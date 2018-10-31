What To Make Of The Cannabis Industry? - Today's Editors' Picks

Since we’re unable to rely on historical numbers, investors must exercise creativity in order to navigate the Cannabis industry. In this week’s Behind The Idea, managing editors Daniel Shvartsman and Michael Taylor, CFA discuss Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC) and the Cannabis industry in whole.

Chart of the day: Canopy Growth

Comment of the day, by contributor Darren McCammon:

Nice to see someone looking forward and focusing on the potential size and scope of the cannabis market. I also agree that as things currently stand, Canopy is far out in the lead. The Blue Chip of cannabis. That could change if Diageo, Coca-Cola or somebody else also puts $4 billion into one of their competitors, but there's going to be room for more than one winner.



Considering that cannabis may make a better key component for beer, wine, and spirits than alcohol, one day a decade or two from now, there could be more cannabis based beer, wine and spirits sold than alcohol based. It is far from certain of course, but considering cannabis can provide a better sensation (intoxication plus either chill or alternately social as one wishes) with less unwanted side effects than alcohol (less calories, no hangover), this is a real possibility.

Image of the day: Canopy Growth Corp.

Fun Fact Of The Day: According to Mandatory.com

George Washington wrote in letters on more than one occasion that he grew marijuana: “Began to separate the male from female plants rather too late... Pulling up the (male) help. Was too late for the blossom hemp by three weeks or a month.” Many today suspect he smoked weed to alleviate the pain caused by his 18th century dentures.

