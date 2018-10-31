Nutrisystem Inc. (NTRI) CEO Dawn Zier on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nutrisystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

John Mills - Managing Partner, ICR

Dawn Zier - President & CEO

Michael Monahan - CFO

Keira Krausz - Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

Linda Bolton Weiser - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Frederick Wightman - Citigroup

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Chris Howe - Barrington Research

Kara Anderson - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Operator

John Mills of ICR.

John Mills

Great. Thank you, Matt, good afternoon and thank you for joining us on Nutrisystem's third quarter 2018 conference call. Today, Dawn Zier, President and Chief Executive Officer will provide an overview of the business; Mike Monahan, Chief Financial Officer will review the third quarter 2018 results and provide fourth quarter and updated full-year 2018 financial guidance; and Keira Krausz, Chief Marketing Officer, will provide insight into the company's marketing initiatives. We will then open up the call to take your questions.

I'd like to remind everyone that during this conference call, Nutrisystem management will make certain forward-looking statements about its outlook for 2018 and beyond that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally preceded by words such as believe, plan, intend, expect, anticipate, or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are protected by the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstance that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Nutrisystem's filings with the SEC.

Nutrisystem is making these statements as of October 30th, 2018 and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. In addition to the GAAP results, Nutrisystem will provide certain non-GAAP financial measures. Nutrisystem's earnings press release for the third quarter of 2018 can be found under the News Release link on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at nutrisystem.com. The tables attached to that earnings press release include reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Dawn Zier.

Dawn Zier

Thank you, John and thanks to everyone who has joined. I'm pleased to report that we returned to year-over-year growth in our third quarter and adjusted EBITDA in the earnings or line with expectations. South Beach growth remained strong as we're seeing KPI improvements across most measures, plus most importantly, we see a clear path to return Nutrisystem's growth in 2019.

The second half of 2018 is all about doing what's necessary to position the company for meaningful growth in 2019. As we were embedding our plans for 2019, we made some delivery decisions around media deployment and media mix in the third and fourth quarter that have a small impact on current year, but positions us more strongly for the New Year.

We're focused on three primary ways that will drive our return to meaningful growth in 2019 and have done a lot of research followed by extensive testing in Q3 and into Q4 to arrive at a proof point that gives us confident our plan will deliver at.

First, we're focusing on programming and product renovation for 2019 centered around personalized nutrition flexibility to better engage with consumers, both at historic and throughout their journey to optimal health. Our innovation efforts to design to not only widen the pool of those interested in our brand, but to also increase revenue per customer as a relationship with them of all.

Second, we've developed and have been rigorously testing 2019 campaigns that reflect the brand evolution for Nutrisystem that is on trend with what consumers are asking for. The nutrient supports our evolving brand promise, resonates well with target audiences, and we're seeing early evidence that our creative approach will drive response d engagement across all such points. And third, we're refining our media-deployment strategy to expand reach, growth digital, and increased efficiency.

Let me now provide more details on how each of these, starting with the program and product innovation. Our mission as a company is to transform license and power people by helping them successfully progress on their journey towards optimal health. For large majority, the first step of this journey often starts with weight loss.

We embrace this critical for a step and believe that our program is better than any other program out there and helping people achieve this. And moving forward, there is more we can and will do to help people as they progress on their individual path.

Heading into January, we'll have new programs to both Nutrisystem and South Beach aimed at millions of people wanting to jump start their health and wellness journey through structured weight loss.

Our new programs will capture current consumer trends and preferences and will offer increased customization and flexibility, all designed to increase our appeal to a wider audience. We'll be expanding our food portfolio with close to 50 news items and remain focused on educating consumers about what optimal nutrition looks like. We'll share all these exciting details come December.

Looking ahead, we'll continue to lead on the personalized nutrition front. Our DNA Body Blueprint will be offered existing customers ready to transition from a structured program who are looking to learn how to best continue their journey.

We'll offer one-on-one support to help them build out a personalized plan based on the unique genetic mapping. You will increasingly see us introduce product that can be used, not only at the start of an individual's journey to optimal health, but throughout.

We'll also be exploring offerings DNA Body Blueprints to do-it-yourself consumers in 2019, who want to personalized nutrition plan with less formal structure. It's my belief that initiatives such as these, will over time, dramatically widen our consideration set and open up new relationships for us.

