Alacer Gold Corp (ALIAF) CEO Rodney Antal on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lisa Maestas - Director, IR

Rodney Antal - President, CEO & Executive Director

Stewart Beckman - COO

Mark Murchison - CFO

Michael Slifirski - Crédit Suisse

Daniel McConvey - Rossport Investments

Mark Mihaljevic - RBC Capital Markets

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lisa Maestas, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lisa Maestas

Thanks, Abby. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Alacer Gold's Third Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Rod Antal, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Stewart Beckman, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Murchison, our Chief Financial Officer. Alacer Gold is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ASR and on the Australian Stock Exchange as AQG. This conference call is available via webcast, and the link and the slides to accompany our remarks can be found on our website at alacergold.com. All documents released today can be also found on SEDAR and asx.com.au.

This call will include forward-looking statements. Please refer to the forward-looking language included at the end of our presentation. Additionally, all dollar amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars and on a 100% basis, unless otherwise noted. Following today's presentation, we will open up the call for Q&A session.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Rod Antal, and if you could please turn to Slide 2.

Rodney Antal

Thanks, Lisa, and hello, everyone, and welcome to the third quarter call. We knew that 2018 was going to be an exciting and transformational year for Alacer as we turned the corner from being a highly profitable but modest gold producer from a production scale perspective to an even more profitable and sustainable 300,000 to 400,000 ounce mid-tier gold producer that has the potential to continue to grow organically. To make this step-change in production, of course, we needed to complete the construction and start the sulfide plant. In this regard, I'm thrilled to say that after almost 3 years, 12.5 million man-hours worked and an exceptional effort by our team and everyone involved in the project, we're heating up the first autoclave and about to process the first sulfide ore. Achieving this outcome and delivering the sulfide plant over $80 million under the original budget and within weeks of the original schedule in 2016, it will go down as a great outcome and an accomplishment given the size and complexity of the new sulfide plant construction efforts. Our attention will now, of course, turn to stabilizing the sulfide plant to ensure we progressively move to having a safe and reliable plant that realizes its full potential.

Stewart will provide more details later in the call, and Mark will provide a financial update of the business. But before I hand over the call, let me provide a summary of the current operations. Our safety record is excellent with over 17 million man-hours worked or over 674 days without a lost-time injury. We produced over 89,000 ounces so far this year at a total cash cost of $522 per ounce. Our normalized EPS through the third quarter was $0.03, and we're on target to meet the lower end of the full year consolidated production guidance of 160,000 to 230,000 ounces.

We've also had a lot of success on our organic growth agenda during the quarter. Mining started to Çakmaktepe and we've progressed the oxide ore processing scoping study that provides a number of options to add oxide processing capacity well into the future. And finally, we've redefined and prioritized a number of other organic growth targets in the Çöpler District, which includes Ardich.

So now I'm going to turn the call over to Stewart to provide an update of the operations, starting on Slide #3.

Stewart Beckman

Thank you, Rod. As you can see, we've been extremely busy across several areas, in particular, the construction completion and commissioning of the new Çöpler sulfide plant. We continue to have an outstanding safety performance. We believe that this is a foundation of our business performance and are proud of the achievement, having now had, as Rod said, over 17 million hours of LTI free. That said, we recognize that we have many opportunities to improve and that we have new hazards to manage as we bring the sulfide plant into production. We will continue to devote a huge amount of energy and resources and to continuously improving our risk management, health, safety, environment, systems, processes and practices. We remain on track to deliver gold production within guidance for 2018.

We treated both oxide ore and blended material through the sulfide plant. This was done by bypassing the pressure oxidation circuit. We have been recovering gold from the processing of the oxide ore through the sulfide plant. This first had to build working inventory, and we are now starting to pull gold from the sulfide plant production. We also built working inventory in the oxide plant, the heap leach, through the quarter. Please move on to Slide 4. The project is now practically complete. Along with the project close-out and commissioning costs, we only have some infrastructure work such as roads and accommodation to complete. The project will be delivered well under budget. We managed nonmaterial scope changes through the project, which contributed materially to this outstanding capital result. We've now advanced the commissioning of the sulfide plant to the point where we have swapped the plant feed to sulfide ore and in the process of bringing the first autoclave online. As part of starting the autoclaves for the first time, we fill autoclaves with acids and chemicals and then slowly heat up with hold points. This acid curing is to ensure the bricks are properly cured and protected. We have started this process.

