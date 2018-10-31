Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF) CEO Lisa Crossley on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:RQHTF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Crossley - CEO

Aman Thindal - CFO

Analysts

Lisa Crossley

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our quarterly call. This is Lisa Crossley, the CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, and this is our Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call. I'm also joined on the call by our Chief Financial Officer, Aman Thindal; thank you for joining us both to review the financial results of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. for the year-end and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 which ended June 30, 2018. As I said, representative of the company today will be myself, Lisa Crossley, the Chief Executive Officer, and Aman Thindal, Chief Financial Officer.

So thank you for sitting still during this [indiscernible]. I'll now turn it over to Aman Thindal, he is going to kick-off today's call with the detailed review of the financials; following which I'll provide a summary of the key questions we've received from shareholders in recent days and the company's responses. Once I've concluded my prepared remarks, we'll open the call to questions from analysts.

Aman, over to you.

Aman Thindal

Thank you, Lisa. Good morning and thank you for taking the time to tune into our fiscal 2018 year-end results conference call. I'd like to start by addressing the company's news release that was dated October 16, 2018, where it was announced that following initial review by the company's auditor, audit committee and myself, it was determined that the timing and certainty of receiving revenues that were invoiced to clients was unclear; therefore the company was evaluating whether it would restate it's fiscal third quarter ending on March 31, 2018, and that we would not be reporting income for the fourth or fiscal fourth quarter until the revenue collections issues could be resolved.

After further dialogue between the auditor and the company, it was determined that fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2018 did not need to be restated but the company would recognize the write-off of previously recognized revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company's revenue recognition policy requires that all the following conditions be met. The company must have transferred significant risk and rewards to the client. Company does not retain continuing managerial involvement. The amount of revenue can be reliably measured, it is probable that the economic benefits associated with the trans-action will flow to the company. The cost incurred or to be incurred can be reliably measured.

At the time the revenue was reported in March 31, 2018, the company believed that given all the information it had available, it had met all about the revenue recognition conditions. However, as the company prepared for it's audit the issue of the probability of whether the economic benefit associated with the transaction put forward to the company became unclear, and therefore created an issue regarding the amount of revenue that could be reliably measured. After several discussions with our auditor, our audit committee made the recommendation to the Board to write-off previously recognized revenue and the decision not to report revenue for quarter four as the company did not have sufficient visibility into the collectability of the revenues. Our Board of Directors in an effort to be prudent has decided that the company will not report revenues for Q4 fiscal 2018 and subsequent until the collectability issues can be resolved.

Now, I would like to shift the focus over to the year-end highlights. As of June 30, the company had a strong cash position of $9.8 million with an additional $123,000 in term deposits. The company has over $2 million in inventory of remote patient monitoring devices in transit which is reflected on our balance sheet at the year-end as a prepaid expense because the company had not taken possession of the device for that fiscal year. As of today, October 30, the company continues to maintain a strong cash position of approximately $6.8 million. During the fiscal year end, the company did report enough loss of $13,796,551 but I'd like to point out that $7.9 million of that loss was for non-cash payments related to the issuance of employee stock options, options that were issued to consultants helping with business development, as well as agent warrants and compensation warrants issued during the two broker private placements completed in the year or completed this fiscal year I should say.

In fiscal Q4, the auditor adjusted their previously calculated share-based compensation for changes investing, as well as changing variables using The Black-Scholes model which resulted in a $2.6 million adjustment at quarter four. In addition, I just want to point out that the expense is much larger this year because options were issued at much higher prices. For example; the weighted average of auction outstanding at fiscal 27 was only $0.14 versus $0.83 now. The burn rate has increased in quarter four and subsequent of the company added product and development resources to build in all of the features our clients required in our platform. Now that the platform is stable and feature complete, the burn rate will come down significantly due to the reduction in resources. In addition, the company will be consolidating operations in the Toronto area to improve efficiency and reduce cost.

