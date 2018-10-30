Ensco: Discussion Of Q3 Results

While the recovery has already begun, the year 2019 will be another tough year for Ensco.

We have already discussed recent Ensco (ESV) fleet status report, and now, it's time for the company's earnings report and conference call. Without further ado, let's look at the latest developments.

The company reported revenues of $431 million and GAAP loss of $145 million, or a loss of $0.33 per share. Both numbers were better than analysts' expectations but, as I have stated a number of times before, the market will start paying more attention to actual drillers' finances.

Year-over-year comparison with Q3 2017 is very interesting: revenue dropped from $460 million in Q3 2017 to $430 million in Q3 2018 (a modest decrease), contract drilling expense increased from $286 million in Q3 2017 to $327 million in Q3 2018 (start-up costs are taking their toll), while interest expense increased from $48 million in Q3 2017 to $72 million in Q3 2018.

For nine months of 2018, the company had a negative operating cash flow of $82 million. Things aren't going to improve in the fourth quarter: the company expects that revenue will drop to $395-400 million while contract drilling expense will decline only by $5 million as rigs have to be kept hot. Also, there'll be $95 million of capital expense, the remaining bit before the company goes on a capex diet until the delivery of two Atwood newbuilds.

In short, financials look ugly and will continue to look ugly as we go into 2019. Obviously, offshore drilling stocks are not trading at actual financials but at the expectations of how the top and bottom lines might look in the future. However, the huge disparity between the actual state of business and the expectations creates the possibility for huge swings to the upside or downside on whatever news the market deems important. We have already seen plenty of such moves, and I believe that many more such swings will happen in the future.

Source: Ensco 3Q presentation

Ensco bought itself time - there are few maturities before 2024, but, as seen in the company's income statement under the interest expense line, this came at a price. A big risk here for Ensco was that the recovery was not in time to justify Atwood acquisition and that the company would have had to face the debt wall at 2024-2026 without a sufficient cash cushion.

Yes, year 2024 is far away from us, and many things can happen, but the size of the debt wall should have made it a point of concern for the company's CFO (and for rating agencies, I suppose). Ensco seems to have found a solution to this problem by merging with Rowan (RDC), a company with a better balance sheet, good position in the jack-up market and four modern drillships. I have repeated a number of times that it is a one-sided deal that favors Ensco, so I won't spend time discussing this matter here.

Now that we've looked at financials, let's turn to future work projections and industry-wide comments from the company. Judging by the earnings call, the company is preparing itself for a staged recovery:

"While signs of increasing customer demand are becoming more visible, we continue to expect that recovery in the offshore drilling sector will be protracted and phased".

To me, this is the equivalent of saying "We jumped the gun with Atwood acquisition and now have to shore up our finances with the merger with Rowan".

The following slide from Ensco's presentation, as fellow contributor Henrik Alex pointed out in a private exchange with me, shows why oil companies allow themselves to return to offshore drilling at a leisurely pace:

Source: Ensco 3Q presentation

Currently sanctioned projects cover more than the cumulative depletion of current supply, and the additional barrels of growth depend on prevailing oil prices, trade wars, and general state of the world economy.

Ensco's fleet strategy is especially interesting in the light of upcoming merger with Rowan which will add rigs to the fleet. While Rowan merger won't add any headaches on the jack-up side - Rowan is fully booked on this front - it also adds four modern drillships which will be direct competitors for work with existing Ensco rigs.

Currently, Ensco has two preservation stacked drillships (DS-3, DS-5), two warm stacked drillships (DS-6, DS-11) and two drillships under construction (DS-13, DS-14). The remaining drillships (DS-4, DS-7, DS-8, DS-9, DS-10, DS-12) are working. The company had the following to say on reactivations during the earnings call:

"[…] rig reactivation costs will continue to be a key consideration as we evaluate contracting opportunities […] we expect to only reactivate rigs if a customer is willing to cover a significant portion of our reactivation costs via either a mobilization fee or through the day rate. Given this strategy, we currently have no intention of reactivating any of our preservation stacked floaters in the near term".

My opinion is that there is a material chance that DS-3 and DS-5 could be the victim of cannibalization from Rowan's rigs in the combined company. With floater activity (as per Ensco's view) expected to improve in 2020 and the company will need to employ an armada of drillships by that time, the cold stacked drillships may spend too much time stacked without work with a corresponding increase in reactivation cost.

On the jack-up side, Ensco expects to reactivate between one and three jack-ups in 2019. Reactivation costs are estimated at $10 million - $15 million per jack-up. Currently, Ensco has 7 cold stacked jack-ups. The chances of Ensco 70 (1981) and Ensco 71 (1982) to return to work seem dubious to me, but the company will definitely fight to return the remaining rigs back to the market.

Conclusion:

Year 2019 will be another tough year for Ensco, while its shares will trade on speculations of offshore drilling fate in 2020 and beyond and on anticipation of positive effect from merger with Rowan. After a hurried acquisition of Atwood, Ensco learned the lesson in balance sheet building and targeted a much better company for a merger. This merger should provide some support for Ensco shares going forward, although I continue to expect heightened volatility that is typically better for trading than investing.