If you have a look at the bottom photo -- the photograph in the bottom left on Slide 4, you'll see steam venting from the stack of the autoclave as we've been heating it up. Please move on to Slide 5. Through the oxide processing campaign, we treated oxide through the sulfide plant for all areas, except for the POX circuit. So we tested in operation the crushing, grinding, thickening, leach/CIL and tailings and have found no constraints in those areas. We have swapped over to treating sulfide ore and have prepared the feed ready for the autoclaves. So sulfide ore was milled and processed through pre-acidulation and is now acidified and waiting in the feed storage tanks. Once the autoclave has finished the acid cure, it will be at the full operating temperature of 220 degrees Celsius and ready to go. We will introduce the acidified sulfide ore and oxygen into the autoclave and then fairly quickly bring the flow rates to design.

We are expecting that the second autoclave will be started approximately a week after the first. As we've discussed previously, we expect and have scheduled, 18 months for the plant to ramp up to nameplate with commercial production occurring in early 2019. The process of -- processing of oxide ore through the sulfide plant also allowed our operating team to transition into the new plant. We've put a huge effort into developing our team and operating systems concurrent with the construction of the asset. The team are well trained, prepared, and along with a small army of technical support, are very excited to bring the new plant fully online.

Please jump to Slide 6. While our immediate efforts have been centered on the completion of safe start-up for the Çöpler Sulfide Project, our exploration team and parts of our development team have also been busy identifying and defining the next tranche of opportunities for the business. We have redefined the portfolio in the MD&A to help stakeholders understand the outstanding quality of the Çöpler District and our strategy for exploration and potential development. The exploration areas are now broadly categorized into 5 main areas: Çöpler Mine, Çakmaktepe, Ardich, the Mavialtin Porphyry Belt and Demirmagara.

At the Çöpler Mine, we've completed our scoping study for the heap leach processing options, which I mentioned last quarter. We reviewed over 270 options in this analysis. Most excitingly, we determined that we could expand the Çöpler heap leach by about 20 million tonnes for approximately $15 million. This provides a real near-term opportunity to treat oxide discovered at Ardich, Çöpler Mine, including the Çöpler Saddle potential or others. We will proceed with the feasibility study for the expansion of the Çöpler heap leach and expect to be finished next year.

The scoping study also identified standalone heap leach options for various sizes, some greater than 50 million tonnes, and the potential to detox, destack, restack heap leaches at Çöpler. We will study these options further with the intent to advance the best economic options to the next stages of the engineering at some point. Demirmagara is to the west and has both porphyry and epithermal gold mineralization. We are waiting on permits to drill some porphyry copper gold stock work which we trenched with an excavator earlier this year.

The Mavialtin Porphyry Belt, Mavialtin is blue gold, extends from Ardich to Mavidere in the south. There are a number of copper, gold porphyry mineralization events along this plus-20 kilometer belt, which has been under-explored given the surface mineralization alteration zones. There are some dated releases available on SEDAR for some of these prospects. Our exploration team has been remapping, data mining our knowledge base and reinterpreting these lease areas. This has led to both a reinterpretation of some of the prospects and also the discovery of new systems. We've also reframed the exploration in the Mavialtin Porphyry Belt to look for both prospects deals, standalone mine and/or the potential to develop a mining complex in the area that could treat ore from multiple sources. The exploration approach has been disciplined and frugal with judicious drilling. We're very excited about some of the prospects. We've started a small amount of drilling where we have permits. However, like Ardich, drilling has been restricted by permits which we're expecting soon.

Please move on to Slide 7, where we can briefly discuss Çakmaktepe. We received all of the permits for Çakmaktepe and started mining works in September. Remember that in Phase 1 of Çakmaktepe, we are targeting shallow ores that are within forestry permitted areas to yield about 50,000 ounces of production in 2019. The access road that joins Çöpler processing facilities to the Eastern mining areas, including Çakmaktepe and Ardich, is now complete. You can see from the photo that we've really only just started mining activities.

To finish the roundabout of the Çöpler District exploration areas, let's jump to Slide 9 -- 8, sorry. Ardich, which is immediately adjacent to Çakmaktepe, continues to yield outstanding exploration results. We plan to release an exploration update soon and an interim resource update later in the year. Please remember that when those leases come out that they will not include all the holes that we've drilled as we continue to drill beyond the cutoff date required for the preparation of resource estimation and releases.

