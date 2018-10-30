Axon: Why I Finally Pulled The Trigger On Taser

I am very skeptical of Taser's valuation and decided to realize profits at the end of last quarter. Further weakness in Taser and in other high-multiple names is expected.

Yet analysts are extremely bullish on the stock, suggesting it should be trading at a 100 P/E multiple or higher. My question is why?

The company's revenue growth is slowing to about 16% next year, and EPS expansion is likely to be limited.

Despite the declines, Taser is still extremely expensive, trading at 110 times earnings, and at over 8 times sales.

Axon, or Taser as the company is also known, had essentially tripled over the past year, yet the stock has declined by about 25% since its peak.

Axon Enterprise (AAXN), also formerly known as Taser has been one of my favorite companies in recent years. There is a lot to like about Taser. It's only a $3.4 billion company, yet Taser essentially has a monopoly on the widely implemented electroshock weapons used by U.S. police departments all over the country. Additionally, the company has large portions of the police wearable camera segment and is now offering various software solutions to police departments as well.

There is no denying that Taser is a dominant force in its industry, but one thing I don't like about Taser is its absurd valuation. The company is currently trading at 110 times this year's expected earnings. Also, the stock appears to have climbed too high, too fast, the technical image appears to be crumpling, and with the broader market contracting, Taser could go much lower.

Let's Start with The Valuation

Taser is currently trading at 110 times 2018's expected EPS of 53 cents a share, and next year, the company is expected to report a profit of just 70 cents. While this is an impressive 32% YoY increase, it only brings down Taser's valuation to 83 times forward earnings, certainly not cheap by any measure.

If we look at the stock from a price to earnings growth, PEG perspective, Taser is trading at PEG ratio of roughly 2.6 based on 2019's projected estimates, still very expensive. On a price to sales basis, the company is expected to generate roughly $412 million in revenues this year, but with a market cap of $3.4 billion, Taser is trading at 8.25 sales, also very expensive.

Moreover, the company's revenue growth is expected to slow to 16.7% next year. This is not exactly the 30% or 40% growth you would typically expect to see with such a high price to sales multiples. Any way you slice it, Taser looks extremely overvalued here.

So, How Did the Stock Get This High?

You may be asking how the stock got to this obscene valuation, and the answer is by beating estimates. Taser has surpassed its 4 latest EPS reports by an average of about 290%. Combined, the company was expected to have just a 1 cent gain over the past year, yet EPS came in at 53 cents.

So, essentially Taser was expected to be a breakeven company right now, but it is showing some concrete signs of profitability. This is good, of course, and is one of the reasons why I was bullish on this stock, but it's one thing to be bullish on Taser at $20 and $25, and it's another to be bullish at $70 and $80.

Future EPS surprises, if they occur, will not be spectacular as before. In fact, Taser is expected to earn just $1.07 in 2020, with a range of $0.93 to just $1.22. So, even if we take top line estimates 2 years from now, Taser is still trading at 48 times earnings estimates.

Also, a lot could happen between now and the end of 2020. Taser could report towards the bottom of that range, which would put its current valuation at 54 times 2020 EPS, or there could be a recession, where a high multiple name like Taser would likely get cut in half, or worse.

Analysts Seem Overly Optimistic

Amongst the 15 analysts covering the stock on Nasdaq, 3 have a strong buy, 3 have a buy rating, and 9 have the stock as a hold. However, what I found shocking are the price targets. Analysts have a 12-month price range of $62-80, with a consensus price target of $69.50.

This puts Taser's proposed valuation at approximately 100 times 2019's EPS. It's remarkable that analysts are essentially marketing Taser's stock to investors at this sky-high valuation.

The Overall High-Multiple Segment Likely to Contract

I remain convinced that we are in the late stages of the current bull market cycle. Multiples have expanded wildly for many years, numerous stocks have extremely high valuations, and there is no brighter example of this than Taser in my view.

Yes, Taser is a great company with a strong market position, but the fact that analysts think you should pay 100 times earnings to own it is reason for pause. Taser may have seen the highs for this cycle already, and as the multiple contracting trend intensifies, Taser's stock could potentially go a lot lower.

Technical Image Looks Broken

Axon is a Great Company but Not at This Price

Long-term Taser has a great deal of potential. The company can continue to dominate its markets in the U.S.'s police departments and is likely to see revenues and earnings expand for years going forward. However, the company's sales are still likely to be around or under half a billion for several years, and earnings are not likely to increase substantially in the near term.

At 110 times this year's EPS, and at over 8 times sales, Taser looks dramatically overpriced here. Additionally, the technical image looks severely damaged here as well, and Taser's multiple contraction could become much more prominent going forward. Another troubling factor is the remarkable bullishness on Taser's stock price, which requires a step back and a closer look at the broader stock market in general.

Taser has been a great stock to own in recent years, but due to the reasons provided in this article, I had to pull the trigger.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with substantial risk to loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As of the end of Q3 I am no longer long Taser.