The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT) CEO Russell Bendel on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Russell Bendel

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I'll start the call with a brief overview of the third quarter and share our thoughts for the remainder of the year. Ira will then review our third quarter financial results in more detail, as well as review our updated guidance before we open the call for your questions.

We’re pleased to report solid results for the third quarter of 2018. Total revenue increased 23.7% year-over-year while our company operated comparable restaurant sales increased 3.6%, which in turn helped drive a 100-basis point improvement in store level margins. Adjusted EBITDA increased 45.3% to $9.9 million and pro forma adjusted earnings per share were $0.05 for the quarter.

Our late May price increase of 3.9%, which was initiated to help offset California labor pressures and the rollout of third-party delivery, had a positive impact on our results for the quarter. As we discussed on last quarter’s call, we decided to limit promotional windows this year and not repeat our 2017 Dads and Grads free Charburger promotion. That promotion impacted both the second and third quarters of 2017.

It ran for three and a half weeks starting during the last two weeks of June and running through the first week and a half of July last year. The elimination or reduction of this promotion negatively impacted our traffic numbers this quarter but had a positive impact on profitability. Taking all these factors into account, we are pleased with our results this quarter. We are also pleased with the continued progress we made on our key initiatives in Q3 surrounding quality, convenience and innovation.

Now I would like to provide a detailed update on each of those focuses. Quality; let’s start with quality. We remain committed to providing food using the freshest ingredients with all items made to order. In the third quarter, we featured a Fresh Berry and Toasted Almond Salad with Fresh Grilled Chicken which was well received by our guests and great for the summer.

Later in the third quarter, we rolled out our very popular Golden Chicken Sandwich and Salad. We are currently featuring a French Onion Charburger which is a chargrilled beef patty with melted cheese, caramelized onions and two golden brown onion rings topped with house-made roasted French onion sauce. We feel that these unique LTOs continue to gain traction with our guests.

While we are very proud of our team members’ abilities to exceed customer expectations, we remain committed to the training and development of our staff to create a culture of excellence. Our FLAME training program is gaining traction with our team members. As a reminder, FLAME stands for foundational learning and motivating excellence.

These digitally-based training modules are designed to be fun and interactive and allow for flexibility with training based on the needs of the restaurant and individual team members. We’ve always believed that focusing on the professional development of our employees have had a positive impact on employee retention which we believe results in a higher quality guest experience.

And speaking of our employees, they again helped us raise money for No Kid Hungry this quarter. This is an event that our teams take special pride in and over the past four years we have raised over $1.6 million to support that campaign, which in turn provides 16 million meals to kids all across America. One in every six kids in our country doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from. So being able to support this cause and help these children means a lot to us.

Now turning to convenience. Our nationwide delivery program with DoorDash is going very well. By the end of Q3, delivery was in place at 200 company operated locations and 11 franchised restaurants. We are also testing delivery with Postmates in Sacramento and are looking to expand that test to additional markets.

We continue to see good results with our average delivery time and we are also getting great reviews from our guests. We are also seeing a higher check for delivery compared to dine-in or carry-out.

In addition to delivery, we are working to add convenience through the development of our mobile app. As a reminder, this new mobile app will allow our guest to engage with our brand whenever, however and wherever they choose.

Most importantly, it will eliminate any friction in the ordering process for our more frequent customers. We still believe we will be in a position to have a soft launch of the app by the end of this year. The launch of the mobile app will be a great addition to our already growing online ordering sales channel.

During the quarter, same-store sales through our mobile optimized Web site were up 26%, which demonstrates our brands’ ability to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s consumer. Following closely behind our new mobile app will be the test of a self-ordering kiosk which we expect to implement in a few restaurants also before the end of the year.

Now moving to innovation. We continue to work on optimizing our in-store operations, including testing new store layouts for drive-thru locations. We currently have two in test; our Provo, Utah location which we mentioned on the Q2 call as well as a new location in Rialto, California.

At these locations we have made modifications to the kitchen layout putting equipment a little closer together so that in slower times the store can operate the drive through with one less person. We are still learning what the best design is for our drive-thru locations but we are pretty happy with the results thus far.