The step-out exploration of Ardich has been restricted by drilling permits. We have received permission to drill in the treasury lands. However, the most prospective areas require forestry permits. We expect to get the forestry permits soon.

Now I'll hand over to Mark for his overview of the financials.

Mark Murchison

Thanks, Stew, and hello, everyone. Turning to Slide 9. The capital cost estimate of the Sulfide Project is now $660 million, which is about 11% under the original capital cost estimate. At the end of Q3, we had spent $642 million on the project, leaving a further $18 million to spend to complete the project after taking into account over $80 million of forecast CapEx savings. On the right side of the slide, with the cash position of $116 million and a small amount remaining to be spent on the project, our cash position remains strong.

Our Sulfide Project financial derisking tools that have been a key aspect of our financial management will conclude this year. The Turkish lira hedge concluded in quarter three, and there remains only 12,000 ounces of gold hedges that will settle in Q4 at the price of $1,350 per ounce. Now please turn to Slide 10 for a summary of the financials. Gold sales in the third quarter were 29,000 ounces, deriving $35 million of revenue. And year-to-date gold sales of 96,000 ounces derived $124 million of revenue. Oxide all-in sustaining costs for the quarter were $626 per ounce and year-to-date was $649 per ounce.

Operating cash flow generated for the quarter was $21 million and year-to-date, $68 million. Net profit in 100% terms for the quarter was a loss of $32 million, and year-to-date a loss of $21 million. Attributable net profit for Alacer for the quarter was a loss of $27 million or $0.09 per share, and attributable year-to-date net profit for Alacer is a loss of $21 million or $0.07 per share. Importantly, the net profit takes into account unrealized noncash costs, including unrealized noncash FX losses, incentive tax benefits and share-based compensation expenses. On the right-hand side of the slide, there is a reconciliation of the attributable unadjusted earnings per share to a normalized earnings per share for the quarter and year-to-date. After adjusting for the noncash items being unrealized noncash foreign exchange losses from the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities reflected in the foreign exchange loss line, unrealized noncash FX losses from the revaluation of the non-monetary assets and liabilities reflected in the income tax expense line item, incentive tax credits recognized and share-based compensation, the normalized attributable earnings per share for the quarter was $0.03 and year-to-date is $0.07 per share.

It is worth noting that while the 30% devaluation of the Turkish lira in Q3 had a significant unfavorable unrealized noncash accounting impact on earnings per share, the devaluation does have a positive impact on realized cash flow as operating expenditures denominated in Turkish lira have reduced in U.S. dollar terms. A reminder on tax. For every dollar spent on the Sulfide Project and heap leach pad, we expect a $0.35 cash tax credit to be generated that can be used to reduce tax payable now and in the future. For the year-to-date, we recognized incentive tax credits of approximately $56 million. For the remainder of the year, we expect to generate approximately $6 million of incentive tax credit from eligible spend. Perhaps most importantly on tax, we expect Alacer's consolidated effective cash tax rate going forward to be around 5%.

Finally, as a reminder, in Q2, we implemented a program to fix the LIBOR interest rate at 2.86% for the period from Q3 2018 to Q4 2021. The amount of debt covered by the fix is equal to approximately 80% of the forecast outstanding balance of debt for the relevant period. The program was implemented to provide certainty on interest costs going forward in a volatile market where interest rates are increasing.

Now if you can please turn to Slide 11, and I'll hand the call back to Rod to wrap up.

Rodney Antal

Thanks, Stew. Thanks, Mark. 2018 will definitely go down as a transformational year for Alacer. We're on track to deliver on our 2018 commitments before we turn the corner into what promises to be a very exciting 2019. The sulfide plant will begin processing sulfide ore this week and their attention turns to safely ramping up the plant over the next 13 months. We're on target to deliver at the lower end of our aggregate 2018 gold production guidance. Our balance sheet is very strong and provides us flexibility into the future.

We continue to have exploration success with a particular emphasis on growing and sustaining oxide gold production well into the future. This includes increasing oxide gold production in 2018 through repeat exploration success, beginning mining at Çakmaktepe in September, and we continue to see positive drill results at Ardich. Finally, we recently completed the initial study that has identified a number of options to provide more oxide process capacity well into the future.

So with that, I want to open the call up to questions. So thank you very much, operator.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Michael Slifirski with Crédit Suisse.