Finally, on the product innovation side, where [Indiscernible], we were the first in the industry to eliminate artificial flavors, sweeteners, and synthetic colors from our food portfolio back in 2016 and we're continuing our commitment to being at the forefront of our industry with some of the highest standards in food quality.

Our team has been developing our nutrition mission and we're introducing for 2019, the Nutrisystem ban ingredients list, which bans 71 ingredients from our program. 100% of our menu items meet the standard, and in fact, our list of lines about the whole food clean label food list on all but seven items and we're working towards the perfect alignment as we head through 2019 into 2020 to fulfill our goal of becoming a clean label company.

The second of the three points I briefly touch on is our brand evolution and our 2019 campaign. Keira will walk through this in more detail, but let me say, I'm genuinely excited by the work that team has done and by what we're seeing.

As expected, it's a considerable research, many months of work and multiple iterations to get to where we need and want to be, and we believe, we've arrived. We develop on a regulatory testing 2019 campaigns that reflect the brand evolution on trend with what consumers are asking for. The new creative supports our brand promise, resonates well with target audiences, and we're seeing early evidences that this approach will drive response and engagement.

The brand evolution is bigger than just one ad campaign. It will be reflected across all consumer touch points from television to digital and across social. Expect to learn more in December.

Also, please note that the fourth quarter, which is a period of low demand due to the holidays, will reflect a somewhat reduced television spend as we ready the brand refresh for our December launch. My third and final point is we're refining our media-deployment strategy to expand reach, grow digital, and increased efficiency.

As mentioned on the last call, we're always gaining insights on our media mix and marketing spend and refining these efforts. In September and continuing into the fourth quarter, we pushed the boundaries of this higher and shifted to a more digital mix and incorporated different media formats in an effort to better understand revenue, EBITDA, and efficiency interaction.

Specifically, for South Beach, we shifted approximately half of our media spends to digital channel as a part of text, coupled with a smaller, but still meaningful shift on Nutrisystem.

This is a controlled test across both of our brands from which we're gaining critical learning that will allow us to calibrate the mix in the first quarter of 2019. It also dovetails nicely with our strategy to reduce the portion of our TD spend to allow for an optimal 2019 brand refresh as just mentioned.

Based on early results, is our strong belief that optimization of this testing, combined with the enhanced stated that we'll be employing to the third-party media effectiveness tool and expansion in digital reach will positively impact both topline and bottom-line growth in 2019.

Let me close by saying, 2019 is just around the corner and I can't wait for it to arrive. Please confidence that our new program focused on optimal nutrition, our brand refresh coupled with a new campaign, and our refined media-deployment strategy will allow us to transform more lives and deliver the growth on returns that our shareholders expect of us.

I'll now turn the call over to Mike where he will discuss our third quarter results and updated guidance.

Michael Monahan

Thanks Dawn, good afternoon, everyone. Revenue in the third quarter came in at $159.3 million; adjusted EBITDA was $26.8 million with earnings per share of $0.54. Revenue was lower than our original forecast due to two factors; first, we significantly increased our media testing in Q2, focusing our efforts towards positioning us for a 2019 diet season.

The gain insights for next year, the marketing team perform testing around media mix and format, specifically prioritizing digital advertising deployments. This increase testing resulted in lower revenue in 2018 but better positions us for future growth. The good news is the team believes they have found a path and are very excited about the 2019 plan.

Second, we experienced the supplier disruption in this quarter, requiring a significant amount of product substitution. With these disruptions as one-time and out of the normal course as the supplier go the long-term partner with the track record of reliability? They are now producing product again, however this disruption across caused a little over of $1 million in lost revenue in the third quarter and is expected to have a full year impact of nearly $2.5 million.

The third quarter and full-year estimated net-adjusted EBITDA impact of this disruption is approximately $1 million. These are both factored into our updated guidance. The South Beach Diet brand continues to grow and contributed $13.2 million to our top line revenue in the quarter. QVC revenue contributed $4.1 million, and revenue from the retail channel was $8.3 million.

Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 52.3%, representing a decline from prior year due to the impact of targeted promotional activity to former customers, an increase in South Beach orders and a one-time supplier issue.

We expect gross margins to improve slightly in the fourth quarter as our media strategy begins to shift towards the 2019 campaign. Marketing as a percentage of revenue was 27% in the third quarter of 2018, versus 26.6% in the third quarter of 2017. The supplier disruption previously mentioned negatively impacted marketing as a percentage of revenue by roughly 20 basis points in Q3. As a reminder, marketing expenses front loaded and attached new customer's first quarter.

