Value Investing Is Dead - Wall Street Killed It

The way value funds and ETFs are designed makes them terribly inefficient at exploiting the value factor. Only by combining value with a quality screen, can we exploit the value premium.

Value investors who overuse P/E ratios suffer from adverse selection by buying "cheap" cyclical stocks at peak earnings and avoiding the same stocks when their earnings bottom.

As the sector weighting for "value" and "growth" changes over time, value funds' underperformance may be structural rather than cyclical.

The timeless value investing strategies of Graham and Buffett have been replaced by style boxes and funds that buy cheap stocks instead of undervalued ones.

In their landmark 1992 paper, University of Chicago professors Kenneth French and Eugene Fama popularized the idea that different segments of the stock market have different expected returns based on "factors," such as having small market capitalization or trading at a low valuation compared to the market. Their ideas quickly spread to other University of Chicago investing disciples (basically, the entire asset management industry), and the Morningstar style box was born shortly thereafter.

However, times have changed since the 1990s. Value funds in practice have consistently failed to live up to their academically proven potential.

Style boxes create a hidden script for investors who are implicitly encouraged to tilt their portfolio towards "value." Since the backtested returns over the last century have been higher, tilting client portfolios towards value help financial advisors and fund managers justify their fees. However, value hasn't actually outperformed the S&P 500 over the last ten years (or 30 years).

In fact, VTV, which tracks the value index, has underperformed both growth stocks (VUG) and the broader market (SPY), which we'll get into more a little later in this article. There are a few different theories as to why this is.

1. My favorite theory as to why this has happened is that value funds are bad at exploiting the value premium. Unfortunately, for the investing public, cheap and value are two completely different concepts, and without a quality screen, you'll be investing a little money in every train-wreck stock listed in America.

2. You could also make the argument that a portion of value's traditional outperformance is related to a third variable, like sector weighting. If the value stocks of today are in completely different industries than the value stocks of 50+ years ago, then their return expectations might be different also. For example, the technology sector's share of GDP has grown roughly 500 percent since 1980 - a trend that is likely to continue.

3. Another possible explanation is that price-to-earnings ratios are bad at identifying value in cyclical companies, like oil companies and semiconductors. Cyclical companies often appear expensive when they are at cyclical troughs (earnings can often be close to zero) and appear cheap when the sector is at its peak (value traps). This contributes to the common complaint of value investors that they are "early" and suffer dramatic price declines before an eventual recovery.

Investors don't understand how value ETFs are constructed

Avoid second-quality issues in making up a portfolio unless they are demonstrable bargains.

Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor.

The most logical theory, in my view, is that the value investing does outperform the broader market, but that the funds that track "value" are unable to separate the wheat from the chaff to identify true value from stocks that are simply cheap. I took a dive into the index construction of the Vanguard Value ETF to try to figure out how they select stocks. You can read the full index construction guidelines here.

Basically, the index they track, the CRSP Large Cap Value Index, scores every stock based on price-to-earnings ratios, price to book, as well as secondary factors like dividends and price-to-sales ratios to arrive at a value score. Then stocks are scored based on earnings growth measures to get a growth score. These scores are then combined into a composite score and ranked. From there, every stock is either assigned to "value" or "growth". Note that "growth" and "value" collectively make up 100 percent of the market, so no stocks are left out. I find the whole methodology a little weird.

I'm also unsure whether a strategy that by definition includes half the market could be truly considered value investing. Academic studies have shown that the value factor contributes to excess returns, but it isn't clear whether the way value funds are designed is very efficient at exploiting this premium. One way to better exploit the value premium is to introduce a quality factor. By filtering out companies that burn cash, for example, we are able to increase our average return and reduce our risk.

