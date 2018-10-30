WestJet Airline (OTC:WJAFF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jeff Hagen - Manager, IR

Edward Sims - CEO

Harry Taylor - EVP, Finance and CFO

Charles Duncan – EVP and CSO

John Witherow - VP, Revenue Management and Pricing

Analysts

Helane Becker - Cowen

Turan Quettawala - Scotia Bank

Tim James - TD Securities

Walter Spracklen - RBC Capital Markets

Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Ben Cherniavsky - Raymond James

David Tyerman - Cormark Securities

Hunter Keay - Wolfe Research

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Nish Mani - J.P. Morgan

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to WestJet 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder all participants are in listen-only mode. This conference is being recorded and broadcast live over the Internet. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Your conference speakers today are Mr. Edward Sims, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Harry Taylor, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jeff Hagen, Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.

Jeff Hagen

Thank you, Ariel and good morning everyone. Welcome to WestJet’s 2018 third quarter results conference call. I have with me this morning and Ed Sims, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Harry Taylor, our Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Charles Duncan, our Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer and John Witherow, our Vice President of Revenue Management and Pricing.

Ed and Harry will provide a brief overview of third quarter financial performance and we will then follow with questions from analysts. When we’re in the question-and-answer portion of the call, I would like to request that questioner's limit themselves to two questions that should allow us to get to as many questions as possible in the hour we have allotted for this call.

Before turning the call over to Ed, I would like to read the customary cautionary language. We caution you that today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements about WestJet’s future financial and operational performance. This information is based on certain assumptions and reflects WestJet’s expectations as of October 30th, 2018 and accordingly are subject to change after this date.

Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual risks or events to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in documents WestJet files from time-to-time with securities regulatory authorities. Except as maybe required by Canadian securities law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP measures and additional GAAP measures may be discussed or referred to on today’s conference call. Please refer to the section entitled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and additional GAAP Measures in WestJet’s Management Discussion and Analysis of financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 for further information.

I will now pass the call over to Ed.

Edward Sims

Thank you, Ariel. Thanks, Jeff. Good morning everyone and thank you all for joining us this morning. Today, we reported net earnings of $45.9 million or earnings per diluted share of $0.40. We achieved these results despite the relentless downward pressure from fuel prices up 37.1 % year-over-year, sustains levels of overcapacity in the domestic market and the lingering impact of the threat of industrial action.

We are far from satisfied with our current performance. Today's result is nowhere near where we believe our business could and should perform. We’re in the early stages of turning around our financial results and we are taking a prudent and proactive approach to margin expansion through both cost reduction and revenue improvement.

We also continue to evaluate the timing and pace of our capacity and capital commitments and priorities to ensure that we return this organization to previous levels of profitability. That said, the underlying fundamentals of our business remained strong and we are confident in our executional capability and in our strategic direction.

In the third quarter, we were once again Canada's most on time airline in both our mainline WestJet and in our regional encore businesses as measured by flight status. To ensure, we continue this positive trend, I'm very pleased to welcome Captain Jeff Martin to our Executive team in the role of Chief Operations Officer.

Jeff brings with him more than 28 years of aviation experience latterly from Southwest and from JetBlue. We continue to strengthen our executive leadership team with both the industry and functional experience. We will shortly release details of the appointment of a new Chief Commercial Officer. That appointment will add to a total of over 150 years of global aviation experience at our Executive table.

On our second quarter conference call, we committed to taking specific actions irrespective of potential competitive response but cognizant of the impacts to demand elasticity. We have to live with it on these commitments and we're seeing the positive effects in our forward bookings.

Specifically, we took the market leadership position on capacity. Reducing plans fourth quarter system ASM’s by nearly six percentage points to better align supply with demand while also driving margin improvement. This included the removal of unprofitable flying from our domestic, our transporter and our international some regions. We dramatically expanded our branded fare offerings deploying our basic economy fares and our flex fares across our full domestic network on August 30th.

In the transporter network, we deployed flex fares across all sites on September 12th and we completed our basic economy rollout over the last two weeks. The proportion of guests choosing to buy upper fair higher than the lowest available for that flight has increased from 6% in our first quarter to nearly 25% currently. This has a positive impact on yields that will continue to grow as we continue to deploy branded fares across our network.

In late August, we increased our first checked bag fee from $25 to $30 and our second checked bag fees from $35 to $50. The fee changes were affected for travel commencing October 1st and will contribute positively to our Q4 revenue. We continue to identify opportunities to optimize our ancillary revenue contribution

On September 15th, we completed a comprehensive fare class realignment to enable multi-cabin configuration of our reservation and revenue management system. The fare class realignment was the most technically complex, server and IT project undertaken by WestJet since our implementation of the system in 2009, involving the reissue of more than 1.1 million tickets. It's a testament to our planning and executional capabilities that a project of this magnitude was completed without disruption to our guest, to our operations or to our bookings.

This project also enabled us to rollout our new economy, premium and business class products, a prerequisite to our first 787-9 Dreamliner sailed on October 10th. In addition, this configuration allows us to improve yields to generate incremental revenue by independently forecasting, optimizing and protecting our premium cabin inventory across our 737 fleet.

Our premium cabin revenue increased by 18% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2018 and will accelerate in the fourth quarter. Indeed, in October, 90% more guest were carried in our premium cabin than the previous year.

Turning to our outlook for the fourth quarter, we expect year-over-year RASM to be in the range of flat to up to 1% driven by solid demand and continued yield momentum resulting from the various initiatives just highlighted. This guidance reflects a strengthening of revenue performance in the core WestJet business with positive unit revenue growth expected across all four of our operating regions.

The forward guidance also reflects the diluted RASM impact of Swoop’s proportionately higher growth, consistent with Swoop’s low fare and low cost business model and as we flagged in our Q2 call back in August.

On top of these revenue initiatives, we executed several significant milestones on our path to becoming a high value global network airline. We unveiled a refreshed brand including a new national advertising campaign, a new platinum rewards tier and the location of our first three international Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The refreshed brand image which is being rolled out across digital platforms as well as our hub airport, outlines WestJet global ambitions and holds new product aimed at international and premium travelers.