General and Administrative expense was $16 million or 10.1% of revenue versus 11.8% in the third quarter of 2017 as we continue to manage expenses and achieve efficiencies in the business. Our Q3 effective tax rate was 22.3% and we finished the quarter with $93 million of cash, cash equivalent, and short-term investments on hand.

For the full year of 2018, we are projecting consolidated revenue to be in the range of $691 million to $696 million, adjusted EBITDA of $105 million to $107 million, and earnings per share of $2.08 to $2.13. Our full year earnings per share was negatively impacted by roughly $0.05 due to expenses associated with our supplier disruption and shareholder agreement.

The South Beach Diet revenue was projected to be $66 million to $70 million, capital expenditures are expected to be $10 million to $11 million, and our effective tax rate is projected to be 21.2% for the full year.

For the fourth quarter, we are projecting revenue to be in the range of $129.5 million to $134.5 million, adjusted EBITDA of $29.4 million to $31.4 million, and earnings per share of $0.58 to $0.63. The fourth quarter factors in our deliberate decision to reduce our media spend mid-quarter and anticipation of the launch of our upcoming 2019 campaign, our intention is to -- spend during the seasonally lower part of the year and advanced increased media deployment heading into 2019.

We are very excited about the upcoming campaign and media strategy. We continue to see free cash flow strength, enabling us to invest in our business to drive growth and return capital to shareholders.

Investment dollars are privatized and allocated to position the company for growth. These include investments behind our e-commerce platform, digital marketing efforts, product development and deployment of media.

As a reminder, earlier this year, we increased our dividend from $0.70 per share to $1 per share on an annual basis. Over the last 12 months, we've returned approximately $28 million of cash to shareholders through our dividend. Year-to-date, we repurchased $26.3 million of stock.

The Board of Directors has elected to replace our current buyback authorization with an increase. Effective October 30th, we now have a new two-year $75 million buyback authorization that expires on October of 2020. For Q3, 2018, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable November 19th, 2018 to stockholders of record as of November 9th, 2018.

I'll now turn the call over to Keira.

Keira Krausz

Thanks Mike. Today I want to spend my time with you to describe very simply how we we're returning to growth for Nutrisystem's direct business. Then, I'll turn to the rapidly growing South Beach Diet, where we intend to grow revenues again in 2019, while focusing on customer lifetime value.

Beginning with Nutrisystem, we've made significant progress in four keys during in Q3 and preparation for 2019: One, the Nutrisystem brands; two, creative for television and digital; three, digital, acceleration to expand reach; and four, media efficiency. I'll touch on each of these areas now.

I'll begin with the Nutrisystem brand. In Q3, we completed the project in partnership with an outside team with deep and long experience helping brands achieve rapid growth. Consequently, we advanced our understanding of how today's customers really think about weight loss and healthy living, beyond just what they say they think and discover the underlying progress behind the choice of a weight-loss message. We now know the most positive subconscious associations consumers have with our brand, so we are sure to leverage and reinforce them going forward.

And we uncovered the key to trials, which our new creator will overcome. We developed an evolved brand story that includes both key messages and visual cues as well as an actionable toolkit.

Nutrisystem's brand evolution will affect all customer touch points, from television and digital creative efforts to the product and the way we deliver them, to content and social media interaction. We're excited to share our news story in mid-December, to see the evolution and effecting January, with more to come throughout 2019 and beyond.

The second key area, given is impacts on our ability to attract customers to Nutrisystem brand, is creative. We're working on a new campaign that will communicate the reasons to choose Nutrisystem.

To that end, in Q3, we reengineered our creative development and testing processes dramatically by incorporating an innovative way of assessing creative effectiveness. This new method predicts each creative comparable ability to drive response and critically important, the message shows up precisely how to optimize each creative approach.

In the past, we spent the first months of the year optimizing. In 2019, we will have optimized before we spent $1 in Q1. This is the most significant change to our testing process in 10 years and we have validated its predictive power. We are confident it will yield results.

We're find learnings from its process to television, video, and other digital creative and across all of our program. We are therefore confident our creative will perform better in Q1 2019 than in 2018.

The third key area for Nutrisystem's growth is digital acceleration. Our investments in digital marketing and digital creative in Q3, indicate we can accelerate Nutrisystem's digital spend and reach at a profitable cost per acquisition in Q1 and throughout 2019.

