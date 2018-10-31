Suez's (SZEVF) CEO Jean-Louis Chaussade on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Suez SA (OTCPK:SZEVF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Good day, and welcome to the Suez Results Q3 2018 Conference Call.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our call. We are pleased to report solid financial results for nine months 2018. We have released this morning our revenue, EBITDA, EBIT and net financial debt figures for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2018. A methodological remark to start with similar to what we said at the time of our H1 results. On all slides of this presentation, last year's figures have been restated for you to be able to more easily compare 2017 and 2018 because of the implementation of IFRS 15 as from the 1st of Jan this year. This changes the way revenues are booked with a rather limited impact overall.

I will now turn directly to the key highlights, which can be seen on Page 4 of this presentation. Our results year-to-date are solid and allow us to confirm our 2018 objectives. As you will see, we are encouraged by an acceleration of our performance during Q3 after a not really very good performance during the first half of the year. For the nine months of the year, revenue grew 15.8% at constant ForEx and 3.8% organically. And in Q3 alone, our organic top-line growth was 5.4%, a significant acceleration related to the pace observed in H1 that was plus 3%, and the highest quarterly growth rate since Q3 2011.

The good underlying operational performance delivered during the first half is confirmed for the nine-month period with an EBIT grown organically by a solid 7.5%. The integration of WTS is continuing smoothly, with the record level of organic growth at 6.9% and a promising order book at 14% versus the same period last year. We secured sales and cost synergies at a faster pace than initially planned with already $30 million achieved for 2018.

Our net debt at September 18 stands at EUR 9.3 billion, in line with the level at the end of June, taking into consideration the normal seasonal valuation of our working capital during Q3. Our deleveraging trend is, however, well engaged. Our net debt ratio, therefore, reached 3.4x at the end of September, down from 3.5x at the end of June and should go down to 3.2x at the end of December, and we'll reach our guidance of circa 3x upon completion of the sale of the 20% stake in our U.S. regulated water business, which is expected beginning of 2019.

Moving to Slide 5, summarizing the key figures for the period. As you can see, our turnover has evolved well, reaching EUR 12.7 billion for the first – for this third quarter. This represents 15.8% growth excluding ForEx, which is fully in line with our guidance. All divisions are contributing positively and I will give you more details in a moment. EBIT amounted to EUR 963 million, up 13% excluding ForEx and Pre-GE Water PPA and also fully in line with our guidance. And this performance is mainly driven by our International division at the positive effects of the WTS integration.

As I told you, our net debt is in line with the end of June level at EUR 9.3 billion. The stability is mainly due to seasonal increase of working capital requirements, which accounts for EUR 355 million on the nine-month period. And as I mentioned, we need to grow our financial deleverage will start, and we will return to 3x at the beginning of 2019 when the sale of the 20% in our regulated business will be completed.

Let's go into more detail on these indicators starting with the evolution of our net revenue and I am now on Page 6. Our top-line growth is driven by solid organic growth and the scope effect, which accounts for EUR 1.345 billion notably thanks to the acquisition of the GE Water. On the pure organic basis, turnover is at 3.8%. And as I mentioned earlier, all divisions are contributing positively. ForEx had a negative impact of EUR 294 million, mainly driven by the depreciation of USD, Australian dollar, and Chilean peso against Euro. And finally, we have another EUR 17 million negative impact coming from lower U.S. tax rate on regulated water activities, which is passed through to customers and leads to lower revenue and EBIT, but is totally neutral to net income group share.

As you can see, organic growth accelerated all along 2018 to reach 5.4% in the third quarter. By division, Water Europe benefited from a more favorable weather conditions in France. It delivered 3.7% organic growth in Q3 only.

Recycling & Recovery maintained a high level of organic growth with plus 3% in Q3 despite continued headwinds in commodity prices. Revenues for International are up organically, 7% in Q3. The construction activity slowed down, which weighed on the first half of the year, was less severe during Q3.

Excluding the contribution of construction activities, which are by definition lumpier and more volatile, International remains very dynamic with organic growth of 5.5% for the first nine months of the year. And WTS contributes significantly to the acceleration of the group organic growth, delivering a high 8.6% growth rate in Q3.