At June 30, 2018 the company had 24 million warrants outstanding, of these 13.6 million warrants are exercisable at $0.25 or less which would lead to a cash in-fall of approximately $2.55 million if these are all exercised. The company does anticipate that the majority of the 7.4 million warrants exercisable at $0.20 which expires in February 2019 being exercised. Therefore, the company believes that it has sufficient run rate to operate through 2019.

One other item I would like to address is that from our subsequent events, notes in the financial statements and the MD&A is that, our company is aware of a lawsuit filed in the northern district of Texas naming both, our former Chief Visionary Officer in Reliq. After receiving the advice from the company's legal advisors, the company believes the claim has no merit and that there was no need to set aside funds for this matter.

I would like to conclude by saying that the company will not be providing guidance at this time but Lisa will provide some insights into the pipeline of customers and the company's plan to improve visibility in revenue collection going forward.

Thank you for your time and your support. I will now pass the call back to Lisa. Thank you.

Lisa Crossley

Thank you, Aman. So we've received a number of questions from shareholders around a few common theme since the press of October 16. These specifically involved two primary points; one is questions about the fundamental viability of the company's business model, and the second point was really the actions the company is taking to ensure successful execution going forward. So I'm going to address these points going forward.

And in terms of just the basic viability of the company's business model, remember that from the very beginning when we started this journey together, the real driver behind the company's value proposition is the fact that 80% of healthcare spending in the developed nations goes to chronic disease patients. The only way to meaningfully reduce healthcare costs in these country is to focus on these patients, both in the U.S. with Medicare & Medicaid, and in Canada with our government subsidized healthcare, and around the world in the developed nations healthcare spending is reaching points where it's exceeding 15% of country's GDP, it's at an unsustainable levels, so it's really critical for all of the papers in the various healthcare systems worldwide to reduce costs and that has become really from this particular patient population.

And looking at the States specifically as that will continue to be our largest market going forward; the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have been consistently increasing funding and adding new billing codes to drive care from the expense of acute care setting to the community. In 2017, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services spend over $1.4 trillion on chronic disease patients, they are dedicating funding to proactive care in the community because that has the potential to reduce that spending by literally hundreds of billions of dollars, and they can otherwise unsustainable system viable; so this is not something that's going away, this not a temporary trend, we're going to see continued spending and in fact continuing increases in budgets devoted to the care that we deliver and through Reliq Health Technologies because that's what keeps patients healthy at home and out of the hospital, and in the hospital is where you really incur these significant costs that at the end of the year are amounting to $1.4 trillion for Medicare & Medicaid, 94% of which is due to chronic disease patients.

So wherein the overall population 80% of healthcare costs are related to chronic disease patients with the Medicare & Medicaid population, specifically it's 94%. So they are very, very motivated to look at new models for care and reimbursement around that population.

Accordingly, compensation models for clinicians through Medicare & Medicaid, and in fact even through the insurers are increasingly being tied to patient health outcomes, and the only way to really have significant impact on patient health outcomes in these chronic disease patients is to improve access to care for remote rural and vulnerable population, and to provide more support in the home coaching, patient education, remote monitoring, and support for medication compliance to encourage these patients to adhere to the medication regiments that have been prescribed for them by their clinicians. And that's why over the past few years the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have introduced new billing codes for remote monitoring chronic care management in telemedicine, and those are the billing codes that we leverage and that we will continue to leverage going forward more effectively with some of the new software tools that we have built out over the last month or so.

And in terms of the -- sort of revenue model for Reliq, our margins are business as predicated on high operating leverage as with many software companies and that means that once revenues exceed the mainly fixed costs for the provision of our services, profitability will scale up. I've previously said that we expect to achieve margins of close to 80% or above, one for operating at scale, and we maintain that expectation. And absolutely, obviously we're not operating at high margins at the moment but as we scale up and as the business hits the strides, we absolutely expect to achieve those very high margins that we forecast previously.

