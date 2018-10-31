Shutterfly (SFLY) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Q3 2018 Earnings Call October 30, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Shawn Tabak - Shutterfly, Inc.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Analysts

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Ben C. Gaither - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Aaron M. Kessler - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Operator

Shawn Tabak - Shutterfly, Inc.

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Shutterfly's third quarter 2018 earnings call. With us today are Christopher North, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Pope, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to note that our discussion today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include statements about our business outlook and strategy, and the assumptions underlying those statements and statements about historical results that may suggest trends for our business. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the Risk Factors section of our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

I would also like to note that any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect information and analyses as of today and we assume no obligation to update this information. This information may contain certain financial performance measures that are different from financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from calculations or measures made by other companies. To the extent possible, a quantitative reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at shutterflyinc.com.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Chris. Chris?

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Thanks, Shawn. I'd like to welcome everyone to Shutterfly's third quarter 2018 earnings call. With the closing of the Lifetouch acquisition earlier this year, Shutterfly, Inc. now encompasses a portfolio of large industry leading businesses with the loyal customers and significant cash flow. Thanks to the Lifetouch acquisition, our non-GAAP revenues increased 91% year-over-year. We have large opportunities to create shareholder value through organic growth by realizing key synergies between Lifetouch and Shutterfly, through M&A that leverages our manufacturing and technology platforms, as well as the return of capital.

Our results in the third quarter were mixed with strong performance in Lifetouch and solid results in SBS, offset by disappointing performance in Shutterfly Consumer. Coming out of the quarter, we've identified clear opportunities to improve the consistency of our results in Shutterfly Consumer. At the same time, we made good progress against key initiatives including a good start to the Lifetouch Fall picture day peak season. Across Shutterfly Consumer, we launched new categories and products, rolled out significant new mobile app features and simplified product creation experiences, and put in place strong preparations for Q4.

Today, I'll start by sharing an update on our Q3 2018 business performance. After that Mike will present financial results for the third quarter of 2018 and update our outlook for the fourth quarter.

Q3 non-GAAP net revenue was $373 million below our expectations due to disappointing performance in Shutterfly Consumer. Despite the overall revenue shortfall, adjusted EBITDA loss of $26 million was better than our expectations.

Starting with the Shutterfly Consumer segment, net revenue was $127 million, a 6% percent year-over-year decrease. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of platform consolidation Shutterfly brand revenue declined 2% significantly below our expectations for Q3 and below Shutterfly brand like-for-like growth of 7% in Q4 2017, 10% in Q1 and 4% in Q2.

We struggled with customer growth in Q3 and while seasonality and year-over-year comps played a role, the most important levers to achieve better results remain within our control. I'll highlight two factors in particular; first, our promotional strategy didn't deliver enough fresh, relevant promotions in Q3, a period when we need to work hardest to get – to engage customers given the lack of holidays; secondly, in the face of continuing cost increases in paid online channels we need to move faster to develop additional cost effective mechanisms to acquire new customers and engage existing customers.

Let me expand on each of these factors briefly. Q3 was impacted by comps and seasonality in two ways. As expected we comped the shutdown of the Wedding Paper Divas website in Q3, which took place towards the end of the third quarter of last year. In addition, the continuing strength in our cards and stationery business which strongly benefited in Q1 and Q2 did not benefit Q3 as much, given the seasonally low mix of the category. Aside from constant seasonality, the largest impact on revenue and customer growth came from the continuing mix shift away from free promotions and towards paid purchases, but also from less effective paid promotions.

Looking at the mix of revenues on Shutterfly.com revenues from free products in Q3 declined 10% similarly to Q2, while revenue from paid products increased 2%, a slowdown versus Q2. The mix of revenue coming from paid purchases increased from approximately 77% in Q3 2017 to approximately 79% in Q3 2018.

Overall, the mix shift towards paid promotions reduces our reliance on our most aggressive promotions, improves the quality of our revenue, and protects premium brand position. So like any retail business, our customers respond to newness, whether in the promotional mechanics, the products being promoted, the marketing message, or the relevance of the promotion each customer receives. And we simply didn't deliver enough in the way of fresh new promotions, whether paid or free to engage customers in our seasonally slow Q3.

In particular, we saw the successful promotions we launched a year or more ago declined in their effectiveness as we repeated them too many times. We're making significant changes to ensure that we have a steady pipeline of fresh relevant promotions. We welcomed a new VP of pricing and promotions to the company in Q3, launched significant improvements to our pricing platform in Q3, to enable a wide range of new types of promotions beginning in Q4, including up-sell to free shipping, implemented new tools and processes to allow a greater degree of targeting and personalization. And now, have a product pipeline that includes a mix of lower priced products designed to be offered in engaging promotions alongside higher priced products.