Moving to Page 8. As you can see, EBIT came in at EUR 963 million, up 13.3%, excluding ForEx and pre-PPA. Key factors for this operational improvement are the following: Plus EUR 54 million of corporate effect mainly linked to GE Water acquisition, plus EUR 70 million of pure organic growth, and a negative ForEx effect for EUR 31 million.

EBIT margin pre-PPA is at 7.9%, a slight reduction from the 8.2% in 9 months 2017, and this is mainly explained by, firstly, the negative U.S. tax regime impact on our regulated activities that account for EUR 17 million, with no impact at net income level. And secondly, by a negative impact related to commodity prices that I will explain in a moment.

But more importantly, operating profitability benefited from EUR 146 million impact of our Compass optimization program, which I would like to focus on, on Slide 9. As a reminder, we have decided to increase by 33% the expected objective of our Compass program to EUR 200 million for full year 2018 from EUR 150 million in 2017.

One of my key responsibilities is to ensure a focused implementation of our additional cost-cutting measures. During the first nine months of 2018, I am pleased to report that we have already generated EUR 146 million of savings, of which EUR 48 million come from procurement gains; EUR 75 million derived from various operational savings notably within our activities; and EUR 23 million relate to further G&A optimization.

As far as the two voluntary departure plans are concerned, please note that in France, 404 employees have already left the group out of a total of 550. And in Spain, 182 out of 270. As a consequence, I confirm that the annual Compass target for the year will be reached.

I now would like to comment the main indicators for our four divisions, and I will start, as usual, with Water Europe. Water Europe is growing at 1.5% organically, mainly driven by the good performance of Latin America, both in terms of volume and pricing. In France, revenues are almost stable, with a slight organic negative valuation of minus 0.7%.

Volumes are down 1% compared to last year, a noticeable improvement compared to H1, thanks to more favorable weather conditions during the summer. This volume evolution is in line with the expected midterm trends. Tariffs are up 1%, slightly higher than the 0.8% achieved in H1.

Revenues in Spain are flat. Volumes are down by 1.1% due to less favorable weather conditions and lower tourist attendance in the summer. Tariffs are stable at plus 0.1%, including the 1.7% decrease in Barcelona from May this year.

In Latin America, we are recording a solid organic growth of 10%, thanks to an increase in Chile, plus 3.9% in volume after a dry winter and plus 2.5% in tariff. The region also benefits from an acceleration of the commercial dynamic in Panama and Mexico. EBIT excluding ForEx is a stable compared to the first nine months of 2017.

I now move on to R&R in Europe, which records a 3% organic increase in revenues. Process volumes are up 2.8% at 18.7 million tons, resulting from continued solid underlying economic activity within our customer base, partially mitigated by, first, higher number of energy from waste units under maintenance during the summer; and second, voluntary reduction in exposure to paper as a result of the recent negative regulatory evolution restricting Chinese imports.

Commodity prices continue to impact negatively on both sales and EBIT during the quarter. As an example, please note that cardboard prices that EUR 112 per ton at the end of September, went down to EUR 77 per ton at the end of September 2018. As you know, in addition to the green policy, which became effective on January 1, the Chinese authorities decided in August to completely stop imports from the U.S. which pressured prices globally. At EBIT level, the overall effect of this negative impact from recycled prices and the positive one from electricity prices is a net negative of EUR 18 million.

If we look at the activity by geography, please note that France recorded a solid 5.6% organic growth, driven by increased volume and input prices. UK and Nordics revenues are down 1%, impacted by the closure of Tilbury Solid Recovered Fuel facility and also a lesser contribution of construction activity. Those geography registered, however, quite dynamic activity on I&C during the period.

In Benelux and Germany, revenues are up 1.8%. And here also, we see an increase in industrial activity. Lastly, for industrial waste specialties, turnover is up 4.6%, thanks to increased volume in mineral hazardous waste and soil remediation. Excluding the impact of commodity prices, EBIT at constant ForEx is up.

The International division is growing at 3.5% on a pure organic basis. North America is up 3.8%. We recorded there a solid growth in non-regulated activities. And as for utilities, volumes were up 1.3% over the period. Australia delivered a strong growth, plus 10.2% organic, thanks to prices and volume growth and to an increased number of contracts for industrial waste collection and treatment, notably for construction and demolition in Sydney.

Asia is up 5.1% organically, back on the more normalized trend, leading to solid volume in water and waste after the first half that was impacted by the termination of major equipment engineering contracts.