We also continue working and innovating around our food and drink offerings in all day parts. As discussed earlier this year, in mid-June, our breakfast day-part expansion test was rolled out to six drive-thru locations and one non-drive-thru location. At this point, we are still testing different price points and menu items at those locations but are happy with their performance so far.

Turning to development. During the third quarter, we opened eight new company operated restaurants, four of them being drive-thrus. In addition, two of the eight locations were opened on the East Coast; one in Maryland and one in Virginia. Two additional drive-thrus opened during the fourth quarter bringing our total to 34 company-operated drive-thru restaurants.

Our franchisees opened three locations during the third quarter; one in Seattle, one in Shanghai, China and one at California Baptist University in Riverside, California. A fourth location in Shanghai opened in the early part of the fourth quarter.

We have opened 26 company-operated restaurants during the first three quarters of the year, and as I just mentioned we have already opened two more in the early part of Q4 bringing our year-to-date company-operated openings to 28.

We continue to expect to open approximately 30 new company-operated locations in 2018, while franchisees now expect to open 8 to 10 locations during this year. Approximately five locations or a little less than 20% of our company-operated growth will be on the East Coast and about 50% of our total development will be drive-thru locations.

For 2019, we expect to open 21 to 23 company-operated locations. Approximately 30% of those locations will be on the East Coast and over 50% of the new stores will be drive-thrus. As far as cadence goes, we expect the new store openings to be more evenly staggered throughout the year just like this year 2018.

Our balanced development schedule this year has allowed us to deploy our resources more efficiently. We also anticipate there to be a slight uptick in the number of our franchise and license locations opening in 2019. We will provide an update on that number early next year.

Before I turn the call over to Ira, I would like to highlight some exciting leadership news. Yesterday, we announced that Iwona Alter will become The Habit’s first Chief Brand Officer beginning in early December. Many of you know her as she is joining us after being at Jack in the Box for the past 13 years, most recently as their Chief Marketing Officer.

She’s a proven leader and a marketing innovator and we are looking forward to her guidance on the many initiatives that apparently we are focused on. While we’re excited to have her join us, I want to give a shout out to the marketing team. They’ve done a great job in carrying our brand forward with the number of initiatives this year and I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish now that Iwona will be leading the brand strategy.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Ira to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Ira Fils

Thanks, Russ. Now turning to the results of our 13-week third quarter ending September 25, 2018. Total revenue increased 23.7% to 104.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to 84.6 million in the comparable quarter last year.

Our eight new company-operated restaurants opened during the quarter were opened for a combined 65 sales weeks. Our other 211 company-operated locations were opened for a combined 2,743 weeks of the quarter. In total, the 219 company-operated locations were opened a combined 2,808 weeks in the quarter.

As Russ mentioned, we are pleased with our sales trends during the quarter as comparable company-operated restaurant sales increased 3.6% in the third quarter. In breaking down the comp store sales increase, we saw a 3.4% decrease in traffic which was offset by 7% increase in the average transaction amount.

In breaking down the 7% increase in average transaction amount, we were carrying cumulative pricing of 6% during the quarter. Less discounting than in the prior year moved the effective price increase up another half a point to 6.5%. In addition to the positive effect from the price increase, we also had a 0.5% increase related to mix.

And just to comment on the 6% price increase. If you look at the price of a Charburger with cheese, fries and a drink and you compare it to some of the major QSR brands, our prices are very much in line with their prices of a burger, fries and a drink. So while our current price increase may seem a little high, our prices are still very comparable to the rest of the industry.

Turning to expenses. As a percentage of company revenue, food and paper costs were 29.8%, which was 200-basis point decrease compared to last year. The decrease was largely driven by some commodity deflation compared to last year combined with a favorable impact on the 6% price increase. Sequentially, from Q2 of 2018, food and paper costs decreased 20 basis points.

Labor-related expenses increased to 35.1 million compared to 28.5 million in third quarter of 2017. As a percentage of company revenue, labor-related expenses were 33.7% which is a 10-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2017. The decrease in direct labor was largely due to leverage gained from the comp store sales increase, the 6% price increase and productivity gains centered around enhancements to our opening and close procedures.

