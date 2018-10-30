Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) announced yesterday that it is acquiring sports apparel competitor City Gear for $88M in cash plus an additional $25M potential extra based on the business reaching performance targets. This represents a significant departure from Hibbett's regular routine of repurchasing a significant chunk of its own shares each year and has many shareholders perplexed as to why Hibbett would make such a move. This article will examine management's initial comments on the move, price of the acquisition, as well as my thoughts on strategy for such a move.

Management's Initial Comments

In the initial press release from Hibbett, management laid out the acquisition of City Gear, a city specialty retailer of premium athletic footwear, apparel and accessories with 135 stores in 15 states that had revenues of $190M for its last fiscal year ended February 4, 2018. With $119.6M of cash on the balance sheet as of August 4, Hibbett will pay for the acquisition with this cash on hand as well as with funds from its credit facility. The acquisition is expected from management to have the following effects on Hibbett's earnings in the near term:

1) Dilutive to earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.04 to $0.05 in the third quarter ended November 3, 2018.

2) Dilutive to earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.08 to $0.10 per diluted share in the fourth quarter ended February 2, 2019. Excluding one-time transaction costs, the acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive in the fourth quarter,

3 For fiscal year 2020, the transaction is expected to be accretive including the impact of related one-time expenses.

Price of the Acquisition

Value all depends on the price you pay, whether you are buying a couple shares of a business or a business in its entirety. Since City Gear was a private company, its financial statements are not readily available to public investors and we must do our best to interpret the price that Hibbett paid for the business. Using the $190M revenue and 135 store figure stated in the press release in combination with Hibbett's average net income margin of 6.56% over the past decade and 3.79% net income margin in the trailing-twelve-month (TTM) period, I have put together some estimate price multiples as compared to Hibbett when its price was $18.03.

As can be seen, it looks as if Hibbett has paid a higher price for a potential growth opportunity than compared with continuing to buy back its own shares as it normally would. The P/E of City Gear if it is able to operate at Hibbett's 10-year average net income margin looks compelling at 8.06x, but a little less so at 14.0x when based on Hibbett's TTM net income margin. That being said, these P/Es for City Gear can also be represented as 12.4% and 7.2% earnings yields, respectively, and are still better uses of Hibbett's $119M cash pile than having it sit idle.

Thoughts on Strategy

As readers of my articles will know, I am always wary of acquisitions as a lot can be what Peter Lynch has coined as “diworsification,” which is when a business expands for the sake of revenue growth and diversification only to reduce returns for the overall invested capital of the business. However, this acquisition of City Gear looks to be directly related to Hibbett's business of selling premium athletic footwear, apparel and accessories.

The combined company should now have revenue of approximately $1.2B and 1194 stores across the United States. This increase in sales and store footprint should provide Hibbett some additional scale to spread out head office costs across its footprint. Also, at a time when the business is needing to spend heavily on building an e-commerce platform, these costs can now be shared across two businesses. That being said, these economies of scale will only be realized so long as management doesn't try to pay itself more given it is now a bigger company or maintain the business operation in separate silos. Investors will need to watch SG&A closely, backing out one-time acquisition and restructuring costs, to get an idea of what economies of scale might be realized in the long term.

Hibbett has been a cash-flow generating machine in the past and has always used cash to expand organically as well as buy back its own shares. This acquisition represents a change of strategy for the company and there is a lot of risk as to whether management will be able to do a good job integrating the two businesses.

Takeaway

The acquisition of City Gear will quickly put Hibbett's $119.6M of cash on the balance sheet to work with earnings yields potentially at 7.2-12.4%. The growth in revenues and stores nationwide should provide some helpful economies of scale in Hibbett's business. However, Hibbett is not very experienced in integrating acquisitions and it might prove tougher than thought to be accretive to EPS compared to repurchasing its own shares.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the "Follow" button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.