Michael Slifirski

Congratulations on what you achieved. It's just terrific. Three or four quick ones from me, please. First of all, with respect to your oxide processing learnings through the sulfide plant during the quarter, I'm interested in what you might have learned in terms of capacity, whether there's anything you've actually picked up from that period. And with respect to that, how are you thinking about some of these holes from Ardich, some of that elevated grade? Is there a point at which you put aside at a certain cut off, whatever that might be, high-grade oxide ore for processing through the sulfide circuit, what the potential of the plant to do there is, whether it's disruptive or whether it can be done, where there is capacity in that plant to do it? It's just -- it's not clear in my mind how that might be accommodated.

Rodney Antal

Is that it, Michael? Is that...

Michael Slifirski

That's just one, Rod. Sorry.

Rodney Antal

Oh, that was just one. Okay. Well, look, I appreciate you, thanks, but I'm going to pass it over to Stew. He can give you an update of both those.

Stewart Beckman

Okay. So the oxide processing has been very encouraging. We've only charged the -- partially charged the ball mill with balls, and we have no balls in the SAG mill so far, and we've been grinding autogenously in the SAG mill. So we have a lot of scope there. Çöpler is a little bit unusual in that the sulfide ore is actually softer than the oxide ore. And we've also intentionally allowed the grind to be a little bit course so that it's pretty close to where it needs to be. So what we've seen so far through the major capital units so that's the oxide area, the milling area, it looks like we've got a lot of capacity there. We're pretty pleased. We don't see any constraints. The CIL has been running really well, and the tailing system is managing the flows. No problem at all. So, so far, from a constraint perspective, it looks like peak's done a good job of building upside for us.

Rodney Antal

And then with regards to Ardich, it is possible that we can manage the plant that we -- the way we're doing it now and batch oxide through. It is something that we will consider in the future whether or not that's an option or something we need to do or whether we can do. And we'll consider it in our options analysis. You might remember that we've got about 30 hours' worth of storage tanks sitting in front of the autoclaves which allows us some opportunity to batch through that plant, but that's something for us to worry about in the future. I think the first thing that we'll do will be to chase getting more throughput through the existing plant. You'll also remember that each of the autoclaves has been designed at 150% flow rate, so there's a lot of opportunity for us there as well.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. With respect to the ramp-up period, the 18 months, what can go wrong during that period that makes you allow such a long time? I'm just trying to understand where you see the risks, what your expectation is.

Rodney Antal

Yes. So it's based on historical performance from other complex and similar types of plants. It tends to be -- it's asymptotic esoteric, so the curve is fairly steep and then flattens out at the end. It's based on -- really on 2 things, and it's not based on the rate that we'll run it at. So as I said previously, we'll bring the autoclaves pretty quickly up to design flow rates. They will operate and enter at the design flow rates. So all of the gas flows, the docks, all of the pumps and the letdown systems are designed to run this. So typically, they run better at a round design. The ramp-up curves based on increased amount of maintenance that you typically have to do when you start up. So these will be inspections until you understand the plant better, either ones we choose to do or ones that some of the manufacturers will insist that we do. And the other is the juvenile failures or learning failures that we have as we come up. So these are sort of the unexpected. So it's the known and unknowns based on what other projects have experienced.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. And then with respect to the plans for adding a heap leach capacity. Obviously, you have multiple opportunities. You talked about the sort of capacity you've identified and the cost, I think, the 15 for 20 or 20 for 15, whatever it was. How do you sort of think about that longer term when you're -- what the capacity you add is sort of contingent on exploration success that you're yet to have? Is it a sort staged program in terms of adding capacity ahead of discovery? How do you think about what the strategy is there, please?

Stewart Beckman

So Mike, I think we've talked about this a lot because sometimes we're trying to problem solve with chicken and egg, where we're trying to get an answer and problem solve for an outcome. But remember we've always said our objective here is to continue along the discovery curve with all of the options around Çöpler District from an exploration perspective, and I think we're showing a lot of success from that. The next, next bottleneck for us was actually capacity at Çöpler, which was the heap -- current heap leach pad, which is constrained at 58 million tonnes. So the study that we've got in front of us is to look at a number of options as it turns out to increase plant -- the pad capacities or process capacities at Çöpler or around Çöpler that provides us with some sort of framework that we can start to answer once we have success. So we haven't quite got the answer to the -- what we're going to fill it with here, but we're on that sort of next stage of debottlenecking the opportunity in the future to provide that longevity to oxides well into the future by having this study done well and truly on time. And what it's actually uncovered for us is a terrific opportunity, actually, at Çöpler on a very low capital cost to go and build another 20 million tonnes. So that's a pretty exciting outcome as well as a bunch of other things.