In Africa, Middle East and India, revenues are down 9.6%, driven by a reduction in construction activities in the Middle East.

Lastly, Italy, Central and Eastern Europe performance is very solid, with revenue up 20.5%, driven by dynamic R&R activity, notably in Czech Republic and in Poland and by the progress in the construction of the sludge treatment and incineration plant in Glina, Romania. Overall, EBIT, excluding ForEx, is up, with all geographies contributing.

Moving now to Slide 13 with Water Technologies & Solutions. The integration of WTS is progressing well and the commercial performance is very satisfactory. Orders at $2.1 billion are up 14% versus last year pro forma, with a particularly good performance from Engineered Systems. Revenues at $2.43 billion, up organically 6.9% compared to last year pro forma. The trend is positive for both segments. For Engineered Systems, we recorded good sales for analytical instruments, for ultrafiltration products and for services in Northern America and in Asia. And for Chemical & Monitoring Solutions, sales are notably up in greater China, in Africa, in Middle East and in Northern America.

Integration is progressing well. Thanks to our value capture program, we have already secured $30 million of synergies for 2018. And these synergies are coming actually in earlier than initially planned and this is a real satisfaction. EBIT, excluding ForEx, is significantly up versus last year.

So ladies and gentlemen, just to wrap up this presentation, three main takeaways in my view for the solid Q3 performance: First, the net acceleration in organic growth, with plus 5.4% in Q3. We see the highest level for a quarter since Q3 2011. Second, a solid operational performance with EBIT up 7.5% organically and plus 13.3% at constant ForEx, according to our guidance definition and third, the integration of WTS, which is progressing as planned.

These strong first nine months, both on sales and EBIT, give me full confidence in confirming the 2018 guidance that we shared with you at the beginning of the year and reiterated with Jean-Louis Chaussade in July. We'll share with you our guidance for 2019 at the time of our full year results, but the road map of our value creation model is clear. First, focused execution on Compass and WTS synergy programs; second, capital selectivity to optimize returns; and third, value-creating growth and business transformation.

With that, I would like to turn the floor to you, and I'm ready to answer all the questions you may have.

We will now take our first question from Anna Maria Scaglia from Morgan Stanley.

Anna Maria Scaglia

Hi, good morning everyone. Three questions, if I may. The first one is regarding waste and if you can just give us an indication what's your view going ahead. So in terms of both volume and tariff, the second question is about three factors and here more looking at things that are not going as well as you might have been planning. Clearly, you had a very strong set of results last year despite were some things on the market you don't realize were not growing as strong, so if there's anything we can keep – should keep an eye on or not, which will be good news. And the third question is about Aguas Andinas. I see you've been indirectly lowering your stake, tiny reduction, but I was wondering what's the rationale there? Thank you.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Good morning, Anna Maria, your first question is on waste. So as you have noticed, we haven't seen a change in trend in Q3. Volume are up 2% in the third quarter just because we have a slightly increased the levels of maintenance of our energy from waste facility during the quarter. We are targeting growth in volume between 2.5% and 3% for the full year this year, which is much better than last year and even better than what we had anticipated nine months ago at the time of the guidance.

As far as the prices is concerned, they will go up in the next quarter and it will be the treatment price because most of our facility being situated in Europe, we will be billed to slightly increase prices.

Second of your question is what are the good and bad surprises, if I summarize it that way. Clearly, the impact that we had probably underestimated at the beginning of the year is the commodity impact. You've noticed as far as recycled electricity for the nine months, it has weighed on our P&L by EUR 18 million, and we had also negative impact on gas for EUR 13 million. But you have seen also that we have been able to more than compensate this effect with a solid set of results.

So obviously, we are taking all the necessary measures to reduce the commodity impact and notably the one with the paper and carbon by lowering the acquisition purchase price of those commodity given the current market trends. And we believe -- I believe that the current price will remain as it is for the next quarter.

As far as commodity is concerned, the results also a slight decline in scrap metal, which is due to the economic situation in Turkey, which is the number three buyer of scrap metal in the world. So we have to be particularly cautious with scrap at the moment.

Your third question is with regard to Aguas Andinas. This is true that we have reduced slightly our stake in indirect stake in Aguas Andinas by 3% during the summer. But if you allow me, I would like to more generally answer your question with regards to regulated business overall.