Research has shown that when multiple factors (market outperformance anomalies) are incorporated into a portfolio screen, not only does the portfolio perform better but the expected outperformance is more stable over time. Research from Northern Trust has shown that adding factors such as quality to existing well-known factors such as size and value increases returns dramatically - Link to the paper here. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) introduced a new ETF with former Northern Trust managers in April called QARP that adds a quality screen to the existing value index. Since its debut, it has outperformed the broader value index by roughly 2 percent on a price basis (closer to 1.4 percent over the period when accounting for dividends and ~2.5 percent annualized). I'll warn that the fund may not be able to support a lot of volume yet as the AUM is still under 100 million. However, the outperformance of their net asset value helps prove our broader point about quality filters.

If you invest in this kind of product, you have to understand to use limit orders at the NAV and be willing to move them so you don't get a bad price. However, QARP has the potential to be a really good product, and Deutsche Bank seems to be okay with subsidizing the cost of running the fund as it grows.

The point is that there may be structural flaws in the way value stocks are defined that makes it difficult for value funds to exploit the value premium. The best way to remedy this is to use a quality screen as part of the index construction process. I demonstrated in my article "The Great American Small-Cap Scam," how combining the small-cap factor with the quality factor pays off in a big way. As QARP grows, it can become more and more viable factor tilt like small-cap quality has been (IJR).

We can't really be sure how much performance is related to "value" and how much is related to sector weightings

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." - Warren Buffett

VTV is typically going to be underweight the technology and consumer discretionary sectors and overweight the financial sector. As technology's share of GDP (and market cap) has grown over time, the composition of the value sector has also changed over time. Wanting to underweight FANG stocks can be justified. However, it's entirely another thing to actively decide to shy away from technology stocks, which are directed towards "growth" not because they're expensive, but because their earnings growth is higher so the model scores them as growth stocks. The flaw in this is that stocks either have to be assigned to growth or value, but in reality, winning companies often have characteristics of both.

My interpretation of the model for the value index is that actively discriminates against stocks with high earnings growth, even if they are inexpensive on a price to earnings basis due to the emphasis on price-to-book and past earnings. For example, the technology sector (VGT) trades for roughly 19.5 times earnings, versus 23.4 times earnings for "growth" and 15 times earnings for "value." If you have the time and the inclination, play around with the CRSP index model to see for yourself.

(Note that VGT does not include FANG by design).

The technology sector beat the returns of both growth and value over the last ten years and almost surely will beat it the next ten years. Value is a factor in choosing winning investments, but discriminating against high-growth stocks because they've been winning is a losing strategy.

Sometimes "expensive" stocks can be a good value

Buying all the stocks on the market with a low P/E ratio exposes you to an odd kind of risk.

Industries such as semiconductors and oil are intensely cyclical. Since the earnings of cyclical companies fluctuate so much, P/E ratios are a very poor indicator of how expensive the stocks are. When the cycle is at its peak, cyclical companies often trade at 3-4 times earnings because the market knows the cycle won't last. When the cycle is at the bottom, the same company might trade for 100 times earnings (if the company doesn't swing to a loss).

For example, a year ago, ConocoPhillips (COP) was estimated to earn roughly 50 cents for the current fiscal year. Estimates have risen to $4.65 per share now. In hindsight, the stock was cheapest when it was technically at its most expensive by the price-to-earnings metric. The value scoring includes both trailing P/Es and future P/Es so it is unlikely to ever get in front of a commodity cycle. So-called value investors will be all in on Conoco when oil peaks and EPS goes to 15+ per share and the multiple is low. Analyst estimates aren't very useful for commodity companies since a shortage of the commodity can drive EPS through the roof and a supply glut can make the company look like it will lose money forever. In a free market, however, supply and demand tend to correct shortages and surpluses over time.

Conclusion

The continued underperformance of "value" stocks has stirred a great debate among market pros. My opinion is that value investing works, but the way it is generally being carried out is ineffective. For now, the best move may be to ignore the "style boxes" when making investment decisions and focus on picking funds and companies that you believe can outperform the broader market based on their fundamentals. QARP will be a great way to exploit the value factor in the future as its liquidity grows (it's decent now but still imperfect due to the bid/ask spread), but IJR is my favorite current factor tilt for superior returns.