Stepping back and looking at the longer-term trends in the business, while we have been successful at increasing lifetime value and annual revenue per customer over the last few years, we've been less successful in growing our active customer base. The work we've done over the last year is to rationalize marketing spend and to reduce our dependence on our most aggressive promotions, while positive for our profitability may have exacerbated this challenge.

Looking forward, our single greatest opportunity to reaccelerate customer growth is integrating Lifetouch to give Shutterfly access to as many of Lifetouch's more than 10 million purchasing households as possible. These are our ideal target customer. Parents with school aged children who purchase high quality photographs. At the same time, expanding our product and category range, driving mobile innovation, simplifying the process of creating and purchasing our products and optimizing pricing and promotions will all contribute to Shutterfly customer growth.

Finally, with our new CMO on board, we're taking a fresh look at our approach to marketing and see many opportunities for improvement, including reinvesting in brand and awareness marketing, an area where we may have cut too deeply in recent years.

At the same time, we made important progress against many of these areas in Q3 including new categories, new products, mobile and simplification. Our new Kids and Pets categories launched in Q3 meeting our sales expectations for the quarter. We've seen customers responding well to both brand new products as well as new designs on existing products. We launched 16 new products in the quarter. Most notably, a new line of personalized children storybooks with licensed content from Nickelodeon and finished the quarter with 63 total products in these two categories including 26 brand new products and 37 existing products with new designs.

In addition to new categories, we're accelerating the pace at which we launched new products in existing categories. We launched seven new personalized gifts and home décor products in the third quarter for a total of 47 new products this year, more than double the number launched last year. We've reduced the cost to launch a new product by 20% and the time to launch by 32%.

Mobile continued its strong growth with the mix of mobile purchases increasing 430 basis points year-over-year to 33% of total Shutterfly brand revenue. In the third quarter, we had over 1 million app downloads, and continue to see a high install to first order ratio in the app. We added 18 new products to the app in the third quarter, which helped drive higher average mobile order value.

We also recently launched a new app exclusive program called, FREE BOOK A MONTH (sic) FREE PHOTO BOOK A MONTH (10:38), which presents pre-created photo books meant to be purchased as an impulse buy with the goal of acquiring new customers and driving more frequent purchases. We continue to simplify the process of creating and purchasing personalized products. We launched a new shopping cart experience offering interoperability between web and app.

The new cart significantly improves the speed of checkout and is far more scalable to our peak needs. We've also simplified how we present our pricing to customers making it easier to understand the discount they'll receive at every stage of the purchase path, and reducing the need to enter discount cards. In an important breakthrough, in Q3 we began pushing our machine-learning models into the app, so that we can use customers' local photos on the phone for automated product creation alongside their cloud-based photos.

Photos on the phone are typically the most recent and recency is a strong predictor of purchase. Our new MADE FOR YOU tile on the home screen of the app, which offers automatically generated products featuring customers' most relevant photos, is powered by these models. Even in our initial release, we saw a statistically significant lift in revenue per customer versus a control group.

Looking forward, we now have a strong platform for further innovation using machine learning and we'll continue to improve our machine learning models based on user interaction, as well as rolling out new applications of automated product creation.

At this time every year, our focus turns strongly to the Q4 holiday season. Every year, millions of Americans turn to Shutterfly at this time to help share life's joy. We spend all year preparing for Q4 and we know the best predictor of success over the holidays is the extent to which we've made meaningful improvements for customers since the prior holiday season. It's important to remember that Q4 is largely a year-over-year repeat business with a large loyal customer base returning to Shutterfly and Tiny Prints each year for their annual holiday card tradition. More than 80% of our revenue in Q4 comes from existing customers and half of total Q4 revenue comes from customers whom we acquired four or more years ago.

Across the company, we're ready for Q4. From a technology standpoint, we've stress tested the platforms in preparation for peak and our websites and apps are significantly faster and more reliable than last year.

From an operations standpoint, we've tested our equipment and completed our labor plans. We continue to reduce our dependency on temporary labor, launching our first robotic automation project which will be used on our Gifts product line this Q4. And of course, every year we focus on launching an exciting range of products, new features and designs for the holiday season, as well as simplifying the process of creating and purchasing on the web and in our app.