To further support on new premium and business cabin, we unveiled the new platinum rewards tier featuring even more benefits for frequent travelers. Platinum benefits will start at $8,000 in annual qualifying spend and include an 8% earn rate on WestJet flights. Along with a comprehensive range of priority services and amenities including lounge access and the highest priority with complimentary upgrades to our premium cabin with the purchase of a [indiscernible].

We will also be enhancing of our gold and silver benefits. While welcoming more members to gold at $5000 in annual qualifying phase that's $1,000 lower than today. We are committed to build an extremely competitive rewards program and a very excited about the future.

We will continue to rollout more enhancements over the coming months working closely with our partner the Royal Bank of Canada and specifically on our combined new digital Ampli platform.

Turning to our network, we're very excited to embark on the next phase of our growth. As previously announced, we will be augmenting nonstop services from Calgary to London Gatwick while also launching new nonstop services from Calgary to Paris, France and to Dublin Ireland with first flight on May 17th and June 1st 2009 respectively.

We are taking a measures approach to international growth concentrating the initial 787 deployment from our home hub of Calgary to European destinations that we are familiar with and where we have already built infrastructure and brand network strength. Early bookings have reaffirmed our confidence with a good balance of local and flow traffic and a strong performance in both business and premium cabins.

The average fare booked in our premium economy cabin since launching the 787 is nearly 15% higher than the equivalent cabin on the 767. All three routes are booking in line with our expectations.

Complimentary to these announcements, we have now chosen to operate our fleet of Boeing 767 aircraft from Toronto. Well we will continue to offer nonstop services to London Gatwick.

I am delighted to announce this morning that we will also be using these aircraft to launch a brand new nonstop service from Toronto to Barcelona, Spain beginning on May the 24th 2019. Barcelona is a very popular cruise food and leisure market for Canadians and the configuration of our 767 is well aligned with this market given the high density in our economy cabin.

Tickets for this new Toronto Barcelona service will go on sale this morning at 10 O’clock Mountain Time. Our international expansion will be further strengthened by our joint venture with our partner at Delta Airlines. We have now officially submitted our proposal to both regulatory authorities in the United States and in Canada to obtain anti-trust immunity on our transporter routes.

Both WestJet and Delta are committed to working with Canadian and U.S. authorities to help make this process as efficient as possible. We are confident the value and Jet provided by a long-term strategic partnerships full complement of growth ambitions and brings substantial returns into our portfolio.

While we await that full regulatory approval we are nonetheless taking steps to support our existing partnership. I'm equally excited to announce this morning that we will be launching a new nonstop service from Calgary to Atlanta Georgia starting on March 3rd 2019. Tickets for this new service will also go on sale this morning at 10 o’clock in morning at Mountain Time.

Inclosing, I want to provide a brief update on labor negotiations. During the third quarter, the Air Line Pilots Association, ALPA’s Master Executive Council and WestJet agreed to Federal Mediation and Conciliation services to move from mediation to final and binding arbitration. WestJet remains committed to achieving a sustainable resolution that is in the best interests of all parties involved. We expect to receive an award by the end of this year. Bargaining with our flight attendants team in Quebec is expected to begin June the first half of 2019.

In closing, I want to thank every individual WestJetter for your continued dedication and for rising to the challenge of delivering our award winning brand of friendly carrying service. I also want to thank the almost 7 million guests who traveled with us through the third quarter for your continued support.

And with that I'll turn it over to Harry.

Harry Taylor

Thank you, Ed. Good morning everyone and thanks again for joining us today. In the third quarter, we welcome 6.9 million guests onboard our aircraft. Traffic increased by 8.6% as we increase system capacity by 9.9% compared to the same period in 2017. This resulted in a load factor of 84.6% down 1.1 percentage points.

As Ed mentioned, we faced that challenging revenue environment in the third quarter. On a year-over-year basis, total revenue increased by $46 million or 3.8%. Unit revenue declined 5.6% driven by significant increases in industry capacity. The impact of book away that resulted from the second quarter's threatened pilot strike. The continuing impact of the loss of our codeshare relationship with American Airlines and aggressive discounting by many airlines in the industry.

We continue to grow ancillary revenues. In the third quarter, ancillary revenue increased by 12.5% year-over-year to $125.5 million. Ancillary revenue per guest increased to $18.45 per guest which is up 3.9%. These increases were primarily attributable to a higher volume of guest traveling, the increase in our first bag fee and an increased frequency of guest purchasing plus upgrades and pre-reserved seating.

Turning to expenses. Fuel remains a significant cost increasing to 29% of our operating costs in the third quarter. Fuel cost per liter increased by 37% year-over-year to $0.85. Average jet fuel prices were U.S. $91 per barrel versus U.S. $68 per barrel in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of approximately 34%.

Driven by the large increase in fuel, our total CASM for the third quarter was 5.9% higher year-over –year. While our CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share increased just 0.8%. This is well below previously disclosed guidance of up 3% to 4%, primarily driven by the reduction and deferral of discretionary spending, lower operating costs in Swoop and a reduction in variable compensation programs.

We are committed to widening our cost advantage and continue to adjust internal spending to ensure that we execute the critical initiatives that are vital to our future growth and are directly linked to our long-term strategy. Through our owners mindset transformation program, we have now identified and are executing on $55 million of our stated target of $60 million of profit improvement for this year and we are confident that we will achieve this target.

We have also identified a path to achieve our 2019 target of $120 million in annualized savings and are well-positioned to achieve our growth of $200 million in annualized savings by 2020.

Our balance sheet remains strong. We ended the third quarter with a cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $1.3 billion representing 28% of our trailing 12 months revenue.

As September 30th 2018, our adjusted debt to equity ratio was 1.36 down from 1.46 at the end of 2017 and our adjusted net debt was $1.79 billion down from $1.92 billion dollars at December 31st 2017.

Our trailing 12 months EBITDA was $0.8 billion resulting in an adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.34 up from 1.90 at December 31st 2017. Our trailing 12 month EBITDA margin was 16.4%.

At September 30th 2018, we had not drawn on our revolving $400 million credit facility and it supplements our balance sheet as a source of liquidity should it be required. Our credit ratings are important factors that are expected to provide WestJet with a range of public and private debt financing options in the future.

We continue to evaluate various sources of financing available to us based on our internal requirements and capital structure as well as the external environment for aircraft financing.

