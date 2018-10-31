BMS Is A Buy On The Dip

We think at ~$50 per share, Bristol-Myers Squibb stock represents a good entry opportunity for value investors.

However, it is a diversified biopharma company with multiple revenue streams, including strong Opdivo sales in several cancer indications.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) stock is currently traded at ~13x of 2018E non-GAAP earnings, and we believe that at ~$50 per share, it is at a favorable entry level for value investors, as compared to 22x of 2018E earnings of the S&P 500.

Like many other companies in biopharma, BMS stock has been flat (or fluctuated between $47 and $75) in the recent years as a result of drug pricing pressure from both political parties in the US as well as company-specific factors, such as Immuno-Oncology, or IO, competition with Merck (NYSE:MRK) and other players.

Company's Quick Background

BMS is an $80 billion market cap company that has a diversified portfolio of both biotech and pharma products:

Source: BMS investor presentation 2018

Source: BMS SEC filings

During the past several years, BMS has financed its operations through the sales of its products. It also has bought back its shares over the past two years. The company has a strong balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of less than 10%.

BMS recently had an earnings call that reaffirmed our moderate Buy thesis.

Earnings Call - The Most Notable Moments

We think one of the most interesting moments in earnings calls is the Q&A session. It's interesting because from what we hear analysts asking, we can understand what bothers the investor community the most. And from the answers (tone, timbre, confidence, preparedness), we can guess what management actually meant.

We prepared the shortened version of BMS's 3Q earnings call summary to highlight the moments that we think matter the most. We will also try to decipher both questions and answers in terms of what both sides actually meant. In general, we will skip less important and standard "check the box" questions.

RCC Indication

The question was whether Renal Cell Carcinoma, or RCC, is a fragmented market. Opdivo + Yervoy is used in both first-line (1L) and second-line (2L), but Merck's CTLA-4 seems to be better tolerated than Yervoy.

The answer was that 2L RCC has 50% market share, 1L is at 33%. BMS knows the market, has relationships with prescribers, and the combo has good OS (Overall Survival) and safety data. BMS is confident it will remain that way.

We think that Opdivo will remain one of the standards of care in RCC, and it is indeed a fragmented market. If we look at NCCN guidelines for kidney cancer, we will see multiple recommended regimes for each of the RCC stages:

Source: NCCN Guidelines, October 2018

Lung Indication Setback?

The question is whether the current situation (presumably stock price and market perception) is a déjà vu of failure of the Checkmate-026 trial for 1L lung indication two years ago... but there is no share buyback this time.

The answer is that BMS's IO strategy is not about monotherapy, it's about combo treatments, hinting perhaps that failed Checkmate-331 was a monotherapy (as well as failed Checkmate-026 at the time).

As for share buyback, the company pays dividends, which have been increased over the last several years (perhaps pointing at the fact that share buyback and dividends are essentially the same thing).

As a reminder, BMS has a lucrative 3.25% dividend yield, which keeps around a lot of value investors and big names: Wellington, Vanguard, Blackrock, etc. Wellington alone is the major investor and owns 9% of the company ($7 billion/$80 billion) and has had its investment in BMS for a long time. To be balanced and fair, Wellington biotech managers actually invested in both sides of the aisle - $5 billion in Merck and $7 billion in BMS - but this is a topic of a separate discussion.

Is TMB the Next Drive?

There were a series of questions about TMB (tumor mutational burden) and what the path going forward is.

As we know, TMB is a new biomarker that can be identified by the FoundationOne test. So, what investors are trying to figure is whether BMS is attempting to TMB-analyze some of the existing Phase III lung cancer trials, such as Checkmate-9LA. And the answer was that, basically, the company is requesting TMB testing in all of the relevant trials. And there are a lot of late-stage trials:

Source: BMS investor presentation 2018

However, overall TMB biomarker importance is very "early in the process", per BMS CEO. There are some hopes for the lung cancer indication specifically, as lung cancer is becoming a "segmented market" with multiple important biomarkers (and the patient population is large).

We think that TMB can become a meaningful biomarker, and this would be an upside scenario for Opdivo's lung performance.

Guidance Beyond 2019

Guidance for 2019 will be provided in January 2019, as usual - at the beginning of the year. No guidance beyond 2019, obviously.

We think the CEO provided a very reasonable answer. There is no way anyone can provide 2+ year guidance without a significant margin of error. It would be very opportunistic for the CEO to do it the Celgene-2020 (NASDAQ:CELG) way - declare 2020 targets/guidance, collect bonuses and then resign, while the successor had to roll back the guidance with the stock plunging more than 50% from its all-time highs.

Opdivo's 2L Lung Cancer Performance

BMS claims that it maintains the "leading" share in 2L lung indication, which is 30% per company management. But the question is how long is it going to continue? Is it at all reasonable having a 2L IO Opdivo after 1L IO?

Short answer: it will gradually decline. Outside of US, the second-line IO eligibility decline will be gradual (given the approval lag), but overall, will remain at 40-45% level for some time.

CHMP Rejection of RCC Submission

In July 2018, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, rejected the use of Opdivo + Yervoy in 1L RCC. Although improvements in OS were obvious, CHMP objected to the lack of evidence showing that Yervoy contributed to the efficacy of Opdivo. Opdivo monotherapy alone is active in 2L RCC patients. Thus, CHMP was concerned that the addition of Yervoy may add toxicity without proven efficacy. So, the question was whether there was any news on that regard.

No comments on ongoing dialogue with Europeans.

We think this is going to be up in the air for some time. Subconsciously, Europeans don't like twice-expensive combos, even though CHMP is not a price-driven organ.

Nevertheless, sooner or later, we believe that EMA will approve 1L RCC indication for Opdivo.

Opdivo Sales Breakdown by Indication

In the US - lung 35%, melanoma 30%, RCC 20%, others 15%. An ex-US lung is 60%.

BMS assumes that while the distribution will change, the revenues will rise due to diversification.

We agree with this statement in general. It actually supports our investment thesis that Opdivo is not entirely dependent on lung indication. While 35% is a significant number, we think that even in unfavorable scenario, Opdivo will retain a significant market share in lung indication via various lines of therapies and biomarkers such as TMB.

Combo Trials Need More Time?

Yes, it takes time. We think the last sentence of the answer says it all:

... So I think your question about urgency is very well taken but at the end it's going to be fundamentally grounded in the science.

Comments on Trump Pricing of Drugs

This question is interesting, because BMS is not a notorious price-raiser. Rather, the company mostly builds the business through organic growth of the patient population. On top of that, it derives ~45% of revenues from ex-US, and therefore, is not significantly dependent on US pricing policy:

Source: BMS SEC filings

Opdivo, however, is not immune to pricing pressure. In the US it is priced 2x of prices in UK and Italy. We think one of the explanations of price discrepancies in various countries is the Consumer Price Index (GDP per capita ratio, or Big Mac Index):

Source: Public sources in each respective country and Author's analysis

In general, we think that BMS is not as much sensitive to White House/Congress pricing pressure as other US sales-only biopharma peers.

From the CEO's response, we can infer that he was skeptical about the long-term effect of US pricing policies:

From a pricing perspective, my point of view is that we're very early and it's difficult to predict how many of the policies being discussed by the administration will evolve, both in terms of the policies themselves and the way they're implemented.

Wrapping Up

We think that at the current earnings level with P/E of 13x and expected growth of 7-10%, BMS stock represents a moderate Buy opportunity for value investors.