And you shall see the move that we have done, first the acquisition of GE Water and second, the slight reduction in our exposure to the regulated business in the U.S. and Chile as one unique move, which is to transform progressively in SUEZ in a more agile company, which is -- which has a stronger focus with industrial customers, which Jean-Louis Chaussade already explained to you several times, what is the beauty and the rationale of this acquisition of GE Water.

So does it mean that we're going to exit from the regulated business in U.S. and in Chile? The answer is not at all. We like the business, but we are trying to find the right weight in our capital employed and those transactions will also allow us to return more rapidly than initially planned to our targeted leverage of 3 times and that would be done in Q1 short after the transaction in the U.S. with Dutch firm, PGGM. So this is my answer.

Anna Maria Scaglia

Thank you very much.

We'll now take our next question from Vincent Ayral from JPMorgan.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Good morning, Vincent. We not hear you.

We'll now take our next question from Olivier Van Doosselaere from Exane.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

Yes. Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. And thank you so much for taking your time to answer our questions. I have three on my side. First one would be concerning Barcelona. So yes, you mentioned in your presentation how there was a tariff decrease in May. I think last Friday, actually, the city council approved the idea of putting in place a referendum in the city on potentially taking the water service public. I suspect it’s the same kind of pressure that has come back, but I was keen on having your latest thoughts on how your current relationship is with the local city council and how you see potential risk of such municipalizations going forward in Barcelona.

Second one on GE. So you mentioned the $30 million of synergies secured for 2018. I want to know is that what you realized up until the 9 months? Or is that the visibility you have for the full year? And how should we see that in relation to $25 million I think you had already realized in terms of SG&A reductions in H1. It seems that there’s a lot of certain volatility in terms of how those synergies come through. I wonder how we should think about that and also in terms of modeling your three-year target. And a final question is on the just on the exchange rate, if you could give us the latest update on why you would see currently the total FX impact, particularly on the EBIT for full year 2018. Thank you.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

I’m going to start in the reverse order. Product impact, we said at the end of June that it shall be EUR 75 million, minus EUR 75 million EBITDA and minus EUR 50 million at EBIT. We have now recomputed that based on the latest ForEx and it shall be rather minus EUR 60 million at EBITDA and minus EUR 40 million at EBIT level. So we have slightly recomputed our impact.

Your second question was on GE water, WTS synergies. No, there is no volatility, Olivier, in that. We said to you at the end of June, we already secured $25 million for the full year 2018 as we have, obviously, worked since and this $25 million is now $30 million. So this is what we have already secured and identified as of today with an impact on 2018. And I can tell you already that for 2019, we’ve already secured the $61 million. So we are very confident that the integration plan will go smoothly.

Again, I repeat, I’m not saying that integration is over, but so far, so good. We are particularly pleased with the way the division is developing. With regards to the Barcelona contract, do we have any threat that this contract could be interrupted? The answer is not at all. We have a valid contract, which will last up to 2047. So we have another 29 years to go. The decision by the City of Barcelona is a little bit weird one in a way because, first, the water contract that we have is not with the Barcelona City Council, but with Barcelona Metropolitan Area.

And as you remember, this contract is between Aguas de Barcelona and the INB and you remember that our contract is – has SUEZ at 70%. The INB stays at 15% and Caixa at 15%. So we have a full confidence that the contact will continue. And, by the way, if there were to be a referendum, it cannot be organized before the next election. So it will be up to the next mayor and to the next INB to decide. But do we have any fear that the contract could be interrupted before the term? The answer is not at all. We have the full confidence that we will go up to its term.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

Thank you very much.

We will now take our next question from Vincent Ayral from JPMorgan.

Vincent Ayral

Can you hear me now? I think we had a technical problem. Good morning. So a few questions have been asked. I will stick to two right now. The first is you made a comment regarding the waste volume growth being potentially materially above what has been used in the guidance. So the question is, what did you use for the guidance? And could you repeat the [indiscernible] that remained unchanged on the waste volumes. That will be question one. Question two is regarding GE Water, the profitability in Q3 and Q4. I think there were some elements, which were nonrecurring over the end of the year, so for Q4 and GE Water, it would be very useful to remind us exactly what was done and what were the concepts there. Thank you.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Good morning, Vincent. At the time of the guidance, we said that we have used, as far as volume is concerned, the trend that we had observed in Q4 last year and the trend was up 2%. So we have moderated guidance with volume going up 2%. And as you can notice, we are 2.8% at the end of September. So we are slightly above that element of our estimate. On the other hand, as you have seen as well, we have a strong increase in gas and in a recycled price – some decrease in recycled prices that was not foreseen in the guidance but, overall, all of that will be smartly compensated.

