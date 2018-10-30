Under Armour: Not Even A Great Quarter

The company is proving that improving operations can boost margins that are still far below normal levels.

Following Q3 results, Under Armour (UA, UAA) is surging over 25%. The good news is that the athletic apparel company is getting their operations in line to produce better results from driving higher margins and hence profits out of existing sales. The quarterly results weren't even that impressive showing the upside potential for this brand once the company starts really clicking with new products.

The Good

My ultimate story with Under Armour is the general lack of profits for a brand generating over $5 billion in annual sales. The athletic apparel maker made some impressive steps during the quarter to change that equation.

The stock likely jumped on the big EPS beat in this quarter. Under Armour earned $0.25 in the quarter and nearly doubled analyst expectations of only $0.13. Under Armour has rarely ever smashed earnings estimates with the past focus always on revenue growth at all costs.

The market will like that gross margins grew by 20 basis points to 46.5%, and inventory levels decreased 1% to $1.2 billion. The combination of revenue growth no matter how limited at 2% and lower inventory levels sets up Under Armour for a further margin boost in the holiday quarter.

The company only boosted operating income estimates for the year by about $7.5 million at the midpoint to $150 to $165 million, but the estimates appear far too low. Keep in mind that current forecasts are only 3% operating margins with the potential to eventually exceed 10%.

The Bad

The bad is some of the future growth engines saw considerable growth issues. Direct-to-consumer and footwear revenue were both flat in the quarter. The quarterly gains all came from a return to wholesale and apparel revenue growth.

A bigger focus on online sales especially with the new footwear options like Hovr and Project Rock would've suggested that DTC and footwear products were the driving engine of any sales rebound. Not to mention, the Brand House and Factory House doors are up about 10% from last year to 310 stores.

As an example, footwear sales were only $285 million in the quarter while competitor Nike (NKE) does quarterly sales in the billions. A drop in the pan sales growth for Nike would lead to a significant boost to Under Armour. For this reason, the next step in the story will be based on the ability of CEO Plank to boost footwear sales. The addition of Joel Embiid should further add a boost to basketball shoes long needing another ambassador besides Steph Curry.

Due to the restructuring and focus on higher margins, one can't focus too much on these short-term results. Under Armour is cutting back on promotional items that might have offset the gains in the new footwear products. At the same time, some of the hotter items weren't available for mass distribution with the company only offering limited online quantities to the market.

The next growth phase will come from Under Armour getting to the level of releasing hot new footwear products through the wholesale channel.

The Value

Even after this big rally, Under Armour remains an exceptionally cheap stock. In comparison to other athletic apparel and footwear names like Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Nike, the stock is still exceptionally cheap. Prior to today, Nike still traded at about double the P/S multiple at 2.8x '19 sales estimates.

The one important part about the Q3 earnings report is that the big profits boost changes the equation that Under Armour can't dramatically increase profits.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Under Armour remains solidly in the midst of their turnaround. The stock remains exceptionally cheap following another solid quarter.

The one thing to look out for going into 2019 is a rebound in footwear sales. Under Armour has the product in place to boost those sales in the next year providing the next phase in the turnaround story that pushes the stock higher.

