uptick in October is really encouraging. So, yes.

Mark Argento

Great. And then just wanted to clarify on the CMS, the rule change there. Could you just encapsulate a little bit for us, what that effectively means? Does that mean that you guys could -- can start or the states can now get subsidy, so opens up a whole new market opportunity for you, just trying to understand that?

Gavin Southwell

No, it really does. So, I mean, -- so right now the only state have vast amount of subsidies available, which can -- which historically can only have been used the ACA products. So the vast majority of ACA purchases and [indiscernible] is there, fully subsidized, over 80%. So going forward, if states apply to these exemptions and they get a waiver, they will be able to apply subsidies to other products. And so, if you apply a subsidy to a short-term medical or an association health plan, that's a significant saving for the state because simply put either of those products is considerably cheaper than the cost of Medicaid or the cost of an ACA plan. So if you compare a short-term medical or an association plan, the benefits available for lots of people you could argue that would be a better use of the subsidy. I mean, not for everybody, but certainly for certain people. So we think that is a real interesting change. There's a lot of work to do. We -- people haven't applied for these yet, but the fact that they have the ability opens up a pretty vast opportunity, especially considering with several years into the ACA, we can all see the impact of subsidies. Allowing those subsidies to be spent elsewhere is a big thing. [Indiscernible] with a strong argument that people on Medicaid, Medicaid is a good thing, it's good for people to have that safety net. But if they could get a product that’s a lot more benefit rich, that is also a saving for the state -- the state government and the federal government, then you got a very compelling proposition.

Mark Argento

Great. Thanks, guys.

A - Gavin Southwell\

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of George Sutton from Craig-Hallum.

George Sutton

Gavin, just a follow-up on the last question relative to the CMS subsidy. Our assumption has been that it would be largely Red States applying for this, I believe Texas and Idaho are likely to be the first states to apply. Do you have a view point on that in terms of what you're expecting in terms of state participation?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, I think that's fair. I think that Red States are likely to embrace something like this. Blue States maybe not so much, but I do think it depends on what’s happened in those individual states. There was some examples where because of the demographics, whether its rural or city based, average salary things like that, things that really impact the subsidy levels have had a big impact on take of the BACS [ph]. So we will work with states where we know the Department of Insurance well and with a lot of people out there who just want to do what's best for the consumers. So we can show them a very happy consumer base. We can show them a very low number of complaints, a very high number of customer satisfaction. This is a very compelling proposition. So I think broadly, yes, you would expect some of the Red States to be the first to see this. But ultimately I think, if you can show some success, it just opens up a whole new area. So the ability to create new types of products, specifically for states and then that's where we get very excited. For [indiscernible] product agnostic, we will develop new types of products specifically for states, specifically for this. And we have the relationship with the carriers, the capital to be able to do that.

George Sutton

Thank you for that. I wondered if you could break down the term that -- now we’re one month into the new rule. What you're seeing in terms of the customer interest in terms of duration is my assumption has been that when we start looking at people that want to protect themselves beyond 12 months for policies, that’s a much broader and different market than necessarily somebody trying to protect themselves just for 3 months. What are you seeing there?

Gavin Southwell

No, you’re absolutely right. I mean, we were very happy to be first to market with policies that are able to go up to this 36 months point. And we expect it to be honest in October, to sell a little of that. Over half the policies, the half of short-term medical policies we sold in October have been 12 months or greater. And out of that, a large portion, a significant portion have been policies that are able to go up to 36 months, which we're really encouraged by. I mean for the consumer this is a product that can be very suitable for certain demographics. If you’re in your 20s or your 50s, when maternity coverage isn't your number one priority. So you can lock in a price for an extended period of time after what people are seeing in the market for several years that’s something people are very excited about. So we’re really encouraged by what we’ve seen in October. We would've expected October to be perhaps slightly slower than we’ve seen. So it's certainly very encouraging so far.

