Teleflex: Acceleration In 2H18 And 2019 Provides An Attractive Set-Up For A Slow-Growth Environment

The acquisition of NeoTract and Vascular Solutions, as well as new potential products RePlas and Percuvance, could significantly improve the company's growth and margin profile in 2019 and beyond.

QUICK BACKGROUND

Teleflex (TFX) is a Pennsylvania-based medical device company, offering a range of products used in surgery, anesthesia, cardiology, critical care and other medical areas. Beginning in 2007, the company initiated a transition from a diversified conglomerate (in aerospace, automotive, marine, industrial and healthcare markets) to a pure-play medical device company via acquisitions and divestitures.

Since this 2007 decision, and similar to other medical device and life sciences research tools companies such as Danaher (DHR), PerkinElmer (PKI), and ThermoFisher (TMO), the company has made substantial progress on its strategy to cut out costs in a previously bloated company, move manufacturing to low-cost areas, and revamp the portfolio. The Danaher (“DBS”) model has been employed by many companies successfully, and like those, Teleflex has specifically executed on its cost initiatives with out-performance vs. management’s guidance since 2014.

Because adjusted operating margins expanded from 20% (2014) to >25% (2017), investors appear to not have realized or cared that the company actually missed on its organic growth aspirations of 5-6% (from the 2015 Analyst Day), with only 4% average organic growth, giving the stock +57% appreciation in that 3-year time-frame (vs. +32% for the IHI [U.S. Medical Device iShares ETF]). In its 2018 Analyst Day, the company has again set high aspirational growth targets of (6-7% organic growth) over the next five years, with more room to cut on expenses.

UNDERSTANDING THE MARKET MISPRICING

The company missed top-line expectations in both 4Q17 ($595m vs. $601m) and 2Q18 ($610m vs. $616m), while continuing to meet expectations on the bottom-line. While the 4Q17 top-line miss was attributed to headwinds from conversion from distributors to a direct sales model, the 2Q18 miss was attributed to a number of revenue delays which should be pushed to 2H18 (discussed further below). With the misses, the stock has under-performed other medical device companies (YTD to 9/30, +4.5% vs. +29% for the IHI). I see the reset on expectations in 2018 – due to lumpiness with distributors, bullish sell-side expectations / guidance on top-line growth, some angst around the NeoTract mold issue (discussed below), and more recently the broader market sell-off – as providing an interesting entry point for 2019, which will see a full-year incorporation of NeoTract and VSI into organic growth and the launch of new products.

TELEFLEX CAN MEET 2H18 ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE

Despite a miss in 2Q18, management maintained organic growth guidance for the year of 5% to 5.5%. In 1H18, core growth for the legacy business (excluding VSI) was ~1%.

According to management on the 2Q18 call, one-time negative effects to the top-line were distributor lumpiness ($3m pushed to July), one-time supply chain constraints ($2m), and the NeoTract mold issue ($1m). In addition, municipal budget delays were noted (assume $2m). Adding these together results in ~$8M (~0.4% growth for the year) which are expected to be pushed to 2H18.

If one can get comfortable with management’s commentary from 2Q18 on revenue delays as well as the traction observed thus far with NeoTract and VSI, then the core business has to simply reproduce its abysmal results (~1% growth) from 1H to meet organic guidance of 5%. Even if short of expectations, the company will end the year with high single digit organic growth in 4Q18, providing investors with the confidence/belief that the company can morph into a 6-7% organic growth company in 2019-2021 (per the 2018 analyst day guidance).

NEOTRACT CAN BE A GAME-CHANGER

In September 2017, Teleflex acquired privately-held NeoTract for up to $1.1B, including $725m upfront and $375m in potential commercial milestones. NeoTract’s product UroLift is a cost-effective, minimally invasive device used to treat urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Under Teleflex, UroLift achieved almost $90m in sales in 1H18 tracking well ahead of management’s prior guidance and expectations at the time of the acquisition. At the time of the deal, management guided to a neutral effect on earnings in 2018, a $0.35-0.40 benefit to earnings in 2019, and an ROIC meeting the company’s cost of capital in the 3rd year after closing (e.g. 2020). Given the results thus far in 2018, I believe that the company can achieve UroLift sales of nearly $200m for the year (vs. ~$170m initially guided last year) and thus exceed the 2019+ profitability forecasts.