Operator

Our next question comes from Daniel McConvey with Rossport Investments.

Daniel McConvey

Michael covered it in his first question, so I got what I needed. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Mihaljevic with RBC Capital Markets.

Mark Mihaljevic

Really impressive work you guys have done over the past couple of years and really looking forward to seeing the thing operational in a couple of weeks. First one for me, obviously, over the past couple of years, as you started to look at this expanded leach pad capacity, there was always kind of quest -- or you kind of thought you were pretty tapped out at Çöpler. So I'm just wondering what's given you -- or what do you see as the potential to add the extra 20 million tonnes? What's the different way of thinking about it than what you've previously seen?

Stewart Beckman

Okay. It's Stewart here. I'll quickly answer that. So we've done a reasonable amount of engineering on this. It will require us, which is costed in, the removal of the stockpile, a waste stockpile that sits in the area that we've decided to do the expansion. We have a fairly high level of confidence despite that this was only a scoping study. The guys that did work are the same people who did the designs for the expansion of the -- the last expansions on the heap leach and do various bits of work that we have around the heap leach. And we have all of the recent cost data from the heap leach expansion that we're currently completing, which we completed by the end of the year.

So the confidence level in being able to do this is fairly high. It's designed in two tranches. The first sort of piece will be about $7 million and about $3 million for the second, both about 10 million tonnes in volume. And the intent will be that we can execute these fairly quickly whilst we look at what longer-term opportunities might present themselves. But we're already in a position where we can see in front of us oxide ore that will more than fill the existing capacity at Çöpler. So we need to move, with -- and our intention is to move fairly quickly on this, so that we're not waiting once we do make the discovery and we can get the permitting done. Permitting for this piece for expanding at Çöpler will also be easier than permitting for a new area. And being able to do 20 million tonnes at Çöpler will give us time to be able to do the engineering, exploration and permitting requirements in time for a bigger heap leach expansion if that's what we find necessary.

Rodney Antal

So I might add a little bit to it, Mark, a bit of color for taking a step back. If you -- now the business itself, and this is why we're really excited about 2019 and beyond as we now turn this corner. Obviously, all eyes have been focused on delivery of the sulfide plant, and that's obviously well advanced and coming to an end, and that's terribly exciting within itself. But in the background, we've been systematically working through the exploration potential within the portfolio that we have, particularly around Çakmaktepe -- sorry, particularly around the Çöpler District. And a number of those discoveries, including Çakmaktepe, Ardich that continues to go on. And some of the in-pit exploration success has now given us the sort of leg-up confidence to the studies that Stew's talking about in terms of that expansion. So quietly in the background, we've been working on these exploration targets. They're showing the signs of success. We've had a couple of tangible successes at Çakmak and in-pit exploration. Ardich, obviously, is showing all the signs of being something very exciting for us. And the work that Stew is talking about in terms of giving us more process capacity is just getting ahead of the curve. So we're not constrained by it and surprised by it into the future. So I think that part of the story in terms of the growth pipeline we have and the potential for the growth pipeline to continue to evolve is a very big part of our story moving into 2019.

Mark Mihaljevic

Perfect. That was a very helpful answer from both of you. And then, I guess, sticking with the oxide theme. Obviously, you guys have had some pretty nice success in terms of being able to bolster the 2018 outlook with the blending strategy. I'm just wondering if you could give us some more operational benchmarks for that. Obviously, there's a rebuild of inventory on the pads and a bit of a lag in terms of when you get that production. But just wondering the ultimate recovery that you're expecting from that and kind of stacking rates we should be looking for.

Rodney Antal

Okay. So the blended strategy that we've been working on will peter out into 2019. We've essentially been great controlling that material to make sure that the material that we put on the heap leach has appropriate chemistry and that the recovery is of the order of 60%. So that's what we're expecting for that blended material. And we will see that peter out. But what we will be including into the 2019 is some of the longer leaps targets that we had in the in-pit exploration, which we will schedule into 2019. And then, of course, we'll also see Çakmaktepe come in. So when we provide guidance at the beginning of next year, that will be included in that.

Operator

This concludes of the question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Rod Antal for any closing remarks.

Rodney Antal

Thanks, Abby, and thank you all for joining us. Also, we look forward to keeping you informed of the progress as we continue to evolve and grow the business. So with that, I want to close up, and thank you very much.

