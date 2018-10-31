National Instruments Corp.: Is The Post-Earnings Momentum Sustainable?

National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) stock has been facing heavy selling pressure shortly after its earnings call and appears in danger of giving up the nice 17% post-earnings pop. The stock plunged sharply on a rather quiet day for the sector and the Russell Midcap Index, suggesting rampant profit-taking, or maybe that National Instruments could be turning into another battleground stock.

The big question: does the latest selloff provide a good entry point for investors looking to build long-term positions? To answer that question, let’s start by looking at the factors that triggered that big post-earnings rally.

National Instruments is a provider of automated test and automated measurement systems that differentiates itself from bigger competitors like Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) and Fortive Corp. (NYSE:FTV) through its software-defined PXI platform. It’s a relatively safe, conservative (mostly) and stodgy company that nevertheless came on my radar due to its strategic positioning that enables it to capture new opportunities in emerging trends such as 5G, IoT and autonomous driving. In fact, the company discussed new growth opportunities as a key long-term pillar during its Q3 2018 earnings call.

For the third quarter, National Instruments posted record revenue of $346.13 million (+8% Y/Y; beat by $3.48 million), non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 (+40.6%; beat by $0.17) and GAAP EPS of $0.32 (+28%; beat by $0.04). That top line growth might not look like much for a company that prides itself as a leading provider of software-based test solutions. It, however, belies the fact that it’s the fastest revenue growth clip posted by the company in 15 quarters, and also that the software segment is growing much faster than the hardware side of things. Software generates ~20% of National Instruments’ revenue but a much bigger percentage of profits. Looking at the company’s latest 8-K SEC filing, software maintenance boasts a much higher 95% gross margin compared to the product category’s (hardware+software) 72%.

Most of National Instruments’ other growth and profitability metrics were quite impressive as well - total orders were up 13%, driven by a 21% jump in large orders over $20,000, while order backlog improved 4% to $364 million. Non-GAAP operating margin was up 550 bps Y/Y to 20% with non-GAAP net margin of 17%, a record for any quarter, coming within a hair’s breadth of the company’s long-term target of 18%. Non-GAAP net income grew an impressive 49%Y/Y for the first nine months, and the company’s management believes that it’s on course to achieve the 18% net margin target by the end of the current year. Meanwhile, GAAP gross profit margin improved 120 basis points to 75.4% Y/Y during the first three quarters of the year, while non-GAAP GM improved 80 bps Y/Y to 77%.

The rapidly expanding bottom line is great news for long-term and GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price) investors for a couple of reasons. First off, it will help improve the company’s ROE, which has continued to badly lag the industry and even the broad market. Historically, established companies in developed countries have delivered ROE of 10-12%. National Instruments’ ROE has been on a downtrend over the past couple of years, coming in at just 8.3% versus the industry average of 25.07% in 2017, while ROA was 5.6% compared to the industry’s 9.08%. Even more alarming is the fact that NATI’s cost of equity reading of 9.03% for the period was higher than ROE. The company’s low ROE can be attributed to high S&M and R&D expenses - both clocked in at a combined 56% of sales during the first nine months of 2018. NATI’s ROCE reading of 11% is much higher than the industry average of 6.64% for the period under review but exceeds ROE by 270 basis points (Warren Buffett prefers the gap between ROE and ROCE to not exceed 100-200 basis points). This suggests that the high cost of debt has been negatively impacting returns to shareholders.

Second, high profit growth will help bring NATI stock valuation to a more palatable level. The market has been giving the company a richer valuation mainly due to its high-margin software platform, yet the stock has underperformed the technology services industry over the last five-year period.