We're particularly encouraged with the progress made for our top of funnel channels, for example, we expect to possibly increase open market programmatic purchases. We're also optimizing our marketing tech to faster improvements and segmentation, dynamic creative, sequencing and offers across sources, attribution and activation. We're confident we'll be increasing Nutrisystem's digital reaches dramatically and profitability.

The fourth key area for Nutrisystem in 2019 is media efficiency. I spoke a moment ago about the reengineered creative process that will optimize creative, which will mean, improved media efficiency.

In addition, we have a path through a different spot mix that retains television frequency at a lower cost. And we upgraded our media mix models to trend an efficient spend and identify efficient expansion opportunities across all channels. By the way, when we change our media mix, there is a reasonable chance that year-over-year Google trends and brand impressions may not correlate with changes in sale.

Attracting new customers for the brand is paramount. In addition, we have an excellent track record of understanding our customers' journey and then adding products and features to generate value. We plan to increase revenue per customer again, in 2019, via program configuration, expansion of our shake and vitamins line, in-app purchases via NuMi, our app that is a complement to our program, and finally, via our DNA Body Blueprint. We have seen encouraging response from our customers to our DNA offering and believe it will be a cornerstone of our personalized, life-long nutrition, and fitness.

As for reactivation, this year, we were able to go much deeper into our database and motivate customers from three and four years ago to return. In 2019, on [ph] strong product and creative, we expect we will go back further and we will increase the percentage of all former customers returning.

These four areas of focus for Nutrisystem new customer acquisition: Brand, creative, digital acceleration, and media efficiency together mean that we expect to have a significantly stronger campaign, which will reach more people efficiently at the start of 2019. And we will -- we believe we will grow customer lifetime value again. Nutrisystem is poised for a great 2019.

Now, I'll talk about South Beach, which grew well over 150% in the first nine months of the year by improving every touch point with customers in most key metrics. As Dawn mentioned, we have some highly appealing product innovations to work with in 2019. We're confident South Beach will be a meaningful source of revenue and profit growth next year and are super excited about this brand's 2019 campaign.

I'll touch on three areas we're especially enthusiastic about to South Beach. The first is digital acceleration for this on-trend brand. Like Nutrisystem in Q3, we implemented several digital expansion efforts. Digital is already a relatively portion at South Beach overall media spend and recent test show us the path to rapid digital expansion, particularly at the top of the funnel.

The second notable area of growth for South Beach is social influencer. As you know, we partner with Jessie James Decker over the past 18 months. She is an example of an effective social influencer. She is authentic and has engaged and highly supportive followers.

Based on our success with Jesse, starting in January, we are expanding our Instagram presence, in large part by partnering with a broad range of social influencers will help us raise awareness of South Beach and leverage the reach and power of Instagram.

The third area of growth with South Beach is customer lifetime value. We were pleased that this year by analyzing customer behavior and then introducing cross-sells and other program alternators, we could both extend length of stay and purchases made to drive revenue per customer.

We introduced the men's version of South Beach and also added a [Indiscernible] option. We'll have the full year benefit at these stances in 2019. We also believe we'll see increases from vitamins and a la carte sales via the fast-growing South Beach Diet app and the content side. And of course, the new customer growth we experienced in 2018, will fuel reactivating growth.

Nutrisystem and South Beach are now two distinct brands, each offering a unique approach to health living. Nutrisystem's team creates America's favorite foods, made healthier to jumpstart your weight loss and get you on the path to healthy living.

South Beach simplifies healthy eating, so you can get in a best shape with your life. Underlying both brands are some key advantages. They both respect people's time and offer the simplest solutions available. They are highly effective. They convey optimism and a strong belief in each individual's ability to change and improve life, one step at a time. And they offer a true path to healthy living. Millions of people have lived healthier, happier lives, thanks to Nutrisystem and the South Beach Diet and we look forward to meeting the next million.

I'll now turn the call back to Dawn. Dawn?

Dawn Zier

Thanks Keira. Looking to 2019, we're excited on multiple fronts. One, our innovation pipeline has never been stronger, with the -- we've exciting new additions across both of our brands that should bring in new customers as well as welcome back former ones.

Two, we've completed the work around repositioning the Nutrisystem brand and reigniting customer growth and we have a clear and tested path that we believe will drive response across all touch points.