Mostly offsetting these positive effects on labor were government mandated increases for hourly employees as well as a tight labor market which continues to put upward pressure on wages. We did, however, see slightly less wage pressure this quarter than we have seen in prior quarters. For this quarter, our average hourly wage rate increased around 4.5%.

Occupancy and other related expenses as a percentage of company revenue increased approximately 120 basis points to 18.7%. The increase is largely due to higher expenses related to third-party delivery cost as well as online and call center costs, which was about an 80-basis point increase.

In addition, we experienced higher utilities, repair and maintenance and common area maintenance expense. Partially offsetting these higher costs were lower advertising expense during the quarter as a result of lower spending on radio advertising compared to last year.

Our general and administrative expense increased approximately 1.6 million to 9.8 million during the third quarter primarily due to cost associated with supporting an increasing number of restaurants over a larger geographic area and higher incentive compensation expense which is a result of our improved performance.

As a percentage of total revenue, G&A expense decreased 40 basis points to 9.4% as we continue to gain leverage on our growing store base. Also favorably impacting G&A during the quarter was the timing of our annual general managers’ conference which was in fiscal Q3 last year but will fall into Q4 this year.

Preopening costs were approximately 658,000 in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 813,000 in the prior year quarter. As Russ mentioned, we had eight company-operated openings in the third quarter of 2018 which compared to six openings in the third quarter of '17. We continue to expect preopening costs to range between 95,000 and 105,000 per restaurant for 2018.

During the third quarter, we took a 3.1 million impairment charge related to the write-down of all the assets of our three restaurants located in the Orlando, Florida market. The performance of these three locations has been below our expectations and below the performance of the other seven locations located in the South Florida market.

While the current results in our Orlando stores are below our expectations, we are working hard to improve results in this market and currently do not have any plans to close any of these three locations.

GAAP net loss for the quarter of 2018 was 0.6 million or $0.03 per diluted share compared to net income of 0.4 million or $0.02 per diluted share in the prior year. On an adjusted fully distributed pro forma basis, net income for the third quarter was 1.4 million or $0.05 per fully distributed weighted average share compared to net income of 0.1 million or $0.01 per fully distributed weighted average share in the third quarter of 2017.

In terms of our liquidity on the balance sheet as of September 25, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately 30.5 million and outstanding debt of 18 million, which consists solely of our deemed landlord financing.

We expect capital expenditures to be between 43 million and 45 million before landlord contributions for the fiscal year 2018. Based on our growth plans, we believe cash flows from operations and current cash on hand will be sufficient to fund our capital needs for the next couple of years.

With regard to fiscal’s 2018, we are updating our full year guidance to be as follows. We expect total revenue to be between 397 million and 399 million which is up from our prior guidance of 393 million to 396 million.

Comparable restaurant sales growth is expected to be approximately 1.5% for the full year in 2018, which implies growth of 1.5% to 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018. This is an increase from our prior guidance of 0.5% to 1% for the year and 1% to 2% for the second half of 2018.

We expect our restaurant contribution margin to be between 17.25% and 17.5% which is an improvement from our prior guidance of 16.5% and 17% of sales for the full year. It is also our expectation that commodities would be up approximately 1.5%.

With regards to labor, we expect our average wage rate to increase approximately 5% for 2018. General and administrative expenses are expected to be between 30 million and 30.5 million which is a slight increase from our prior guidance.

As Russ stated earlier, we still expect to open about 30 company-operated locations for the full year which implies four company-operated locations opening in the fourth quarter. We now expect our franchisees to open between 8 and 10 locations for the full year, which is a slight increase from our prior guidance.

We continue to expect our depreciation and amortization expense to be approximately 24.4 million for the year. And finally, we now expect our pro forma effective tax rate to be between 30% and 31.5%.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Russ for some final remarks.

Russell Bendel

Thanks, Ira. We are pleased with the quarter and with the progress against our three initiatives. We are also excited about the future of this brand and a big shout out to Iwona for joining the leadership team as well to the incredible work all of our team members do each and every day.

With that operator, I’d like to turn the call over for questions.

