Chesapeake: Management Goes Wild On WildHorse

While the deal improves margins and reduces relative leverage ratios, the dilutive impact more than offsets the strategic benefit, making me cautious.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) absolutely shocked investors. It was not the third-quarter results which caused concerns among investors, yet it was a multi-billion acquisition which came completely out of the blue given that the company has been deleveraging for years, and debt was still rather high.

Investors are not too happy about the deal, as they focused on reduction of leverage and complexity of the business, while improving efficiency of the firm.

About That Deal

Chesapeake announced the acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) in a $3.98-billion deal. WildHorse is an oil and gas business with operations in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk. The $3.98-billion deal includes the assumption of net debt of $930 million.

Most of the deal will be paid for in terms of Chesapeake's shares. Investors in WildHorse can either choose for 5.989 shares of Chesapeake or 5.336 shares of Chesapeake and $3 in cash. Given that shares of Chesapeake fell roughly 13% to $3.20 per share in response to the deal, investors are most likely to elect 5.336 shares and $3 in cash.

As the equity portion of the deal is essentially valued at $3.05 billion, and roughly 15% of this amount will be paid for in cash (assuming investors choose for the latter option), Chesapeake will pay roughly $450 million to shareholders and of course assume another $930 million in net debt. That means that the remaining $2.6-billion deal component will be paid for by issuing roughly 700 million shares to investors in WildHorse.

The Impact

Given that Chesapeake is willing to hand over roughly 45% of the outstanding shares to investors in WildHorse, we have to check what is so special about the business. With 911 million shares currently outstanding, the share count will rise to 1.61 billion shares, giving investors in WildHorse a 44% stake in the business.

Shares lost roughly half a dollar to $3.20 in response to the deal announcement, representing $800 million in value going up into smoke, that is if I take into account the shares which will be issued. This values equity in the new firm at $5.1 billion. With $9.8 billion in net debt outstanding for Chesapeake on its own, and including $450 million in payouts to investors in WildHorse, while assuming $930 million in net debt, total net debt rises to $11.2 billion.

WildHorse has 420,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, most of which is still undeveloped. Current production runs at 47,000 barrels of oil equivalent, of which 73% is in the form of oil. That production is very small in comparison to Chesapeake which posted third-quarter production of 537,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

While most of Chesapeake's production is in the form of lower priced natural gas, actual oil production amounted to 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent in the third quarter. NGL production came in at 59,000 barrels of oil equivalent, with the remainder being natural gas production.

With Chesapeake having a roughly $13 billion enterprise value ahead of the deal, the $4 billion value attached to WildHorse might be justified, given that it is mostly a play on oil and is much more profitable, the problem lies in the deal structure.

Investors Do Not Like It

The biggest downside for investors is that while the company could be stronger in terms of reduced leverage ratios (given the higher profitability of WildHorse), investors in Chesapeake see so much dilution that they cannot benefit from a recovery in oil and gas prices to the extent otherwise possible.

That is one drawback as another concern is that of the changed narrative as the mantra was divestments and not mega-deals to grow the business. Hence, investors feel blindsided in a big way.

The only bright spot is the anticipated synergies, being a combination of cost synergies and capital investment synergies, seen at $200-$280 million a year. That is equivalent to roughly $0.15 per share at the midpoint of the guidance. The other potential benefit is that of improved realisations of production of WildHorse, thanks to the infrastructure which Chesapeake has in the region. That should not be overestimated either. Every dollar has an $18 million impact per annum, making the contribution nice, yet it should not be overestimated.

Problems Persist

A brief note on the third-quarter results. Chesapeake reported third-quarter adjusted profits of $174 million, up from $106 million in Q3 of last year. If we kindly take for granted all the adjustments being made, let us work with the $174 million number.

We furthermore know that production of 537,000 barrels of oil equivalent was down a percent compared to last year, thanks to modest divestments. The problem is that the reported profit number is "fake" as depreciation charges are artificially lowered thanks to large amortisation charges taken in the past, which management wants you to forget or disregard.

Hence capital spending of $619 million for the quarter is far greater than $274 million in depreciation charges, as net capital investment of $345 million is not even sufficient to grow production, while being twice as large as the reported adjusted profits.

Hence the business remains uneconomical, although I will not rule out that break-even results, or small profits can be achieved if we account for the WildHorse deal, and certainly take into account projected synergies.

Risks Are Reduced, Downside Is Limited

The ironic part of the deal is that Chesapeake is buying a better business and is cutting relative leverage ratios, but that comes at a big price for investors in Chesapeake, that of limiting the upside in case oil and natural gas prices recover further.

Hence the 13% fall at the moment of writing, representing about $800 million in value having gone up in smoke in reaction to a near $4-billion deal, actually seems relatively modest. Despite the benefit of risk reduction and acquiring better assets than it has currently in the portfolio, the pain in terms of the 45% dilution is simply too much as I completely understand why shares are selling off.

The interesting part is that the narrative might be more negative, at a time when the equity becomes de-risked. For now, I am not comfortable to buy shares just yet, yet I recognise that firmer prices and realisation of synergies could allow the company to become more profitable quicker. On the downside, any profits will now have to be shared among more than 1.6 billion shares outstanding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.