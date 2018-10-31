Check Point Software: All Done Here, I'll Take The Check Please

Revenue growth of 4% for the quarter and 3% for the year continues to demonstrate the company losing market share.

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), one of the legacy IT security players still in the market, remains overvalued even after reporting mediocre Q3 results. The company continues to lose share to faster-growing firewall and cloud security players with management committed to spending more on their sales force in order to capture more market share.

In a world where security is moving away from on-premise operations, legacy players such as CHKP could be left behind. Though the company has remained competitive in today's market, it continues to lose share, as revenue increased a mere 4% this past quarter. Shares continue to tread along, remaining near the high end of valuation ranges for comparable security players.

CHKP data by YCharts

CHKP is down ~7% from its recent highs, but so is the overall market. Over the past few months, we have seen several higher-valued names across the tech world take a beating as investors reposition their growth names and take profits off the table. CHKP was not one of those names bleeding, but rather, it maintained its status quo. Investors are paying an expensive multiple to own this legacy name growing revenue in the low-/mid-single digits compared to 20%+ growth seen in other security names.

Competitive Landscape

CHKP is an IT security solutions provider focusing on areas such as network security, endpoint security, mobile security, data security and security management. It is considered one of the legacy players in the security market and has faced intense competition over the past few years. While CHKP provides efficient and effective IT security tools, it should not be valued on a revenue multiple, and investors should focus more on its earnings multiple.

The main areas CHKP competes in has seen a rise in new competition from companies that solely focus on a specific area of IT security. Network security has become very saturated by four main players: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and CHKP. Competitors are growing at a much quicker rate, thus taking market share from the company. This area of the IT security market continues to grow mid-single digits each year and is one of CHKP's main focus areas.

Data security will always remain a competitive industry. We keep seeing data breaches occur on what seems like a daily basis. Enterprises are becoming more protective about their data, and recent regulation in Europe, known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), brings hefty fines for enterprises that are found in violation of user data protection.

Recent Results

CHKP did complete the acquisition of Dome9, enhancing its Infinity architecture and cloud security offerings. Dome9 provides cloud-native security capabilities, including intuitive visualization of security posture, compliance and governance automation, privileged identity protection and cloud traffic and event analysis, enabling cloud deployments safer and more manageable (Source: Company Website). In what appears to be a very late attempt at improving its cloud security, CHKP continues to be well behind cloud security leaders such as Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and even Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

It was interesting to hear management's commentary on the call as they discussed their need to increase the number of sales representatives and improve productivity within their sales force. In my opinion, this demonstrates management's willingness to spend more in S&M in order to improve the company's competitive positioning.

CHKP continues to lose share in the firewall market to players such as FTNT, PANW, CSCO and emerging cloud security leader ZS, which reinforces the need for R&D spend. The company's lackluster Q3 earnings were right down the fairway with nothing exciting to look forward to.

CHKP reported Q3 revenue of $471 million, growing 4% y/y, which was above the midpoint of its guidance and beat consensus expectations for $466 million. Non-GAAP operating margins remained healthy at 54.9% but contracted compared to 55.2% last year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

EPS was $1.38 increased 6% y/y and beat consensus estimates of $1.36. One point which was very impressive was CHKP's billings, which came in at $460.8 million compared to consensus estimates of $446 million. The big billings beat demonstrates that the company has a solid pipeline of future revenue streams over the next 12 months.

In addition, CHKP repurchased 2.6 million shares for about $300 million during the quarter. Share repurchase are a fantastic way for a company to inflate its EPS, as there would be a lower denominator in the equation. Over the long term, I would expect share repurchases to continue, as the company generates relatively consistent cash flows and the share price has recently dipped.

CHKP breaks down its revenue into three main segments: Product, Subscription and Maintenance. Maintenance revenue represented over 45% of Q3 total revenue and grew 3.7% y/y, slightly below overall growth. This revenue stream is highly correlation with Product revenue growth. As companies purchase more product from CHKP, there will be an increased need for maintenance operations. Thus, a slowdown in Product revenue will likely have a negative material impact on maintenance revenue.

Product revenue, which represented ~25% of the total, decreased 5.9% y/y in Q3. Going back to the Q1 call, management noted IT spending is seasonally down in the first half of the year and expected positive Product growth during the second half of the year. The near-6% decline in product revenue demonstrates either one of two things: either the security market is declining (which we know is not true given significant growth rates seen from other legacy and emerging security vendors), or CHKP is losing significant share.

Finally, Subscription revenue, which represents ~30% of total, continues to grow at an impressive rate, at 13% for Q3. The $136 million in Security Subscription revenue beat consensus estimates by nearly $3 million. The key takeaway here is that CHKP continues to move away from legacy on-premise security products (found in the declining Product segment) and towards cloud-based subscription models.

Valuation

CHKP has underperformed the market this year and is well below comparable IT security companies. This is relatively warranted given its much slower growth rate and fears that it would keep losing market share. As the security market consistently grows at high rates, CHKP does not.

CHKP data by YCharts

Typically, companies with strong, consistent gross and operating margins like CHKP should be valued on earnings or EBITDA. However, when looking at their revenue multiple, something seems off. Software companies with high growth rates and little-to-no earnings typically trade at premium revenue multiples, not legacy security companies slowly transitioning to cloud-based sales.

CHKP EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

It is challenging to reason why CHKP is trading at such a premium forward revenue multiple compared to other leading security players which have a much better positioning in cloud security. FTNT, PANW and even CSCO have better software security offerings and have done a better job transitioning to the cloud. Management did note they will look to spend more in the sales force and make improvement in an effort to accelerate revenue, but even if revenue growth doubled to ~8%, this would remain well behind the competitors.

Through Q3, CHKP generated ~$1.4 billion in sales, and management is guiding to $500-528 million in revenue for Q4. Given the company has done a good job coming in at the high end of guidance, I am assuming Q4 revenue of $525 million, bringing FY18 revenue to ~$1.95 billion. Though revenue growth has been just over 3% though the first three quarters, I am going on a bender and assume revenue will accelerate to 7% for FY19, leading to revenue of ~$2.1 billion.

Given the current market cap of $17.2 billion and net cash of $4 billion at the end of Q3, CHKP has an enterprise value of ~$13.2 billion. I do not believe the company is deserving of the 8x revenue multiple it currently trades at and believe this multiple will compress closer to 5-6x over the next year.

A 5.5x revenue multiple using my relatively aggressive $2.1 billion in FY19 leads to an enterprise value of $11.6 billion. Adding back the ~$4 billion of cash gives me a projected enterprise value of $15.6 billion. CHKP has ~159 million shares outstanding, resulting in a target price of ~$98, a 10% downside to Friday's closing price.

I believe the company will continue to repurchase shares throughout the next 18 months. However, my aggressive revenue growth projection (over 2x year-to-date growth!) more than makes up for share repurchases.

Some risks to this thesis included CHKP's ability to maintain customers because of its legacy operations. Competition in the security market continues to increase, and the transition to cloud-based security subscriptions could prove to be challenging to CHKP's revenue growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.