Hugh Gooding

Hi, guys. It’s actually Hugh on for Will this afternoon and thanks for taking my questions. My first one was I just kind of wanted to go back to the pricing traffic component and just wondering if you’ve been able to kind of track the impact from the incremental pricing actions that you’ve taken on your traffic. And we’ve actually seen kind of traffic hang in there despite the incremental pricing. And I was just wondering what would you credit with your ability to kind of stabilize those traffic declines despite the extra pricing and could this be a possible good read through with the help of your consumer?

Russell Bendel

I’ll start with that. I think part of our traffic was we did not do the Dads and Grads promotion which we did last year which obviously helped our traffic, but without doing it certainly has helped our profitability this year as we didn’t feel a lot of those visits were incremental. And in regards to our price, as Ira and I have mentioned in our prepared comments, we’re carrying more than we historically have but we’ve always felt we’ve had pricing power. And if you look at the price of your typical combo meal at The Habit, it’s at very similar price points than that of the traditional legacy QSR brands and we feel with our quality and our customer experience that resonates long term with consumers.

Hugh Gooding

Got you. It makes sense. Thanks. And just a follow up on that, you spoke a little bit to now that we’ve got delivery in over 200 restaurants, partnerships with DoorDash and Postmates, can you just give us any more color on the incrementality that you’re seeing? I know it’s early. And how franchisee response has been to third-party delivery so far?

Russell Bendel

The franchisees have been excited and 11 of the 16 locations have it. And those that don’t with our traditional franchisees are due to lack of coverage in the geographic area of those restaurants. And as you said, it’s still early. It’s been in less than two quarters. And as I said, we’re pleased with where it’s at and we’re looking to expand into more markets with Postmates.

Hugh Gooding

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Andrew Charles

Hi, guys. Thank you. Given the magnitude of 3Q sales and margin beats, why did you refrain from raising the implied 4Q guidance?

Russell Bendel

I’ll let Ira follow up. But the promotional environment is still intense. And we’re trying to be thoughtful about the guidance that we give. And we feel good about where we’re at and where we’re headed.

Andrew Charles

Okay. It looks like on a two-year basis your traffic declined about 140 basis points from 2Q '18 to 3Q '18, and how much did the lack of the Dads and Grads promo contribute to this?

Russell Bendel

It’s probably about 0.5% to 1% or so.

Andrew Charles

Okay. And then just my last question, the Orlando market, how long has this market been in operation? And Russ, what would you attribute to the underperformance of the market?

Russell Bendel

It’s a little bit of a head scratcher for us, Andrew. Only one of the stores is in the comp base, okay. And as we indicated on our last couple of calls, it’s just not reacting the way all of our new markets have traditionally kind of patterned their growth from. And in fact it’s not behaving like the other seven restaurants in Florida that we’re quite pleased with. We feel it’s certainly not operational execution. The metrics and the things that we measure internally in Orlando are every bit as good as any of our other markets. Obviously, we have to question the real estate. We do have one more location going into Orlando next year. That new location will be the first drive-thru in Orlando and we anticipate better things there. As Ira mentioned, we don’t have any plans to close those stores or give up on the market. We just felt at this point in time taking impairment was the appropriate things to do. But I assure you here at the home office and more importantly our operations teams there are certainly hard at work.

Andrew Charles

Very good. Thank you.

David Tarantino

Hi. A couple of questions. First on the – coming back to the traffic and pricing question, so the last couple of quarters have been I think the lowest traffic performance in your public company history. So just wondering what your thoughts are on why it’s been lower the last few quarters? I know you’ve had some promotional changes but even when you adjust for that, it still looks pretty low. And I guess do you think the price increases you’ve taken are having any influence on that trend? And if so, how are you measuring that internally as you look at your trends? Thanks.

Russell Bendel

We’re watching that obviously very closely. And I think when you adjust out to that point, we still – we are maybe a little worse than we’ve seen historically that’s for sure. And the pricing could have a small impact on that. But I think if you look at us relative to the rest of the industry that has negative traffic, I don’t feel like we’re a big outlier relative to kind of the trends that we’re seeing in the rest of the sector.

David Tarantino

Okay, fair enough. And then on Q4 comp’s outlook, are you already seeing trends flow versus what you saw in Q3, or is that just more of a conservative framework as you think about the rest of the quarter?

