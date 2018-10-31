Yamana Gold: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results

I recommend a hold on the stock until a possible turnaround will be visible on the horizon.

Yamana Gold announced on October 25, 2018, that it sold its Gualcamayo mine in Argentina to Mineros S.A. in $85 million deal.

Revenues were down 15.5% year over year to $416.8 million in the quarter and were down 3.4% sequentially. Yamana Gold missed revenue consensus by $51.1 million.

Picture: El Peñon. Yamana Homesite.

Investment Thesis

Yamana Gold (AUY) is a mid-tier Canadian-based gold producer operating six mines throughout Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company owned seven producing mines until recently. Yamana Gold announced on October 25, 2018, that it sold its Gualcamayo mine in Argentina to Mineros S.A. in $85 million deal.

The mine is on track to achieve Yamana's 2018 gold production guidance of 100,000 ounces.

Last quarter, the stock sold off on the news that the company took a $356 million non-cash impairment charge relating to the re-measurement of Gualcamayo mine and related exploration properties in Argentina. This asset has been a costly mistake, and I am glad that the company got rid of this bad investment.

Two other long-term strategic alternatives are Agua Rica (an impressive potential acquired in late 2016) and Suyai projects.

The company is also producing Silver from the El Penon and the Cero Moro mines with a total of 2.549 M Oz in the third quarter, and copper with 28.6 M Lbs in the third quarter.

Historically, Yamana Gold is trading at nearly 5-year low and has underperformed the gold sector due to some dubious management decisions in the past, including the last year spin-off of Brio Gold (OTCPK:BRRGF).

AUY data by YCharts

The third-quarter results were not a reason to celebrate, unfortunately, as we will discover while going through the balance sheet. I recommend a hold on the stock until a possible turnaround will be visible on the horizon.

Daniel Racine - the new President and CEO who replaced Peter Marrone - said in the conference call:

If we now look at our third quarter progress, I'm pleased to say that we have continued to execute. We maintain our focus on operational excellence by delivering production and improving our cost. Building on a strong first half we produced above our expectations with 279,000 gold ounces equivalent including 247,000 ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver. We also produced over 20 million pound of copper. On a byproduct basis, taking copper as a byproduct credit our GEO, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs were respectively $482 and $739 per ounces. This production was delivered at cost or lower than our guidance across all metrics.

Yamana Gold - Balance Sheet in 3Q'2018. The raw numbers

Note: The past quarters have been restated and reported here the best of my knowledge.

Yamana Gold 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 428.1 493.4 478.8 449.7 431.5 416.8 Net Income in $ Million −34.7 43.5 −196.9 160.1 18.0 −81.3 EBITDA $ Million 540.0 188.5 −219.2 −9.3 525.4 56.7 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 8.8% 0 0 4.2% 0 EPS diluted in $/share −0.04 0.04 −0.21 −0.17 0.02 −0.09 Cash from operations in $ Million 124.6 149.8 158.3 122.4 102.4 64.3 Capital Expenditure in $ Million -129.3 -0.1 -327.2 149.8 -150.2 102.6 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −14.5 149.9 -485.5 −27.4 252.6 -38.1 Total Cash $ Million 230.8 248.5 162.1 137.2 114.4 120.7 Total Debt in $ Million 1,600 1,643 1,748 1,638 1,697 1,778 Dividend per share in $ 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 948.1 948.8 948.5 948.7 949.0 949.1 Gold Production K Oz 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Oz [with Brio] 275,437 281,315 282,041 248,088 248,177 268,843 Silver Production M oz 1.32 1.43 1.17 0.90 1.31 2.55 Copper Production Mlbs 29.1 37.1 - - 31.1 28.6 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1268 1278 1286 1328 1304 1213 Silver price $/Oz 16,89 16,66 16,49 16,93 16,53 15,14 Copper Price $/lb 2,52 2,89 3,02 3,13 3,09 2,93 AISC co-product $/Oz 899 905 925 714 837 849 (739 on a by-product basis)

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Gold production details and commentary

Total production for the third quarter was 268,843 ounces of gold from Yamana's seven producing mines, up 8.3% sequentially.