Here are a few things we're particularly excited about for the holidays. Last year, foil was a very popular premium option on a limited set of cards with fixed designs. This year Shutterfly and Tiny Prints launched personalized foil, a printing innovation that allows for a much wider range of premium flexible designs using elegant metallic foil including for a customer's own text.

Our holiday cards range includes 4,100 designs this year; 800 for Shutterfly and 600 for Tiny Prints with more than 75% of cards designs being new. We've improved our addressing service simplifying the import experience and increasing flexibility. We've expanded our popular design review service for Tiny Prints adding photo retouching as an optional paid service. Personalized holiday ornaments have grown to be one of our best-selling subcategories. This year we've added three new types of ornaments for customers.

Our new Kids and Pets categories provide a wide range of new gifts for the holidays providing solutions for customer needs we couldn't previously serve.

Our mobile apps have greatly enhanced functionality and product range. We've launched more than 50 new to app products in 2018. With this expanded catalog, we launched a new app storefront making it easier for users to find products easily. We've also launched new features like search, a countdown timer, and the made-just-for-you tile featuring automatically created products.

We further simplified product creation automatically cropping and laying out the photos selected by customers in the card or gift of their choice. To support Tiny Prints, we've added a collection of Tiny Prints cards to the Shutterfly app and also re-launched the Tiny Prints boutique as a standalone URL on the web. While it still runs on the common Shutterfly back-end platform and is still accessible as a tab on Shutterfly.com, the standalone URL allows for broader reach via free and paid search marketing channels.

On the marketing front, this Q4 we're combining algorithmic targeting with marketing automation technology to begin delivering personalized marketing messages and promotions tailored to the recipient. We've improved up-sell and cross-sell functionality including an up-sell that encourages customers to add additional products to the cart to qualify for free shipping. We're now using SBS technology to deliver automated personalized direct mail to customers. For example if a customer adds a product to the cart, but doesn't check out.

Finally we're delighted to welcome our new CMO, Mickey Mericle who is already putting her finishing touches on our Q4 campaigns, while developing ambitious plans for 2019 and beyond. Overall going into Q4 we're delighted with the improvements we've made since last year in products and designs, website and app, marketing campaigns and marketing and technical readiness. In all of these areas we're offering customers more reasons to shop at Shutterfly than ever before.

Turning to Lifetouch, non-GAAP revenue was $187 million in the third quarter. Overall we were pleased with the Lifetouch performance in their second quarter as part of Shutterfly. The Lifetouch peak season commenced with the fall school picture day tradition, the cornerstone program in the school's business unit.

Strong performances in both the schools and pre-school businesses in Q3 were supported by good account retention and solid growth in new accounts leading to net account growth. Revenue in the Specialty business including church and studios was also slightly better than expected in the quarter, with strong studio performance offsetting the church business which continues to decline. As a reminder, more than three quarters of Lifetouch revenue and an even higher proportion of profits are in the schools and pre-schools businesses.

Turning to the Lifetouch integration, we're delighted by the work of the joint Shutterfly and Lifetouch working teams who are focused on realizing the three main value creation opportunities we previously articulated.

First, gaining access to many Lifetouch customers as Shutterfly customers; second realizing more revenue from Lifetouch customers within Lifetouch by accelerating the development of Lifetouch's online ordering platform and offering products from Shutterfly's broader range; and third, realizing significant supply chain, manufacturing and fulfillment synergies.

We'll realize these synergies over time with an expected $50 million contribution to our 2020 minimum adjusted EBITDA target of $450 million. Maximizing these synergies is among our largest opportunities, so we've mobilized a large dedicated team against this goal. Even in this Q4, only six months after we closed the acquisition, we're introducing some initial benefits to Lifetouch customers with a light-weight first phase of technology integration as a step towards broader technology integration in 2019 and beyond.

Beginning this week and rolling out over the next few weeks, those Lifetouch schools customers, who purchased digital images from MyLifetouch.com will be able to access these pictures directly within Shutterfly Photos, our fully featured cloud photo service on Shutterfly.com. Customers will go through a simple process to link their Lifetouch and Shutterfly accounts which will seamlessly transfer their photos to Shutterfly. These customers will benefit from free storage for any personal photos they upload as well as their Lifetouch photos and will be able to create and purchase personalized products using all of these photos.

Our past experience is that integrating customers' photos on to Shutterfly is by far the best way to drive customer engagement and purchase. As a reminder, this is just the first step in this direction, reaching a small set of customers. We expect modest revenue synergies from these activities in 2019, but are working towards much deeper integration and larger revenue synergies in 2019 and beyond. Our plans for cost synergies center on establishing a common manufacturing platform, achieving greater utilization, given our adjacent peak periods and leveraging our combined purchasing power and scale.