Three, we've implemented new ways to test creative effectiveness prior to erring that mostly correlates to roll our success. We like what we're seeing on this front and are confident that this new messaging will resonate.

Four, we'll be continuing to expand digital at an accelerated pace to reach new audiences. And as mentioned earlier, we believe there could very well be meaningful opportunities in media efficiency.

And five, we believe we'll be able to continue to drive revenue per customer as we help our customers not only in the initial phase of their journey, but as they progress further along the path for an optimal health.

As I stated earlier, 2019 is just around the corner and we are excited. Our team has been working tirelessly and we're well-positioned for the New Year. This is a team that never gives up, we step-up. We have confidence our focused on personalized nutrition, our brand refreshed coupled with the new campaign, and our refined media deployment strategy will deliver the growth and return that our shareholders expect of us.

We now like to open up the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question is from Linda Bolton-Weiser from D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Hi. So, when you look at your change in guidance for the year, the change in revenue guidance is not huge, actually, and -- but it seems to be more related to South Beach actually. Like, because the South Beach could be as much as $4 million, and I think, lower than the $70 million you originally said -- so it seems like its outsized impact on the revenue of South Beach versus the core Nutrisystem. So is there some reason for that? And is it just a particular areas where you're cutting back some marketing spending that's making the difference -- the impact on the two different brands?

And also, can you just tell me the South Beach revenue in the quarter? I missed that. And also can you repeat the impact on gross margin of the supplier disruption because I missed that as well? Thank you.

Dawn Zier

Okay. Hi Linda, hope you're well. In Q3 and Q4, so talking about the revenue is, it really is across both brands. Again, we made some deliberate decisions around the media deployment and media mix, but has a small impact on current year revenue. But again, we feel very confident that this positions us for the New Year.

So, a lot of the testing we've done were around the boundaries around media mix and different media formats to understand those interdependencies around revenue, EBITDA and, efficiency interactions.

And to your point, we did do a little bit more of that on Nutrisystem where we have a little more dramatic shift. We're not going to be specific right now about our media plan, but with learning to the testing we've done, some of which work and some of which didn't by the way, and our abilities to optimize those learnings really give a strong confidence moving forward. Mike, do you want to touch on the revenue number?

Michael Monahan

Sure. South Beach was $13.2 million in revenue in the third quarter. And your second question, Linda, around gross margin, the supplier issue was about 25 basis points. The other two drivers of gross margin were an increase in the percentage of reactivation revenue with our targeted promotions that we discussed. And then higher percentage of South Beach Diet, QVC, and retail revenue, they represented a larger percentage.

Our next question is from Greg Badishkanian from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Frederick Wightman

Hey guys, it's actually Fred Wightman on for Greg. So even, if we sort of put together all of the changes to your full year outlook, you're still guiding for a pretty big sequential acceleration after some declines in adjusted EBITDA on 3Q. So, I know that some of those things that you guys talked about in 3Q were one-time, but can you just sort of talk about how comfortable you are with the implied acceleration in 4Q and then some of the big drivers that give you that comfort?

Dawn Zier

So, again, what we're excited about is 2019 and we think there are three ways that were going to get meaningful drive growth in 2019. And again, here we want to emphasize that we've done a lot of research and expensive testing in Q3 and into Q4 to provide that, what we believe, as a proof point that give us confident that we're going to deliver on that.

First, we are focusing on product and program innovation for 2019, research and centered around personalized nutrition, and flexibility, that we believe will not only better engage customers at the start of their weight loss journey, but as they continue throughout their journey to optimal health.

And again, we think that this will not only widen the pool of those interested in our brands, but also will increase revenue per customer as our relationship with that evolve. So, historically, a lot of our revenue per customer has come in that early couple -- that early time with weight loss and then other upsell supply to that, we believe, we're going to be able to expand that in some of the new products that we've introduced will fit nicely into that strategy.

Second, as Keira spoke to, we've really developed and have rigorously testing the 2019 campaigns, and they reflected brand evolution that Keira spoke to that is really on trend for Nutrisystem with what customers are asking for.

And again, the new creative supports our brand promise, resonates well with target audiences and we're seeing clear evidence that our creative approach will drive response and engagement across all touch points.

And again, I think one of the most interesting things about that, which also goes to our belief in improved efficiency is that we are optimizing before we even get to the January time period, which is something a proprietary way that we're doing the testing.