Your questions on GE Water. We have been constant in our estimate for the year. So we are targeting $2.8 billion revenue and $200 million of EBIT through PPA. So we are sticking to that guidance, and we are very confident at the end of September that we’ll be able to achieve those two numbers. Were there’s some one-off element in the profitability of the period? Yes, that’s was reported in our H1 results where we had one-off property tax impact that was positive for five, it was already in the books at the end of June. But we are particularly confirming our objective, $2.8 billion of revenue and $200 million of EBIT pre-PPA.

Vincent Ayral

Thank you very much.

We will now take our next question from Philippe Ourpatian from ODDO.

Philippe Ourpatian

Yes, good morning to all of you. Just two questions on my side. The first one is regarding the $80 million negative one you recorded at your waste business, which is a mix between negative trend in terms of secondary raw material prices and positive one in term of electricity. Could you just split the figure between the two components first and is the net of 2018 be comparable with the target you have given or projected as the full year negative impact of EUR 25 million you mentioned in the first half, which you were at minus EUR 13 million in terms of EBIT, and you say that you’re going to be at EUR 25 million at the end of the year. Is this EUR 25 million comparable with the 2018 which is a mix of two components? That’s the first question.

And could you just, second one, update regarding the situation in Italy between you, Acea and what are your possible, I would say, action in order to maybe increase your business in this area. Thanks.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, Philippe. So regarding recycle prices and electricity, I’m not going to give you the full detail of each of the impact at the end of September, but I will answer your question so precisely that you will understand. So the net impact of the two is minus EUR 18 million. And this minus EUR 18 million will become EUR 25 million at year-end. And to your explanation, this minus EUR 25 million at year-end shall be around minus EUR 30 million for recycled and plus EUR 5 million for electricity. So at the end of June, when you questioned me on what is the impact of recycled, I told you between EUR 25 million and EUR 30 million.

Given the current trend that is particularly proof of paper and metal, we will end up at minus EUR 30 million for recycled and plus EUR 5 million for electricity. So I’ll let you guess what it is at the end of September. And by the way, for recycled, this is almost exclusively better in cardboard because in the plastic side, you have that in the appendices of the booklet. Plastic films, or HDPE, is going down but the other plastics are going up slightly, LDPE and PET notably so the impact is almost neutral for plastic. So the situation, which is the concern as of today is for paper and carbon.

For Italy in general and Acea in particular, but you remember, we also said to you several times that for Western Europe, Italy will become the third pillar of our development after France and Spain, so we are there for the foreseeable future and we are developing our activity. And we can develop those activity either through Acea or we can do it by ourselves.

So is your question, do you want to develop our activity in Italy? I confirm. Yes, we are particularly keen in doing so for water and waste. If your question is, do you plan to increase your stake in that share? The answer is not at all. We are particularly satisfied with our investment as of today, and we keep a constant dialogue with the mayor in order to improve the local situation.

Philippe Ourpatian

Thank you very much.

We will now take our next question from Emmanuel Turpin from Societe Generale.

Emmanuel Turpin

Good morning, everyone. My first question is on WTS. You did confirm your budget for the full year. I’m wondering if you are not being a little bit conservative here. The trends at the nine-month stage seems to be better than we expected at the start of the year, at least on the two indicators that we have, i.e., revenues, looks like we’ve got more than the 5% or the 5% to 6% organic growth we’re kind of aiming for at 6.8% at the nine months.

And then you say that you will be in line or ahead of your target for all the synergies. I haven't seen anything released that seems to be offsetting this on the downside. So is it a matter of you being conservative just to confirm the budget and not to say that you're likely to be ahead of budget on WTS.