Today, we announced that we will be closing two Lifetouch facilities in 2019. Loves Park, Illinois and Wilmington, Minnesota and we'll consolidate this volume into existing Shutterfly facilities. The consolidation involves a mix of moving existing Lifetouch equipment to Shutterfly facilities and migrating Lifetouch volumes to Shutterfly's digital presence.

Given the adjacent peak periods in our Shutterfly Consumer and Lifetouch divisions, this consolidation of facilities will further reduce our reliance on temporary labor while improving the utilization of our existing assets. The teams will continue to consider the right future portfolio facilities to serve all of our businesses.

Turning to Shutterfly Business Solutions or SBS, revenue was $59 million in the third quarter above our expectations driven by higher than expected volumes from existing customers. In Q3, SBS executed key programs against both healthcare and retail verticals during its peak season. We're also making steady progress on our SBS platform. We welcomed a new VP of Technology for our SBS division in Q3 who'll be responsible for building this platform.

Before I turn it over to Mike and particularly coming out of a quarter with mixed results, I want to remind our shareholders of a few principles that govern how we operate the business.

First we act as owners, operating Shutterfly in the same way we would if the business were owned by management. Secondly, we make decisions through the lens of optimizing for long-term free cash flow. Third, we're a learning organization. When things don't go as planned, we step back, analyze the situation and correct our course.

As we shared today, we're disappointed in our Q3 Shutterfly consumer results and have already made a number of changes to address this. At the same time, our confidence in our prospects as we look forward remains strong.

Now, I'll turn it over to Mike to share the details of our Q3 financial results and guidance.

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Thank you, Chris, and good afternoon, everyone. I'll start by addressing a few housekeeping items. As anticipated and similar to Q2, there were non-cash purchase accounting adjustments in Q3 related to the Lifetouch deferred revenue write down, which lowered Q3 GAAP reported net revenue by $4 million. The amounts quoted on this earnings call are normalized for this deferred revenue non-GAAP adjustment as we believe they provide investors a better understanding of our business. We've included a bridge on page 12 of our press release in Appendix 3.1 to help investors understand this non-GAAP adjustment.

Non-GAAP net revenue normalized for purchase accounting deferred revenue write down was $373 million, with Shutterfly Consumer representing 34%, Lifetouch 50% and SBS 16%. Q3 non-GAAP net revenue increased 91% over the prior year driven by the Lifetouch acquisition.

In the quarter, Shutterfly Consumer net revenue was $127 million, a decline of 6%. This decline was driven by lower than expected Shutterfly brand revenue and anticipated revenue declines from the Wedding Paper Divas website, which was shutdown in the third quarter of 2017. We've included a revenue bridge in the appendix to this presentation to help investors better understand the Shutterfly brand performance during the third quarter. We anniversaried the platform consolidation in Q3 and we'll be reporting on a like-for-like basis in Q4.

Non-GAAP Lifetouch net revenue was $187 million, below our expectations primarily due to the higher backlog of approximately $4.8 million in schools revenue, which we'll ship in the fourth quarter.

As a reminder, while the Fall picture day ordering peak is in September and October, the majority of the packages are shipped and revenue recognized in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, net revenue from our SBS business was $59 million benefiting from higher than anticipated volumes in the quarter.

In the third quarter, our Shutterfly Consumer metrics reflect a combination of effects of the platform consolidation, weak performance of paid promotions, the changing mix away from free and toward paid revenues and soft new customer growth.

Total unique customers were 2.8 million, decreasing 6% over the third quarter of 2017. We generated 4.3 million orders, a decrease of 12% over the third quarter of 2017. Average order value or AOV for the quarter was $29.69, a 7% increase over the third quarter of 2017. AOV increased primarily due to the mix shift away from free and toward paid revenues.

Non-GAAP gross margin normalized for the purchase accounting deferred revenue write down was 39.7% below the midpoint of our guidance primarily due to an additional $8.2 million of Lifetouch photography expenses being reflected as a cost of net revenue as opposed to sales and marketing.

Please note this only impacts income statement presentation and does not impact operating income nor adjusted EBITDA. This accounted for 220 basis points of the 330 basis point decline. Segment mix also impacted our gross margin as Shutterfly Consumer revenue was lower than expected.

Shutterfly Consumer gross margin was 36.1%, a decrease of 370 basis points over the third quarter of 2017, primarily due to lower volumes, product mix and an increase in amortization cost of revenue from capitalized technology expenses related to our strategic initiatives, partially offset by higher AOV and the mix shift away from free. Lifetouch gross margin was 49.7% in the third quarter in line with our expectations.

