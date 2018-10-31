This May Be A Good Time To Pick Up Aerie Pharmaceuticals In 2018

Certain risks, however, cannot be ignored by retail investors.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company. The company is mainly focused on developing and commercializing therapies targeting glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals today stands at the cusp of a major transformation, from being a clinical-stage company to a full-fledged commercial organization. The second quarter of 2018 was the first period when the company reported positive sales. And Aerie Pharmaceuticals now expects its full-year 2018 revenues to fall in the range of $20 million-30 million.

In this backdrop, I believe it is an opportune time for retail investors to pick up Aerie Pharmaceuticals. In this article, I will be explaining the reasons supporting this hypothesis in greater detail.

Rhopressa can emerge as a major glaucoma therapy across the world.

Approved by the FDA for lowering of elevated intraocular pressure or IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension in December 2017, Rhopressa has been impressing both physician and patient community in the real world setting.

The drug was launched commercially in the U.S. in April 2018. In its Q2 2018 conference call, the company reported physicians noting dramatic levels of reduction in IOP levels of glaucoma patients, at times even higher than that noted in clinical settings. Patients are also reporting fewer adverse events associated with hyperemia or eye redness. In April 2017, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has already reported positive efficacy and safety data from Rocket 4 Phase 3 clinical trial.

As per Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 conference call, glaucoma market is covered half by commercial payers and remaining half by Medicare Part D. The company is working to negotiate commercial access for Rhopressa in 2018, while Medicare Part D market is expected to open up mostly in 2019.

As per Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ investor presentation, Aerie Pharmaceuticals had managed to secure access for 85% of the commercially covered patient population in the U.S. market by October 1, 2018. Of these, 40% of the lives had tier 2 or preferred tier access to the drug, while 45% had tier 3 or non-preferred tier access to the drug. This is a significant improvement from the access on September 1, 2018, where 25% of the lives had tier 2 or preferred tier access to the drug, while 55% had tier 3 or non-preferred tier access to the drug.

By October 01 2018, Aerie Pharmaceuticals had managed to secure access for Rhopressa for 40% of the Medicare Part D patient population, a dramatic jump from the 12% access on September 01, 2018. Beyond working to further expand access, the company is also offering co-pay options to patients.

In October 2018, Aerie Pharmaceuticals announced that the EU accepted MAA for Rhokiinsa, which is marketed as Rhopressa in the U.S. market. The company now expects CHMP decision in H2 2019.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals also plans to initiate Phase 2 trials to position Rhopressa in the Japanese market.

Roclatan is on its way to secure FDA approval in March 2019.

A fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and Xalatan, Roclatan is currently under review by the FDA. The PDUFA date for this application has been set as March 14, 2019.

As per Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ investor presentation, Roclatan, which is being positioned as first-line glaucoma therapy, has already demonstrated superiority to the market leader, latanoprost, in two Phase 3 trials. If Roclatan is approved by the FDA, Aerie Pharmaceuticals will become the only company that managed to secure two drug approvals in glaucoma indication within such a short time period. This will also ensure the optimal use of its sales channels.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals also expects to secure EU approval for Roclatan by end of 2019. The company is also anticipating topline data from MERCURY 3 trial, which will be comparing Roclatan with another glaucoma drug, Ganfort. This data will play a pivotal role in fixing pricing for Roclatan in the European market.

The company is focused on other novel therapies targeting various eye diseases.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals is focusing on retinal eye disease segment as the next chapter in its growth story. As per Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ investor presentation, IQVIA estimates the size of this market is $4.9 billion in the U.S. and $9.0 billion across the world.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals is currently evaluating a new pathway to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema, through an investigational AR-13503 implant. This therapy has demonstrated promising results in preclinical trials as adjunctive therapy to Eylea. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is also studying AR-1105 Implant, in preclinical models, in diabetic macular edema indication.

Investors should pay attention to certain company-specific risks prior to investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

While most of the news has been positive for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, the relatively low uptake of Rhopressa and the slow pace of Medicare Part D coverage seem to have affected investor sentiment on the stock. As of October 29, 2018, the stock has dropped by -8.37% in 2018 on a YTD basis.

With no other approved product, Aerie Pharmaceuticals is also excessively dependent on the success of Rhopressa, exposing the company to a high level of business concentration risk. And while Rhopressa has demonstrated an impressive efficacy and safety profile, it will still have to face tough competition from other glaucoma drugs such as Allergan’s (AGN) Lumigan, Bausch & Lomb’s Vyzulta, Pfizer’s (PFE) Xalatan, and Novartis’ (NVS) Travtan.

Despite these risks, I consider Aerie Pharmaceuticals to be an attractive investment opportunity for 2018.

As per the company’s Q2 2018 conference call, Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a cash balance close to $286.10 million, $100 million worth undrawn credit facility, and $123 million long-term debt on its balance sheet as of August 09, 2018. In this call, the company has estimated annual cash burn in the range of $200 million-210 million for the fiscal year 2018. However, it should be remembered that this figure is more of an anomaly as it includes large-scale capital investments in the company’s Ireland plant.

Wall Street analysts, however, expect the company to earn about $23.60 million worth revenues in FY 2018, while revenues in FY 2019 are expected to soar up to $123.25 million. The company is expected to earn $327.78 million in revenues in FY 2020. In this backdrop, the company will be able to sustain its operations on its own and even raise more capital from investors.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $85.22, which is almost 55.65% higher than the company’s last closing price on October 29, 2018. I believe this target price is a more accurate representation of the fair value of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should consider adding Aerie Pharmaceuticals to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.