Yesterday, we signed a letter of intent to sell and lease back the three Boeing 787 aircraft scheduled for delivery within the first quarter of 2019 at very attractive terms. During the quarter, we took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

We signed an agreement to defer four Boeing MAX 8 aircraft originally scheduled for delivery in 2019 to be delivered in 2020 and 2021. We executed lease extensions on four aircraft leases scheduled to expire in 2019. Two Boeing 737-700 aircraft for additional terms from one and 11 years and two Boeing 737-800 aircraft for additional terms of five and seven years.

In addition to these lease extensions, we also executed lease agreements for two Boeing MAX 8 aircraft with scheduled delivery in 2019. At September 30th 2018, we had secured loans financing 15 Boeing 737 NG aircraft and 45 Q400 aircraft with a remaining debt balance of $808.3 million net of transaction costs. This debt is financed in Canadian dollars and has no financial covenants associated with it. Our 8 Boeing MAX aircraft delivered in the quarter was funded with cash.

On September 30th, we had a total of 73 unencumbered aircraft and a total fleet of 174 aircraft with an average age of 7.9 years. Unencumbered aircraft now represent approximately 40% of our total fleet. This provides us with an additional source of liquidity to manage our capital spending requirements through a variety of arrangements such as direct sales of aircraft, sale and lease back agreements and the issuance of secured debt. We returned approximately $16 million to our shareholders through our dividend program in the third quarter of 2018. Since these programs began in 2010, we have returned approximately $1.01 billion to our shareholders between dividends and share buybacks.

We are pleased to announce that our 2018 fourth quarter dividend will be $0.14 for common voting and variable voting share to be paid out on December 28th 2018.

Before wrapping up, I would like to cover our remaining outlook items. For the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect system wide capacity to grow between 5% and 6% year-over-year and domestic capacity to grow between 1% and 2%. For the full year 2018, we anticipate system wide capacity growth of between 5.5% and 6.5% and domestic capacity growth of between 4% and 5%.

We continue to take a proactive approach to our own capacity. As a result, our plans for 2019 growth closely aligned with the reductions made in the fourth quarter. For the full year 2019, we expect system wide capacity growth of between 6.5% and 8.5% and domestic capacity growth of between 1% and 3%.

Growth in 2019 can be primarily attributed to the impact of Trans-Atlantic service on our new Boeing-787 Dreamliner and Swoops fleet increasing to 10 aircraft during the year. All other 2019 guidance will be provided at our December 4th Investor Day.

Speaking of Investor Day, I would like to reiterate that we are not satisfied with our current financial performance and that we are committed to achieving our long-term financial performance targets. We intend to discuss our plans to get on track to achieving our long-term targets in greater detail at Investor Day.

Turning to expenses. For the fourth quarter, we expect CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share to be up 1% to 2% year-over-year driven by WestJet Encore operating with four more aircraft and continued investment in the business to support the 787 Dreamliner and the infrastructure required to deliver on our strategic plan, partially offset by the dilutive impact of swoop on CASM performance.

For the full year 2018, we now expect CASM excluding fuel and profit share to be up 1.5% to 2.5% driven by adjustments to internal spending and the successes within our owners mindset transformation program.

For the full year 2018, we now expect capital expenditures of between $640 million and $660 million dollars down from our previous guidance of $800 million and $820 million being driven by the deferral of four 737 MAX aircraft originally planned for delivery in 2019 and now planned for delivery in 2020 and 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect our capital expenditures to be between $140 million and $160 million.

In closing, I also want to thank all WestJetters for their dedication, hard work and terrific service they provide our guests every day.

With that I will hand it back to Ed.

Edward Sims

Thank you, Harry. Operator, we will now release the Q&A

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen we will now begin the analyst's question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Helane Becker from Cowen.

Helane Becker

Thanks very much, Operator. Hi guys. Thank you very much for the time. Just a couple of things here, your ancillary revenues as you think about things that you can charge going forward, do you think will see more announcements in that in that area?

Edward Sims

Helane, it’s Ed here. Can you just clarify your question, was that on ancillary.

Helane Becker

Yeah. On ancillary?

Edward Sims

Yeah, I mean I think it's a combination of factors going on here. Number one, as we roll out more branded fares a number to the higher end branded fares, particularly at flex already have elements of ancillary builds into them that's how we're trying to build the value in that high yields fare-end.

We're certainly seeing and learning from Swoop's higher ancillary that consistently as we flag in our Q2 goal of running at about 100% of the level of WestJet current ancillary. So I think as we start to see the further rollout of branded fare we will start to see greater value both in the higher end flex fares, but also as we increase our penetration all basic economy says we're seeing more and more opportunities for ancillary within that base economy level and very often learning from the new subsidiary in swoop. I might hand to John. John, if you have further comments on ancillary.

John Witherow

Sure. Morning, Helane. John Witherow, here just couple of things, I don't think we are not going to announce any new ancillaries today. Certainly, we look at we look at all the [indiscernible] options. We have some ideas that are built into our 2019 forecast in our five year plan. But I think even beyond adding new ancillaries, we feel there's a huge amount of potential leverage to come out of our property revenue managing ancillary we have right now. We're becoming much more sophisticated in the way that we optimize the pricing of our ancillary revenues and we are exploring options for dynamically pricing ancillaries as well.

So I think within the kind of current suite of ancillary that we have we've got a lot of opportunity to increase revenue by more sophisticated revenue management not necessarily just by adding new fees.

Helane Becker

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you very much.

Edward Sims

Thanks, Helane.

John Witherow

Thanks, Helane.

Operator

Our next question comes from Turan Quettawala from Scotia Bank.

Turan Quettawala

Good morning and thank you for taking my question. I guess I wanted to talk a little bit about CASM ex here. Obviously your Q3 CASM ex came in a lot better than your guidance seems obviously they are lot of the cost initiatives are taking hold here. Just wondering if there is any room here for you to outperform on Q4 as well? Are there sort of initiatives that you're working on maybe that are not entirely put into your guidance?