SBS gross margin in the third quarter of 2018 was 21.8%, an increase of 90 basis points over the third quarter of 2017. The increase comes as we anniversary the deal we signed in Q3 2017 with an existing technology client and reflects the improved profitability of this client. Normalized operating expenses for the quarter totaled $228 million, and exclude acquisition related charges of $2.4 million. Lifetouch added approximately $130 million of operating expenses in the quarter.

I will now address our segment margins. Shutterfly Consumer segment margin in Q3 was a loss of $16 million, down from the prior year due to the decrease in revenue and gross margin, and an increase in sales and marketing expenses.

Lifetouch segment margin in Q3 was a loss of $10 million consistent with our expectations as Lifetouch typically incurs a loss in Q3. SBS segment margin in Q3 was $8.1 million, an increase over the third quarter of 2017 driven by higher gross margin, and a reduction in technology related expenses.

Total corporate expenses, which primarily consist of general and administrative expenses were $37 million and reflect the addition of Lifetouch.

Our non-GAAP operating loss normalized to exclude the acquisition-related charges and deferred revenue, purchase accounting adjustments was $80 million. In the third quarter, our adjusted EBITDA loss, again which excludes acquisition-related charges of $2.4 million was $26 million, $9.7 million above the midpoint of our guidance primarily due to strong expense control and a shift of approximately $6 million of expense to Q4, mostly related to integration costs and the timing of certain Lifetouch expenses.

The GAAP effective tax rate for the quarter was 28.1%. Our effective tax rate decreased 11 percentage points over the third quarter of 2017 driven by tax reform. Non-GAAP net loss normalized to exclude acquisition related charges and deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments totaled $71 million, or a loss of $2.12 per share. The weighted average shares used to calculate the non-GAAP net income per share totaled 33.5 million shares.

Cash and investments as of September 30, totaled $223 million. Capital expenditures were $23 million in the third quarter. As a reminder, we anticipate using cash to pay down our acquisition debt and maintaining a BB rating profile. From there, we will continue to focus on optimizing capital allocation across organic reinvestment in the business, further M&A and returning capital to shareholders.

Looking forward, we're making steady progress toward achieving our 2020 minimum adjusted EBITDA target of $450 million. As Chris mentioned, we will be closing two legacy Lifetouch facilities in 2019.

We'll retain a subset of impacted employees in this transition, who will move to other existing Shutterfly or Lifetouch facilities and will offer appropriate severance and retention packages to other employees. Overall, we are on track to achieve the synergies we articulated previously representing $50 million of incremental adjusted EBITDA.

Now, I'll turn to our updated financial guidance. Our quarterly non-GAAP outlook also excludes the remaining impact of the deferred revenue write down which is expected to be approximately $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Our Q4 guidance also excludes any severance or retention related to the facility closures though we expect these to be minimal in Q4. Please see Appendix 5.1 and 5.2 on pages 16 and 18 of our press release.

Here's our non-GAAP guidance for Q4. Non-GAAP net revenues ranging from $945 million to $995 million, a $13 million decrease at the midpoint over our previous guidance primarily due to Shutterfly Consumer. Shutterfly Consumer net revenue ranging from $540 million to $560 million, a $13 million decrease at the midpoint over our previous guidance, reflecting the customer growth challenges we saw in Q3.

Lifetouch non-GAAP net revenue ranging from $341 million to $361 million, a $3 million increase at the midpoint over our previous guidance. SBS net revenue ranging from $64 million to $74 million, a $3 million decrease at the midpoint over previous guidance. We expect a non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 61.6%.

Non-GAAP operating income ranging from $263 million to $283 million, a $21 million decrease at the midpoint over our previous guidance. Adjusted EBITDA ranging from $325 million to $345 million, a $19 million decrease at the midpoint over previous guidance. Non-GAAP earnings per share ranging from $5.14 to $5.59, a $0.53 decrease at the midpoint over previous guidance. These changes to non-GAAP operating income adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP earnings per share reflect the lower Shutterfly Consumer revenue guidance and the shift in timing of expenses from Q3 to Q4 as previously discussed. Our capital expenditures outlook for the year remains unchanged at $100 million.

We'll now open the call up for your questions.