George Sutton

Lastly, you mentioned the ability to work with carriers that would also offer coverage for pre-existing conditions. I [indiscernible] market very closely, I have not heard of that before. It would seem like that would dramatically expand the potential size that you're going after from a market perspective. Can you just go in a little more detail there?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, agreed. I mean the -- most insurance it's priced according to the risk that you're so, home insurance is priced depending on how higher the flood risk [indiscernible], if you have flood cover, it's a big topic here in the U.S right now. So you can certainly design products, but except people with pre-existing conditions. And you can price accordingly for that. And you can manage the block. I mean, look we have vast amounts of data available on the individual market more so than anyone else we are aware of. So the ability to work with carriers to say okay, a criticism that comes back is visibility to cover pre-existing conditions, okay, so let's develop products that cover pre-existing conditions and let's do that for short-term medical. So let's give people the options and that's what we're doing. But it does absolutely open up a whole new demographic. And the simple fact is, with pre-existing conditions as well, people talk about it as one thing. You can have a pre-existing condition that’s several years old that will undoubtedly be covered. You don’t have a pre-existing condition that was very recent, it is about understanding that consumers specific demands and needs and giving them the right products for them. So being able to give our distribution an option that covers pre-existing conditions and having different options within that as well, so you can really tailor, that’s the key to having happy consumers. And happy consumers last longer, higher lifetime values, that’s all the good stuff we want. So, yes, it's a big shift. It's an important shift and we're very proud to be able to work with carriers to be able to do that.

George Sutton

All right. Great stuff. Thanks, guys.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Greg Peters from Raymond James.

Gregory Peters

Good morning and thanks for the call.

Gavin Southwell

Good morning.

Gregory Peters

I had a couple questions. First, I guess, just stepping back and I know you talked a little bit about this in your prepared comments on submitted applications. This year was been affected by, I guess, a mix shift of distribution partners. Do you anticipate the fourth quarter for the -- will start to see a reversal of this negative submitted application trend that's been existing for the first three quarters? And I guess in the context of the total addressable market going up by up to $3 billion, you would anticipate that that would be the case, but maybe this would be a way for you to clarify that?

Gavin Southwell

Yes. No, no, absolutely. I mean, we made a shift about a year-ago, we had wanted to distribute high volumes, very low margin which were real outliers compared to kind of everybody else. So you might have five different plan options, plan one at $80, plan five at $600,and really we want people to be opting plans that are as benefit rich as possible, and so plan three, plan four is where 18, 19, of our top 20 distribution would be and that would also generate better margin from a distributor [indiscernible] of a carrier higher customer satisfaction, all these good things. So we made that transition. It kind of crystallize in Q2 and it kind of came out in a watch in Q3. In Q4, we do expect that to reverse. We're ahead in October to October prior year. I’d also flag the impact of Agile. Agile has historically done a large amount of units. So they’re restricting a policy from 12 months to 3 months, had a really big impact. We changed the way we’ve reported Agile. We include other e-commerce channels in there as well, which have grown over time, which slightly masks the impact of Agile. We might haven't look at how we report that. And so, a big drop there, which it reverses kind of from October 2 coming on. And then a lot of these new distribution we've added -- we've added them specifically for the fourth quarter. So people we added in Q2, some of them have sold policies, but a lot of them really have been ramping up towards this opportunity. So going forward, we do see that -- not being the case because I would like to say we had some things to transition out one or two partners, historic partners, everybody else is pretty consistent. I hope that’s helpful.

Gregory Peters

That is helpful. Thank you, Gavin. Just a follow-up on the new distribution partners, and I know you answered previous question on that. Can you talk a little bit about the upfront expense associated with bringing on new distribution partners? And I guess Mike this is a good way for you to step in as well. Does the new accounting standard affect the way you account for upfront expenses with new distribution partners as you continue to change and evolve over the course of the next couple of years?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, I mean, in terms of adding policies, I mean, there's a lot of time, energy and effort to do it. We travel a lot, we visit people, we do a lot of training, we -- on the products and things like that. So it's really a timing issue. The impact of this, it's never-ending regulatory review, that does take up more time because you’ve to answer a lot more questions, we have to show people a lot of stuff from compliance, customer service, all of that kind of stuff. But we still already successful at adding with significant new distribution, but in terms of [indiscernible] that isn't significant. That's really just normal kind of day-to-day business types. I'll hand over to Mike to talk about how we sort of recognize the expense cost, the revenue things like that.

Michael Hershberger

Sure. Good morning, Greg. With respect to ASC 606, it does not impact our on boarding cost. So we will expense those costs as incurred. And as Gavin said, it's not a big cost. We are focused on training and compliance especially, so we're absolutely laser focused on those components. But it is part of our process, and so it's really not a significant added cost there. With respect to the commission expense for those distributors, we do expect to accelerate the commission expense. However, they’re selling longer-term products. So, we will bring forward the revenue and the commission components of those third-party distributors.