In 2Q18, revenues and margins would have been even higher had there not been a product supply issue with UroLift. Management stated that they returned to the original mold manufacturing for the product because of some faulty implant deployment issues. This particular issue was resolved promptly.The FDA provides a database for reporting adverse events associated with medical devices in the U.S. The MAUDE database has only ~20 reports related to complaints on UroLift, of which only a few are related to a deployment issue (most are related to an infection). There is little reported on the mold/implant issue online. Without the NeoTract mold issue in the quarter, sales would have been $1m higher (as noted in the prior section), but importantly gross and operating margins would have been 50 bps higher (or $2.7m). I believe these will resolve in 2H18, and provide even more leverage to the bottom-line.

Besides this one-time issue in manufacturing, UroLift has multiple positive external announcements that I believe will at least maintain growth rates in 2H18, and thus enable outperformance of management’s guidance: UroLift was recently included (1) in the American Urology Association (AUA) Guidelines as a standard of care for benign prostatic hyperplasia (May 2018), (2) in the United Kingdom (UK) NICE recommendations (June 2018) as a highly cost-effective solution support the product’s momentum, and (3) as an approved product for median lobe procedures and for all patients >=45, expanding the total addressable market for the product. In addition, Teleflex plans to more than double the sales force in 2018 from ~70 reps when NeoTract was acquired to 150-200 by year-end ’18.

Finally, Teleflex plans to launch a next-generation and higher-margin UroLift 2 (UL500) in late 2018/early 2019. According to the Special 510k listing for the device, it appears to have a reusable dedicated Delivery Handle that enables deployment of the implants via a single-use cartridge, making it even easier to use in a doctor’s office. In addition, the company has plans to expand to Asia in the intermediate-term. Japan (+ China, Singapore, Taiwan) will take ~2 years to register and get reimbursement, but the opportunity for global expansion under Teleflex appears promising, as it is already registered in 18 countries. I conservatively estimate that UroLift can be a $700-800m product franchise at peak globally in a multi-billion addressable market. UroLift has distinct advantages versus Boston Scientific’s (BSX) Rezum (which uses steam to ablate prostatic tissue) in terms of cost-effectiveness (and thus reimbursement), ease-of-use, and the ability to be used in a doctor’s office.

NEW PRODUCTS WILL HELP GROWTH IN 2019

New Product introductions have consistently contributed 1.5-2.1% growth to the top-line (average 1.8% per year) over the last few years. Teleflex could launch a few higher profile products in 2019 with RePlas, Percuvance, and UroLift 2.

RePlas BLA submission in 1Q19: Teleflex is developing RePlas, a fresh frozen plasma product that could be valuable in trauma and critical care situations, as it can be dried and maintained for much longer periods than available plasma offerings today. In December 2017, the FDA and DoD launched a joint program to expedite medical products intended to save lives of US Military. In January 2018, the FDA confirmed an accelerated approval pathway, and Teleflex plans to submit for approval in early 2019. The product could ultimately become a ~$100m franchise (estimated ~$20-25m from the government) in the next few years.

Percuvance 510K resubmitted in 3Q18: Percuvance is a second-generation laparoscopic tool that does not require a trocar, and reduces trauma during laparoscopic surgeries. The product was recalled in 2016, and has had difficulty coming back to the market. I believe the product could also be a $100m franchise ultimately, and was well-received in its initial trial in the market.

COST-INITIATIVES CONTINUE TO WORK

With a new 2018 Initiative in the works, it appears that the company will be able to have even more gains to margins in the next six years than in the past three ($45m pre-tax savings realized 2014-2017 but $56-75m in addition expected until 12/31/2024). This excludes other initiatives related to their OEM business or synergies on acquired businesses (e.g. NeoTract, VSI).

VALUATION AND FINAL THOUGHTS



My 12-month price target of $285 is based on DCF (8% discount rate, 2% terminal growth), 4.3% growth CAGR (2019-2028) [below management’s aspirations of 6-7% over the next five years], and the company achieving its 2019-2021 goals on gross and operating margins (60.5%, 30.5% by 2021, respectively). With growth/momentum likely to face higher scrutiny with rising rates, Teleflex provides a more stable investment opportunity against relatively low top-line expectations. I expect the company to pay down its debt over the next few years, prior to engaging in substantial M&A.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TFX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.