Harry Taylor

Turan, good morning. It’s Harry here. We're comfortable with the guidance that we've given and it does reflect all the initiatives and the expectations that we have for the quarter. Having said that, we're not going to pause should we find any upside if you will. We've taken down our planned capacity growth in Q4 which puts some pressure on CASM relative to our plans. Thankfully, the trends in the business and the initiatives under the owners mindset team that Charles has been leading has been able to offset that and they are not going to rest if you will. If we find that 60 million they're not going to say okay we're taking a powder and wait till the first quarter before we begin again.

So I would say to characterize, we're comfortable with the guidance and I wouldn't want to suggest that we'll beat it, but we'll do everything we can to beat it.

Charles Duncan

This is Charles Duncan here. May be a little bit more color on our owner's mindset and we've got I'm looking at a long list of his dozens and dozens of initiatives we're chasing down. We started this project in April and one of the challenges as we continue to identify new initiatives but as we begin November here later this week there's just only so much time to implement these projects and so we -- as we said in the prepared remarks, we feel good about 60 million, but just because of time it will be a challenge to exceed that. But we feel really positive about what 2019 and 2020 will bear because we still have a lot of ideas yet to execute.

Edward Sims

Turan, I'd just add, it's Ed here. These initiatives are driven by WestJetters. They’re almost self selected, they have been identified by hundreds of WestJetters around the business. But as I mentioned in my opening comments, I am currently far from satisfied with the current performance. So we are during the month of November looking to engage with Accenture and get them to bring in third party view of what we may have missed what we may have overlooked.

Now we not fact any of that into Q4, we've indicated that our targets are still 60 million for this year 120 for next and 200 for 2020. But we will have the benefit I think of a third party view complementing and supplementing the internal view that we've already been able to develop and we will relentlessly continue to drive CASM back to the previous differentiation versus our closest competitor.

Harry Taylor

Turan, this is Harry again. Getting flagged for piling on. You had digged out in terms of CASM the question in terms of CASM ex, but fuel is also a focus. Fuel is now 29% of our operating costs and so that's our largest expense and there were a number of great initiatives underway to save. If you will I mean we've identified our aircraft already and we're seeing some of the benefits in the quarter. We only consumed 4% more fuel on ASM that were up almost 10%. That's a testament to a fuel efficient fleet to densification up gaging, to initiatives like single engine taxi. One of the things the owners mindset team came up with is seeing our AP utilization was a lot higher than it needed to be using ground or terminal power etcetera taking weight off the plane's, water pop, food etcectra. So there is an aggressive focus on reducing not just CASM ex, but also fuel because of the high expense and high proportion of our cost

Turan Quettawala

Perfect. That's really helpful. Thank you very much. And I guess maybe just one more for me. In terms of your capacity guidance for next year, can you just talk a little bit about maybe what the Delta might be to the difference between the high end and the low end. I assume it's coming mainly from the domestic side just primarily utilization changes are they still sort of plans that you could defer, I guess and maybe a couple of lease extensions just maybe some color that would be helpful? Thank you.

Edward Sims

Well, we deferred for deliveries as we mentioned already. So the capacity guidance builds all of that again. I think if we're faced with conditions where we don't like how much capacity that we're adding it's considerably less than we had originally planned to and next year, but it's a reflection of the reality in both the domestic marketplace and the fuel environment. To the extent that we need to make further changes, it would be based first on utilization I guess and relooking at the network and the economics of the network if some flying has become unprofitable then deleting that reducing utilization. Deferrals or changing I would never rule them out, but at this point we don't think we need to. Given this -- what we think is moderate capacity growth.

If you think of our comp business, we're effectively flat. Our gross next year is 787-Dreamliner and Swoop both of which are attractive new businesses for us and we're keeping our comp capacity essentially flat.

Let me come back to if I can to the capacity production of 6% was by a long way the most significant of any North American Carrier during Q4. We've removed any element of profit less volume through the network and we've carried that through as we flagged in the Q2 call through to our early view of summer ‘19.

We noted our capacity, talked about trimming capacity, we get to see substantive evidence of that. In fact, we've seen increased capacity coming in to effectively hub region of Alberta. So we are continuing taking market leadership and we stand by the capacity reduction that we implemented in the quarter and our ability to extend that. So I think we should be saying and you will be seeing the emphasis actually on yield enhancements, branded fare, the multi cabin reconfiguration having made those difficult decisions already around both capacity reductions and deferral of aircraft.

Turan Quettawala

Perfect. That's really helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tim James of TD Securities.

Tim James

Thank you. Good morning. I'm just wondering if you could speak more specifically what you were seeing in the marketplace. That was the reason behind that deferral of the Max deliveries for 2019 whether it be competitive actions fuel prices etcetera

Harry Talor

Tim, good morning, it’s Harry. The decision was based on our assessment of both the economic and competitive environment for next year. Obviously, this year has not turned out the way we expected or wanted it to and we wanted to be proactive to support unit revenues and margin expansion and reduce our capacity growth to much more much lower levels in order to improve unit revenues and margins there is nothing beyond that.

We believe that what we've done is responsible it returns us to the path of margin expansion because we've had a couple of years where margin has declined and we need to turn that performance around. So we're obviously going back to our partner in Boeing and negotiating the deferrals is not an easy task not something that we wanted to do, but it's important in order to driving improving margins and improving returns in the business.

Edward Sims

And Tim, its Ed here. If I can add it is fair we will loan on domestic capacity I think the industry's long on domestic capacity across the length breadth of Canada. We look to domestic footprint. We've taken that opportunity to really concentrate our capacity into hubs and most profitable seat spokes of the hub. Tim, if I had to worry about our fleet average age I would have had more concerns around the deferral of brand new MAX aircraft. But our fleet average age of 7.9 years one of the youngest in North America. So there is no immediate concern even with the spike in fuel prices about fuel efficiency. So I think this is a prudent and its sensible approach to managing capacity through 2019 and beyond.

Tim James

Just to confirm if I've missed this but you mentioned a couple of times the deferral of these for Max. Is it not a net to because you're leasing to other Max might interpret that correctly?

Harry Talor

We do have two lease MAX coming on stream next summer. That was always part of our plan as we returned some older planes this year. So that was a net wash. This was on top of what we had the deferral was as a result of reducing our planned growth for next year.