In terms of company's pipeline, we have a very robust pipeline, we are fortunate to have a very talented sales staff who are focusing their efforts largely in the United States and to some extent in Australia and Canada, and we have over 80 qualified prospective clients in the pipeline that are in Florida, Maryland, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Texas and beyond in other states in the U.S. We also have significant opportunities in Canada around the First Nations population, and you will recall that there are over 600,000 First Nations individuals moving on reserves in Canada. And we also have significant opportunities in Australia that were really just beginning to explore and capitalize on. And all of the clients in our pipeline have patient record systems that will allow us to predictably collect revenue for every patient onboarded that we will be able to prescreen patients for eligibility and to ensure the claims that go in satisfy all of the requirements for whichever payer the claims are being submitted to.

Going forward several of our new U.S. clients have agreed to make themselves available to the analyst community as part of the due diligence process for Reliq investors; and so as we continue to scale the business, we are absolutely committed to improving transparency and visibility for the shareholders and into new clients in the pipeline and specifically revenue.

I'd like to just take a minute to talk a little bit about our current client. So we have the privilege of working with clients, clinicians who are treating some of the most vulnerable patients in the population, their patients are sick, they often have multiple chronic diseases, they are typically elderly, they are often living in remote [indiscernible] that have limited infrastructure and very limited access to care within their own [ph]. Our clients have devoted their professional, and in many cases personal lives, to helping these patients and their families instead of pursuing potentially less challenging, more lucrative arenas for clinical practice. And in our client relationships relative to business and our clients as the doctors and nurses whose vocation is patient care; where does in check-ups around onboarding or revenue collection, the responsibility lies with the business part of that relationship with Reliq, with me; I take full responsibility for every stumble that the company has had to-date, it does not lie -- the responsibility does not lie with these care providers.

And speculation in online discussion boards about our clients is unfair to them, it's potentially damaging to their practices and it's certainly damaging to our business going forward. So we would like to thank these clients for their patients, for their loyalty, for the invaluable work they do in their communities, and for their commitments to pushing the envelope and pushing the new and different ways to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for their patients, and clients to take out chance on new companies when they work with them and we've been very, very fortunate to have worked with some very passionate clinicians who really care about improving their clients' lives, their patients' lives; and we feel very privileged to be partners with them.

In terms of the execution for the company, obviously execution is key and -- so going forward with respect to the team we've made a number of significant changes to the organization designed to improve execution going forward. As many of you are aware, we had an office in Vancouver, as well as an office in the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto, Hamilton; and we have certain footprints in the United States with U.S. based sales people and our implementation team that's in the States, essentially they are wherever we have clients who are using our implementation services. And we are consolidating operations to the Greater Toronto Area, and so no longer have a footprint in Vancouver. In the Greater Toronto Area we have myself, the CEO; our CIO, and our Chief Medical Officer, and we're all based in this area. And having our teams consolidated into this geography is going to allow us to insert timing in transparent communications within the organization and to improve accountability.

And it's going to really give me much more of an opportunity to keep my arms around to the organizations and with everyone is in my backyard as opposed to operate across the country. So this will allow me to provide more oversight and more guidance in day-to-day operations. And I'd also like to point out that from a team perspective in terms of building that pipeline and getting clients onboarded, we have an internal sales team who as I said are largely focused on the United States at the moment and spend most of their time down there. But going forward, we're also going to be leveraging approximately a dozen key opinion leaders in the United States and beyond who will act potentially as channel partners or finders for us, they will be actively selling our solutions in exchange for very modest finder's fees. And these finders as we call them internally are very well connected, very well respected individuals in the healthcare technology space and will bring to Reliq a fantastic network of clients and patients. And they are working with us because they really believe in the solution and they believed that it's best-in-class. I can jump [ph] little bit more on that in the next question.

So one of the key issues that we've identified is domain knowledge, and we want to ensure that going forward we have all of the domain knowledge that we need in order to direct full link to onboarded patients to guarantee correctible revenue. So we recently started to build out a strong medical advisory team that was always in that business plan for the company as we grew that we would add that advisory capacity. And we have now started to build that strong medical advisory team in the U.S., it consists of clinicians, physicians and healthcare business executives with a really deep understanding of the payer models and the claims processes, as well as a large network of potential Reliq clients; so they will be of great benefit to us, both in managing the clients that we've signed and in securing new clients going forward.