Gregory Peters

Great. Thank you for that answer. I guess a one final question would be and I know you mentioned this in the beginning part of your call. But can you just update us on your insurance carrier partners? And just you talk about being the first to market with a policy that’s up to 36 months. Can you talk to us about who are your partners with this and how that processes evolved this year?

Gavin Southwell

Yes. So we’ve added several new partners in the period, which we are excited about. Some well known in the health insurance market and some new[indiscernible] market people we brought in, who want to get into this space based on kind of the date or in the expertise we’ve been able to share with them. We are being a little sensitive around giving the specific names of that on this call just because we have got this head start on our market at the moment. And that’s certainly being successful. Some of our distributors have asked us to just be a little offensive around that. I’m sorry not being more helpful.

Gregory Peters

Yes, that’s, fine.

Gavin Southwell

Names of different carriers and so, but we have a number of carriers with unique products.

Gregory Peters

And Gavin just a final follow-up to that. Can you just -- can you speak to what you’re seeing from the other major players in the short-term medical market? I’m speaking United Healthcare, [indiscernible] National, General those guys. Are you seeing any change in their positioning as a result of this? That’s my last question. Thanks for the answers.

Gavin Southwell

Yes. We have seen people certainly try to ramp up commercial efforts in terms of incentives and things like that they’re offering distribution that’s something that we are very alive to and obviously we need to carry -- compete with stuff like that. We feel really good around the commercial deals that we have out there. Whether distributors are getting really interested is the real benefits of the program because lifetime value, lifetime value, lifetime value, a lot of people who are looking at it this way, they were looking at unit sales, they were looking at the first month sales and we really educate the people on [indiscernible] competitors product that might last X amount. If you sell our product, it will last longer because if they have a query [indiscernible] in a couple of seconds, they won't have a complaint because of the way we do customer service. So we really try to educate people on lifetime value. And so when they're looking at the offerings for competitors which is certainly more competitive than they’ve been in prior years. They’re looking at it from a financial component, but also we’re a company were really easy to do business. We pride ourselves on being a great partner. We’ve spent weeks showing everybody this new consumer portal, MyBenefitsKeeper. Our distribution loves that. We spent significant amounts of money to really benefit them, because if retention improves, that's free money for a distributor. There's no cost associated with that. So we’ve definitely seen increased competition, that’s for sure. But we’re really well positioned to win in that competitive environment. We feel, we haven't lost any distribution that we're aware of in the period, which is really, really encouraging. You'd expect something, right. But we’re not aware of any kind of significant loss here.

Gregory Peters

Thank you.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you. Appreciate it.

Our next question comes from the line of Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity.

Richard Close

Yes. Thanks. Congratulations. Just on the multistate you hit on that a little bit. Just if you can clarify maybe where you are in the process of negotiations or settlement? And you talked about the accrual -- the line item in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation, the expense there for legal is I think 1.3 million for the three months and 2.3 million for the 9 months. So how do we think about that as you've accrued for the settlement -- potential revenue?

Gavin Southwell

Yes. So we -- yes, so previously we agreed with the chief examiner and the people involved in the examination. We'd be able to disclose a proposed deadline for resolutions. So we shared that and we all look very hard to keep within that. We've had a meeting at the beginning of October to talk about the reach of resolution. And everything around that process, a lot of things -- it is a confidential process and we have to be very respectful of that process. And so we are limited in what we kind of cant talk about. We are absolutely working towards a -- a friendly conclusion to this and that's what everyone's, working towards. But until it's finalized, the best we have is -- working we’ve -- our accountants, our auditors, our advisors and things like that, we've made an accrual because that was considered the right thing to do, people can look at that. I think that’s -- it's a guy and we will update people as best we can as we as we go for it.

Richard Close

Okay. Just to hit on the pre-existing condition. How does that work in terms of someone is interested in buying an insurance, they had this pre-existing condition. When does that come into play, right? So if I’m on AgileHealthInsurance.com, I’m looking at different products there, searching around, let's say, I do have a pre-existing condition. Are the plans there listed includes pre-existing condition or how is that determined in terms of between the consumer and the carrier in terms of -- how does it adjust the premium -- just the mechanics associated with that? I’m just curious.