Russell Bendel

There was a little bit of a mismatch in October where we – the timing of No Kid Hungry moved more into Q3 than into Q4. And if you think about the rest of the quarter, we also had a three-week slide [ph] of media advertising in November last year that we’re matching up against. So we’re just being – when we’re thinking about the guidance, we’re taking all that into account.

David Tarantino

Great. All right. Thank you very much.

Joshua Long

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Curious on some of the strength you saw in 3Q and trends to-date from either regional or a day-part basis if that’s been pretty consistent across the board, if you’ve seen consumers in one geography or another maybe resonate or gravitate towards some of the promotions you’ve done or just some of the operational initiatives that you can share there?

Russell Bendel

Yes, it’s been pretty consistent. Dinner versus lunch is pretty similar across both day parts. I think we’re seeing good response to delivery. It does vary a little bit by geography depending upon how strong the delivery partners may or may not be in a specific market. But we’re seeing pretty good widespread response to delivery. And as far as our promotions go they have also been pretty well received kind of throughout the system.

Ira Fils

Yes, the lineup of LTOs has been very strong.

Joshua Long

Got it. Thank you for that. And then when we think about the early read on what you’re seeing with delivery, you mentioned the higher check. Was curious if you’re just getting more people or more consumers on that check that’s driving that? Are they using the brand a little bit differently either in menu platforms or beverages or anything you could share that would be helpful?

Ira Fils

Yes, they use the brand a little differently. We don’t have a lot – as Russ talked about, we’re just a quarter and a half kind of really into this. But they’re using it a little differently and I think it has to do a little bit of the pictures that are up on the Web site. Actually shakes sold pretty well.

Russell Bendel

Drinks less but shakes --

Ira Fils

Surprisingly drinks sold pretty well from a delivery standpoint which I think surprised us a little bit in a good way. So there’s a little bit of difference there. I think you see some of the larger burgers going into more doubles and some of that stuff which has helped drive in some of the check.

Joshua Long

Got it. Thank you for that. And kind of bigger picture question, any sort of high-level thoughts you could share in terms of bringing on the Chief Brand Officer and what Habit can do at this size? Obviously, it had some marketing support in the past. But just curious on how you’re thinking about this now that you’ve grown the overall footprint, you now have some international stores as well, how do you think about the brand evolving going forward with this new Chief Brand Officer role?

Russell Bendel

We’re fortunate to bring Iwona on at this point in time. If you look back and step back from where she’s come from, an organization with over 2,000 locations. She’s had a lot of experience at a lot of different levels within that organization including two different stretch assignments within operations. At one point she was divisional Vice President of Operations running over 300 locations. So we couldn’t be more pleased to have her joining our team at this point in our growth and looking at some of the disciplines and processes we can have not only just with traditional advertising but really looking at the brand in total and looking at the entire how we go-to-market, the customer experience which we’ve always prided ourselves on and also in regards to employee engagement. We feel the team members and the level of execution that we provide are best-of-class in the industry and we think that Iwona will certainly bring skills to bear that allow us to even talk about that and enhance that. So this is a great addition to our team. We were patient after Matt’s departure in finding the person that we felt was the perfect fit. And I can tell you we’re going to be more excited as she joins the team in early December.

Joshua Long

Great. Thanks for that perspective. One last one from a housekeeping perspective. The managers’ meeting that’s now going to be in 4Q, is that included in the G&A outlook that you talked about in your guidance?

Ira Fils

Yes, it is.

Joshua Long

Great. Thanks so much.

Russell Bendel

Thank you.

Matthew Kirschner

Hi. This is Matt Kirschner on for Matt. I was wondering if you could share digital or delivery mix as a percentage of total sales at this stage. Then I have a question --

Russell Bendel

Yes, we are not sharing that just yet. But I will tell you we are very pleased with what we’re seeing in delivery, with the results we’re getting from it, the way we build it from an economic standpoint and from the way the guests are receiving it. We are very pleased with where we sit here today in regards to delivery.

Ira Fils

Very pleased.

Matthew Kirschner

And is there any difference in the consumer or the way they spend maybe the frequency in these early days?