And third, we're refining our media deployment strategy to grow digital as we have been talking about, which will expand reach and also, we believe will be able to increase efficiency based on that testing we've been doing in Q3 and Q4, which again, we pushed the boundaries a little bit. So, we went hard at it, some things worked, some things didn't, but we've got a lot of great learnings that we'll optimize as we head into the New Year.

Frederick Wightman

Okay. Thanks. And then you guys had previously talked about, I think, the number was $2 million of investments in the back half of the year for that additional testing. It sounds like there's been some incremental decisions that are going to impact the top and bottom-line. Do you guys have an updated figure for the total amount of investments this year? And then I think it was also expected to skew 3Q versus 4Q previously, is that still the case?

Michael Monahan

The investments on substantial and incrementals through the $2 million, it's more about moving spend between television and digital. So, as we think about it, it's not necessarily incremental G&A spent, it's a shifting of media spend.

Frederick Wightman

Okay. Thanks.

Our next question is from Alex Fuhrman from Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Alex Fuhrman

Great. Thank you for taking my question and congratulations on returning to growth.

Dawn Zier

Thank you, Alex.

Alex Fuhrman

Wanted to ask about -- yes, I wanted to ask about the plans for 2019 and specifically, Keira, you talked about a good amount -- the way you're trying to optimize your 2019 creative now, and you feel like you're in a better spot before launching that. Whereas it sounds like in the past, you've done a little bit more speaking and optimizing on the fly as that diet season goes. Can you give us a better sense without giving away what the campaign is going to be? Can you give us a better sense of how you've tested that and optimized it?

And it sounds like from understanding your comments correctly, it sounds like you've done a pretty good job of getting to the point where you can kind of calibrate the early test and how that compares to the actual launch of an ad? So, is this something that you've kind of been working on throughout the back half of the year? And have some of the new creative TV spots that you've gone out with nationally, didn't tested in this way earlier in the year? Just trying to get a better sense of what type of seasoning your diet season 2019 ads it had relative to prior to diet seasons?

Dawn Zier

Great. So, the ads that you're -- that we are developing for the ads and other types of video creative that we are preparing for diet season, they will all have been through this process.

And we develop the process and then we validated by making sure that it worked taking spots that happen in the market already and seeing is it actually accurately predicted both which spots would be stronger than other spots and also why. And we found that it was highly predictive, so that is why we're using it across the Board. And we instituted the timing -- is that we instituted it most heavily in Q3 still using it now and like I said, basically, all the spots will be optimized this way.

Alex Fuhrman

Great, that's really helpful. And then I also want to ask about the ban ingredients list and some of the new products that you have coming out for 2019. It sounds like all of the -- just wanted to make sure, I've heard this, all the products that you're going to have next year, kind of formed to this ban ingredients, so does that mean all of your current products largely kind of formed with this? And just going to be a shift in, in the way you're marketing it? Or should we think about this maybe a little bit more like, like in your 2016 diet season, where you had a really substantial number of the food items that were reformulated?

Dawn Zier

So, we're introducing 50 new items as we head into 2019 -- close to 50. And a lot of our items today are in alignment with this ban ingredients list. And what we really want to do is -- the consumers are demanding that everybody is moving more to clean labels and things like that and we feel that it's part of our mission to do so. So, what we did is, we really kind of benchmarked ourselves against whole foods and what they were doing, we looked at their clean labels food list.

We were actually aligned on all that several items and we're working towards this better alignment as we head into 2019 and 2020, again, to fulfill our goal becoming a clean labels company.

But again, what we're doing and what were really focused on as we head into 2019, are those very relevant trends that consumers are expecting around healthy lifestyle and we're embracing that. And quite honestly, it wasn't that hard for us to be able to do that with our existing portfolio for both Nutrisystem and South Beach.

Alex Fuhrman

That's great. Thank you very much.

Dawn Zier

Thanks Alex.

Operator

And our next question is from Chris Howe from Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Chris Howe

Hi everyone. Good afternoon.

Dawn Zier

Hi Chris, how are you?

Chris Howe

I'm doing great. Just -- I had a question. You had talked about the media efficiencies, the creative initiatives that are going into 2019 as well as the cost of customer acquisition and the lifetime value. As much as possible, can you kind of give us a sense of where you would like to be in regard to those metrics? And where you were perhaps last diet season or a few years ago?

