Tesla: Some Spooky Charts

Just a week removed from Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 earnings report that smashed expectations, we are approaching the day of the year that really keeps dentists in business. Halloween is upon us, a chance for many to show off some really innovative costumes and for others to give a fright. With perhaps the scariest day of the year here, let's look at some charts that definitely might spook some Tesla investors.

October was an important month for the competition, as Jaguar really started to ramp up deliveries of its Tesla competitor, the i-Pace, in Norway, one of Tesla's most important markets. As you can see in the chart below, Jaguar is now up to almost 600 cumulative deliveries. I combined this with a chart that shows how Tesla sales cumulatively compare against 2017 since the start of September for each year.

(Source: Norway EV stats, seen here and here)

In the first roughly three weeks of September, Tesla was up 375 units over 2017 for September deliveries. However, things have turned south since, and as we just about finish the second month of this tracking period, the cumulative number is now a minus 62. Yes, there's the possibility of some vehicles being sent to The Netherlands for the expiring tax credit, but you cannot ignore the i-Pace and its progress.

By the way, with just over 200 units in October so far for Tesla in Norway, what happened to smoothing out the delivery process so that there wasn't such a reliance on the final month of the quarter? Tesla first stated this during the Q1 2018 investor letter, and in the Q2 2018 letter management said that process had been realigned and things would smooth out over the next two quarters. We didn't see that happen in Q3 by any accounts, and Q4 doesn't look off to that kind of start either if Norway is an example.

The second item that should worry investors is the rise in interest rates given Tesla's substantial debt pile. The company did pay back the notes due in August and said it plans to pay back the November 2018 notes, but that's only about $300 million, a drop in the bucket overall. As you can see in the chart below, the three-month LIBOR rate continues to soar, up almost 13 basis points so far this quarter, which will mean higher interest expenses for Tesla's unhedged variable rate debt. That will make it harder to be profitable for the quarter, or at least limit potential profits.

(Source: St. Louis Fed page, seen here - current rate found here)

With the Model 3 selling more than 50,000 units in Q3, Tesla management in the quarterly investor letter made a big deal about trade-ins. More than half of those trading in vehicles for the Model 3 did so with a car that had an original purchase price of less than $35,000, the magical price point Tesla has not yet hit for its vehicle. The closest thing so far is the $46,000 mid-range vehicle, which when combined with the price cut to the Performance version will certainly bring down average selling prices in Q4 2018 and likely beyond.

I bring up this statement from management because one item that Tesla likes to cite in its sales pitch is fuel savings. Well, buyers below the $35,000 price point for ICE vehicles are even more sensitive to gasoline prices, and many of those vehicles use regular gasoline. With fears over the US economy slowing down, oil and gasoline prices have dropped in the futures market recently. As seen below, the nationwide average for pump prices has thus dropped to multi-month lows, and it should drop at least a few more cents in the next couple of days. Should this pattern continue, even more Model 3 deposit holders are likely to bail, especially those who will miss out on the full $7,500 tax credit.

(Source: gasbuddy.com charts, seen here)

The final set of charts are more worrisome for Tesla's customers, but they do impact investors quite a bit as well. With the financial picture being quite murky, Tesla has slashed its capital expenditure forecast for this year twice, something we saw happen once or twice in prior years as well. When you cut how much you are spending on the business, it will impact items like superchargers, service, etc.

So I put together the following dual chart to show you how cuts in capital expenditures can impact customers. In Q3 2018, Tesla's capex spend on the cash flow statement was $510 million, less than half of what it was in the prior-year period. Although Tesla is opening a number of body shops, it's not really growing its service center footprint that much, and the number of superchargers being added is at its lowest pace in quite some time.

(Note: Supercharger chart last data point is for period ending 10/27/18. Source: Tesla investor letters, seen here, and supercharge.info)

The funny part about these two charts is that you'd almost expect the opposite to be happening. Tesla is in the midst of ramping up Model 3 production and deliveries, setting a quarterly record in Q3 2018 that's supposed to be topped in the current quarter. While Tesla has infrastructure in place already, it's clearly not enough. As repairs continue to be a major issue, the company should be adding a lot more service centers, while a lot more Tesla vehicles on the road are going to mean long lines at superchargers. With capex figures being slashed, one also must consider the impact on future projects such as the Model Y, Roadster, Semi, etc.

In honor of Halloween, I put together a bunch of charts that Tesla customers and investors might be a little afraid of. With the Jaguar i-Pace off to a decent start in Norway, Tesla registrations in that country have hit a speed bump. As tax breaks in the US and Netherlands wind down next year, Tesla can't afford to lose this key market on top of struggles in China thanks to tariffs and a trade war. Rising interest rates also impact the company's debt, and despite vehicle deliveries soaring, service center and supercharger growth is slowing considerably. Tesla had a great Q3 that surprised everyone, but things moving forward look a little scary.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.