And my second question is on the waste business. You – we have a slight slowdown in volumes of waste treated in the third quarter, if I'm not wrong. You did mention in your introduction that you had some extra maintenance at some incinerators. Would you mind giving us a little bit more background how much does this explain in terms of dry slowdown in Q3. Could you give us maybe the contribution of the construction and demolition volumes in Q3? I remember that at the H1 stage, you mentioned about 100 basis points of the increase in waste volumes were due to these construction and demolition volumes.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Your first question is generally on guidance. Do we feel confident that we are going to bridge the guidance? The answer is yes. We are confident overall, as we are confident for WTS. It is true that the Q3 is very encouraging for us, but I don't want to overpromise. Obviously, every day we are there to dedicate to beat the guidance but the guidance remains our target. Remember also that the Q4 last year profitability was particularly strong quarter. So effectively, we are in line with schedule and as you have noticed, the growth at 6.9% is even slightly higher than what we have expected. And obviously, with an order book, which is at 14%, that gives us a lot of confidence for the quarters to come.

Emmanuel Turpin

Could you remind us about the Q4 last year, any positive item booked in Q4 last year for WTS that would not recur this year? Anything, which would be a base effect taken into account for this quarter? Because, I'm sorry, to reiterate my point but organic growth is stronger than we expected or ahead of budget synergies. It's a pretty simple business, right? If revenues are higher and cost are lower. we should have a beat on WTS only, not the group, but WTS. So anything to take into account from Q4 last year as a base effect?

Jean-Marc Boursier

No. If my recollection is correct, the EBITDA for Q4 for WTS was around EUR60 million. There was no one-off element. I repeat what I say, so far, so good, but we stick to the guidance, and we don't want to overpromise at this stage of the year. With regards to waste volume, so we were at the 3.2% at the end of June and we are 2.8% now. So we have done 2.8% now so we done 2% in Q3 only. Are we seeing any slowdown in activity from our customers for industrial and commercial activity in Europe? The answer is no. We don't measure that. If there were to be a slowdown to be measured, I will tell you immediately. The only activity or the only sector, which is slowing down is the automotive industry.

And this impacts the price for scrap metal, as I described earlier on. What is true is that we have done more maintenance in Q3 this year than we had done in Q3 last year, but this is taking effect more than anything else and obviously we are preparing our energy from waste facility for the winter period, which is the most important one given the price of energy. So I'm pretty sure that those energy from waste activity will run at full speed in Q4 this year. Regarding construction and demolition waste, I did mention the Grand Paris effect at the end of June and I told you that it was contributing positively for 1% of the volume and this is still 1% at the end of September because it contributes for 200,000 tons out of the total of 18.7 million, so it's almost 1.1%, but the change in trends is not different. So this is why we have a particularly good contribution of minerals activity in the period but not more than 1% in the total volume.

Emmanuel Turpin

Are you able to quantify the – in terms of percentage points, the effect of the incinerator maintenance by chance?

Jean-Marc Boursier

On the top of my head, no, but this information is not so meaningful, Emmanuel, if you allow me to understand the performance of the division overall. We have just done normal maintenance during the summer period, and we are particularly cautious because those assets are very valuable. Especially at the time where electricity prices are going up. So you have understood the impact for electricity for the full year, which will be around plus 5. But, obviously, we have also hedged a little bit for 2019 and 2020. So the positive contribution of energy from waste facility will go even earlier in the two years to come.

We have now a follow-up question from Anna Maria Scaglia from Morgan Stanley.

Anna Maria Scaglia

Just a quick one for me. We have seen yesterday the UK. budget mentioning the possibility of taxation on incineration as well as we had some news in Italy about potential intervention on water. I was wondering if you had a general comment on those two.

Jean-Marc Boursier

I'm going to comment the UK. one because there are a lot of political questions in the UK. regarding the environmental policy what they wish to do after Brexit. Can you remember that 4 million tons of refuse-derived fuel are exported by the Kingdom in Europe. This market is a very promising one for us in Europe, probably the most promising market for us in Europe, given the fact that there is a lack of treatment capacity in this country. And then there is the lack also of electricity. So the UK, we go for energy from waste with the production electricity. This is why we have decided to build a new facility for 247 tons across the Newcastle, and you have also noticed that there will be a landfill ban in Scotland.