Gavin Southwell

Yes, so generally what will happen, Health Insurance is very similar to other types of insurance. There will be underwriting questions which will be asked generally and [indiscernible] say, do you have any pre-existing additions, and then what are they? And then depending on what the preexisting conditions, where and when they occur would depend on what type of policy it could be appropriate for you. So [indiscernible] pre-existing condition, the next 10 years old will then generally, as a relook from, well, that would be accepted on most policies, right. If you’ve a pre-existing condition that was several months ago, well then that would be more of a challenge. As you might expected, do you say [indiscernible] you have a home, and it burn down a few months ago, that’s very different for underwriting when if you had an incident 10 years ago. And so it depend on the type of preexisting commission and when it was. And then there's lots of different variations, this is why we have so many different types of products. You can either be accept it for a policy, but that condition would be covered fully or you would be accepted by commission would be covered to a certain value. You could be accepted for the policy and that specific condition would be excluded, but you would be covered for all of the items and so on and so on. So generally people buying on line, that tends to be a more simple and straight forward purchase. If you had a lot of preexisting conditions and you would do [indiscernible] on line. It's likely that you would end up having a conversation at somebody to really make sure you’re getting the right product, the [indiscernible] and needs. So that -- that’s something that might be more seatable for a broke conversation or like in stages. I’m not going to say it is impossible, but as you increased complexity in any type of online purchase that might be easy to have a conversation. So the short answer is that along [indiscernible] and it depends on the exact requirements of a consumable. But this is inherent with Health Insurance posted inherently a complex product and so if you -- if any of the answers to the questions are not [indiscernible] or maybe. Then you will better off speak into a licensed agent, he can really guidance you for process and finds the right products that’s used. So what excited to have lots of lots different options and it depends on people [indiscernible] as well. If you pay more money then you will be covered, if the scale is uncovered. So everything including all preexisting conditions that that cost more money than a product, but excludes certain items. So we are happy to be able to reach as many people as possible. But generally, building a block of business that has healthy consumers on it. It's very favorable, the carriers and underwriters and it allows us to basically look at the profits they’re making and take a great share of that profit. So kind of both sides, we’ve an option for a win. So I know that -- I’m trying to get [indiscernible] possible. I hope that’s helpful. It is a relatively long answer.

Richard Close

So what about the 36 month policies that you’re selling? If I get something happens in that first year. Am I covered you said the price is locked in. Am I covered with the condition for the whole 36 months.

Gavin Southwell

Yes.

Richard Close

Okay. That’s fine. Mike, so with the 606 just walk us through -- you understand the recognizing of the revenue. How should we think about the expenses again just wasn’t necessarily clear. How the expenses are supposed to flow under 606. And then, the second question there on 606. Obviously, your guidance is under the old accounting standards. When you report the fourth quarter will you do restatement in terms of present the quarter under the old end and the new?

Gavin Southwell

That’s an easy answer. The answer to that when its yes, we will provide the old and the new one we've reported. 2018 earnings and that will when we report our fourth quarter earnings.

Richard Close

Okay.

Gavin Southwell

The second one is with respect to the expenses. So ASC 606 really doesn’t address expenses. But as we look at the accounting standards, we believe that the commissions that we pay our distributors will be brouht forward along with the revenue. So our normal SG&A, no impact. Salaries, no impact, professional fees now impact. With respect to third-party distribution costs, those will be accelerated.

Richard Close

Okay. And then let's say I buy a 36 month program and our policy and then after 14 months [indiscernible] on a walk away, what happens then in terms of revenue and commissions?

Gavin Southwell

The way that really valuate that is really valuate, what I would term maybe tranches of products, and we will do that on a tranche by per month. And we will look at the propensity of consumers to stay on. So we'll say on average the consumer are going to stay on 14 months. And so some consumers stay on shorter, some consumers stay on longer, what we will do then at the end of the period we'll true that up to make sure that we're reporting the accurate amount of revenues.

Richard Close

Okay. My final question is, I'm on AgileHealthInsurance right now, and I see a ton of six months policies. I see one or two 12 month policies. I’m using a Florida ZIP Code by the way, but just -- when do we see this switch from predominantly short-term, short-term in terms of six months or less or six months up to that 12 months 36 months, when do we begin to see that on something like Agile?