The physicians on our advisory board have strong ties to well recognized centers of medicine including The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and [indiscernible] hospital in New York. Our advisors are located in Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Texas; which now gives us very broad reach throughout the United States, as well as significant expertise and experience in state-by-state variations in Medicaid, claims and reimbursement, and billing codes, and nationally with Medicare, as well as the private insurance bill. And as I mentioned earlier, these respected professionals have chosen to work with Reliq because they believe in what we're doing, they believe in the value to society, and they believe that we offer a unique and best-in-class solution combining our remote patient monitoring and chronic care management capabilities with telemedicines so that we really do offer that trisecta [ph] for the chronic disease patient population.

And we will be providing investors with more information about our medical advisory board in the coming weeks; so stay tuned for that. And I'd like to say sort of generally that while I'm disappointed with the recent stumble that put us back approximately six to nine months over where we'd hoped to be at this point; I don't see this as catastrophic, I see it as a temporary setback, and nothing has changed with the fundamentals of the company's business model, it's not that the company services aren't reimbursable by Medicare & Medicaid, it's not that we're not able to attack new clients, it's not that we don't have a staff who can execute on onboarding patients, and there was a certain lack of understanding of some of the intricacies around Medicare & Medicaid that we have remedied by bringing in the medical advisory board, and we continue to get very, very positive reception in the market from prospective clients who are very enthusiastic about our solution.

We're going to the next two months; I mentioned this on the call on Thursday, October 18, which is typically a quiet period in the United States because of U.S. Thanksgiving and Christmas. To ensure that we are completely prepared to really hit the ground running in January 2019, we will ensure that all of our processes are mapped to our clients processes, and that we are able to predictably even patient members, onboard patients to guaranteed collectable revenue so that when we resume onboarding patients in January we'll be able to move forward with executing on our plan and with very predictably informing the market of onboarded patient numbers and what that will translate to in guaranteed collectible revenue.

The key points I wanted to make sure everyone takes away from this call is that; although we fully expect to collect revenues in 2019 and here I'm speaking without calendar 2019 because I can't seem to really think in terms of fiscal years. So although we fully expect to collect revenues in calendar 2019, even with no revenue we believe we have sufficient cash to take out through 2019 and beyond. So we are not looking to go back to the market to raise capital, and we have sufficient funds to execute on our plan and to succeed in calendar 2019. We still have a unique and powerful technology platform that's highly rated by current clients, that's in-demand by new clients across three countries around the world, and is recognized as best-in-class by key thought leaders in this space.

And we have a robust pipeline with over 80 qualified leads, that's geographically diverse and steadily growing, and that geographic diversity I think is a very good risk management strategies if there are ever any changes in any kind of billing model, we have a lot of different footprints that will allow the business to continue to thrive and to adapt and move forward.

We continue to have a committed and passionate team who are lased focused on execution, we have reorganized responsibilities internally so that's -- we have very experienced resources who are focused on implementation and working with clients around billing, prescreening, claim submission and all of that; and so we all remain absolutely focused on executing and delivering value for our shareholders. And we understand that going forward as I said on the call on [indiscernible] show me company, and we understand that our credibility is going to be measured in terms of revenue collected from this point on; so we know that we have to prove ourselves and that's exactly what we're going to do, and we're very excited about that and we all firmly believe that this company will be a tremendous success and that we will deliver fantastic care to patients around the world who have previously been underserved because they're in remote world, or poor communities, and we will be able to improve access the care and help outcomes for those patients.

And that's why we get up in the morning and do what we do. And that business model given that it is buyable and valid will deliver value to the shareholders. So while this was an unfortunate and painful stumble and certainly something that we would have liked to avoid, we remain very bullish on the company and very excited about what's to come in the coming years.