Russell Bendel

It’s too early. We’re in this for six, seven weeks. We don’t --

Ira Fils

And unfortunately the consumer – you don’t get as much consumer data from the third party players. But we’re diving into that. We’ll get more information on that.

Matthew Kirschner

Okay. And then just on the drive-thru composition. Are you still seeing the greater sales lift there I guess proportional with the cash investment? And then would you use these for potentially greater expansion into the Northeast?

Russell Bendel

Yes. We still feel good about the drive-thrus. Our class of new store openings are hitting the targets that we’ve communicated. And we are in fact under construction with our first drive-thru in the Northeast in North Jersey. That got under construction about two weeks ago.

Matthew Kirschner

Great. Any plans to maybe work towards the New England area? I know you already have a franchisee in North Jersey, but would you – do you plan to work with new franchisees in the Northeast?

Russell Bendel

We do not have a franchisee in North Jersey. Everything on the East Coast is company operated. And we are open to evaluating new franchise partners, but we don’t have anything to announce in the Northeast at this point in time.

Matthew Kirschner

Understood. Thanks, guys.

Russell Bendel

Thanks.

Stephen Anderson

Good afternoon. I wanted to follow up with a couple of initiatives you’ve mentioned on prior calls. I know you mentioned the breakfast service rolled out to about six locations as of the last call. Also the digital deal that I know you had done some work earlier this year didn’t get some satisfactory responses. So I wanted to ask about whether you’re reevaluating on that? Thanks.

Russell Bendel

I’ll answer that digital deal one first. We kind of put that on the backburner for now. We’re focusing a lot on the mobile app. And we’ll evaluate potentially bringing that back using the app as a vehicle to really communicate and distribute that kind of promotion as opposed in the past when we used the CharClub. But that’s really secondary to the app. And then your first question was around breakfast. What we did is we had some operating results. We sat back, we evaluated the guest feedback, we evaluated the sales and we made some tweaks in the offerings, in the pricing and a couple of the products. And we’re going to roll that back out through the six, seven stores that we have in place and keep evaluating what we’re doing. We like what we’ve seen so far. But it’s a little bit of a work in progress.

Stephen Anderson

Thank you.

Brian Vaccaro

Hi. Good evening. Just a couple of quick ones for me. Starting back at the third quarter comps, could you provide a little more color on the monthly cadence and how that played out through the quarter?

Russell Bendel

It was pretty consistent. I think August was the best month and July, September were pretty similar. But there wasn’t huge fluctuations between the months.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And from a pricing perspective, what do you expect effective pricing to be in the fourth quarter and how are you thinking about the appropriate level of pricing heading into '19? Are you considering taking additional pricing any time soon?

Russell Bendel

So we expect to carry around 5.5% pricing in Q4. And I think we’re taking a little bit of a wait and see on next year. We’ve got 2.1% rolling off in mid-December. So as we move into next year, we’ll be carrying 3.9% through May if we do nothing. And so I think we’ve decided that we’re going to – let the year turn and then decide, evaluate trends and so forth about where we do with our next pricing action.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And then just moving onto the inflation outlook a bit. You said I think wage inflation decelerated a little bit into the mid-4s if I heard correctly. Curious as to sort of what’s driving that? It’s quite a different dynamic compared to what we’re hearing from some other industry participants. But as we think about the outlook, is it – sorry, go ahead and I’ll follow up.

Russell Bendel

I think we got a little bit in a good way maybe ahead of the restaurant. We were seeing that more – California ran up I think a little quicker than a lot of other folks. And we take pride in making sure we have great team members that can execute on our menu and on our operations. So we got ahead of that and we were making sure we were paying so that we could be staffed and run great restaurants. And so maybe the rest of that is catching up a little bit, the rest of the industry might be catching up a little bit. And that’s why the year-over-year slowed a little bit in the quarter.

Brian Vaccaro

All right. And I guess thinking about the outlook and I think California minimum wage going up $1.00 next year instead of $0.50 this year, would you expect that wage inflation to reaccelerate into next year?

Russell Bendel

Yes.

Ira Fils

Sure.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. Thanks.

Russell Bendel

Thanks, everyone. Thanks as always for your interest and we look forward to speaking to you either during the quarter or at this time at the end of the fourth quarter.