Gavin Southwell

Yes. So, right now depending on where you are in the state requirements, that the site has six months options. We are in the process of adding the 36 month options on the Agile, then [indiscernible]. But they will be there shortly, while certainly beware, so the main part is the open enrollment season. We’ve been doing a lot of change in Agile overall in terms of a marketing spend, our position in which carriers where emphasizing deemphasizing, We've we been doing a lot of actions to really increase the lifetime value of products and things like that. So that they made a deliberate approach to the products that is there. So this period we do a lot of testing, we do a lot of AB Testing. So you will see that’s [indiscernible] daily as we go to work, the open enrollment period, it's pretty normal for greater consumer sights. You test consumer reactions to different things. And when you adjust, depending on what’s more successful. So you will have two different variations at the same sight, depending on who logs in and you will -- [indiscernible] works well here in there. So it's got a number of different options, you will be able to see a lot of 12 months options depending on the way you look, but 36 months options is being added. We have it in our other distribution parts and we’ve had a lot of success selling it already. Agile, the of changes and our expectation is that 36 month policies would be slow and we’ve to really wait, it will take a while from that to pick up. We sold a lot more of that when we anticipated. So to be quite open, we didn’t see that as the huge priority for agile. But having seen the reaction, we’ve moved in indiscernible] going to be the buyback December, busy period. But we’ve been focusing on some over items that, so I hope that’s helpful.

Richard Close

Yes, thank you.

Steven Halper

Hi. My questions are focused on MyBenefitsKeeper. So if the application lag now, and if so are there early user metrics, you can share with us. And how much does the company invest for this new application.

Gavin Southwell

Yes, thank you. Yes, it's been live for several weeks. We’ve invested in new types of software that tracks not just how many use its accessing the system, but the exact user experience. So where would about that. We are in the site, they’re accessing [indiscernible] how long -- all of the usual kind of metrics used, you track for a site like this. I mean, if I really positives, feedback on that. In terms of [indiscernible], it's in the seventh, I guess it's being Universal significant. Amount -- I mean, I gave a broad range of two different million in terms of enhancements. So that platform we worked with some third-party providers, it work with some of the most well known Web sites in the world. So we’re very proud to be able to work with partners like that. This is a really powerful thing for us. It has an median impact terms of the user experience and that can only help. But rolling out the ability to consumers to be able to buy additional products, but additional revenue stream, it's just a really huge step. If you’re happy consume is they tend to want to buy more things from you and we spend a couple of years creating a base of happy consumers. And so it's an obvious expansion of our offering and we are proud to be able to talk about it. So we've had a good reaction, even putting in the new brand, it's a simple thing. But it's just really helpful for consumers as well as it make a clear and just the name itself my better, but it allows us to broaden out the offering. As I listed in my prepared remarks, people talk a lot about short-term, many [indiscernible] we sell a lot of critical illness. We sell a lot of accidental death. We sell a lot of lies [indiscernible], these are great products. See the very [indiscernible] products -- really strong like [indiscernible]. So some [indiscernible] just allows us to broaden that offering. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Randy Binner from FBR.

Randy Binner

Oh, hi. Good morning. I’ve two questions. First have to do with …

Gavin Southwell

[Indiscernible].

Randy Binner

Good morning. I think there's been some commentary about the ability of HIIQ given the breadth you have in the market to potentially renegotiate revenue sharing and other relationships with the insurance carriers. And so, my question is, is that the case and, if so, anyway you could dimension how that might impact the model as far as the risk premium line? My assumption is that that as a percentage of premium equivalents would go down. Just trying to understand how that could affect the composition of revenue going forward?

Gavin Southwell

Yes. So, we talk a lot about the data that we have. So [indiscernible] at a time, looking at the performance of a [indiscernible] business. So we look at it for lots of reasons, we want to make sure it lasts longer great lifetime value but also it's given us a really big insight into which path of our block is performing well and where we can make improvements. And this impacts us emphasizing the emphasizing distribution, changing carriers, product mix, lots of different things. But also it really highlights to us the great and service what a great partner we ought to our carrier partners. And of course we deliver our carriers, but we are very aware how profitable blocks of our business are. So we’ve cool products, but also things like dental, critical analysts vision, all these have a part, a profitable blocks. So our ability to go to carriers and be able to share and that profit is very big. It's been restricted. It's harder when you have complicated things like regulatory matters and stuff like that to talk about, a lot of that’s going away. Once we get rid of that sort of stuff, our ability to go to carriers is very significant. The adjusted earnings that we make is small compared to the adjusted earnings we creating full for our carrier partners. So our ability to go and take significant benefits by saying, hey, look, we’ve separate different providers in this product, and we going to emphasize you or the carriers, but in return we would like XYZ. We have an ability to be able to make some very meaningful improvements to our registered earnings. By doing things like that, there was a number of different mechanisms to do it. You can do it at the front or you can do it in the back. It's [indiscernible] to describe a sequence [indiscernible] commission. You can do it different ways. And we are looking at the most efficient process that works for us not carriers. So our carriers are open to this, somewhat or other. But they certainly an ability for us '19, '20 onwards to really change what our financials look like simply by giving this initiative. So it will be very meaningful. It will be very impactful, the final kind of barrier to [indiscernible] it's going to remove pretty soon. So we’re really excited about it. It will be [indiscernible] we talk about a lot more as we go forward.

