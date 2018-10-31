One Liberty Properties: Buy This 7%-Yielding Healthcare REIT On The Drop

The healthcare REIT has a well-leased real estate portfolio, and relies on acquisitions to grow rental income and cash flow.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) is a promising REIT to consider for recurring dividend income and capital growth. The real estate investment trust has a growing commercial property portfolio, solid portfolio stats including strong occupancy rates, and the company covers its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations. One Liberty Properties has an attractive risk/reward-combination, in my opinion, as shares sell for less than twelve times run-rate AFFO. An investment in OLP yields 7.0 percent.

One Liberty Properties - Portfolio Overview

One Liberty Properties is a small real estate investment trust with an equity value of only ~$500 million and a focus on industrial and retail real estate. One Liberty Properties' portfolio includes 119 properties totaling 10.2 million square feet.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: One Liberty Properties Investor Presentation

Retail and industrial properties make up the majority of One Liberty Properties' real estate portfolio, though restaurants, theaters, and health and fitness properties also have a representation. Total retail properties represent 40.0 percent of the REIT's contractual rental income and industrial properties 37.5 percent of rental income.

Here's a portfolio breakdown by property type.

Source: One Liberty Properties

Texas is the most important market for One Liberty Properties. Texas currently consolidates 11 properties (9.2 percent of total property count), and 11.3 percent of total contractual rental income.

One Liberty Properties owns real estate in 30 U.S. states. Here's a location map.

Source: One Liberty Properties

As far as the REIT's occupancy rate is concerned, One Liberty Properties has maintained consistently high occupancy rates over the course of the last decade: Occupancy rates have not fallen below 97.3 percent (calculated on an annual basis).

Source: One Liberty Properties

Growth Through Acquisitions

One Liberty Properties aggressively acquires new properties in order to grow into a REIT with an increasingly national presence. The REIT regularly purchases new commercial properties as a means to grow rental income and cash flow: The average annual acquisition volume from 2011 to 2017 was $71 million.

Source: One Liberty Properties

On the back of acquisitions, One Liberty Properties has seen strong growth in rental income. From 2011 until 2017, the REIT's rental income increased ~54 percent.

See for yourself.

Source: One Liberty Properties

Dividend Coverage

One Liberty Properties has a moderate degree of dividend safety. The commercial property REIT pulled in an average of $0.52/share in adjusted funds from operations in the last ten quarters but paid out only $0.43/share. The AFFO-payout ratio over the last ten quarters averaged just 83.5 percent, allowing the REIT to continue to hike its dividend payout.

Source: Achilles Research

One Liberty Properties has grown its dividend at a fast clip in the past, which makes the REIT a promising income vehicle for DGI investors.

One Liberty Properties trust hiked its annual dividend payout from $1.50/share in 2014 to a current annualized payout of $1.80/share, reflecting total growth of 20 percent, or ~5 percent annually.

Source: One Liberty Properties

How Much?

One Liberty Properties' shares sell for $25.74 at the time of writing, and are down ~13 percent from the August high @$29.44. Shares are no longer oversold, but are still very much affordable: OLP sells for ~11.9x Q2-2018 run-rate AFFO.

Source: StockCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Risk factors with respect to the investment thesis presented here include:

A major economic downturn in the U.S.;

A deterioration in portfolio metrics (occupancy rates) and dividend coverage stats;

A major escalation of the trade conflict between the U.S. and China which would likely impact investor sentiment and investor risk appetite negatively;

A slower pace of property transactions going forward and a slowing of A/FFO and dividend growth.

Your Takeaway

One Liberty Properties is a promising real estate investment trust for DGI investors. The commercial property REIT is growing its property count and rental income at a fast clip, and One Liberty Properties has no problem outearning its dividend with adjusted funds from operations. Importantly, OLP actively grows its dividend payout, and shares have become more affordable on the drop. Buy the drop for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.