So in the northern part of the Kingdom, the situation will be even more problematic. Easy to constrain for us that there is incineration tax in UK. The answer is not. That tax will be passed through to our customers, but I do confirm that SUEZ will continue to invest in this country to go along with the new regulation and the new regulation will be noticeable on plastics with a strong likelihood of deposit returns still being implemented in the country to not only generate energy, but also to increase the recycling rate, which is, in the UK, below-average.

We will take our next question from Vincent Ayral from JPMorgan.

Vincent Ayral

A follow-up question regarding the electricity hedging. So we had a very material movement in oil prices recently. And as well as in CO2 actually. I wanted to know if you could give us a refresher quickly on what is your hedging policy and why your off in volumes short-term and medium-term. Thank you.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Yes, Vincent. So we are producing almost eight terawatt hour of energy in Europe, of which, to make it simple, four is electricity, four is steam and heat. For electricity, our hedging policy is the following. At the end of December, we shall have hedged between 50% and 75% of the volumes open for the market of Europe plus 1 and at least 25% for Europe plus 2, keeping in mind that not all of the volumes are operating on the deregulated market because some of them, like in France, are still fully regulated. So this is the policy. I'm not going to give you much more details on the power price country by country, but we are applying the policy, as I say, which means that we have started to hedge 2020 as of Q3 this year. And there are very good conditions.

Vincent Ayral

I'm just trying to understand the structure because you're long electricity in waste and you're short on water. And are you accounting for that in your hedging policy? Or should we expect a potential short-term small margin until higher electric prices are passed through on the water concessions? And then the follow-up side from the higher electricity prices to come a year later. Just to get some color on that.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Your understanding is right. So we are a producer of energy, so eight terawatts hour of revenue, and we are a consumer of electricity. We are buying five terawatt hour electricity for water in Europe, because as you would remember, one cubic meter being one ton, we need a lot of energy to push the water into networks. Do we hedge the electricity that is purchased in our water contract? The answer is no. We don't need to because we are protected contractually. So in our escalation formula, the cost of energy is protected. So we have some tariff indexation, which would compensate us for the increase of electricity prices for water. By the way, I told you that in France, notably, prices are up 1% at the end of September. We have already computed the indexation formula for 2018. And if everything is being kept constant compared to today, the indexation formula would give us 2.2% of tariff increase next year in France. So part of it is due to the increase of IFRS. So we don't need to hedge.

Vincent Ayral

Thank you very much.

We will take our next question from Vincent Gilles from Crédit Suisse.

Vincent Gilles

Yes. Good morning everyone. I have a very simple or very complex question, not sure. It’s about the impact of what we call the China closure over the last few months. Maybe you can develop a bit on how you can react to this slightly unexpected event and how you’re going to redirect some of your businesses, cost-cutting, commercial lines. Why are these relevant for us to understand how these events may turn into long term/short term, what do you think and then how you will react to it.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, Vincent, to answer your question, I would need to split my answer into two parts. First, what we do for paper and cardboard. And second, what we do for plastic because the understanding is different. So for paper and cardboard, China has not decided to ban importation, but I reduced the importation quota from 30 million ton to 20 million tons and has significantly reduced the level of impurity. So the strategy for us is to increase the quality of the recycled material to be able to continue to export in China where the prices are much higher than what we have in Europe. And obviously, to find other outlets in Europe, but do we continue to export to China? The answer is yes, under good conditions as long as we can meet the impurity level criteria, which is a maximum of 0.5% per ton, which is a very low level.

For your information, we are exporting as of today approximately 407 tons of paper and cardboard to China, which is 12% of our own production. For plastic, the situation is different because there is a total ban of importation of plastic by China. So here, the situation is different. SUEZ was just exporting plastic films, so low density polyethylene for 57 tons so very minor. So here, the answer is different. First, we have found other outlets in Southeast Asia. And second, we shall continue the transformation of this plastic into high-quality equivalents because those equivalents, being a product, they can travel fully. So as you can see,, obviously, this is short terms bad news and there is a market disruption, but on the longer term, we will find other alternatives, which might be different in the value chain as I gave you an example for plastic.

Vincent Gilles

Thank you.

We do not have any further questions at the moment.

Jean-Marc Boursier

I just want to wrap up this end, and thank you all for having logged into our call today. We continue to drive the execution of our plan and I look forward to updating you more on what we are doing in the next few months. And we will meet again for the full year presentation on the 27 of February. Thank you all for joining this call and have a great day. Thank you.

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.