So I'd now like to open the call up for questions if there are -- Jimmy [ph] I may need you to remind people how they line up or how they queue up to ask questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

So, it looks like I guess you've written-off the revenue that you recognized in Q3, so we'll call roughly half of the revenue for the year. So does this mean I guess the balance or what you recognized in the first half of the year was actually collected?

Lisa Crossley

That's correct.

Unidentified Analyst

And of that $1.1 million that was written-off, I guess from my previous conversation it sounds like obviously you're still working through the documentation issues. Is there -- do you have any sense on being able to collect even a portion of that or is it -- you just don't believe that's going to be collectable at all?

Lisa Crossley

So in terms of that particular issue, I think Aman spoke to that earlier in the call and at this point we just don't have sufficient visibility for the board to feel comfortable providing any guidance on what will ultimately be collectible but obviously we will be in frequent communication with our shareholders going forward; so we'll keep everyone updated on that front.

Unidentified Analyst

And I guess the timeline you've indicated is probably couple of months here before you get everything sorted out and hopefully back on-track in the start of next year?

Lisa Crossley

Yes, we absolutely expect that by January 2019 we'll essentially -- the way I have been describing it internally is, turning the task [ph] back on and be well prepared to onboard new clients, new patients, and to predictably link the onboarded patient numbers to guaranteed collectible revenue; and obviously that's not just something that we want, our clients want that as well, and they don't get paid unless the client submission process goes through [indiscernible]. We're all very aligned in that respect and are very much expecting that next year -- the calendar year will be very, very busy right from January 1.

Unidentified Analyst

And how did you deal the reimbursement issues with some of your other customers I guess, particularly the more recent ones?

Lisa Crossley

No, it's not going to be an issue going forward. I mean the real issue is, we had to build in some prescreening tools that will allow us to really understand eligibility before, patients are onboarded and then insured through an electronic claim submission process that when claims go in, we provided all of the necessary information; and so our CIO has been working on actually building some of those tools from the scratch and there are tools available through Medicare & Medicaid that help us with prescreening that for now we're able to access.

Unidentified Analyst

On the burn side, you had some color there -- looking at where it was in Q4 axing [ph] up the stock-based comp, I think it was a bit over $3 million which is not materially from prior quarters. Can you talk about -- I guess where the burn rate on a quarterly basis is right now? I think you've talked about a lot of work had gone into the platform, I don't know if what extent you might have seen that. Also for certainty into Q1 but you know, kind of where the burn rate is right -- I think there is commentary about it being lower. So any color you can provide there be great.

Lisa Crossley

Yes, so as you said, you're quite right. The burn rate did go up over the past several months and that was because we were building up the platform, we decided that we were going to apply essentially as many resources as it was going to take to get the platform to stable feature complete sort of the one that would be commercially viable. And obviously, as a software company you never sit still and you're always continuing to add features and update to work with new operating systems; so as iOS is updated or Android or Windows obviously will have some updates that will provide us well moving forward but that's significantly less work than the real as we are seeing around and building up the code from scratch and building in all of the new components around billing and everything else.

So we are going to be able to significantly reduce the number of resources that we're using, and so I would say that the burn sort of roughly on average was $750,000 or perhaps about that, and over the last six months or so that's going to come down by at least $200,000 a month starting by December latest. So we're definitely looking at a significant reduction in the burn, and also more efficiency; the big part of that is consolidating operations to the Toronto Area, and it's challenging and having basically half of your team in Vancouver and half of your team in Toronto; obviously, we do have some footprints in the United States as well with sales and implementations but having that sort of core operational group in my backyard is going to be very, very helpful going forward in terms of providing day-to-day guidance and oversight and just realizing a lot of efficiencies where you certainly introduce some necessary redundancies when you've got team split across the countries. So that's something we definitely are at cleaning up, and I'm very excited about that, that makes my job a lot easier.

