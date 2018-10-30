General Electric: A Relic Of The Carbon Age

GE stock may be worth as little as $9 per share.

GE Power and its interest in Baker Hughes GE may be worth much less than the consensus believes.

Political and economic forces are uniting to de-carbonize the global economy in an orderly but rapid manner, and equity investors must pay attention.

I detailed a downside case for General Electric (NYSE:GE)'s Power unit back in the summer. I argued the downside was a flattish global installed base of natural gas turbines, which would leave GE with a still mammoth power-related profit pool. Since then, GE stock has been smacked by ongoing earnings misses, another CEO change, another massive impairment charge, and now a dividend cut to near zero.

But those headlines don’t concern me as much as a few others over the past several weeks:

The world’s fifth largest economy plans to have carbon-free electricity generation by 2045. And the outgoing governor set a target of carbon-neutral economy by the same year. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has outlined the need for dramatic policy actions to keep the planet from warming much further. General Motors isn’t backing the Trump administration’s plan to roll back vehicle emission standards; they want a mandate for selling zero-emission (read electric) vehicles.

Political and economic forces are uniting to de-carbonize the global economy in an orderly but rapid manner, and equity investors must pay attention. When you buy a perpetual security, the likely world in 2030 and 2045 actually matters. It especially matters when the inexorable trend works against several of the businesses you own.

Zooming out and looking ahead, GE Power may be a much smaller business than it is today. The same may be true for Baker Hughes GE (NYSE:BHGE). Heretofore, GE’s energy stake looked like a hidden bargain — now I worry management will be too slow to exit. Even GE Aviation may not be spared. It seems laughable today, but hybrid and electric aircraft engines are on the horizon. GE Aviation and its competitors are investing in hybrid electric propulsion, but such a fundamental change in aircraft engine technology may affect the market position of the major suppliers. That leaves Healthcare, which likely will be spun or sold, and Renewable Power. If GE is a standalone company in 2050, it may only be known for its wind turbines!

GE stock may be worth as little as $9

We previously argued shares were worth $20. But we are marking down the Power and Oil & Gas businesses to zero given the increasingly dour really long-term outlook coupled with lousy near-term prospects. Our sum-of-the-parts valuation in this scenario is a mere $9. This assumes the company is not forced to raise equity to shore up its balance sheet, something we still believe is unlikely after cutting the dividend to near zero.

Value of Industrial Business ex. Pension Deficit

Industrial mid-cycle segment profit: Aviation $5,800 Power -- Healthcare 3,000 Oil & Gas -- Renewable Energy 700 Total segment profit 9,500 Corporate expense and eliminations 850 Average annual restructuring charges 1,100 Recurring interest net of GE Capital receivable 2,000 Pre-tax income 5,550 Taxes @ 23% 1,277 Net income 4,274 Non-controlling interests 275 (A) Net income to common from industrial businesses 3,999 (B) Estimated large-cap U.S. cyclical P/E 20.3 (A) x (B) Equity value of retained industrial businesses $81,170

Value of GE Capital

GE guided recurring profit from 2020 (in millions) $500 ROE 3.70% ROA 0.37% Potential recurring profit from 2020 (in millions) $1,350 ROE 10.00% ROA 1.00% (A) Average of GE guided profit and estimated potential $925 (B) Estimated large-cap U.S. P/E for financials 14.2 (A) x (B) Equity value of GE Capital $14,051

Sum-of-the-parts Valuation

Equity value of retained industrial businesses ex. pension deficit $81,170 Equity value of GE Capital ex. pension deficit 13,144 Expected net proceeds of planned dispositions 10,000 After-tax pension deficit (based on 12/17 disclosure) -28,026 Total equity value of GE $76,288 Average diluted shares outstanding (3Q18) 8,694 Share value $8.77

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.