Tim James

Okay. Okay great. Thank you. And then Harry just casting on that just same subject as we think about maybe it's beyond 2019 at this point even but sort of over the longer term the next two or three years. Should we assume that more aircraft and I don't mean more than 50%, but I mean more than we've seen over the last several years more aircraft financed with operating leases would that be a safe assumption that some portion whether it's a quarter or a third of aircraft are going to be financed with operating leases?

Harry Talor

Possibly we haven't made a final decision yet. Initially, a year ago we were planning on funding all of our aircraft purchases with cash from operations, cash on the balance sheet. That obviously has changed as I mentioned we have negotiated 11 Dantas a letter of intent to sell the lease back our first 3 787s. It will be based on market conditions our cash flow and balance sheet cash performance and where we see the most attractive form of financing. So we're not going to be dogmatic about never always be more situational based on the current market conditions and the environment.

Tim James

Okay great. And then just one final question I guess Ed you've indicated a couple of times that you're far from happy with the current performance. Were it not for the impact of labor negotiations and the impact that's had over the course of the year and perhaps the higher jet fuel prices if we kind of put those aside for a minute are there is there anything else that you would point to that has not gone the way you would like or has contributed to this performance that has been disappoint pointing for you or is it really can you really kind of point to those two factors primarily.

Harry Taylor

They're all interdependent Tim and I think the third element that's that would be the level of competitive activity that was partly related to the industrial action. As we mentioned in the Q2 call we saw it might increase in fares and then an even more dramatic decrease in fares. We've seen another low-cost entrant come in and double the size of that network. So I think both the size and the content and the reality that the market was lower than capacity would contribute factors. I'd also point to the announcement that we made at our Investor Day last December all effectively moving towards a full joint venture with Delta and therefore for the loss of the American Airlines Koja. So there are a number of contributing factors that well into dependence. They've all contributed to a result from our side to manage both through yield enhancements and through sensible capacity adjustments as we've outlined.

Operator

Thank you very much thank you Jim our next question comes from Walter Spracklen of RBC Capital Markets.

Walter Spracklen

Thanks so much. Good morning everyone. Just focusing on your CASM I think if memory serves in this quarter you typically give a chasm guide for next year. And you opted not to this time are we to read into that at all. Is there some cost that you're still trying to get and perhaps is better for your head around in terms of where the guidance is and really what I'm I guess my question is that your current capacity or Asseri the current CASM growth that your experience in 2018 is there any reason to think that it will be any different better or worse in 2019?

Harry Taylor

Walter, Harry here. The first question is that we have traditionally given guidance for the next year in this call given what we're going to do at Investor Day we want to package everything up together and tell the whole story as opposed to give some of the story but not all of the story not just for 2019 obviously but beyond. So that's a bit of a trailer to invite you to Investor Day and day. Your second question is really a chance to get at least a read into that guide and I'm just going to defer and say we're going to give the whole story on Investor Day.

Walter Spracklen

Okay fair enough. And then moving to your pricing strategy and I know you talked about some yield enhancing initiatives and they're very encouraging to hear that. Is there a way to frame with a rising fuel price environment and possibly depending what Harry tells us in a few weeks about the cost for next year when you price for that your strategy is there a target that you have? Your capacity talked about covering 75% of the fuel price increase. How do you look at what your intention is on pricing when you see some of these cost increases? And if you give us a little color on that. That would be helpful.

Harry Taylor

Sure. I think it comes twofold. One ensuring that we continue to increase our investment in the premium nights. So we already have a sense of the MAX aircraft now in the network we'll have 3 delivered by the end of this year that will have on you to buy two premium cabin configurations so we see significant yield enhancement coming from that in your product. Indeed, we do some plantains here and our rewards program which I'll remind you is to spend base every dollar spent through that program is effectively treated as a direct cash contribution will be useful I think when it comes to running and bringing the economy back on the 787. But the second will be the ability of branded sales to be to stay ahead of the fuel. It's an industry operating costs. So we are ensuring that by posting encouraging trade that I mentioned earlier on the call but also the value in flex packages that we stay ahead of that potential decreases could otherwise fuel prices and flow of revenue is a little bit more clever.

John Witherow

That's John here. You know I think you can summarize the overall theme of these changes and pricing changes and the revenue change we've made is really about taking control of the revenue performance and putting into place initiatives that are less sensitive to either what our competition does our competition or it's the price of electricity in the market demanded the being market. So that's the common theme. Whether it's reducing our capacity whether it's rolling over and it's areas which you find are far less sensitive to the bias of far less sensitive to the price adjustments are based fares are and still the readjustment which are far less and in the cabinet that has done earlier our ability to now say promptly I guess you want to fly the Korean gather fly into his cabin those things for us are really indicative of taking a much higher degree of control or revenue performance in light of the high fuel environment.

Walter Spracklen

Okay. Secondly deferral and my first question maybe I can sneak in a second one here swoop had some issues on their cross on the cross border. Some of the delays in the certification of the aircraft on the cross border have those been resolved and are there any costs that you're worried about in terms of the fourth quarter cost that would be associated with that.

A – Harry Taylor

Yes, thanks. Said just to clarify a process in terms of regulatory approvals that would normally take weeks took equivalent in this instance. So, it's frustrating. I'd like to apologize full to the 6 nonsense guests who were directly affected but I would add the whole process reemphasized to me the benefit of dealing with a low and ultra-low-cost subsidiary of a boat because we were able to protect 80% of those gas and only actually had less than a thousand actual cancellations who were compensated. So you know I think it was a frustrating exercise for us that process took longer than we anticipated. We launched seven trans-border inaugural services for sleep over this weekend. We believe that the costs have been 100% fully accounted for in Q4 guidance and that's a contained issue.

Walter Spracklen

And we now anticipate no further regulatory constraints along those lines. Perfect. I appreciate your time. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Fadi Chamoun of BMO Capital Markets.

Fadi Chamoun

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I want to ask about the [indiscernible] to our 1% in the fourth quarter could be a little bit soft especially given the capacity action taken and given the need to kind of grow RASM faster given the significant increase in CASM including fuel Gotham. And then also when we think about this ratio for the next couple of years [indiscernible] I mean it feels like you have historically done a great job on the cost side the news continues to emphasize that that's very positive but the deterioration in the profitability in the last couple of years have been really a function of RASM. And we're yet to see a kind of meaningful lift in there. And I'm not sure what's going to change in the next year will really change that equation. If you can just talk a little bit about believe what you think you can you can use to improve rather meaningfully as you got to 29 until 2019.

