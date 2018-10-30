Evolution Petroleum: Anticipate Higher Production, Lower Costs

Due to a recent and mostly paid for drilling campaign, expect future production to go up and cap-ex to go down.

The company returns 40%-50% of cash flow directly to shareholders through dividends. The company currently yields 4% and has no debt.

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) is a small E&P company that has one resource to exploit: The CO2 flooded Delhi field in norther Louisiana. The field produces high netback LLS priced oil. Combined with the company's policy to return 40%-50% of cash flow as dividends to investors, EPM is an income play that's also directly and significantly levered to the price of oil. Add to that a recently completed 12-well infill drilling campaign that will likely lead to higher production and lower cap-ex. That means even if oil (and NGLs) pricing stays relatively stable, the dividend (and share price) could experience significant upside.

Here's a brief overview of the company:

Source: August Presentation

Year-end proved reserves of 9.4 million boe (78% developed), when divided by full-year 2018 (fiscal year 2018 ended on June 30, 2018 - I know, I also dislike skewed fiscal/calendar years!) average daily production of 2,042 boe/d, equates to a proved reserves life 12.6 years. Note that probable and possible reserves double that life to +/-20 years.

The company has no debt and had $27.7 million in cash at the end of fiscal 2018. With only 33.1 million shares outstanding, that equates to an estimated $0.83/share in cash, or roughly 2x the current annual dividend ($0.40/share). That bodes well not only for the security of the current dividend, but for future dividend increases as well.

The Investment Catalyst

But the investment catalyst here isn't the fact that the company has no debt and yields 4% and has a bundle of cash on hand. The investment catalyst - expectations of production increases combined with lower capital expenditures. This is because, as reported in the Q4 and full-year EPS report, the Delhi field's operator - Denbury Resources (DNR) - started a 12-well infill drilling program back in March. All 12 wells have been drilled and are expected to be in operation by the end of this month. The beauty is that 60% of the expense (net to EPM = $4.7 million) already was paid in fiscal 2018. The balance, an estimated $3.1 million, is expected to be incurred in Q1 2019 (i.e. the current quarter). But with a cash balance of $27.7 million headed into the quarter, the $3.1 million isn't that big a burden. The result: For 2019, investors should expect higher production and lower capital expense. A great combination.

Note that this field is a CO2 flood, so not all the infill wells are producers. In fact, the drilling program includes four CO2 injection wells. But that leaves eight new production wells. And these wells target productive oil zones which the company believes were not being swept effectively by the previous CO2 flood, and should therefore yield incremental production. We should get a good idea of how these wells are performing, so far, in the next company update.

Now, EPM expects a "Phase V" drilling campaign in 2019 and already has approved net capital expenditures totaling $2.8 million for water injection wells, flowlines and other infrastructure projects in preparation for "Test Site 5" development (Phase V). Phase V development requires participation by both Denbury and Evolution, and the operator has not yet finalized its capital expenditure budget for 2019, but the company said it has already incurred $1.1 million of these costs as of June 30, 2018. In addition, EPM expects to perform conformance workover projects and incur additional maintenance capital expenditures. However, the company has previously said "such amounts cannot be estimated accurately at this time, but are not expected to be material to our financial position" (see Q4 release).

And note that the Delhi field has excellent netbacks for EPM:

Source: August Presentation

Through March YTD, field operating margins were a very healthy $36.59/boe.

Summary and Conclusion

Evolution is a company that's loaded with cash, has no debt, yields 4%, and already has paid the majority expenses of an infill drilling campaign that likely already has eight new production wells online by the time you read this. While CO2 flooding takes time to optimize well performance, and the company can throttle the amount of CO2 pumped into the wells based on many considerations (including those of the operator), investors should expect incrementally higher production over the coming quarters, while capital expenditures are lower. Phase V will keep the ball rolling in the future.

Oh, and another positive development. Delhi field production typically fetches LLS realized pricing, which is currently trading closer to Brent pricing because LLS is readily traded in the Gulf of Mexico market and has none of the pipeline exit capacity issues of the Permian, which is currently having a negative affect on the price of WTI. Note that LLS is currently trading at a relatively large $8.15/bbl premium to WTI:

Source: CME Group

This is bullish for EPM as it will produce more oil into a highly profitable price environment.

In short, EPM is a compelling total return investment opportunity with current oil prices. That said, should the global economy turn lower due to any number of risks (trade, financial, geo-political, etc.), investors should be aware that the stock price could be negatively affected. Meantime, the 4% yield looks more than secure, and the outlook for growing and very profitable production is excellent. The stock is currently down 20%-plus from its high of $12.83 - which was reached just a few weeks ago:

Source: Yahoo Finance