Operator

And we will now begin the question-and-answer session. And our first questioner today will be Youssef Squali with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Yeah, thanks a lot. This is actually Naved Khan for Youssef. I just had a few questions. Chris maybe you can answer this or maybe Mike you can help us. Just looking at Q4 growth rate of 5% of the midpoint, how confident are you in sort of attaining that. And then in terms of just us thinking about the business longer term and sort of the sustainable pace of growth at least maybe in 2019 maybe, should we use this as a proxy or what's the right way to kind of think about that? And then I had a follow-up.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Hi, Naved. This is Chris. Why don't I take the first part of your question and Mike, if you want to chime in, please jump in. I mean, the first thing I've to say is, I think we have to put Q3 into context, right. This is one quarter where a lot of things went well, but within the Shutterfly Consumer business, we struggled with consumer growth and we understand some of the specific things in Q3 particularly around promotions that impacted that quarter and move quickly to address those. We step back and look over a longer time period looking, for example, at Shutterfly brand like-for-like growth, we saw that it's 7% in Q4 of last year, 10% in Q1 of this year, 4% of Q2 of this year.

So looking back over a longer time period, I think you'd have to take more than just one data point to look at that. As we've said in the past, when we think about Q4, we think, Q1 and Q2, Q3 really don't tell us that much about Q4 because Q4 is such a different business with more than 80% of revenues coming from repeat customers. So it's largely a repeat business from long-term loyal customers. I think when we look ahead to this Q4 knowing that the best predictor of Q4 performance is what we've done year-over-year to improve things for customers in the form of new products, new designs, easier to use customer experiences, mobile et cetera, I think we feel really good about having just the best customer offer we're ever going to have – that we've ever had in the past, excuse me going into this Q4. So we feel very strong about that.

I won't give specific numbers as we look ahead to 2019 or beyond, but what I'd say is I think we feel very good that we have all of the viewers within our control that continue to drive the business towards growth within Shutterfly Consumer. Then, when we step back and look at the opportunity from Lifetouch synergies, there's really, really significant opportunity and we'll be elaborating more on that, as we come through Q4 earnings?

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Yeah. I think, Chris, I'd just add a couple of things, I'd say, I'd reiterate if you look at the low end of our range for consumer revenue at 3% growth through the high end of our range at 7% growth, Q4 is certainly a big quarter for us and we feel, yeah – that's the appropriate range obviously taking it down a bit based on Q3 customer acquisitions and the performance that we saw there.

I think longer term I'd echo much of what Chris said and highlight the great opportunity we have for customer growth out of the Lifetouch customer base going forward which is customer growth has been one of our longest standing challenges.

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. And maybe just digging into that a little bit before I ask my follow-up. So can you maybe give us some additional color on maybe the impact from the promotional activity pull back, and maybe did you see trends improve towards the quarter and maybe October so far. Give us some more narrative?

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Sure, Naved. I think for context, if you go back even beyond this year and look back over multiple year period, we can say that Shutterfly Consumer business has faced weak customer growth for some time. And I think that over the years we became more reliant, I'd even say over reliant on ever more aggressive blanket promotions to drive revenue growth. And I think that over the long-term was at the risk of not only becoming less effective as a strategy as we repeated the same promotions too frequently and saw them become less effective, but also that it was inconsistent with our long-term brand positioning and inconsistent with driving the quality of revenues we aspire to long-term.

And now we're at a moment in our history where we're preparing to welcome a large number of new customers to Shutterfly over the next few years coming from Lifetouch which remind you offers us a very low cost customer acquisition channel for exactly Shutterfly's target customers. So, this is the right time for us in our history to change our promotional approach to be more optimized towards the long-term value of each customer and supporting the right long-term brand positioning.

Having said that, we are and will continue to be a promotional business and Q3 is a period every year which is seasonally slow because there's a lack of relevant holidays that drive organic demand. And Q3 was a very clear reminder for us that even as we seek to improve the quality of our revenues and be more targeted and relevant in our promotions, we need to have a steady stream of new promotions to engage and acquire customers.

And so we've made a number of changes that are going to ensure that we have this right going forward. We have a new Vice President of Pricing and Promotions, who just started, made a lot of changes to promotional platform which already this Q4 give us a very broad range of new types of promotions that weren't previously possible including, I think very importantly, the ability to upsell the free shipping, which has been an important arrow in many e-commerce companies quiver in the past that we haven't had. We have improved tools to allow a greater degree of targeting and personalization, which we're deploying actively this Q4 and beyond.