A – Harry Taylor

Sorry. I'll stop briefly and I'll hand on to John. One of the elements that I think needs to be considered in chief Fool which we flagged you know Q2 cool was the short-term revenue decrease effective swoop in that cool. We mentioned that the forward guidance that point was down 46%. As you know we came in at five points six. We mentioned that at least one point of that was the revenue decreasing impact of the time 3 sweet Gradkowski. Now we have six weeks Bancroft operating and it is fair to say as we've flagged that the revenue decrease in fact would accelerate like that for the time and it had accelerated. So I think that does need to be factored in to the forward guidance of 1% both in terms of the nation's well I'll have to try a bit more for. We think that it looks like full fully and I'm saying.

A – John Witherow

So I'll go back to some of the things that it's hard and what would be granted for as we have thought about but we're very early in our deployment of branded fares right now effectively have them across our domestic and just out this week across our transport network. We think that a huge amount of upside potential for that benefit as we view something that can generate well in excess of $100 million annually at maturity or close to maturity yet with that but we believe that we can get there. Same story with [indiscernible]. But in terms of kind of looking forward to the performance of roundworm relative to get them I mean in addition to what it has talked about with this group of them are also remembering very much in the transition and transformation stage right now. So, you think of things like American Airlines culture war that contributed to a rapid decline this year in 2019 that's going to shift.

First of all we're going to annualize that last bit. Secondly, we're going to shift to a positive revenue contribution from the Delta get very similar story on our network and our schedule. We made big investments beginning with last year's winter season schedule to provide the type of schedule density and goodwill utility that we need to attract premium travelers in our domestic network. We're now annualizing and I think that those can changes about the positive but also we're starting to see the revenue benefits that come from that the connectivity benefits and the corporate share benefit especially in Calgary where we made the biggest scheduled investment we're seeing very positive results from both those metrics so I think again as we look to 2019 we're going to start to see that those benefits begin to celebrate as well and we should we should see the resin benefit that comes from.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay thanks. And maybe one quick follow up. How should we think about the 737 capacity and 2019 excluding Swoop? What does this look like when you exclude Swoop. I would assume declining a little bit. Did you have a number around that? Just think it is flat very flat and that's the hopefully not just the domestic side does that?

A – John Witherow

Yes.

Operator

Okay. Thank you our next question comes from Kevin Chiang at CIBC.

Kevin Chiang

Hey thanks for taking my question here. Maybe I can just get a clarification. I think you mentioned you're bringing in Seabury to provide an outsiders on some of your initiatives. Just want to clarify what was that just a look at your cost structure is this a full strategic review including some of the initiatives you're currently pursuing from a revenue and growth perspective.

A – John Witherow

I define it Kevin as both cost and positivity. Okay. So I think that's an area that we want to have a very close look at. You know some these you can live with work practices in the technical areas in our operating areas with combined with the introduction of a new chief operating officer is incredibly refreshing new eyes look at our established practices that have we and eliminate inefficiencies especially against benchmarks across the industry.

Kevin Chiang

Okay. I know that makes a ton of sense there. I just move I can to turn to transatlantic from your transatlantic comments and some of the initiatives you pursued so far you laid out a bunch of the premium products you're launching. I think you mentioned the lounges obviously the premium cabin and we got to see some of the stuff you're going to offer at your last Investor Day. But when I look at some of the places you're flying to at least to me they see more leisure oriented to Dublin. You mentioned Barcelona on the call. I'm just wondering when you look at where you're going to end and the products are launching. Do you think you'll get the premium fares to offset what could be a more leisure oriented travel base which is typically more price sensitive? Do you think you capture that that corporate traveler that that will pay a little bit more to fly to Frankfurt and Heathrow and then you'll pay for those amenities that you're currently investing in today?

A – John Witherow

So let me clarify a couple of points that Kevin. You know the definition I think of our transatlantic strategy is fit for purpose. So we have leisure orientated and leisure configured 767 is now flying loose like one about flown in from Gatwick. We have our narrow bodies 7 3 max aircraft that has more than ample range to fly from the Maritimes from Halifax and Jones to Dublin Glasgow and also to London and to shortly go in Paris. So we are ensuring that the high leisure configuration aircraft fly those highlights the routes we announced two weeks ago for the 787 with 16 seats and 24 premium economy.

The summer schedule we had yet to announce and we are still evaluating essentially the winter schedule that effectively may well give us greater premium opportunities for those premium cabins but it also reemphasize those premium cabins relative to competition relatively small cabins. So it's still a 320 feet high density 787 116 business beds and 24 premium the economy. So the risk in terms of yield on the network structure is relatively limited. And I come back to saying spending based scheme gives us as much confidence in the traffic that come through our platinum and gold members into premium economy. Those people were paying real cash so there would be no lockout. So we talk of transparency and redemption. And so I think we have great confidence in the yield management and the network structure of those seven.

Kevin Chiang

That's helpful.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ben Cherniavsky of Raymond James.

Ben Cherniavsky

Good morning guys. Only 4 of the 767 that's going to Barcelona. I presume the summer servers what's going to happen to it in the winter.

A – Harry Taylor

We're still working through event. We're still determining what the best use of those aircraft are. We're also determining what the best use of the four relative to having spare capacity to make sure that we can maintain operational integrity across our fleet. So we as you'll be aware we've been utilizing those aircraft very heavily from flying points across Canada into Gatwick. Now we have the opportunity both look at seasonal redeployment and creating some more available capacity to make sure that we continue to improve our operations decreasing.

Ben Cherniavsky

You don't think the best use of that is in the desert I don't I mean there's just so much like I don't I don't really understand don't really follow how you know the deployment of 77 or high density through plane or a 767 is that much different from the deployment of a 737 I mean a seat as a seat. There's only so much. There's only so much demand in the economy for people who want to travel there. There's no shortage of supply. Whether you're looking over the Atlantic or across Canada and you know when you look at your margins and your return on capital you guys have so far to go to reach your targets. I think there's still this issue of a structural oversupply in the market and we are still you know isn't this an opportunity to start chipping away at that by sending some of these aircraft back as you take the 787 for replacement.