Gold AISC co-product was $849 per ounce (AISC by-product was $739 per ounce) in 3Q'18, which is excellent.

Total silver production for 3Q'18 was 2,549,011 Ag Oz , up % sequentially with Cerro Moro production start coming regularly.

, up % sequentially with Cerro Moro production start coming regularly. Total Copper Production was 28.6 M lbs.

Bottom Line: Production Guidance 2018-2020

Daniel Racine said in the conference call:

With strong production through nine months we are increasing gold production guidance to 920,000 ounces, and copper guidance to 150 million pound. The increased gold production guidance more than offset our lighter than planned silver production. So we are still tracking well to our original gold equivalent guidance.

The company expects an increase in production regularly until 2020. The guidance is 970K oz. of gold and 12.9 M oz. of silver and 120 Mlbs (year) of copper by 2020.

Note: The AISC for Cerro Moro is surprisingly low at $585 per ounce of gold.

Source: AUY 2Q18 Presentation. (Copper has been revised higher to 150 M lbs)

Reminder: Brio Gold

The Leagold transaction closed in the second quarter of 2018. Upon completion of the Arrangement, and following the recently announced planned equity issue by Leagold, Yamana owns approximately 20.5% of Leagold.

Commentary

1 - Revenues Revenues were down 15.5% year over year to $416.8 million in the quarter and were down 3.4% sequentially. Yamana Gold missed revenue consensus by $51.1 million. Daniel Racine said:

The operation for the third quarter were solid, both with respect to production and cost, yet decline in metal price weighted on the company's financial results. However, with the delivered adjusted earnings of $23.6 million or $0.02 per share, the most notable item was the after-tax, $75 million reduction in value related to Gualcamayo. Ultimately, we were able to deliver $49 million in net free cash flow when looking at our cash flow in the quarter,

The company presents a good growth prospect, with much of the excitement still ahead, starting with the commercial production of the Cerro Moro mine. Yohann Bouchard, the COO, said in the conference call:

Cerro Moro had successful first quarter of commercial production as the slow cost operation is ramping up. We are well positioned to exceed on the 2018 production guidance with a third quarter production of 38,000 ounces of gold and 1.7 million ounces of silver. Cerro Moro is a strong contributor to the overall performance and we're seeing production run rate already at level needed to meet guidance for 2018 and 2019.

2 - Net debt is now at $1.67 billion As of September 30, 2018, Yamana Gold has total liquidity of approximately ~$950 million. Of that, $120.7 million in cash on hand and securities and ~$820 million is the line of credit. Net debt is now $1.67 billion, which is comfortable.

Note: The company intends to lower the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 3.0 now to its short-term goal of 2.0, and then ultimately to 1.5.

3 - Conclusion and Free Cash Flow

Note: The company indicated a "net" free cash flow of $49 million. I have calculated the Free Cash Flow using the Operating cash flow for current operations at $64.3 million minus capital expenditures of $102.6 million or an FCF of minus $38.1 million

With the Cerro Moro starting to produce, it is logical to believe that Yamana Gold is now bottoming out of its long-term bearish cycle and will slowly rise to a better valuation, depending on the future gold price, of course. With a reduced CapEx, we should expect a positive cash flow next year which is called a "cash harvesting phase". The company said:

With the stronger cash flow generation on the back of Cerro Moro and the lower CapEx, we are transitioning to a cash harvesting phase that we've been anticipating.

The critical element is future CapEx going down significantly now that the Cerro Moro is producing. A reduced CapEx will boost the operating cash flow starting in Q4 2018. Improvements at Malartic and Jacobina will also contribute meaningfully.

Technical Analysis

AUY was forming a falling wedge pattern with line resistance at $2.60 (I recommend selling, of about 30% of your holding) and line support at $2.30. Usually, I recommend buying support but, in this case, selling at $2.30 may make sense even if it is a multi-year low.

The close yesterday signals a decisive breakout in progress which is to be confirmed this week. If it is confirmed, then we will have to wait for the next support test at around $2 or a price of gold turning definitely bullish.

I recommend AUY as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.