Dawn Zier

So, obviously, our -- when we look at our first half of the year for Nutrisystem, it wasn't what we wanted it to be, right? So, as we look at that, we're planning to improve versus that and then as we look towards what we're doing which again right now we are aligning more towards the way we've been in the past and we think we're going to going to be able to improve that in terms of media efficiency and other metrics. So, we feel really good about that.

We believe as we look forward revenue per customer is a big opportunity for us. As we move forward for the reason I discussed, which is not only about the first part of the journey, which is weight loss where we've done a really good job over the last couple of years. There's not only selling the primary program, but offering expanded programs and also upsell, but again, other products that we can sell along that path.

And I get -- and also the reactivation has been really strong. So, currently, we've stumbled a little bit on acquisition this year. Keira has outlined all the stuff that we're doing around that, we feel good about that. We feel that some of the work we're doing, -- again, some of that important testing around media efficiency and marketing mix was in Q3 and Q4, really was so that we could understand those interdependencies between revenue, EBITDA, and efficiency and determine optimally where we should be as we head into diet season. So, we see new channels for us to expand into.

Again, Keira, talked about a little bit about the digital acceleration that we've been on the path towards, but we think we're going to be able to continue to accelerate. And then also, some media efficiency opportunities that we're seeing that we believe will leave us in a certainly a better position than we've been in the past year. So, again, we're exciting because we can move across the Board.

Chris Howe

And this is a question for Mike, just following-up on those comments about media efficiencies. What could we see out of market client [ph] as far as leveraging that line item, moving beyond 2018 as these efficiencies come to fruition and full optimization, how could we see leverage off that line?

Michael Monahan

I think as a follow-on for what Dawn said, we're looking to get it in terms of our overall media efficiency to capture new customers and then the second piece where you get leverage out of that line as you grow reactivation revenue.

So, reactivation revenue typically from our marketing into our database and require a lot less media in order to bring those customers back and we're seeing if you look at the trends this year and over the past few years, where we continue to see growth and bring back former customers and that's a positive in terms of achieving some of those leverage points.

Chris Howe

Okay. Appreciate that. And one if I could just sneak this one in. Dawn had mentioned the expansion of the Instagram presence and the potential for adding new social influencers within this funnel and with other -- with another digital media channels. Can you comment on the importance of Instagram and what you can kind of see here in combination with the new influencers that you're adding?

Dawn Zier

Sure. So, first of all, if you remember that what we always try to do is watch where our target segments are going. So, a channel could be very large, but maybe not particularly relevant for the people we're reaching out to and that probably likely a couple of years ago for Instagram.

But now the people that we want to reach and talk to, both people who look like our typical customers and there's people that we would like to expand to, are active on Instagram and we're watching -- we been watching carefully certainly with our own success with Jessie James Decker and her ability to actually both enhance the brand and amplify its messages and [Indiscernible] sell through Instagram and we think based on early experiences that we can expand nicely in Instagram. Too soon to obviously predict with any authority what that might look like, but we feel very positive about it.

Chris Howe

Thank you for taking my questions.

Dawn Zier

Thanks Chris.

Our next question is from Kara Anderson from B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Kara Anderson

Hi good afternoon.

Dawn Zier

Hi Kara, how are you?

Kara Anderson

I'm well, thank you. I guess this one's for Mike. Can you elaborate on the reduction in G&A in the quarter?

Michael Monahan

Sure. We're watching -- overall, we've been watching our expenses. If you look at the trend in the first and second quarter, this is something that we've been focused on throughout the year as we've been trying to manage costs.

One thing we can say is we've been making investments in the business for the future, so we've made a conscious decision not to cut cost that we believe will drive growth into the future.

Kara Anderson

Okay. Thanks. And then on the new creative for 2019, are you taking elements from sort of the news that we've seen throughout this year or is this completely new creative that you've developed?

Dawn Zier

I would say that it's a new creative.

Kara Anderson

Great. And then just a quick housekeeping question, did you guys mention what reactivation revenue was in the quarter?

Michael Monahan

I don't believe we mentioned it, but I can give it to you now. It was a little under $51 million.

Kara Anderson

Great. Thank you.

Dawn Zier

Thanks Kara.

Operator

Dawn Zier

Great. Thank you for your time this afternoon. I'd really like to thank the Nutrisystem team for your commitment and dedication and I'd like to expand our thank you to our shareholders for their ongoing support and confidence. We look forward to our next call where we will discuss our fourth quarter results and our 2019 resurgent [ph]. Thanks and have a good evening.