A – Harry Taylor

Well we're open to exploring any opportunity with regards to capacity particularly at the odorant even while we maintain the youngest fleet North America we're still looking at the opportunity. Having said that on the 767 it's we've been regularly reminded that we all we have not had the benefits of international revenue streams of which our competition has taken advantage. If I look at a multilayered strategy of the full network carrier underpinned by a carrier like Rouge I think it's fair to say 767 is effectively a very effective competitive weapon against that product. There are election markets like Barcelona where I think the census 7 is a far better fit for purpose and a far lower operating cost model than the 787. So we don't think that time has come yet. Will it come some stage in the future? Quite possibly but the domestic market. We do see is saturated in a way that WestJet capability to bring inbound leisure traffic from markets like Europe is not saturated.

Ben Cherniavsky

So we do see the distinction between okay and as a follow up just I'm curious if you can articulate without obviously stealing any of your thunder was it. We're going to hear at the Investor Day this year that would be different from last year. I mean it was you've already indicated there's no real major change in strategic course it's about execution and you know there was a very well-articulated plan laid out last year. And you know I don't think it's that I don't think it's that people don't understand the plan. I just think you know it's clear that at this point you guys have an execute on it. So I guess the question is what what's the point of this Investor Day coming up given that we just had one last year and the strategy really isn't changing much.

A – Harry Taylor

Well I think that in the comments at the start we indicated that we in turn around our strategy has effectively been sharpened in terms of its focus by the operating and economic environment that we've gone through the last 12 months. So we are committed effectively to a journey of being a low fat domestic network that feeds and is fed by a premium international network. And I think we would welcome the changes that move definition to that strategy and how that has been sharpened and its focus even in areas like this mindset where we indicated to target 200 million by 2020 to 2020. We want to talk about more of those initiatives that will both accelerate the yield curve and continued strong down cost.

A – John Witherow

And I would add abandoned if you think of where we were last December Shupe was not off the ground CPA link was not off the ground. The Delta J.B had just been announced. We had a different set of cost timing of our cost targets so it's a progress update. The tweaks we've made some color around what we're doing in terms of going after unit revenue improvement in margin expansion and the path to get to our financial targets because we're off that path now need to get back on so that those are the headlines is not going to be a grand reveal if you will of something completely new and coming out of left field. But it is we've hit a bunch of March this year and executed. We are not where we want to be financially we need to get back on that path and how we're going to get there. So that's what you'll hear so I'm sure there's no real surprise there but more about some details around what's there and the updates of what's been done and what we'll see there will be some glitz and glamour particularly in the digital world in a few other things but it's not a radical change.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. It's helpful I look forward to hearing it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Tyerman of Cormark Securities.

David Tyerman

Yes. Good morning guys. First question is on and they're all kind of the same on the impact of the pilot issue. Have you got a sense of how much impact this has had over the last few quarters.

A – Harry Taylor

David said Here let me comment in two different directions one we mentioned in Q2 call that we felt the impact both on that quarter and the fourth quarter was in the tens of millions of dollars. And we're sticking to that in terms of guidance that has turned out to be the case as we've worked through Q3 in terms of looking forward. We made a commitment to early on that we would not negotiate in public and certainly as we look towards the arbitration hearing in mid-December we will continue to make sure that we maintain the integrity and will support that process. So we won't be commenting further on post the conclusion of that hearing her accent.

David Tyerman

Okay that's helpful. Thank you. And then second question is kind of the same on Hulu. Can you give us some idea of the size of the impact for the drag right now when you get up to 10 planes. I think you were supposed to be in a much better profitability level and I think that with late next year how much is the weighing in profit or that time are we talking a few million dollars are we talking 10 or 20 million, well I'm always nervous about desegregating subsidiary's.

A – Harry Taylor

I generally think that the person challenging principle will I would say and I'll come back to the comments we made in Q2. We anticipated the one% drag of the 46% deficit accelerating and that did accelerate.

David Tyerman

But your costs presumably better are there to help them correct.

A – Harry Taylor

So it's both cost and revenue decreases and we expect the cost benefit to continue in the long term. We've mentioned right from the outset that we're targeting $0.06 cents in CASM and we're very focused on ensuring smooth deliveries exactly that.

David Tyerman

And sorry can you just remind me would you be at the 6 cents with 10 points. We're getting very close good. And then on the 787 when we think about the launch of that service is it initially margin dilutive for a few quarters.

A – Harry Taylor

Well, you know, typically when you're introducing body you expect to be locked into neutral in year one with the path to profitability after that. And that's what we're modeling.

David Tyerman

Okay perfect. That's really helpful. Then the last question I had the Delta, I think the timing was kind of mid-year.

A – Harry Taylor

That's still the case and to get the full benefit to take a couple of years or past it sort of I mean yeah we probably I mean we're being cautious and we do anticipate that we probably won't get full regulatory approvals till the middle of next year. I think that's the sensible and prudent approach.

A – John Witherow

We will always have the full analyzed benefits therefore in 2020. But one of the reasons we announced Atlanta this morning is that you know as a consequence or even of our enhanced codeshare we see greater opportunities to work together even before that regulatory approval.

David Tyerman

Enough. That's good. Actually, just one last question to John's comment about the branded fares adding 100 million maturity. How long that take?

A – Harry Taylor

A couple of year process or yet because nutriment is a view there's a few things that need to get us from where we are today to maturity of that format. The first is getting those fairs across our entire network. Right now, there are domestic and transporter only. Second thing is optimizing the number of their Fosse's that we offer especially for our basic economy. So historically we've offered that honor goes to for us as we recently increased that for us as we're going to continue to monitor and optimize that they'll need to optimize the via operator.

One of the things we did very recently was the increase the buy off from basic to our economy fair from twenty points three dollars. We've done that on a system wide Horsley's domestic transporter where we have that product offered but there's no reason we can't optimize that by driving by flight if we want to. We also want to look at optimizing the actual bundle offerings. So for example should we be offering different levels of WestJet reward accrual for example or different in-flight amenities that come with different bundles.