And the other sort of operational issue that's a little bit off-topic but I will -- would like to address it, and -- I spent a lot of my time, my personal time or professional time other on the road over the first several quarters -- calendar quarters of this year and meeting with investors and protected shareholders, and analysts, and institutions and getting our story out there. I think it's really critical that going forward I'm able to spend time to focus on operations and provide that day-to-day guidance in part of their rationale for bringing the teams to Toronto was -- I'm going to be able to spend far more time providing that oversight and guidance interaction and accountability going forward. And we, as you know, as everyone on the call knows have engaged that Sophic Capital as our Investor Relations firm, that will provide much needed support for me in terms of communicating with shareholders and perspective investors, and it will ensure that there is an universal access to company information and that access is consistent.

So no one is going to be able to feel that if they catch the CEO on a not-so-busy day they can get a response but if they can't, if I'm traveling now, all of the requested information will go through that investor relations firm and which as I'm sure you know is made up of former analysts who very much understands that small cap space and will add -- I think a lot of value in terms of improving the transparency, and frequency, and consistency of our communications with the market. But from my perspective, the greatest thing about them is just that they are going to take on a very significant component of the workloads that I've been laboring under over the last year or so, not it's going to free me up and both, going forward for interactions with the capital markets and meeting to both natures, but also really to give me the opportunity to get back to focusing probably on operations and preparing us for a very, very busy calendar 2019 and executing it on a very busy calendar 2019 and beyond.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess in terms of the expenses, you said that that should be coming down here; does that also reflects the hiring -- we talked about hiring Medicare-Medicaid specialists, is that -- call it 0.5 million box a month burn, reflect some of those hires?

Lisa Crossley

Yes, absolutely. I mean we've built out capacity internally, both through the medical advisory board and through full-time resources to ensure that we're very well prepared moving forward, not just in the United States but in Canada and Australia as opportunities and translate to contracts in those jurisdictions that really understand the environment we're navigating, and that we're not going to run into any kind of reimbursement issues or any issues at all with the various payers who are the players in the market and [indiscernible]. But I think it's critical that we have a certain level of in-house full-time resource expertise but I also think it's very valuable to supplement that with resources like those on the medical advisory board who bring a broad range of perspectives all of whom have at least 30 years' experience in their respective fields, and do have a really broad network so that anytime we decide we need additional expertise in one niche area or another they can very quickly refer us to be appropriate resource so that we're well prepared for every situation going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Just curious, if you got some color on -- I assume we've had conversations with your customers in particular, [indiscernible] since the announcement a couple of weeks ago. So looking for maybe some commentary as to kind of what their responses have been?

Lisa Crossley

I mean, we are very fortunate to have clients who really believe in the solution and really want to deliver value to their clients. I think it is distressing for them to find their names on -- it can be in stock discussion boards, and I would really like to stress that any failures here are my responsibility, and I take full responsibility for the company's struggles over the last two quarters and for writing the ship and executing going forward; so that we build real value for our shareholders and can deliver services the way that they are needed for our clients and ensure that our client can be reimbursed and achieves the revenue that they are expecting from the solution; so we're very, very grateful to the clients that we have worked with to-date, they are all doing really decent work, I mean, honestly and -- in South Texas in particular, they are dealing with patients who are living in very rural and [indiscernible] with very limited infrastructure, it's much of a thing that we've seen with some of the First Nations reserves that we've worked with.

There may not be internet access or there may not be cellular on the other hand, and there are a number of very significant infrastructure issues just around housing, and certainly there are -- since there are economic issues, challenges that are facing these communities but the clinicians that we've worked with are really dedicated to helping these patients who probably need help more than any other patient populations worldwide. Really, I mean in the developed nations anyway obviously are not in this but developing nations -- and they're doing really important work, and they are very committed to it, and we're very committed to them and we're very grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them, it's been a real privilege; and we've learned a lot from them and we really appreciate everything that they've done to try to help us understand what they need as clinicians as the end users of the platform but also what the patients need and then ultimately what the payers need.

Unidentified Analyst

So we should be achieving -- the cash position was right now a bit under $7 million?

Lisa Crossley

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Does that include I guess the payments for the D40g devices, like all of them?