And importantly, as we introduce a range of new products and categories and increase the pace at which we expand our product portfolio, we're ensuring that the product pipeline includes a mix of lower priced products that we can use to drive engagements, to drive customer acquisition alongside higher priced products. So I think while we're disappointed in the results of Q3, in the consumer business, we've understood that you've been drawing on the same promotions for too long and watched them become less effective. And I think we moved very quickly to correct that.

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. And then maybe a quick follow up if I may. So on the gross margin side, if I just look at the core consumer gross margin, they are down year-on-year, and I think you called out a few factors there, but also the fact that now you're kind of seeing less of free offerings or free product, shouldn't that be accretive on the margins? So, can you just help us reconcile that?

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Yeah. Sure. So AOV in the quarter as you saw increased 7% thanks to the mix shift away from free. Within the overall consumer gross margin that was offset by a number of things. So lower volume certainly in the quarter doesn't allow us to spread our overhead across as much volume, the product mix in the quarter and an increase in cost of revenue related to amortization of capitalized software similar to what we saw in Q2, that relates to advances we make for our strategic initiatives that benefit over the course of the full-year, but we still take the same relative charge in smaller quarters. So, I guess, I'd leave it at that, over time as you well know Naved, we've been pretty consistent in being able to maintain consistent gross margins despite changes in product mix, despite changes in labor through innovation in our factories and including automation.

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

And our next questioner today will be Colin Sebastian with Robert W. Baird. Please go ahead.

Ben C. Gaither - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

It's actually Ben on for Colin. Just two quickly, given the shift in promotional strategy, how are you guys measuring the success going forward in terms of the key performance metrics?

And then secondly on the Lifetouch acquisition, how should we think about the size of the cross-sell opportunity there relative to I think it was the 10 million customer base you guys highlighted when you made the acquisition. How should we think about kind of the range of potential outcomes of penetration there with Shutterfly customers?

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Hi, Ben. This is Chris. Let me take the first half of that question on promotions. The pivot in our promotion strategy is to focus on what drives customer acquisition of high quality customers, and what drives the long term value of both newly acquired customers and existing customers versus I think what has been over at some points in our history have focused more on short-term even in-quarter revenue metrics.

So we look at this very granularly, not only at a category level dividing between free and paid. So we look at the level of the individual promotion and also our ability to target that. And so even how the promotion is performing for a given target customer segment, especially now that we're using more and more highly targeted promotions and increasing our ability to drive on algorithmic targeting of those promotions over time.

So we also think about promotions as a portfolio. So we'll have one set of promotions that are really geared towards customers who are high propensity free customers, that is to say, customers who have a strong preference for free and generally don't engage otherwise. And we're happy with those customers as long as we can drive profitable transactions from them. And we'll serve them with innovation in free promotions.

We have other customers who never engage with free or engage with free very well and we'll target those customers with different promotions. So there's a very rich set of granular metrics that we use to measure our performance there over time. I think the second part of your question, Mike, do you want to take that?

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Yeah. So, with regard to the opportunity with Lifetouch customers, obviously, we think it's a huge opportunity as we've said that many times they have 10 million households that are the ideal customers for us with the minority of those customers overlapping with existing Shutterfly customers. And when we look ahead to 2020 and I'll remind you we said to expect modest synergies from conversion of those customers to Shutterfly customers this Q4. We said that the revenue impact on $50 million of EBITDA synergies, $25 million of that was EBITDA contribution from revenue. So, we don't have to be super successful in converting them to Shutterfly customers to achieve that. And obviously we'd hope to do better.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

And I'll just add to what Mike said. You've heard us talk before about how in the initial months since the integration, our focus has been to move as quickly as possible to running tests that help inform how we go after those revenue synergies from 2019 and 2020 when we expect rather substantial revenue synergies. We may able to test that in a number of ways, but the most exciting test for us is one that went out (44:44) just this week where we've rolled out for a relatively small subset of Lifetouch customers, that was who already are purchasing the digital rights to their Lifetouch photos.

We're starting this weekend rolling it out over the next few weeks. Those customers are going to begin discovering and getting messages that their photos that they purchased most recently for the most recent Fall Picture Day are available in Shutterfly Photos and drive them there not only to enjoy and share those pictures, but to create and purchase products with it. And so, we regard that as – first of all, we're really impressed the teams within a (45:20) very short order get that degree of integration live and that gives you an indication of the kinds of integration obviously at a deeper level that we'll be able to do for 2019 and beyond.

But it's also going to give us very helpful data that helps us target the right customers with the right messages on the right types of integration as we go into 2019.

Ben C. Gaither - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

That's helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next questioner today will be Aaron Kessler with Raymond James. Please go ahead with your question.