P/E (TTM) P/E (Fwd) Price/Sales Price/Book EV/EBITDA National Instruments 88.06 35.93 4.64 5.39 23.03 Keysight Technologies 44.50 16.09 2.85 4.05 21.29 Fortive Corp. 22.85 19.76 3.49 4.33 20.57 Teradyne (TER) 31.18 13.39 2.69 3.50 10.69 Silicon Labs (SLAB) 54.43 20.20 3.69 3.23 24.90

Long-term software-driven opportunities

That could, however, start changing for the better - rapid profit growth helped ROE improve to 14.02% in Q3. The company attributed the improving profitability to its strong software platform that’s helping it capitalize on strong market conditions and deliver greater systems-level value to clients.

The company's differentiated software-based platform is helping wireless customers design 5G semiconductors that iterate faster; automotive engineers bring more of their autonomous road testing to the lab and accelerate progress towards safer driving while assisting aerospace engineers optimize their program management in order to lower costs and complexity.

A good case in point is a company like Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), which is using NI’s solutions to test its breakthrough Sky5G products. According to Kevin Walsh, Senior Director of Mobile Marketing for Skyworks:

"Skyworks is pleased to be utilizing NI's RF Vector Signal Transceiver to validate performance benchmarks of our Sky5 solutions for 5G new radio applications."

National Instruments has also been seeing a lot of business from the transportation sector, with new orders growing in double digits during the first nine months. This is due to major evolutionary trends, including explosive growth by the EV industry (both pure EVs and hybrid powertrains), autonomous driving and increased software control. According to KEFICO, electronic management system supplier to Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMLF), the company uses National Instruments’ platform in validation and production tests:

"... by adopting NI's automated test platform, we achieve shorter development time and faster test speed required for functional test of powertrain ECUs in manufacturing. We reduced development time to one-sixth of the previous system and lowered system cost by 70%."

Meanwhile, the aerospace industry recorded weaker, but still positive, growth due to weakness in the APAC region (Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), an NI peer, has also reported negative aerospace growth for the same reason). The company reported that Honeywell Aerospace (NYSE:HON) achieved a 40% reduction in total cost of delivering a test system by leveraging NI’s PXI platform to simplify and standardize its test system fleet.

Overall, the company reported that software products recorded very strong growth fueled by increased standardization on platforms like TestStand and LabVIEW, while newer products like SystemLink (combines NI’s application software with its systems and data management capabilities), FlexLogger and InstrumentStudio continued driving new customer adoption.

Meanwhile, revenue from National Instruments’ modular instrument testing products - another key differentiator for the company as opposed to standalone systems by competitors - also grew in double digits.

Short-term downside

Obviously, a lot of the company’s product lines (hardware and software) are doing quite well. National Instruments also provided Q4 2018 solid guidance as follows:

Revenue of $360-390 million, good for 7.2% Y/Y growth at the mid-point and 11.5% at the high end.

Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS of $0.46-0.60, good for 23.3% growth at the mid-point and 39.5% at the high end.

GAAP fully diluted EPS in the range of $0.35-0.49, compared to EPS of -$0.18 during last year’s comparable quarter.

So, we can see a trend developing where the company’s revenue is now growing in the high single digits/low teens, compared to low single digits a year ago. Meanwhile, the real story is at the bottom line, where profits are growing at 20%+. Actually, Wall Street estimates that National Instruments will expand its bottom line at 44.4% CAGR over the next five years. That’s very strong earnings growth by any yardstick, and should easily support mid-teens annual returns by NATI stock even without accounting for the 2.1% dividend yield.

So, it appears to me that the reason why NATI stock is selling off is because of its historical underperformance against key peers mainly due to poor ROE. In other words, investors need a couple more quarters before they become convinced that this company can fully capitalize on emerging trends, especially in the wireless industry, and improve returns to shareholders.

Despite the whipsaw action, the short-term technical trend by NATI stock favors the bulls at the moment. Though still close to overbought territory, the RSI reading of 64 has come down a bit from its earlier levels. The stock has a general Buy signal from the relation between short-and long-term moving averages, with support at $48.68 and resistance at $50.11. A break upwards through the $50.13 top trend line will give a Strong Buy signal.

Long-term investors can start building new positions.

