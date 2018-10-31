Arlo Going All Out To Get Users On Its Platform

But don't let that fool you, once the company crosses this valley the future looks very bright, with margin and multiple expansion likely to kick in.

That means that figures are depressed by decreasing margins on its hardware as a result of promotion, and investments in its platform.

However, these increasingly look like being the razor to selling the blades in the form of its subscription platform.

The company is the market leader in security cameras, a market which is growing rapidly and will continue to grow for quite some time.

There are digital platforms anywhere these days and these construct some of the best business models around as they often allow an ever-increasing revenue stream by adding features, partners and an ecosystem ("Swiss army knife").

This, in turn, makes the platform itself more valuable and sticky, and offers multiple ways of cross-selling and up-selling. So when we read that companies are starting a platform, our interest perks up.

With the advent of 5G and the IoT, there will be a new round of platforms, but with Arlo (NYSE:ARLO) we have just hit on another company that is building a platform, from the earnings deck:

Arlo is the leader in security cameras, and the company has just split off from NETGEAR (NTGR) and not so long ago we were a bit surprised on how the market reacted to that.

But security cameras are yet another way to get users hooked on subscription services, especially if you add smarts (through AI and machine learning for both vision and audio), which is exactly what the company is doing and it is doing this quite nicely already:

The idea is to rake in registered users and turn these into subscribers. In Q3, registered users increased by 300K (+88%) and the subscriber growth was even more impressive with 23K new subscribers or a 105% growth (y/y). Total subscribers at the end of Q3 amounted to 125K.

Buyers of an Arlo Smart camera get a 30-day trial, very cheap way to add users.

Existing Arlo registered users are easy to reach by email, creating awareness

Why are people becoming paid subscribers? Well, here is what the Arlo Smart platform can do already, it is developing into a home IoT platform:

Person recognition.

Cloud activity zones.

Rich notification, getting immediate notifications on the app enabling the user to see what triggered an event, combined with the ability to filter those using the AI solutions.

Enhanced 911 (when the app gives a warning signal users can call 911 from anywhere in the world with a single touch, with the call routed to the center that's closest).

Additional video storage.

Vehicle, package and even animal detection.

Smoke and CO 2 alarm going off within the microphone's range, it will notify the user wherever he/she is. (Many competing products do not have a microphone).

The company seems well-positioned to continue this for some time to come, based on a number of advantages:

The company is the market leader in the home security camera market, holding a 41% market share in the US consumer network connected camera market (per NPD Group, from management in the Q3CC).

The cameras are truly wireless, not needing a power nor a data cord, so they are very easy to install.

Growth

The market for IoT in general and security cameras in particular is taking off, but it still has a very big runway (Q3CC):

According to Gartner, the addressable market for connected home devices will grow at a 34% compound annual growth rate over the next three years to reach a $146 billion in 2021.

Management is also actively expanding into new channels (Q3CC):

Second, we are actively exploring incremental channel opportunities for 2019, including SMB, government, service provider, insurance, and home builders.

It's not just simple security cameras, the company also keeps on improving and innovating, introducing products like Arlo Baby, an LTE (instead of WiFi) connected Arlo Go, and Arlo Doorbel and Arlo Light (Q3CC):

Using this platform, we launched Arlo Light and the new Arlo Doorbell which have the ability to pair with and cross trigger our cameras. The Arlo Doorbell has the unique ability to think live audio and video from two separate hardware devices allowing our customers the flexibility to independently locate the camera and doorbell. This provides the best coverage for monitoring and security no matter the design allowed of a users entry way. The doorbell also utilizes our new high performance audio platform which provides a fast, phone-like communication experience that is differentiated from the other solutions on the market.

And the company is not done, it will announce a new product category at CES early next year with a different bundled service package (a one-year subscription to Arlo Smart included in the sales price). Management couldn't be drawn to lift the curtain on that even a little during the Q3CC.

And the company has had considerable success:

In Q3, revenues grew by another 25.1% to $131.2M, of which service revenues were $9.8M (+25.9%).

Margins

ARLO Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Non-GAAP gross margin was 23.1%. Operating expenses are growing rapidly as the company scales up its R&D and S&M. These were up 61.9% (y/y) to $34.1M but the figures are also inflated by the separation from NETGEAR.

These separation expenses were $5.8M in Q3, pretty substantial and they will fall to $3M in Q4 and then disappear in Q1.

Q4 margins will be a bit impacted by the company's general predisposition to promote products, and this time a little more as it doesn't have a new product. Q4 margins are normally already a bit of an outlier, so this looks set to increase that tendency and they are guided considerably below Q3 levels (13-15%).

Gross margins will recover in H1 2019 to the low 20s (before the one-off charge due to the winding down of Chinese production, see below).

Cash

ARLO Cash from Operations (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Gearing up is taking considerable bites out of cash. The company had $187.8M left at the end of Q3, $173.4M of which came from its IPO.

Guidance

The company is going all-out to achieve 400K newly registered users as that is an easy pool for it to get subscribers. It expects revenue to come in at $140M-155M in Q4.

GAAP gross margin will be between 12.4% and 14.4%, with non-GAAP gross margins guided at 13-15%. Non-GAAP operating loss will be between -13% and -10%.

Risk

One risk is the trade war between the US and China. The company is in the process of winding down production of some older product lines in China, and that will be completed by the end of Q1 leading to a one-time charge of $4M over the combined Q4 and Q1 2019.

Another risk is the cash bleed, losing $35M in a single quarter is quite substantial and this looks set to continue for quite some time as the company is gearing up its platform.

Another risk is of course that another company steals its march on the security camera hardware and comes up with better and/or cheaper cameras.

Valuation

ARLO EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect losses to continue, this year's EPS is expected to be -$0.29 falling to -$0.34 next year.

On the other hand, Q3 EPS came in considerably better (-$0.05) compared to the expectations (-$0.19), whilst the shares have been going south in a substantial way:

Conclusion

The company is shifting from a low margin to a high margin business, but the required investments depress margins even more in the meantime. Given the growth rates of hardware sales, and especially of registered users and paid subscribers, there is a considerable degree of promise here.

So while we do think that the company can make this transition, the cash bleed looks to be a considerable risk and the company could be forced to go back to the markets.

Nevertheless, if one looks beyond the valley, one could see a prospering platform emerging here - one which is set to experience considerable margin expansion as the recurring platform revenues become a greater part overall and also a company that is likely to experience considerable valuation multiple expansion.

The market itself is also set to keep on increasing at high rates, increasing the attractiveness of the shares as the company has a very substantial runway in front of it.