And the final stage in the mature maturation of that product is properly merchandising fully merchandising that product across all of our channels and making sure it's very clear to guests when they come to make the booking what value they receive for buying up to a different bundle. And so it's kind of five or six kind of elements that we move through towards getting that product to maturity. It probably takes probably takes a couple of years for us to fully realize fully realize the benefit when you consider the forward booking curves as well.

David Tyerman

Okay, that's perfect. That's really helpful. Thanks very much guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Hunter Keay of Wolfe Research.

Hunter Keay

Thanks. Thank you. Good morning. Have you guys filed your final proposals with the arbitrator yet those two pilots I should say sorry to be clear.

A – Harry Taylor

Yeah. It's just in the final stages of that today.

Hunter Keay

Okay. Again, I want to respect the process here and I don't want you guys to negotiate in public can at the Analyst Day all those moving parts but you know you know what your proposal is and you and you know what their proposal is. Would you care to maybe bracket in sort of a best case in a worst case in terms of a chasm max hit to 2019 with current capacity plans as it is at this point. No I can't -- I got you. No. I expected that. So let's talk about a little more qualitatively if you can. Well you this how should we think about this contract. Is this like a big jump in pay scales with a restrictive set of work rules or is this going to be maybe a little bit more iterative than transformative. You know just if you want to talk about it at that level and is there a second part of this question is there a chance this is not resolved by your Investor Day binding arbitration.

A – Harry Taylor

Exactly. The hearing comes immediately after our investor dies. So no we won't publish the outcome of the hearing because the hearing what taking place just to the investor that I would characterize it as entirely reflected on the negotiation between two parties. Most sessions were involved. So let me characterize the two parties getting to know each other all over Hunter and Harry just adding the process.

A – John Witherow

The hearing is just after Investor Day. The arbitration award doesn't come immediately after the hearing. There is a period for the arbitrator to make his man his final award. It's called. And that will be issued.

Hunter Keay

We hope by the end of the year. Okay. Thanks. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Doug Taylor of Canaccord Genuity.

Doug Taylor

Thanks I appreciate you squeezing me in here. One last one question for me. You've laid out obviously the initial roots for your 8 7 deliveries in the new 6 7 routes. Can you walk us through the criteria you go through when you're selecting these routes is it as simple as where you believe markets are underserved or are there some other competitive dynamic or how much of the initial route selection is aimed at establishing a network and perhaps looking to maximize connecting traffic or sixth freedom traffic down the road versus maximizing the profitability of that route specifically.

A – Harry Taylor

All of the above routes that we build the drive. Doug, we've been operating on a variety of gauges as we describe Julia Gillard for years. One of the areas that we see the growth stocks seem to increase our uplift of investment relative to our guidance and that was bringing European travelers into Canada and particularly at the premium end to enjoy you know others to join us in Canada and enjoy West North America. We're also making sure that we take full advantage when we get those full regulatory approval of the jealous Genevieve's alchemist's gas from West and North America to transit through Calgary. So we're very focused on what we see as the premium opportunities. And so the 16 business LifeLock that's the 28 economists. So we really factor all of those in and we are also working now seriously on a equivalent transatlantic joint venture with Air France KLM to give us that option take both for accrued left of their gas from the services but also to get on woodcarvings on their services. Now buy a car repair service you can fly to any destination around the world from [indiscernible]. So we've connected country on a one stop to any destination on both the Sky Network and Frasca airlines net worth if I could perhaps follow up.

Doug Taylor

It seems that your focus right now is on the Atlantic market and some leisure routes with the summer schedule you alluded to the fact that you'd be including more business type destinations perhaps in the fall winter schedules. To what extent should we expect you to remain focused on the transatlantic market versus shifting some of that capacity over to the Pacific in other seasons as you have done historically?

A – Harry Taylor

Yeah, I would say this is a younger model for the future. We're saying all options on whether we deploy not just the satellite or the way to market but also she just said.

Doug Taylor

Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Nish Mani of J.P. Morgan.

Nish Mani

Hey, good morning guys. The question on the fair environment and you guys is assessment feels obviously higher than at this point in the prior of consecutive quarters. And so what I'm wondering is guys are flex down capacity for Q4 already. Do you guys envision this environment as being supportive to fare increases in the domestic market. And have you witnessed as such.

A – Harry Taylor

We're looking at every opportunity we rolled out six fare increases so far this year with the varying degrees of retention on that fare increase largely due to the mandate system which itself is relative to our competitive capacity. But clearly as we build them up on the 6% reduction and implant capacity growth as we remove less profitable points in our network we're seeing that opportunity to continue to evaluate the appetite for fare increases.

Nish Mani

Okay. So would you say then that competitive capacity is the chief impediment to raising fares.

A – Harry Taylor

I think just the market rule still has too much domestic capacity.

Nish Mani

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. And then one question on the 2019 ex CASM guide which we should expect the Investor Day. Obviously, there will be some assumption related to the resolution on the pilots' contract but would there be any assumption for additional workgroups FAs for example and dispatchers and such that would be incorporated into 2019 economics or is that more of a 2020 event.

A – John Witherow

We will be modeling that into 2019 we won't be giving guidance on where we think that might end up but as I indicated the negotiations with the union and also the dispatcher's union [Indiscernible] will begin the next year.

A – Harry Taylor

Our principal Nish is we want to give as accurate and good guidance as we can without shooting ourselves in the foot either with the arbitration process or a negotiation process.

Nish Mani

So with that I recognize the sensitivity and the timing of the Investor Day and the arbitration process. So I appreciate the disclosures. Thank you so much.

A – Harry Taylor

Thank you. I do apologize we're going to have to invoke closure here. We're well over our allotted time so we didn't get to we can have a phone call with you to answer your questions one on one and invite any others to do the same.

Operator

I would like to hand the call back over to Mr. Jeff Hagen for closing remarks.

Jeff Hagen

Thank you, operator. As we discussed we'll be holding an Investor Day in Toronto on December 4th. Doors were open at 830 a.m. with our formal presentation starting at 9 o'clock. While analysts and institutional shareholders are invited to join us at this event for those unable to attend in person will be webcasting this event through the Investor Relations section of westjet.com. Thank you again for joining us this morning. And thank you for your interest in WestJet.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

END