Aaron M. Kessler - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey, guys. A couple questions here, first just if you can talk a little bit may be to the consumer TAM, I mean how much penetration do you think you have at this point. And is there any outside of kind of your internal things that you have under control, is there any kind of headwinds you think that could be in the market just in terms of may be social pressures, people posting more in social media versus printing or just how much more opportunity do you think kind of consumer has to grow at this point? Thank you.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Yeah. I'll take that Aaron. Thanks for your question. So I'll take the two parts of your question in reverse order. So, on the latter we really haven't seen anything in the external environment that we think impacts our business. We really dig into Q3 and compared to other parts, other quarters, even recently we think that the levers that have impacted the outcomes are really levers that are pretty directly within our control.

We can get very granular on the data and see how individual customers and customer cohorts are behaving and while of course there's some of the comps and the seasonality that we talked about, really it comes down to the near-term, our promotional effectiveness which we own fully and know what we need to do to fix.

I think longer term this is a business Shutterfly Consumer that has really had pretty modest active customer growth for some years and when we step back and look at that, I guess we see a couple of things that we think can really change that over time. One of course is the Lifetouch which we've talked about not reminding (47:19) not only do we have the 10 million currently active purchasing households, but a steady stream of new households coming into Lifetouch, roughly 1 million new households with kindergarten aged children entering the Lifetouch business every year who will then be Lifetouch customers for years. So, it's not just a one-time opportunity but a steady stream.

Secondly, I think when people think about the Shutterfly TAM, they're often very focused on our kind of core historical business, where we are, the absolute leader in the U.S. and worldwide areas like cards and stationery and photo books. And there I think we see – to the best of our ability to measure, we see modest growth in customers coming into the overall market segment and the categories. But as the leader in those categories, it's really our innovation, whether in mobile, radical simplification, automated product creation or other levers, improve marketing that are really going to drive accelerated growth.

When we step back and think of newer categories like personalized gifts and home décor, well, I'll remind you it took about six to seven years since the category launched to grow to $100 million business, and now is substantially larger. And as we enter newer categories like kids and pets and continue to enter new categories next year as well as accelerating the pace of product introduction, and I'll remind you that most of our accelerated product introduction will be in these new categories rather than our historical core categories. We think there we're playing in a completely different TAM. When you think about kids, pets, home décor, gifting, these are areas where you have a tiny rounding error (48:57) in customers' overall expenditures.

And so we think there it's not a question of the need to kind of drive new consumer growth into the category, but it would be our ability to go out, curate the right products and come up with the right inspiring marketing that drives not only our existing customers to spend more with us, something we've been very successful with for many years, but also just go after new customers, and I think pets is a very obvious example where we now can begin to market to and acquire new customers in an area we couldn't market to before.

Aaron M. Kessler - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Got it. Is there any specific product lines should we call out in Q3 or is there similar trends across the board either positive or negative in the quarter?

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Broadly speaking in Q3, we've seen the same areas of relative strength within the business as we've seen for the rest of the year, for example, cards and stationery is one we called out before. But the weakness is that we had in promotions both paid and free are things that impact the entire business, and that really shows up in customer numbers and the number of orders. So that really impacted us pretty much across the board.

Aaron M. Kessler - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Got it. Thank you. I'll jump back in the queue.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Hi, this is Chris, I will just end with a couple of thoughts. I mean, we've talked about how much the business has changed with the Lifetouch acquisition and then we're now a portfolio of very large businesses generating significant cash flow. At the same time, we're not just a portfolio, there's incredible synergy opportunities between Shutterfly and Lifetouch and we're reiterating today our $450 million adjusted EBITDA minimum target for 2020 with $50 million expected EBITDA contribution from expected cost and revenue synergies and we feel like we're making very strong progress towards that vision.

While our third quarter results were mixed, there were a number of things we're pleased with and really highlight Lifetouch's strong Q3 performance and a great start to the Fall Picture Day season. But also within Shutterfly, the new categories we've launched and the improved apps as well as the solid SBS results. We've talked about the Shutterfly Consumer results and how they were weaker. But we think we've fully understood the promotional weakness and have moved quickly to address that.

And I'll remind you that across the entire business despite the miss on revenue in Shutterfly Consumer, we've come in ahead of our expectations on EBITDA. We remain very excited about the opportunities from Lifetouch integration. We are ready and excited for the Shutterfly Consumer Q4, where we think we have the best set of products, services and features that we've ever had to offer our consumers.

And as a reminder we're looking forward to seeing many of you at our Analyst Day on November 13th in Shakopee. Thank you.

