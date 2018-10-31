CBL: Balance Sheets Matter

CBL still has an issue with a lack of cash and their "capital-lite" strategy reeks of desperation.

In the world of REITs, an outsized portion of analysis tends to focus on cash-flow measures like FFO, AFFO, or CAD. After all, one of the features that attract investors to REITs is the allure of large and relatively secure dividend yields.

When mall REITs Washington Prime Group (WPG) and CBL Properties (CBL) saw their dividend yields climb into teens, many could not resist the allure of high yields which were easily covered by cash-flow.

When CBL cut their dividend at the end of 2017, it caught many by surprise. The share price collapsed, and WPG experienced a sympathy drop as investors started wondering if WPG would follow CBL's lead.

A year later, CBL has announced an even larger cut. This one was telegraphed last earnings call, though it might be larger than some expected. In early trading today, it appears the tether between CBL and WPG has been cut as WPG is slightly up following a strong earnings report of their own.

For those who bought CBL when the dividend was $0.27/quarter and the stock was trading over $7, they have seen their dividend slashed by over 70% and have seen their capital cut in half.

I first entered the sector in June 2017, when I felt that the market was undervaluing the redevelopment opportunity and mall REITs across the board were dropping like rocks.

Initially, I used the scattergun approach, buying every name in the sector, including WPG and CBL. Lacking time to do deep due diligence, I bought everything on the dip and then made the decision which to hold long-term and which to sell short-term golf tournament style. WPG made the cut, CBL didn't.

WPG Total Return Price data by YCharts

While WPG has not had spectacular returns over the period, it has clearly outpaced CBL, a stock it once traded in tandem with.

Bulls continue to point to how cheap CBL has gotten in relation to FFO/AFFO. CBL is currently trading at under 2x FFO, while WPG is trading around 4.5x FFO. In a recent article, long time bull Jussi Askola suggested that the dividend cut is a good thing. While I fully agree with the idea that the dividend cut was necessary and the funds are better spent towards redevelopment, I am less confident that CBL has found bottom.

Cash Is King

The largest reason that CBL had to cut their dividend is their lack of cash. CBL had just under $21 million in cash on hand at quarter end. While they have $697 million available on their lines of credit, their covenants prevent them from using the full amount.

Source

The key covenant that is hampering CBL is the "Unsecured indebtedness to unencumbered asset value" covenant. In the fine print, you can see that although they have $697,627 in availability, they can only borrow $491,436. Last quarter they had $667,799 in availability but could borrow $550,341. In other words, despite paying off almost $30 million on their credit lines, the amount they can borrow decreased $59 million.

CBL is in the process of renegotiating their lines of credit. Management has already telegraphed that part of those negotiations includes adding collateral. CBL intends to combine their term loan maturing 2019 and their revolver into a single secured facility consisting of a term loan and a line of credit. While the details are not yet available, it is a very good guess that the total size will be smaller.

The bottom line is that CBL cannot count on using their revolver to pay for redevelopment. They will remain reliant on cash-flow and property specific construction loans. At the property level, CBL is already heavily encumbered. Only 4 of their Tier 1 assets are unencumbered.

Compare that situation to WPG, which will have over $100 million in cash by year-end and room on their revolver increases their liquidity to over $500 million. Additionally, WPG's highest quality assets are unencumbered, providing great flexibility for additional financing options.

The practical impact for CBL is that they will have to make redevelopment decisions based on the available resources, rather than what is best for the long-term.

Shoestring Budget

Being efficient and saving money is wonderful, but there is a difference between saving a few dollars because you can and scrimping to save a few dollars because you have to. It is blatantly obvious that CBL is the latter.

Source

One initial problem for CBL is that they do not own a lot of the Sears space. In their Tier 1 malls alone, Sears owns 5 of the 10 buildings. While there is some positive in that the spaces might be bought and redeveloped by a third-party, saving CBL the expense, it means that CBL has much less control over what happens at their properties unless they buy the properties. An additional expense that CBL is not equipped to easily handle.

CBL is touting their "capital-lite" redevelopment strategy as "underrated". It is not a strategy, it is desperation. Businesses are not charities when another party is ponying up the capital, they are getting something in exchange. Since CBL does not have the upfront capital, they are sacrificing future rents and cash-flow to fill the spaces today.

The larger question is whether or not the tradeoff is worth it. That is not so easily answered. In the long run, it is plausible that things work out and redevelopment creates a positive impact on malls and CBL is able to put a large portion of the expense on others.

What CBL investors should understand is that much of it is not in CBL's control. If someone buys a Sears store and then decides to abandon the redevelopment 3 years later, there is not a thing CBL can do about it. If it is one of their lower performing malls, so be it. That CBL is lacking that control in several of their highest quality malls should be an area of great concern. The spaces owned by Seritage (SRG) are not a big concern since they have the backing of Buffett along with a proven track record of redeveloping. The spaces owned by Sears that could go to the highest bidder are more concerning.

For WPG, Sears only owns 3 of the stores they intend to redevelop and WPG has the means to bid aggressively for control of those properties.

Conclusion

Redeveloping in the best of circumstances is difficult. There are always unexpected hurdles, delays, and things that go wrong. When there is a flood of large box stores entering the market, landlords find themselves competing with each other for the highest quality tenants.

CBL is entering with very little cash on hand, lenders who are tightening up and a junk credit rating. Their strategy of "capital-lite" is not one they chose, it is a strategy born of necessity.

Adding insult onto injury, CBL does not own several of the Sears stores in their highest quality malls and their property level debt is disproportionately focused on their highest quality malls. The redevelopment of properties could very well be in the hands of currently unknown entities if CBL does not come up with the cash to buy them. Introducing unknown third-parties dramatically increases the risks of an already risky proposition.

CBL is cheap, but it is cheap for very good reasons. The price might tempt some to take a flyer and it could work out. The idea that redeveloping big box stores and modernizing malls will greatly improve profitability is an appealing one.

For me, the risk is more than I care to stomach. After the lines of credit are refinanced, there is more clarity on how redevelopment will be funded and revenues stop dropping, CBL might be worth another look as a deep value play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.