Lisa Crossley

I will address that in a little bit of detail, so bear with me for those of you who are bored by this kind of thing. So we have just under $7 million in cash right now, we will pay $1.6 million for the remaining D40g devices shortly, but we have at least roughly another $2 million that we expect to come in just from the exercise of warrants that are priced under $0.25. So I would say that in terms of our cash position, we would look at it as us being right around the $7 million position. Obviously, once we have fully paid and received all of the D40g devices that will be $4 million that will temporarily fit in inventory, and obviously that's an asset. And at the end of our fiscal Q4 for 2018, we'd recorded the inventory's prepaid expenses which have been paid but had not been received. And since then that might have been received, I believe we have all if not the majority of the devices been received and certainly we'll have all-in-hand shortly if they are not all currently inventory.

And so that gives us an asset of $4 million worth of devices in inventory and we absolutely expect that over the next 12 months we will be placing those devices with patients and we'll be receiving payment for the devices as a result. So that $4 million on it's own should convert back to cash from inventory over the next 12 months; and so that's in addition to just cash and cash equivalents that we have, and when we refer to just under $7 million cash position.

Unidentified Analyst

And do you still expect to get the full 27,500 devices kind of within the next couple of weeks. I think previously you had indicated by the end of October we'd still about the rough timeline [ph]?

Lisa Crossley

Yes, that's right. So imminently we'll have all 27,000 devices in inventory, less the small amounts that have gone out all of the original signs had their own devices, and to a certain point it was only when we hit the hardware shortage that we made this onetime purchase of hardware. And going forward we have multiple receptors [ph] for these devices, so we're not -- it's not as if all 27,000 devices are going to one particular client, they will be spread over various clients across the United States, and there is definitely still a significant demand for this particular type of device that works with the SIM card and allows patients to access less of two-chords [ph] data over a cellular network even in the absence of an internet connection. So the manufacturer themselves have expanded their own capacity, going forward they will be able to supply the market once we have provided these 27,000 devices to our clients. Any future demand from our clients will be handled and managed and the capacity will be with the manufacturers, and it's just a onetime hardware order for us.

Going forward we're also going to be providing connectivity to quite a broad range of devices, so we connect to what are called three lead ECG patches and ECG three patches that are made by iHeld [ph], that's actually one of the most lucrative reimbursement opportunities for clinicians in the States since providing that and biggest is the halter [ph] monitors but it's in-home cardiac monitoring over a period of days. So that can be done through this iHeld [ph] device and which reflects to and we also connect to a broad range of devices from quite a wide range of manufacturers. So while the initial client population was very much focused around these challenging infrastructure communities where there is no internet access but there is cellular, and that's not necessarily be a 100% of landscape going forward certainly as we move into some of these other states that connectivity issue goes away; but we do expect that those particular devices will be placed within the next 12 months and we'll receive the payment for those devices and we'll also be deploying with clients with quite a broad range of other devices, all of which be sourced directly from the manufacturer by the client, not through us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks, Lisa.

Lisa Crossley

I'm actually going to pass questions there, we had said we would only take questions from analysts, so -- and we are going to close the question period there. What I would like to say is, I mean -- as I mentioned when I referred to our investor relations firm, and we certainly intend to improve the consistency and transparency of our investor communications going forward, and we really look forward to working with the Sophic Capital around that. And this call -- really my purpose in the follow-up of events giving Aman the opportunity to share the results of our annual audited financials, and is really just to remind everyone that the company still has a really significant value proposition that's being validated on daily basis by prospective clients across the United States, and Canada, and Australia, and also by key opinion leaders, thought leaders in the space who are joining us as -- on medical advisory board or are acting as finders or channel partners for us.

And we absolutely recognize that this is a very painful sort of transition year that we hit a number of stumbling blocks, and I take full responsibility for those but going forward, we expect that calendar 2019 is going to be a very successful year and we look forward to proving to the market that the business model is viable and will be successful going forward. And we'd like to thank all of our shareholders for your patience through a difficult year and we look forward to working with you to make Reliq the success that it deserves to be, and absolutely can be.

So thanks everyone for joining the call, and we look forward to speaking to you again soon.