Randy Binner

Okay. And then I want to shift actually over to the 606 and just I want to understand correctly so the -- you’re going to have a lifetime value calculation, I guess embedded in your revenue recognition going forward. So is there a way that you can describe for us how that works? Is that like an actuarial DCF? Is there standard for such calculation with that kind of calculation be included in the restatement. Am I understanding that correctly that there will be some kind of, I guess, accountant and management discretion and how you calculate lifetime value?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, I mean, certainly the last part. I mean, we’ve a huge block of data which shows us the performance of product by type, by carrier, by distributor, really to a real [indiscernible] detail. What we’re looking at is the best way to kind of share that with investors. So we will certainly give more information when we have the [indiscernible], but we have to be a little smart around the best way to kind of provide guidance [indiscernible] what’s kind of commercially sensitive. So I think the best guidance we can give right now is kind tranche view. So saying okay. So a short-term medical of lifetime value of about X. The health benefit plans lifetime value of Y etcetera, etcetera. That’s the [indiscernible] that we most likely I think to go down, we’re working [indiscernible] different stakeholders is we are interested in this, all of which have to kind of agree on the approach. So a good way to think about it would be how actuaries look at a carrier point of view, you look at the block and its performance and you give the best view. That’s very similar to what we're doing here. So I think that the good guys and a good way to think about. I mean, really what it does, it for us this is good, right. I mean, we’ve been having products that lasted longer all the time because, so [indiscernible] increasing. So we are in a good position to be able to talk about this stuff more. We’ve been talking about it more, we will have couple of months to position for this. So it will be insightful and it will keep adjusting all the time, which is a [indiscernible]. The big way to make it, a very dramatic impact will be Agile. So that products lasting multiples longer than it used to, have a direct correlation to their lifetime value. So we expect to see that having a very nice impact.

Randy Binner

All right. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Frank Sparacino from First Analysis.

Frank Sparacino

Hi, guys. Sorry for [indiscernible] on longer. Just to clarify Mike on the comment you made about up 10% in October. Is that submitted applications for the month of October year versus year?

Michael Hershberger

That is correct.

Frank Sparacino

And then just real quick Gavin on the AHPs, it's a different market in terms of the people. You’re writing policies for so, does that require change in terms of how you’re going to market and distributors broker relationships etcetera?

Gavin Southwell

Yes, and this is a nice thing about adding new distributors as we go along. We've added some distribution in the last year are already involved in that small-market space. We're interested in those because as you know about kind of near-term opportunity with things like short-term medical and health benefit plans and [indiscernible] some good business. But really want they wanted is, they wanted a partner, he could be a better partner from the ones they currently have in small group. So someone like us is like look we will be able to bring new products, but as well as those products will also we will make any mistakes on your billing. And a lot of these big firms they’ve very old technology platforms. They make a lot of virus, so you will get a lot of drop offs. So [indiscernible] sales, 100s of people fall off. So we definitely got an opportunity there with some new distribution that we are growing relationships, because you’re right, It did a different type of composition. But look we are a great partner because of things like the investments we make in technology customer service. We spent a lot of our own money to make ourselves a partner because we've been building bigger opportunity like this for some time. So we’re excited about what we’re seeing out there and we got a good chance to be first market with some really exciting propositions.

Frank Sparacino

Thank you.

Michael Hershberger

Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the call back to Gavin Southwell for closing remarks.

Gavin Southwell

Great. Well thank you for everybody for your time. We always appreciate the opportunity to speak to you all. And we look forward to talking more about our results and our future plans as we go forward. So have a great day, and we will speak again soon. Thanks.

